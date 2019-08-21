Log in
Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

Deutsche Bank : Pillar 3 Report Q2 2019

08/21/2019

Deutsche Bank

Pillar 3 Report

as of June 30, 2019

Content

3 Regulatory Framework

3 Introduction

  1. Basel 3 and CRR/ CRD
  2. TLAC and European MREL (SRMR/BRRD)
  1. ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP
  2. Prudential measures fornon-performing exposure
  3. Own funds

6 Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items

  1. Article 437a(a-d) CRR - Own funds and eligible liabilities
  2. Article 437(b-c) CRR - Main features of

capital instruments

  1. Article 437 (f) CRR - Capital ratios different to CRR
  2. Capital requirements
  1. Article 438(d-h) CRR - Overview of capital requirements
  2. Article 438 CRR - Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book
  3. Article 438 CRR - Othernon-credit obligation assets in the banking book

17 Article 440 CRR - Capital buffers

54 Counterparty credit risk (CCR)

  1. Article 439(h-i) CRR - Counterparty credit risk exposures by model approach
  2. Article 444 (e) CRR - CCR exposures in the standardized approach

57 Article 452 (f) CRR - CCR exposures within the advanced IRBA

62 Article 452 (e) CRR - CCR exposures within the foundation IRBA

  1. Article 438 (d) CRR - Development of CCR RWA
  1. Article 439(e-g) CRR - CCR exposures after credit risk mitigation
  2. Article 439 (j) CRR - Credit derivatives exposures
  3. Market risk

67

Own funds requirements for market risk under the

standardized approach

67

Article 445 CRR - Market Risk Standardized Approach

67

Own funds requirements for market risk under the IMA

67

Article 455 (e) CRR - Regulatory capital requirements

for market risk

69

Other quantitative information for market risk under the

internal models approach

  1. Article 455 (d) CRR - Overview ofValue-at-Risk Metrics
  2. Article 455 (g) CRR - Comparison ofend-of-day VaR measures with one-day changes in portfolio's value

18 Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

18 General qualitative information on credit risk

18 Article 442 (a) CRR - Definitions of past due and impairment

  1. Article 442 (b) CRR - Credit risk adjustments
  1. General quantitative information on credit risk

18 Article 442 (c-e) CRR - Defaulted exposures by regulatory exposure class, industry and geographical area, non-performing and forborne exposures

  1. Article 442 (f) CRR - Development of credit risk adjustments and defaulted loans and debt securities
  2. General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation

32 Article 453 (f-j) CRR - Overview of credit risk mitigation techniques

35 Credit risk exposure in the standardized approach

35 Article 444 (e) CRR - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the standardized approach

72 Operational Risk

  1. Article 446 CRR - Operational Risk Exposure
  2. Exposure to securitization positions

73 Article 449 (k) CRR - Retained or purchased banking and trading book securitizations broken down by risk-weight bands

75 Leverage (Article 451 CRR)

75 Leverage Ratio according to CRR/CRD framework

  1. Process used to manage the risk of excessive leverage
  1. Factors that had an impact on the leverage ratio in the first half 2019

79 Unencumbered Assets (Article 443 CRR)

38

Credit risk exposure and credit risk

mitigation in the internal-rating-­based

82

List of tables

approach

38

Quantitative information on the use of the IRB approach

38

Article 452

(f-h) CRR - Advanced IRB exposure

47

Article 452

(f-h) CRR - Foundation IRB exposure

52

Article 453 (j) CRR - Total IRB exposure covered

by credit derivatives

52

Article 438 (d) CRR - Development of Credit Risk RWA

Deutsche Bank

Regulatory framework

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Basel 3 and CRR/CRD

Regulatory framework

Introduction

This Report provides Pillar 3 disclosures on the consolidated level of Deutsche Bank Group as required by the global regulatory framework for capital and liquidity, established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also known as Basel 3. On European level these are implemented in the disclosure requirements as laid down in Part Eight of the "Regulation (EU) 2019/876 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms" (Capital Requirements Regulation, or "CRR") and the "Directive (EU) 2019/878 on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms" (Capital Requirements Directive , or "CRD") which have been recently amended and have entered into force on June 27, 2019. Germany implemented the CRD requirements into national law in Section 26a of the German Banking Act ("Kreditwesengesetz" or "KWG"). Further disclosure guidance has been provided by the European Banking Authority ("EBA") in its "Final Report on the Guidelines on Disclosure Requirements under Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013" ("EBA Guideline", EBA/GL/2016/11, version 2*). The information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals we provide and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Basel 3 and CRR/CRD

In the European Union, the Basel 3 capital framework is implemented by the amended versions of CRR and CRD. As a single rulebook the CRR is directly applicable to credit institutions and investment firms in the European Union and provides the grounds for the determination of regulatory capital requirements, regulatory own funds, leverage and liquidity as well as other relevant regulations. In addition, the CRD was implemented into German law by means of further amendments to the KWG and the German Solvency Regulation (SolvV) and accompanying regulations. Jointly, these laws and regulations represent the regulatory framework applicable in Germany.

Regarding the regulatory minimum capital requirements the CRR/CRD lays the foundation for the calculation of risk weighted assets for credit risk, including counterparty credit risk, credit valuation adjustments, market risk and operational risk.

In January 2019, Regulation (EU) 2017/2395 introduced changes to the methodology for determining RWAs for new securitizations originated on or after January 1, 2019. All securitization transactions originated before this date remain subject to the rules introduced by CRR/CRD as applicable until December 31, 2018 and will be subject to the new framework on January 1, 2020.

With the recent amendments to the CRR/CRD various changes are introduced to the credit risk RWA framework becoming applicable in June 2021. These relate to the applicable risk weights for banking book investments in collective investment undertakings or the replacement of the mark-to-market method to determine the exposure value for derivatives that are not in scope of the internal model method by a new standardized approach to determine counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR).

A further core element of the CRR/CRD framework is the development and maintenance of a high quality capital base which should primarily consist of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1). The CET 1 minimum capital requirement applicable to the Group is 4.5 % of risk-weighted assets. In addition to this minimum capital requirement, various capital buffer requirements were phased in starting 2016 and are fully effective from 2019 onwards.

Further capital components considered for regulatory purposes are Additional Tier 1 (AT1) and Tier 2 (T2) capital. However, for these certain transitional arrangements are still in place which were introduced by the CRR/CRD applicable until June 26, 2019. Capital instruments that no longer qualify as AT1 or T2 capital under these fully loaded rules are subject to grandfathering rules during the transitional period and are being phased out from 2013 to 2022 with their recognition capped at 40 % in 2018, 30 % in 2019 and the cap decreasing by ten percentage points every year thereafter.

