Deutsche Bank : Investment Banking Chief to Leave Embattled Lender--3rd Update

By Jenny Strasburg

Deutsche Bank AG's investment-banking chief, Garth Ritchie, has reached an agreement with the embattled German lender to leave the bank as it prepares to unveil details of a broad restructuring of the division as soon as Sunday.

Mr. Ritchie will leave Deutsche Bank's management board at the end of July, the bank said. He's expected to stay through a transition period ending in November.

Deutsche Bank has been in decline in recent years, hobbled by uncertainty over its strategy, a record low share price, a series of regulatory investigations, fines and threats of cuts to once-prized business units. It has been losing market share to heavyweights like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

The recent breakdown of merger talks with rival Commerzbank AG has added to questions from investors about how the bank will arrest its fall. The once dominant German bank is preparing to unveil details of a major reorganization that will shrink its investment bank including its equities business, previously a key driver of revenues. Possible job cuts numbering up to 20,000 of the bank's 90,000 workforce are under discussion.

A string of chief executives has grappled with trying to rebalance Deutsche Bank's business to reduce its dependence on trading revenues, by deepening its footprint in businesses like managing investment portfolios for wealthy clients. But those efforts and parallel cost-cutting have fallen short, with revenues falling faster than the bank has been able to reduce expenses.

Mr. Ritchie has been a lightning rod for criticism from investors unhappy with his unit's dismal performance since he became the highest-paid senior executive at the bank last year. Discussions over Mr. Ritchie's position have been ongoing for some months. His departure was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Shares in the bank were up as much as 5% Friday.

Before the announcement of his departure, Mr. Ritchie, a former equities trader who also is co-president of the bank, was just over half a year into a new five-year contract ending in 2023.

Mr. Ritchie's exit package hasn't been finalized. However, the bank's rules governing early departures for senior executives indicate that he would be entitled to receive a payout of around EUR11 million ($12.3 million). At the same time, the payout would restrict Mr. Ritchie from joining a rival over a predetermined period.

Deutsche Bank relies heavily on its investment bank for its revenues but several of the units' divisions have been struggling to cover their costs. Executives have been discussing creating a new unit known as a "bad bank" to house unwanted assets and businesses that could be earmarked for closure.

Mr. Ritchie has talked to executives and supervisory-board members about leaving the bank several times over the past two years, according to people close to the bank. Instead, he has stayed and been promoted into jobs after others left. He has been at the bank since 1996 and ran securities trading globally before he was promoted to co-run the investment bank in 2017. He has been the sole head of the investment bank since May 2018.

As plans to overhaul the investment bank have taken shape, Chief Executive Christian Sewing has expressed concerns to some people close to the bank that Mr. Ritchie's focus and dedication can appear lacking, especially when he is vocal with doubts about where the bank is headed and whether he should stay.

"As the bank enters a new phase, it is time for me to do the same," Mr. Ritchie said in an internal memo Friday. "I have every confidence in Christian and his management team that they will maintain and build on the iconic brand that is Deutsche Bank."

Mr. Sewing said in the statement that Mr. Ritchie was "highly engaged and committed and loyal to the firm."

--Ben Dummett contributed to this article.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com