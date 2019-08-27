Deutsche Bank : Overhauls Treasury Activities

By Pietro Lombardi



Deutsche Bank AG is revamping its treasury function combining market-facing and investment activities into an integrated treasury markets and investments team which will be led by Francois Jourdain.

Mr. Jourdain was previously at Barclays, where he had senior position in treasury and also served as chief compliance officer for Barclays International, the German bank said Tuesday.

"This reorganization enables us to become more effective and efficient as we work to deliver on Deutsche Bank's recently-announced transformation strategy," Deutsche Bank Group Treasurer Dixit Joshi said.