We present in this report certain figures based on our definition of own funds (applicable for Additional Tier 1 capital and Tier 2 capital and figures based thereon, including Tier 1 capital and Leverage Ratio) on a "fully loaded" basis. The term "fully loaded" is defined as excluding the transitional arrangements for own funds introduced by the CRR/CRD applicable until June 26, 2019. However, it reflects the latest transitional arrangements introduced by the amendments to the CRR/CRD applicable from June 27, 2019.

3

Deutsche Bank

Regulatory framework

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP

The CRR/CRD requires banks to calculate and disclose a regulatory leverage ratio that is generally based on the accounting value as the relevant exposure measure for assets. Specific regulatory exposure measures apply to derivatives and securities financing transactions as well as off-balance sheet exposures and must be added to determine the total leverage exposure. With effect from June 2021 the leverage exposure measure will be modified, e.g. the exposure measure for derivatives is determined based on a new standardized approach for counterparty credit risk and pending settlement receivables may be netted with pending settlement payables subject to further requirements, and a minimum leverage ratio requirement of 3 % is introduced. From January 1, 2022 an additional leverage ratio buffer requirement of 50 % of the applicable G-SIB buffer rate applies. It is currently expected that this additional requirement equals 0.75 %.

The CRR/CRD framework further defines liquidity standards. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) aims to measure a bank's short-term resilience to a severe liquidity stress scenario during a stress period of 30 calendar days. Detailed rules for the calculation of the LCR are set out in the Commission Delegated Regulation 2015/61. The binding minimum liquidity coverage ratio is set to 100 % since 2018.

The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) requires banks to maintain a stable funding profile in relation to their on- and off-balance sheet exposures. The CRR/CRD requires banks to calculate and disclose certain items requiring and providing stable funding. With effect from June 2021 a minimum Net Stable Funding Ratio of 100 % is introduced.

There are continuous improvements and additional regulatory guidance provided with regard to the interpretations of the CRR/CRD rules and related binding Technical Standards are still in preparation or not yet available in their final version. Thus, we will continue to refine our assumptions and models in line with evolution of our as well as the industry's understanding and interpretation of the rules. Against this background, current CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable to previous expectations. Also, our CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable with similarly labeled measures used by our competitors as our competitors' assumptions and estimates regarding such implementation may differ from ours.

TLAC and European MREL (SRMR/BRRD)

The key change regarding the amendments to CRR that is applicable from June 27, 2019 relates to the introduction of a total loss-absorbing capacity ("TLAC") requirement which implements the internationally agreed TLAC standard as documented in the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) TLAC Term sheet in Europe.

Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) in Europe now need to have at least 16 % plus the combined buffer requirement of their Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) or 3 % of their Leverage Ratio Exposure (LRE) as TLAC. The requirement will increase to 18 % plus the combined buffer requirement of RWA or 3.75 % of LRE starting 2022.

Banks in the European Union are also required to meet at all times a minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities ("MREL") which ensures that banks have sufficient loss absorbing capacity in resolution to avoid recourse to taxpayers' money. Relevant laws are the Single Resolution Mechanism Regulation ("SRMR") and the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive ("BRRD") as implemented through the German Recovery and Resolution Act (Sanierungs- und Abwicklungsgesetz, "SAG").

MREL is determined on a case-by-case basis by the resolution authority in line with guidance provided by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1450. The Single Resolution Board ("SRB") as Deutsche Bank's resolution authority has issued further MREL policies clarifying how the SRB will exercise its discretion under the above European laws in setting MREL and in determining eligible liabilities. MREL is expressed as a percentage of Total Liabilities and Own Funds ("TLOF").

Instruments which qualify for TLAC and MREL are own funds (Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2) as well as certain eligible liabilities (mainly plain-vanilla unsecured bonds). Instruments qualifying for TLAC need to be fully subordinated to general creditor claims (e.g. senior non-preferred bonds) while this is not required for MREL (e.g. senior preferred bonds).

ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP

The lnternal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process ("ICAAP") as stipulated in Pillar 2 of Basel 3 requires banks to identify and assess risks, maintain sufficient capital to face these risks and apply appropriate risk management techniques to maintain adequate capitalization. Our internal liquidity adequacy assessment process ("ILAAP") aims to ensure that sufficient levels of liquidity are maintained on an ongoing basis by identifying the key liquidity and funding risks to which the Group is exposed, by monitoring and measuring these risks, and by maintaining tools and resources to manage and mitigate these risks.

In accordance with Article 97 CRD supervisors regularly review, as part of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process ("SREP"), the arrangements, strategies, processes and mechanisms implemented by banks and evaluate: (a) risks to which

4

Deutsche Bank

Regulatory framework

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Prudential measures for non-performing exposure

the institution is or might be exposed; (b) risks the institution poses to the financial system; and (c) risks revealed by stress testing.

Prudential measures for non-performing exposure

In April 2019 the EU published final regulations for a prudential backstop for non-performing loans, which will result in a deduction from CET 1 capital when a minimum loss coverage requirement is not met. We expect first impacts on our CET 1 ratio in 2021, as these rules apply to newly originated assets after application date and foresee a two year grace period before the defined backstop requirements apply.

In addition, in March 2018 ECB published its "Addendum to the ECB Guidance to banks on non-performing loans: supervisory expectations for prudential provisioning of non-performing exposures". This guidance is applicable to all newly defaulted loans after April 1, 2018 and, similar to the EU rules, it requires banks to take measures in case a minimum impairment coverage requirement is not met. Within the annual SREP discussions ECB may impose Pillar 2 measures on banks in case ECB is not confident with measure taken by the individual bank. In line with the ECB guidance we do not expect an impact earlier than in the third quarter of 2020.

In its 2019 SREP letter, ECB asks us to apply ECB's non-performing backstop requirements to the stock of Non-Performing Loans starting year end 2020. Similar to the Addendum to the ECB Guidance to banks on non-performing loans this measure will be evaluated as part of the annual SREF process.

The aforementioned ECB's "Addendum to the ECB Guidance to banks on non-performing loans: supervisory expectations for prudential provisioning of non-performing exposures" provides in Appendix 7 disclosure recommendations for non-performing loans ("NPLs") to be considered in the banks Pillar 3 report starting year end 2018. In agreement with ECB, we are providing Templates 1, 3 and 4 of the EBA Guidelines on disclosure of non-performing and forborne exposures (EBA/GL/2018/10) published on December 17, 2018 to address the key disclosure recommendations of ECB's Addendum to the ECB Guidance on NPLs (Appendix 7).

