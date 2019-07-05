Deutsche Bank : Investment Banking Chief to Leave Embattled Lender--Update

By Jenny Strasburg

Deutsche Bank AG's investment banking chief Garth Ritchie has agreed to leave the embattled German lender, the bank confirmed Friday.

Mr. Ritchie and the bank have reached an agreement that will see him leave Deutsche Bank's management board at the end of July. He's expected to stay at the bank through a transition period ending in November. His departure was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Ritchie has come under fire from investors for his unit's dismal performance since he became the highest-paid senior executive at the bank last year.

Discussions over Mr. Ritchie's position have been ongoing for some months as the lender continues to battle uncertainty over its future strategy following the recent collapse of merger talks with Commerzbank AG, a sinking share price and regulatory interventions.

The lender relies heavily on its investment bank for its revenues but several of the units' divisions have been struggling to cover their costs. Executives have been discussing creating a new unit known as a "bad bank" to house unwanted assets and businesses that could be earmarked for closure.

Before the announcement of his planned departure, Mr. Ritchie, a former equities trader who also is co-president of the bank, was just over half a year into a new five-year contract ending in 2023.

He has talked to executives and supervisory-board members about leaving the bank several times over the past two years, according to people close to the bank. Instead, he has stayed and been promoted into jobs after others left. He has been at the bank since 1996 and ran securities trading globally before he was promoted to co-run the investment bank in 2017. He has been the sole head of the investment bank since May 2018.

As plans to overhaul the investment bank have taken shape, Chief Executive Christian Sewing has expressed concerns to some people close to the bank that Mr. Ritchie's focus and dedication can appear lacking, especially when he is vocal with doubts about where the bank is headed and whether he should stay.

