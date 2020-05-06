Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Four wins for Deutsche Bank at Profit & Loss Magazine's 2020 Digital FX awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 05:58am EDT

Deutsche Bank picked up four awards from Profit & Loss magazine at its annual awards event last week.

The bank won the 2020 P&L Innovation award for Digital FX and the awards for e-FX Excellence for Market Colour, Autobahn OTC Structure (AOS) and Autobahn Mobile. Autobahn is Deutsche Bank's award-winning electronic service offering, giving clients access to Deutsche Bank research, seamless electronic execution and liquidity across multiple asset classes and markets, as well as advanced transaction banking and post-trade services. The Market Colour App gives clients information about market activity, liquidity and volatility.

The awards represent a second year of success for Deutsche Bank, having picked up the industry Thought Leadership Award as well as Awards for Excellence for its FX Orders and Market Radar products in 2019.

The editorial panel highlighted 'the impressive progress made by Deutsche Bank's FX business' in its write up, singling out the Seismometer - an analytical tool that helps clients understand the nature of a sharp directional market move - and other analytical tools available in Market Colour, as being 'a great example of how a bank can take genuinely unique and innovative thinking, and structure it into a technology solution for clients.'

Maria Prata, Head of FX ecommerce Sales, said: 'Following our wins in the Thought Leadership category last year, we are very pleased to win four awards this year. We have invested significantly in our digital FX platform over the last twelve months, working with our clients to grow our range of applications and extending the availability of these by launching Autobahn Mobile. The feedback we have received from clients has been very positive and it is gratifying to have this acknowledged by such a prestigious industry publication as Profit & Loss.'

Profit & Loss is a leading industry title for the FX and derivatives markets. Awards winners are selected by the publication's editorial team using specific criteria.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 09:58:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
05:58aDEUTSCHE BANK : Four wins for Deutsche Bank at Profit & Loss Magazine's 2020 Dig..
PU
05/05DEUTSCHE BANK : German property market outlook 2020
PU
05/05DEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation U.S. Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosures Q1 ..
PU
05/04DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
PU
05/04DEUTSCHE BANK : Crisis impact on bank balance sheets in the euro area
PU
05/01DEUTSCHE BANK AG : RBC remains a Sell rating
MD
04/30DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of April 30, 2020
PU
04/30DEUTSCHE BANK : Alexander von zur Mühlen succeeds Werner Steinmüller as CEO for ..
PU
04/30DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Independant Research keeps a Sell rating
MD
04/30DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Credit Suisse keeps a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 21 603 M
EBIT 2020 1 314 M
Net income 2020 -1 974 M
Finance 2020 1 375 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,84x
P/E ratio 2021 1 111x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,24x
Capitalization 13 938 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 5,60  €
Last Close Price 6,78  €
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target -17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-5.35%15 333
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.00%284 045
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%256 404
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 733
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.89%200 233
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group