5

Deutsche Bank

Own funds

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items

Own funds

Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items

Development of regulatory capital

Our CRR/CRD Tier 1 capital as of June 30, 2019 amounted to € 54.1 billion, consisting of a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital of € 46.5 billion and Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital of € 7.6 billion. The CRR/CRD Tier 1 capital was € 1.0 billion lower than at the end of December 2018, driven by a decrease in CET 1 capital of € 1.0 billion.

The € 1.0 billion decrease of CRR/CRD CET 1 capital was driven by ECB feedback on the conclusion of one of its regular reviews in the second quarter of 2019, which resulted in an additional CET 1 capital deduction of € 0.4 billion as of June 30, 2019. The adoption of IFRS 16 effective January 1, 2019 decreased capital by € 0.1 billion. Furthermore, our CET 1 capital was reduced by € 0.6 billion in the second quarter of 2019 due to the payment of our common share dividends for the financial year 2018 (€ 0.11/share following the Annual General Meeting) and the yearly AT1 coupon payment, which was partially offset by year end 2018 dividend and AT1 accruals of € 0.3 billion following Article 26 (2) of Regulation (EU) 2019/876 and as per ECB Decision (EU) 2015/656. As of June 30, 2019 the net loss attributable to Deutsche Bank shareholders and additional equity components was € 3.0 billion. The € 3.0 billion net loss attributable to revaluation of deferred tax assets and the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets in the second quarter of 2019 was largely capital neutral given that deferred tax assets and goodwill and other intangible assets were deducted from CET 1 capital. Since we did not include an interim profit in our CET 1 capital as a consequence of the negative net income in financial year 2019, no AT1 coupons were accrued in CET 1 capital in accordance with Article 26 (2) CRR.

Our fully loaded CRR/CRD Tier 1 capital as of June 30, 2019 was € 51.1 billion, compared to € 52.1 billion at the end of December 2018. Our fully loaded CRR/CRD CET 1 capital amounted to € 46.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to € 47.5 billion as of December 31, 2018. Our fully loaded CRR/CRD Additional Tier 1 capital amounted to € 4.6 billion as per end of June 2019, unchanged compared to December 2018.

6

Deutsche Bank

Own funds

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items

Own funds template (incl. RWA and capital ratios)

Jun 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Refe-

in € m.

fully-loaded

CRR/CRD

fully loaded

CRR/CRD

rences1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital: instruments and reserves

Capital instruments, related share premium accounts and other

1

reserves

45,583

45,583

45,515

45,515

A

of which: Instrument type 1 (ordinary shares)2

45,583

45,583

45,515

45,515

A

of which: Instrument type 2

0

0

0

0

of which: Instrument type 3

0

0

0

0

2

Retained earnings

15,420

15,420

16,297

16,297

B

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

661

661

382

382

C

3a

Funds for general banking risk

0

0

0

0

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Art. 484 (3) CRR and the

4

related share premium accounts subject to phase-out from CET 1

N/M

0

N/M

0

5

Minority interests (amount allowed in consolidated CET 1)

833

833

846

846

D

Independently reviewed interim profits net of any foreseeable charge

5a

or dividend3

(3,012)

(3,012)

0

0

B

6 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital before regulatory adjustments

59,485

59,485

63,041

63,041

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital: regulatory adjustments

7

Additional value adjustments (negative amount)4

(1,693)

(1,693)

(1,504)

(1,504)

Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities)

8

(negative amount)

(7,175)

(7,175)

(8,566)

(8,566)

E

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those

arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liabilities where

10

the conditions in Art. 38 (3) CRR are met) (negative amount)

(1,080)

(1,080)

(2,758)

(2,758)

F

11

Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges

(34)

(34)

(25)

(25)

Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss

12

amounts5

(209)

(209)

(367)

(367)

Any increase in equity that results from securitized assets (negative

13

amount)

(0)

(0)

(1)

(1)

Gains or losses on liabilities designated at fair value resulting from

14

changes in own credit standing6

(231)

(231)

(304)

(304)

15

Defined benefit pension fund assets (negative amount)

(1,072)

(1,072)

(1,111)

(1,111)

G

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own CET 1

16

instruments (negative amount)7

(16)

(16)

(25)

(25)

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the CET 1 instruments of

financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross

holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own

17

funds of the institution (negative amount)

0

0

0

0

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1

instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not

have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 %

18

threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)8

0

0

0

0

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1

instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a

significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 % threshold

19

and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)

0

0

0

0

Exposure amount of the following items which qualify for a risk weight

20a

of 1,250 %, where the institution opts for the deduction alternative

0

0

0

0

of which:

20b

Qualifying holdings outside the financial sector (negative amount)

0

0

0

0

20c

Securitization positions (negative amount)

0

0

0

0

20d

Free deliveries (negative amount)

0

0

0

0

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount

above 10 % threshold, net of related tax liabilities where the

21

conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met) (negative amount)

0

0

0

0

F

22

Amount exceeding the 15 % threshold (negative amount)

0

0

0

0

of which:

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET

1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a

23

significant investment in those entities

0

0

0

0

25

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

0

0

0

0

F

25a

Losses for the current financial year (negative amount)

0

0

0

0

25b

Foreseeable tax charges relating to CET 1 items (negative amount)

0

0

0

0

Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealized gains and losses

26a

pursuant to Article 467 and 468 CRR

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

Amount to be deducted from or added to CET 1 capital with regard to

26b

additional filters and deductions required pre CRR9

0

0

0

0

Qualifying AT1 deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the

27

institution (negative amount)

0

0

0

0

27a

Other regulatory adjustments10

(1,450)

(1,450)

(895)

(895)

28

Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital

(12,962)

(12,962)

(15,555)

(15,555)

29

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital

46,523

46,523

47,486

47,486

7

Deutsche Bank

Own funds

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items

Jun 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Refe-

in € m.

fully-loaded

CRR/CRD

fully loaded

CRR/CRD

rences1

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital: instruments

30

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

4,676

4,676

4,676

4,676

H

of which:

31

Classified as equity under applicable accounting standards

4,676

4,676

4,676

4,676

H

32

Classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

0

0

0

0

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (4) CRR and the

33

related share premium accounts subject to phase out from AT1

N/M

3,019

N/M

3,009

I

Qualifying Tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital issued

34

by subsidiaries and held by third parties

0

0

0

0

35

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

N/M

0

N/M

0

36

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital before regulatory adjustments

