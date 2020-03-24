Deutsche Bank : Global Economic Update with Torsten Slok

In a new podcast with Torsten Slok, Chief Economist, DBSI, Slok provides his view on the latest US and global forecast, along with his insights on the monetary responses from the Federal Reserve. These include keeping liquidity flowing in the commercial paper and swaps markets, along with what now is unlimited QE for treasuries, agency MBS and even corporate debt.

In the new podcast Slok also touches on the fiscal response. At the time of recording, a comprehensive fiscal package for the US Government is still not in place, but press reports continue to indicate a 'US$2trn package aimed at supporting small business and giving money directly to those that are out of work.'

Click here to listen to the podcast, part of the Podzept series, and bookmark the series to ensure you don't miss any podcast in these rapidly changing times.