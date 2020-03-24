Log in
Deutsche Bank : Global Economic Update with Torsten Slok

03/24/2020
In a new podcast with Torsten Slok, Chief Economist, DBSI, Slok provides his view on the latest US and global forecast, along with his insights on the monetary responses from the Federal Reserve. These include keeping liquidity flowing in the commercial paper and swaps markets, along with what now is unlimited QE for treasuries, agency MBS and even corporate debt.

In the new podcast Slok also touches on the fiscal response. At the time of recording, a comprehensive fiscal package for the US Government is still not in place, but press reports continue to indicate a 'US$2trn package aimed at supporting small business and giving money directly to those that are out of work.'

Click here to listen to the podcast, part of the Podzept series, and bookmark the series to ensure you don't miss any podcast in these rapidly changing times.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 19:32:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 261 M
EBIT 2019 -1 524 M
Net income 2019 -5 014 M
Finance 2019 20 132 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,36x
P/E ratio 2020 -12,4x
EV / Sales2019 -0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 12 791 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 6,23  €
Last Close Price 5,51  €
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-20.33%12 229
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-40.10%256 677
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.42%245 253
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.66%192 796
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-48.67%171 616
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.05%132 223