4,676

7,695

4,676

7,685

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital: regulatory adjustments

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own AT1

37

instruments (negative amount)

(80)

(80)

(80)

(80)

H

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of

financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross

holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own

38

funds of the institution (negative amount)

0

0

0

0

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of

financial sector entities where the institution does not have a

significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10 %

39

threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)8

0

0

0

0

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1

instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a

significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10 %

40

threshold net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)

0

0

0

0

Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to

deduction from CET 1 capital during the transitional period pursuant

41a

to Article 472 CRR

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

of which:

Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities)

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

E

Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss

amounts

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

Qualifying T2 deductions that exceed the T2 capital of the institution

42

(negative amount)

0

0

0

0

43

Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital

(80)

(80)

(80)

(80)

44

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital

4,595

7,614

4,595

7,604

45

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET 1 + AT1)

51,119

54,138

52,082

55,091

Tier 2 (T2) capital: instruments and provisions

46

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts11

9,170

6,151

9,340

6,331

J

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) CRR and the

47

related share premium accounts subject to phase out from T2

N/M

0

N/M

0

J

Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital

48

issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

22

22

23

23

J

49

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

N/M

0

N/M

0

50

Credit risk adjustments

0

0

0

0

51

Tier 2 (T2) capital before regulatory adjustments

9,192

6,172

9,363

6,354

Tier 2 (T2) capital: regulatory adjustments

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own T2

52

instruments and subordinated loans (negative amount)

(154)

(154)

(152)

(152)

J

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the T2 instruments and

subordinated loans of financial sector entities where those entities

have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate

53

artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)

0

0

0

0

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the T2 instruments and

subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution

does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount

above 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative

54

amount)8

0

0

0

0

Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments

and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the

institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible

55

short positions) (negative amount)

0

0

0

0

Residual amounts deducted from Tier 2 capital with regard to

deduction from Common Equity Tier 1

56a

capital during the transitional period pursuant to Article 472 CRR

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

of which:

Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss

amounts

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

57

Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 (T2) capital

(154)

(154)

(152)

(152)

8

Deutsche Bank

Own funds

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items

Jun 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Refe-

in € m.

fully-loaded

CRR/CRD

fully loaded

CRR/CRD

rences1

58

Tier 2 (T2) capital

9,037

6,018

9,211

6,202

59

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

60,156

60,156

61,292

61,292

60

Total risk-weighted assets

346,878

346,878

350,432

350,432

of which:

Credit Risk (including Settlement Risk)

227,431

227,431

212,913

212,913

Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA)

6,219

6,219

7,997

7,997

Market Risk

29,033

29,033

37,535

37,535

Operational Risk

84,195

84,195

91,989

91,989

Capital ratios and buffers

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted

61

assets)

13.4

13.4

13.6

13.6

62

Tier 1 capital ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)

14.7

15.6

14.9

15.7

63

Total capital ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)

17.3

17.3

17.5

17.5

Institution specific buffer requirement (CET 1 requirement in

accordance with Art. 92 (1) (a) CRR plus capital conservation and

countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus

the systemically important institution buffer (G-SII or O-SII buffer),

64

expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)12

11.8

11.8

11.8

10.7

of which:

65

Capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5

2.5

2.5

1.875

66

Countercyclical buffer requirement

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

67

Systemic risk buffer requirement

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other

67a

Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.5

Common Equity Tier 1 capital available to meet buffers (as a

68

percentage of risk-weighted assets)13

13.2

13.4

13.4

13.6

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the capital of financial sector

entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in

those entities (amount below 10 % threshold and net of eligible short

72

positions)8

3,487

3,487

3,564

3,564

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1

instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a

significant investment in those entities (amount below 10 % threshold

73

and net of eligible short positions)

799

799

776

776

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount

below 10 % threshold, net of related tax liability where the conditions

75

in Article 38 (3) CRR are met)

4,447

4,447

4,453

4,453

Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 capital

Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject

76

to standardized approach (prior to the application of the cap)

0

0

0

0

Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardized

77

approach

244

244

247

247

Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject

78

to internal ratings-based approach (prior to the application of the cap)

0

0

0

0

Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal

79

ratings-based approach

1,079

1,079

1,026

1,026

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements

Current cap on CET 1 instruments subject to phase out

80

arrangements

N/M

0

N/M

0

Amount excluded from CET 1 due to cap (excess over cap after

81

redemptions and maturities)

N/M

0

N/M

0

82

Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements14

N/M

3,758

N/M

5,010

Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after

83

redemptions and maturities)

N/M

0

N/M

0

84

Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements14

N/M

1,013

N/M

1,350

Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after

85

redemptions and maturities)

N/M

0

N/M

0

N/M - Not meaningful

  1. References provide the mapping of regulatory balance sheet items used to calculate regulatory capital (for more information refer to the Pillar 3 Report 2018 where this is reflected in the column "References" in the section "EU LI1 - Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and the mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories"). Where applicable, more detailed information is provided in the respective reference footnote section.
  2. Based on EBA list as referred to in Article 26 (3) CRR.
  3. No interim profits to be recognized as per ECB Decision (EU) 2015/656 in accordance with the Article 26 (2) of Regulation (EU) 2019/876.
  4. The € 1.7 billion additional value adjustments were derived from the EBA Regulatory Technical Standard on prudent valuation and are before consideration of a benefit from the related reduction of the shortfall of provisions to expected losses of € 0.1 billion.
  5. Based on Article 159 CRR and recent guidance provided by EBA (Q&A 2017_3426) published on January 18, 2019 only unearned credit spread additional value adjustments are used as specific credit risk adjustments.
  6. Gains and losses on liabilities of the institution that are valued at fair value that result from changes in the own credit standing of the institution according to Article 33 (1) (b) CRR as well as fair value gains and losses on derivative liabilities of the institution that result from changes in the own credit risk of the institution according to Article 33 (1) (c) CRR.
  7. Excludes holdings that are already considered in the accounting base of Common Equity.
  8. Based on our current interpretation no deduction amount expected.
  9. Prudential filter for fund for home loans and savings protection ("Fonds zur bauspartechnischen Absicherung").

