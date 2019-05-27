Deutsche Bank : Investment-Banking Chief Ritchie Could Depart as 'Tough Cutbacks' Look Set to Bite

By Jenny Strasburg

Deutsche Bank AG executives have discussed the potential departure of investment-banking chief Garth Ritchie, who has come under fire from investors for dismal results since he became the highest-paid senior executive at the embattled lender last year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The discussions are part of a bigger shakeup and what Chief Executive Christian Sewing described last week as "tough cutbacks" in the investment bank.

Leadership uncertainty and potential business closures have added to employees' unease stemming from a record-low share price, regulatory investigations and strategic doubts. The lender relies on its investment bank for more than half of its revenues, but many of the unit's businesses struggle to cover their costs.

Mr. Ritchie, a former equities trader who also is co-president of the bank, is five months into a new five-year contract ending December 2023. He has told colleagues he wants a payout if he is pressed to leave, some of the people say. That complicates the internal discussions, especially for Chairman Paul Achleitner, who also oversees executive compensation. If the bank fires Mr. Ritchie, he would be eligible for two additional years of his base salary, which last year was EUR3 million ($3.36 million), plus bonus.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement Monday that the management board is "fully engaged and working together" on plans it has announced to improve profits. The bank declined to comment on what it called speculation.

Mr. Ritchie said through a spokesman, "I am completely committed to my task as president and as the head of the corporate and investment bank" and that he is "completely aligned" with Mr. Sewing on the plans.

The Financial Times earlier reported on expectations inside Deutsche Bank that Mr. Ritchie will leave, saying he disagrees with plans for investment-bank cuts.

Mr. Ritchie has talked to executives and supervisory-board members about leaving several times over the past two years, sometimes during tumultuous times for Deutsche, according to people close to the bank Instead, he has stayed and been promoted into jobs after others left. He has been at the bank since 1996 and ran securities trading globally before he was promoted to co-run the investment bank in 2017. He has been the sole head of the investment bank since May 2018.

As plans to overhaul the investment bank have taken shape, Mr. Sewing has expressed concerns to some people close to the bank that Mr. Ritchie's focus and dedication can appear lacking, especially when he is vocal with doubts about where the bank is headed and whether he should stay.

High-level calls for change came from impatient shareholders last week at the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt. Mr. Ritchie received a 61% approval vote for his 2018 performance, a dismal showing that tied for lowest on the management board.

Investors repeatedly criticized bank officials for compensation they viewed as outsize for Deutsche Bank's lackluster profits. Their focuses included a EUR3 million "functional allowance" the supervisory board awarded Mr. Ritchie for 2018. That extra pay was attributed to Brexit-preparation work and brought his total compensation to EUR8.6 million.

Deutsche Bank's shares have fallen to record lows since merger talks with rival Commerzbank AG collapsed last month. Mr. Sewing's promise of new cuts were his boldest admission yet that the previous strategy of smaller investment-banking trims wasn't working. Before the annual meeting, The Wall Street Journal reported in April that executives were discussing creating a new unit known as a "bad bank" to house unwanted assets and businesses that could be earmarked for closure.

Earlier this year, Mr. Achleitner privately discussed with external finance-industry contacts what experience Deutsche Bank's investment-banking chief should have, according to people familiar with the discussions. One priority discussed was deep experience running fixed-income businesses, one of the people said.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com