Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Istanbul Metro financing is Deutsche Bank's latest Turkish infrastructure project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 12:43pm EST

Back in 1888, Deutsche Bank helped finance the construction of the Baghdad Railway connecting Istanbul with Baghdad and the Persian Gulf. Earlier this year, Deutsche Bank celebrated its 110 year anniversary in Turkey having opened its branch in Istanbul on August 16, 1909.

Since its establishment, Deutsche Bank has maintained an active role in supporting many infrastructure projects in modern Turkey.

Last month, Deutsche Bank acted as sole arranger for Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (IMM) 110 million euro loan for the extension of Istanbul's metro network.

As the local population in Istanbul has grown by 50 percent over the last two decades reaching 15 million in 2019, infrastructure needs have become more prominent especially in transportation. The facility provided by Deutsche Bank will be used to finance IMM's capital requirements in the Çekmeköy-Sancaktepe-Sultanbeyli metro line, an extension to one of Istanbul's backbone metro lines Üsküdar-Ümraniye-Çekmeköy, which was partially financed by Deutsche Bank in 2018.

The project, which consists of eight stations for a total length of 10.9 kilometers, is expected to be operational by 2022 and together with the Üsküdar-Ümraniye-Çekmeköy metro line, is estimated to transport a combined daily volume of approx. 750,000 people in 2023, rising to an estimated 1,300,000 people in 2045.

Commenting on the transaction, Orhan Ozalp, Chief Country Officer for Turkey, said: 'We have a proud history and well established track record of supporting infrastructure projects in the country. Responding to local needs is a fundamental element of Deutsche Bank's Positive Impact on local societies.'

Besides the metro projects in Istanbul, Deutsche Bank participated in landmark Turkish infrastructure financing transactions including the world's longest suspension bridge in Canakkale and the refinancing of capital Ankara's Airport in the last two years.

As part of Deutsche Bank's global transformation announced in July this year, the Corporate Bank and Investment Bank will both continue to support the Turkish economy by offering lending and trade finance facilities to leading Turkish institutions and corporates and for key infrastructure projects. The bank will also continue to enable access to similar facilities for the numerous subsidiaries of German and other international companies based in Turkey.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 17:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
12:43pDEUTSCHE BANK : Istanbul Metro financing is Deutsche Bank's latest Turkish infra..
PU
11/25DEUTSCHE BANK : FSB reduces G-SIB capital buffer requirement for Deutsche Bank
AQ
11/24Istanbul metro project gets 110 million euro financing from Deutsche Bank
RE
11/22Upbeat data lifts dollar; trade uncertainties linger
RE
11/22Deutsche Bank sues Madoff feeder funds for reneging on $1.6 bln claims sale
RE
11/21Tesla picks a fight with Detroit by going after the pickup market
RE
11/20DEUTSCHE BANK : Al Gore tells millennial clients that sustainability is 'biggest..
AQ
11/18Deutsche Bank more likely to consolidate at European level, deputy CEO says
RE
11/15Goldman Sachs settles bond-rigging lawsuit
RE
11/15Europe's Top Investment Banks Look to Tackle Decline with New Leadership
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 289 M
EBIT 2019 -736 M
Net income 2019 -4 968 M
Finance 2019 20 132 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,81x
P/E ratio 2020 -177x
EV / Sales2019 -0,27x
EV / Sales2020 -0,70x
Capitalization 13 784 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 6,38  €
Last Close Price 6,67  €
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-4.22%15 174
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.98%412 354
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.66%301 066
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.05%287 054
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.80%229 274
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.62%206 426
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group