10Includes € 0.4 billion capital deduction effective from April 2019 based on regular ECB review, € 0.7 billion capital deduction based on ECB guidance and following the EBA Guidelines on irrevocable payment commitments related to the Single Resolution Fund and the Deposit Guarantee Scheme effective from January 2018 onwards and capital

9

Deutsche Bank

Own funds

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items

deduction of € 0.3 billion that was imposed on Deutsche Bank effective from October 2016 onwards based on a notification by the ECB pursuant to Article 16 (1) (c) and 16 (2)

  1. of Regulation (EU) 1024/2013.11Amortization is taken into account.
    12Includes Pillar 2 Requirement.
    13Calculated as the CET 1 capital less any CET 1 items used to meet Tier 1 and Total capital requirements.
    14The phase out limit for AT1 and T2 for 2018 was mis-stated with a 50 % phase out rate instead of 40 %. December 2018 comparatives have been revised accordingly.
  1. Common shares, additionalpaid-in capital and common shares in treasury reflect regulatory eligible CET 1 capital instruments.
  2. The position retained earnings in the regulatory balance sheet includes net income (loss) attributable to Deutsche Bank shareholders and additional equity components of
    € (3,012) million (December 2018: € 267 million). This item is excluded from the position retained earnings in the Own funds template (incl. RWA and capital ratios) and shown
    separately along with accrual for dividend and AT1 coupons of € 0 million (December 2018: € (267) million) in the position independently reviewed interim profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend.
  3. Difference to regulatory balance sheet position driven by prudential filters for unrealized gains and losses.
  4. Phase-outof minority interests (i.e noncontrolling interests) at a rate of 0 % in 2018.
  5. Regulatory applicable amount is goodwill and other intangible assets of € 7,513 million (December 2018: € 8,947 million) plus goodwill from equity method investments of € 74
    million (December 2018: € 69 million) as per regulatory balance sheet reduced by deferred tax liabilities on other intangibles of € 411 million (December 2018: € 450 million). Total CET 1 deduction amount is phased-in at a rate of 100 % in 2018. Residual amount is deducted from AT1 capital.
  6. Differences to balance sheet position mainly driven by adjustments as set out in Article 38 (2) to (5) CRR (e.g. regulatory offsetting requirements).
  7. Phase-inat a rate of 100 % in 2018.
  8. Additional equity components reflects regulatory eligible AT1 capital instruments.
  9. Difference to regulatory balance sheet driven by regulatory adjustments as set out in Articles 51 to 61 CRR (e.g. current cap on AT1 instruments subject tophase-out arrangements).
  10. Difference to regulatory balance sheet driven by regulatory adjustments as set out in Articles 62 to 71 CRR (e.g. maturity deduction, noncontrolling interests).

10

Deutsche Bank

Own funds

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items

Reconciliation of shareholders' equity to regulatory capital

in € m.

Jun 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Total shareholders' equity per accounting balance sheet

58,742

62,495

Deconsolidation/Consolidation of entities

(89)

(33)

of which:

Additional paid-in capital

(13)

(12)

Retained earnings

(216)

(150)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

140

130

Total shareholders' equity per regulatory balance sheet

58,653

62,462

Minority Interests (amount allowed in consolidated CET 1)

833

846

Accrual for dividend and AT1 coupons1

0

(267)

Reversal of deconsolidation/consolidation of the position Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of

tax, during transitional period

0

0

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital before regulatory adjustments

59,485

63,041

Prudential filters

(1,958)

(1,833)

of which:

Additional value adjustments

(1,693)

(1,504)

Any increase in equity that results from securitized assets

0

(1)

Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges and gains or losses on liabilities designated at

fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing

(265)

(329)

Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealized gains and losses pursuant to Art. 467 and 468 CRR

0

0

Regulatory adjustments

(11,004)

(13,722)

of which:

Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities)

(7,175)

(8,566)

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability

(1,080)

(2,758)

Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts

(209)

(367)

Defined benefit pension fund assets

(1,072)

(1,111)

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where

the institution has a significant investment in those entities

0

0

Securitization positions not included in risk-weighted assets

0

0

Other2

(1,467)

(920)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

46,523

47,486

Additional Tier 1 capital

7,614

7,604

Additional Tier 1 Notes (AT1 Notes)

4,595

4,595

Per balance sheet

4,675

4,675

Deconsolidation/Consolidation of entities

0

0

Regulatory adjustments to balance sheet position

(80)

(79)

Hybrid capital securities

3,019

3,009

Per balance sheet

3,269

3,168

Deconsolidation/Consolidation of entities

0

0

Regulatory adjustments to balance sheet position

(250)

(159)

Other regulatory adjustments

0

0

Deductions from Additional Tier 1 capital

0

0

Tier 1 capital

54,138

55,091

Tier 2 capital

6,018

6,202

Subordinated debt

5,739

5,918

Per balance sheet

7,307

7,144

Deconsolidation/Consolidation of entities

0

0

Regulatory adjustments to balance sheet position

(1,568)

(1,226)

of which:

Amortization according to Art. 64 CRR

(851)

(801)

Other

(717)

(425)

Other regulatory adjustments

279

284

Deductions from Tier 2 capital

0

0

Total capital

60,156

61,292

  1. No interim profits to be recognized as per ECB Decision (EU) 2015/656 in accordance with the Article 26 (2) of Regulation (EU) 2019/876.
  2. Includes € 0.4 billion capital deduction effective from April 2019 based on regular ECB review, € 0.7 billion capital deduction based on ECB guidance and following the EBA Guidelines on irrevocable payment commitments related to the Single Resolution Fund and the Deposit Guarantee Scheme effective from January 2018 onwards and capital deduction of € 0.3 billion that was imposed on Deutsche Bank effective from October 2016 onwards based on a notification by the ECB pursuant to Article 16 (1) (c) and 16 (2)
    (d) of Regulation (EU) 1024/2013.

11

Deutsche Bank

Own funds

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items

Development of regulatory capital

six months

six months

ended

ended

in € m.

