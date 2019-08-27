Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Deutsche Bank : Overhauls Treasury Activities

By Pietro Lombardi

Deutsche Bank AG is revamping its treasury function combining market-facing and investment activities into an integrated treasury markets and investments team which will be led by Francois Jourdain.

Mr. Jourdain was previously at Barclays, where he had senior position in treasury and also served as chief compliance officer for Barclays International, the German bank said Tuesday.

"This reorganization enables us to become more effective and efficient as we work to deliver on Deutsche Bank's recently-announced transformation strategy," Deutsche Bank Group Treasurer Dixit Joshi said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

BARCLAYS PLC -0.59% 137.28 Delayed Quote.-8.29%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.45% 6.426 Delayed Quote.-9.10%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 756 M
EBIT 2019 -1 665 M
Net income 2019 -5 316 M
Finance 2019 10 342 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,65x
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,12x
EV / Sales2020 -0,39x
Capitalization 13 077 M
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 6,53  €
Last Close Price 6,31  €
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-9.10%14 533
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.48%338 947
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.70%260 760
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.39%195 719
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%186 961