Jun 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital - opening amount

47,486

47,884

Common shares, net effect

0

0

of which:

New shares issued (+)

0

0

Shares retired (-)

0

0

Additional paid-in capital

65

108

Retained earnings

(3,889)

(277)

of which:

Actuarial gains (losses) rel. to defined benefit plans, net of tax and Currency Translation Adjustment

(CTA)

(385)

(56)

Net income attributable to Deutsche Bank Shareholders

(3,012)

(214)

Common shares in treasury, net effect/(+) sales (-) purchase

3

60

Movements in accumulated other comprehensive income

279

(67)

of which:

Foreign currency translation, net of tax

(24)

136

Unrealized gains and losses

290

(197)

Other

13

(5)

Accrual for dividend and Additional Tier 1 (AT1) coupons1

0

214

of which:

Gross dividends (deduction)

0

378

Shares issued in lieu of dividends (add back)

0

0

Gross AT1 coupons (deduction)

0

(163)

Additional value adjustments

(190)

(290)

Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities)

1,390

(66)

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability (excluding those arising from temporary differences)

1,678

107

Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts

158

(176)

Removal of gains/losses resulting from changes in own credit standing in liabilities

designated at fair value (net of tax)

73

134

Defined benefit pension fund assets

38

(68)

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities

where the institution has a significant investment in those entities

0

0

Securitization positions not included in risk-weighted assets

0

0

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10 % and 15 % threshold,

net of related tax liabilities where the conditions in Art. 38 (3) CRR are met)

0

0

Other, including regulatory adjustments

(569)

(78)

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital - closing amount

46,523

47,486

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital - opening amount

7,604

7,568

New Additional Tier 1 eligible capital issues

0

0

Matured and called instruments

0

0

Transitional arrangements

0

0

of which:

Amount excluded from Additional Tier 1 capital due to cap

0

0

Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities)

0

0

Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts

0

0

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector

entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities

0

0

Other, including regulatory adjustments

10

36

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital - closing amount

7,614

7,604

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET 1 + AT1)

54,138

55,091

Tier 2 (T2) capital - opening amount

6,202

6,260

New Tier 2 eligible capital issues

0

0

Matured and called instruments

(1)

(3)

Amortization adjustments

(95)

(127)

Transitional arrangements

0

0

of which:

Inclusion of amount excluded from Additional Tier 1 capital due to cap

0

0

Amount to be deducted from or added to Additional Tier 2 capital with regard to

additional filters and deductions required pre-CRR

0

0

Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts

0

0

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector

entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities

0

0

Other, including regulatory adjustments

(88)

72

Tier 2 (T2) capital - closing amount

6,018

6,202

Total regulatory capital (TC = T1 + T2)

60,156

61,292

1No interim profits to be recognized as per ECB Decision (EU) 2015/656 in accordance with the Article 26 (2) of Regulation (EU) 2019/876.

12

Deutsche Bank

Own funds

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Article 437a (a-d) CRR - Own funds and eligible liabilities

Article 437a (a-d) CRR - Own funds and eligible liabilities

Our own funds and eligible liabilities as of June 30, 2019, amounted to € 121 billion, consisting of a total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) of € 120 billion and further eligible liabilities from senior preferred liabilities instruments of € 1 billion.

Own funds and eligible liabilities disclosure ordered by insolvency hierarchy

in € m.

(unless stated otherwise)

Regulatory capital elements of TLAC/MREL

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET 1)

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments eligible under TLAC/MREL

Tier 2 (T2) capital instruments eligible under TLAC/MREL

Tier 2 (T2) capital instruments before TLAC/MREL adjustments Tier 2 (T2) capital instruments adjustments for TLAC/MREL

Tier 2 (T2) capital instruments eligible under TLAC/MREL

Total regulatory capital elements of TLAC/MREL

Other elements of TLAC/MREL

Senior non-preferred plain vanilla

Residual maturity >= 1 year and <2 years (Article 437a(a))

Residual maturity >= 2 years (Article 437a(a))

Senior non-preferred plain vanilla

Holdings of eligible liabilities instruments of other G-SIIs (TLAC only)

Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC)

Senior preferred plain vanilla

Residual maturity >= 1 year and <2 years (Article 437a(a))

Residual maturity >= 2 years (Article 437a(a))

Senior preferred plain vanilla

Available Minimum Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL)

Total amount of liabilities excluded from eligible liabilities items (Article 437a(d))

Total liabilities and own funds after prudential netting (TLOF)

Risk-Weighted Assets

Leverage Exposure Measure

TLAC ratio

TLAC ratio (as percentage of RWA)

TLAC ratio (as percentage of Leverage Exposure)

MREL ratio

MREL ratio (as percentage of TLOF)

Jun 30, 2019

46,523

7,614

6,018

9

6,027

60,165

14,791

44,697

59,488

(35)

119,618

0

1,045

1,045

120,698

0

1,104,731

346,878

1,304,162

34.48

9.17

10.93

As of June 30, 2019, our total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) was € 120 billion and the corresponding TLAC ratios were

34.5 % (RWA based) and 9.2 % (leverage exposure based). This means that Deutsche Bank has a comfortable buffer of € 41 billion over its total loss absorbing capacity minimum requirement of € 79 billion (22.9 % RWA based and 6 % leverage exposure based).

As of June 30, 2019, total liabilities and own funds (TLOF) were € 1,105 billion and available MREL were € 121 billion, corresponding to a ratio of 10.9 %, compared to € 1,058 billion TLOF and € 118 billion MREL and a ratio of 11.1 % as of December 31, 2018. This means that Deutsche Bank has a comfortable buffer of own funds and eligible liabilities which is

  • 20 billion above our MREL. The change was driven by a seasonal increase of the balance sheet and new issuance activities in the second quarter 2019.

Main features of eligible liabilities instruments

As of June 30, 2019, 60% of DB's senior non-preferred MREL/TLAC eligible instruments in terms of volume with remaining tenor of > 1 year are public benchmarks with volume-weighted average original tenor of 4.8 years. 80% out of these senior non-preferred benchmarks have a fixed coupon rate with a volume-weighted average coupon of 2.7% and remaining maturity of 2.9 years. The main funding currencies are € and $, which provide more than 90% of our senior non-preferred public benchmarks. Further, in August 2018 DB issued one € senior preferred MREL eligible instrument with an initial tenor of 5 years and with a fixed coupon rate of 1.125%.

The following table provides a simplified overview of the ranking of liabilities in an insolvency proceeding under German law. The ranking is presented from the more junior liabilities to the more senior liabilities. Deutsche Bank AG's eligible liabilities for TLAC and MREL which meet all of the conditions in Art. 72b (2) or are grandfathered pursuant to Article 494b (3) rank at

13

Deutsche Bank

Own funds

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Article 437 (f) CRR - Capital ratios different to CRR

position 11 in the below order. Senior preferred eligible liabilities which are eligible for MREL only rank in position 12. There are no liabilities included in Deutsche Bank's eligible liabilities instruments as per Article 72b (3) and (4).

Ranking of liabilities in an insolvency proceeding under German law

Rank

Label of claims

Code

1

Common equity Tier 1 instruments

Section 199 of the Insolvency Code

2

Additional Tier 1 instruments

3

Tier 2 instruments

Section 39 (2) of the Insolvency Code

4

Claims subordinated by virtue of a contractual subordination clause not specifying the

pertinent rank (other than Additional Tier 1 or Tier 2 instruments)

5

Claims for repayment of shareholder loans and accrued interest thereon

Section 39 (1) no. 5 of the Insolvency Code

6

Claims for the delivery of goods or provision of services free of charge

Section 39 (1) no. 4 of the Insolvency Code

7

Criminal and administrative fines

Section 39 (1) no. 3 of the Insolvency Code

8

Creditors' costs related to the insolvency proceeding

Section 39 (1) no. 2 of the Insolvency Code

9

Interest and late payment surcharges accrued after the opening of insolvency proceedings

Section 39 (1) no. 1 of the Insolvency Code

10

Claims subordinated by virtue of a contractual subordination clause which specifies the

Section 39 (2) of the Insolvency Code

relevant ranking

11

Non-preferred creditor claims arising from non-subordinated, unsecured non-structured debt

instruments which

(i) are issued before 21 July 2018 and are neither deposits within the positions of no. 13 and

14 nor money market instruments

(ii) are issued from 21 July 2018 onwards, have an original contractual maturity of at least one

year, do not qualify as deposits within the position of no. 13 and 14 and the contractual

documentation and, where applicable, the prospectus explicitly refer to the lower ranking

12

General creditors' claims

Section 38 of the Insolvency Code in

conjunction with Section 46f (5) of the

Banking Act, including instruments covered

by Section 46f (6) sentence 3 and 46f (7) of

the Banking Act

13

Deposits not covered, but preferential

Section 46f (4) no. 2 of the Banking Act

14

Deposits covered and preferential

Section 46f (4) no. 1 of the Banking Act

15

Costs of proceeding and obligations binding on the estate

Sections 53 to 55 of the Insolvency Code

16

Claims subject to a right of separation in insolvency proceedings

Sections 49 to 51 of the Insolvency Code

17

Claims subject to a right of segregation in insolvency proceedings

Sections 47 and 48 of the Insolvency Code

Article 437 (b-c) CRR - Main features of capital instruments

A description of the main features of the Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments issued by Deutsche Bank is published on Deutsche Bank's website (db.com/ir/en/capital-instruments.htm). In addition, this website provides full terms and conditions of all Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments.

Article 437 (f) CRR - Capital ratios different to CRR

The own funds capital ratios provided for Deutsche Bank Group are built upon the CRR regulations.

14

Deutsche Bank

Capital requirements

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Article 438 (d-h) CRR - Overview of capital requirements

Capital requirements

Article 438 (d-h) CRR - Overview of capital requirements

The table below shows RWA and regulatory capital requirements broken down by risk types and model approaches compared to the previous quarter-end.

EU OV1 - Overview of RWA

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

a1

b1

a2

b2

Minimum

Minimum

capital

capital

in € m.

RWA

requirements

RWA

requirements

1

Credit risk (excluding CCR)

177,184

14,175

171,405

13,712

of which:

Art 438(c)(d)

2

The standardized approach

18,212

1,457

19,586

1,567

Art 438(c)(d)

3

The foundation IRB (FIRB) approach

3,728

298

3,684

295

Art 438(c)(d)

4

The advanced IRB (AIRB) approach

148,115

11,849

141,362

11,309

Art 438(d)

5

Equity IRB under the simple risk-weighted approach or the IMA

7,129

570

6,773

542

Art 107

6

Counterparty credit risk (CCR)

Art 438(c)(d)

of which:

32,320

2,586

34,945

2,796

Art 438(c)(d)

7

Mark to market

4,119

330

4,522

362

Art 438(c)(d)

8

Original exposure

0

0

0

0

9

The standardized approach

0

0

0

0

9a

Financial collateral comprehensive method (for SFTs)

2,704

216

2,840

227

10

Internal model method (IMM)

18,823

1,506

20,087

1,607

Art 438(c)(d)

11

Risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a CCP

454

36

433

35

Art 438(c)(d)

12

Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA)

6,219

498

7,063

565

Art 438(e)

13

Settlement risk

269

22

118

9

Art 449(o)(i)

14

Securitization exposures in the banking book (after the cap)

10,763

861

10,468

837

of which:

15

IRB approach

8,833

707

8,860

709

of which:

16

IRB supervisory formula approach (SFA)

4,820

386

5,167

413

17

Internal assessment approach (IAA)

0

0

0

0

18

Standardized approach

1,930

154

1,608

129

19

Market risk

29,033

2,323

31,027

2,482

of which:

20

Standardized approach

3,702

296

4,582

367

21

IMA

25,331

2,026

26,445

2,116

Art 438(e)

22

Large exposures

0

0

0

0

Art 438(f)

23

Operational risk

84,195

6,736

85,633

6,851

of which:

24

Basic indicator approach

0

0

0

0

25

Standardized approach

0

0

0

0

26

Advanced measurement approach

84,195

6,736

85,633

6,851

Art 437(2),

27

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250 % risk

48,60

weight)

13,115

1,049

13,880

1,110

Art 500

28

Floor adjustment

0

0

0

0

29

Total

346,878

27,750

347,475

27,798

Our RWA were € 346.9 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to € 347.5 billion as of March 31, 2019. The decrease of € 0.6 billion was primarily driven by RWA for market and operational risk partly offset by increased RWA for credit risk. The operational risk RWA reduction of € 1.4 billion was mostly driven by a lighter internal loss profile feeding into our capital model. The market risk RWA reduction of € 2.0 billion primarily resulted from decreases in the stressed VaR component driven by decreases in interest risk as well as securitizations in the trading book as an outcome of de-risking and disposals. The CVA RWA reduction of € 0.8 billion was driven by model updates. Credit risk RWA increased by € 5.8 billion as a result of business growth and model updates in CIB and PCB as well as the introduction of IFRS 16. Moreover, the credit risk RWA increase was partly offset by favorable parameter developments and foreign exchange movements.

The movements of RWA for the specific risk types are discussed further down in this report for credit risk in section "Article 438 (d) CRR - Development of credit risk RWA" on page 52, for counterparty credit risk in section "Article 438 (d) CRR - Development of CCR RWA" on page 65 and for market risk in section "Article 455 (e) CRR - Regulatory capital requirements for market risk" on page 67.

15

Deutsche Bank

Capital requirements

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Article 438 CRR - Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book

Article 438 CRR - Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book

The table below summarizes our foundation approach exposure for specialized lending on an EAD basis. For the calculation of minimum capital requirements regulatory risk weights are applied where potential risk mitigating factors are already considered in the assignment of a risk weight to a specific structure. Additional credit risk mitigation techniques have not been applied.

For specific exposures in the advanced IRBA we are required to apply regulatory defined risk weights. In the following section we summarize our IRBA exposures for equities and other non-credit obligation assets falling under this requirement. Credit risk mitigation techniques have not been applied.

EU CR10 - IRB (specialized lending and equities)

in € m.

(unless stated otherwise)

Jun 30, 2019

Specialized lending

Regulatory

On-balance

Off-balance

Exposure

Expected

categories

Remaining maturity

sheet amount

sheet amount

Risk weight

amount

RWA

losses

Category 1

Less than 2.5 years

154

100

50 %

252

124

0

Equal to or more than 2.5 years

729

128

70 %

885

616

3

Category 2

Less than 2.5 years

52

28

70 %

73

51

0

Equal to or more than 2.5 years

88

54

90 %

131

118

1

Category 3

Less than 2.5 years

2

0

115 %

3

3

0

Equal to or more than 2.5 years

25

0

115 %

26

30

1

Category 4

Less than 2.5 years

(0)

0

250 %

0

0

0

Equal to or more than 2.5 years

10

0

250 %

10

26

1

Category 5

Less than 2.5 years

11

0

-

17

0

9

Equal to or more than 2.5 years

17

0

-

20

0

10

Total

Less than 2.5 years

219

128

-

344

178

9

Equal to or more than 2.5 years

868

183

-

1,072

789

16

Equities under the simple risk-

weighted approach

On-balance

Off-balance

Exposure

Capital

Categories

sheet amount

sheet amount

Risk weight

amount

RWA

requirements

Private equity exposures sufficiently diversified

477

0

190 %

477

906

73

Exchange-traded equity exposures

29

0

290 %

29

85

7

All other equity exposures

1,626

35

370 %

1,659

6,137

491

Total

2,133

35

-

2,165

7,129

570

in € m.

(unless stated otherwise)

Dec 31, 2018

Specialized lending

Regulatory

On-balance

Off-balance

Exposure

Expected

categories

Remaining maturity

sheet amount

sheet amount

Risk weight

amount

RWA

losses

Category 1

Less than 2.5 years

235

93

50 %

307

154

0

Equal to or more than 2.5 years

800

87

70 %

919

643

3

Category 2

Less than 2.5 years

38

39

70 %

66

46

0

Equal to or more than 2.5 years

94

89

90 %

138

124

1

Category 3

Less than 2.5 years

1

0

115 %

2

3

0

Equal to or more than 2.5 years

28

0

115 %

30

34

1

Category 4

Less than 2.5 years

8

0

250 %

8

19

1

Equal to or more than 2.5 years

8

0

250 %

9

21

1

Category 5

Less than 2.5 years

3

0

-

10

0

5

Equal to or more than 2.5 years

15

0

-

19

0

10

Total

Less than 2.5 years

285

132

-

393

221

6

Equal to or more than 2.5 years

946

177

-

1,114

822

16

Equities under the simple risk-

weighted approach

On-balance

Off-balance

Exposure

Capital

Categories

sheet amount

sheet amount

Risk weight

amount

RWA

requirements

Private equity exposures sufficiently diversified

450

0

190 %

450

855

68

Exchange-traded equity exposures

166

0

290 %

166

482

39

All other equity exposures

1,545

48

370 %

1,593

5,893

472

Total

2,160

48

-

2,209

7,229

578

16

Deutsche Bank

Capital requirements

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Article 440 CRR - Capital buffers

Article 438 CRR - Other non-credit obligation assets in the banking book

The table below presents the exposures assigned to the exposure class "other non-credit obligation assets" as outlined in Article 156 CRR. We split the table into cash positions in accordance with Article 156 (a) CRR, which receive a risk weight of 0 % as well as other positions receiving a risk weight of 100 %. Additional credit risk mitigation techniques have not been applied.

Credit risk exposures of other non-credit obligation assets

Jun 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

in € m.

Risk Weight

EAD

RWA

EAD

RWA

Risk Position

Other non-credit obligation assets - cash

0 %

2,588

0

2,828

0

Other non-credit obligation assets - other

100 %

7,417

7,417

3,276

3,276

DTA and FSE

250 %

Total

-

10,005

7,417

6,104

3,276

Our RWA for other non-credit obligation assets were at € 7.4 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to € 3.3 billion at the end of 2018. The increase of € 4.1 billion was driven by the transition to IFRS 16.

Article 440 CRR - Capital buffers

Minimum capital requirements and additional capital buffers

The Pillar 1 CET 1 minimum capital requirement applicable to the Group is 4.50 % of risk-weighted assets (RWA). The Pillar 1 total capital requirement of 8.00 % demands further resources that may be met with up to 1.50 % Additional Tier 1 capital and up to 2.00 % Tier 2 capital.

In addition to these minimum capital requirements, the following combined capital buffer requirements are fully effective beginning 2019. The G-SII buffer requirement is 2.00 % CET 1 capital of RWA. The capital conservation buffer requirement implemented in Section 10c German Banking Act, based on Article 129 CRD is 2.50 % CET 1 capital of RWA in 2019. The institution-specific countercyclical buffer that applies to Deutsche Bank is the weighted average of the countercyclical capital buffers that apply in the jurisdictions where our relevant credit exposures are located. As of June 30, 2019, the countercyclical capital buffer rate was at 0.07 %.

Additionally, Deutsche Bank AG has been classified by BaFin as an "other systemically important institution" (O-SII) with an additional buffer requirement of 2.00 % that has to be met on a consolidated level. For Deutsche Bank, the O-SII buffer amounts to 2.00 % in 2019. Unless certain exceptions apply, only the higher of the systemic risk buffer (currently not applicable), G-SII buffer and O-SII buffer must be applied.

On February 8, 2019, Deutsche Bank was informed by ECB of its decision regarding prudential minimum capital requirements for 2019, following the results of the 2018 SREP. Beginning from January 1, 2019, the decision requires Deutsche Bank to maintain a CET 1 ratio, which as of June 30, 2019 is at least 11.82 % on a consolidated basis. This CET 1 capital requirement comprises the Pillar 1 minimum capital requirement of 4.50 %, the pillar 2 requirement (SREP Add-on) of 2.75 %, the capital conservation buffer of 2.50 %, the countercyclical buffer (currently 0.07 %) and the G-SII buffer of 2.00 %.

Further information about minimum capital requirements, additional capital buffers as well as Pillar 2 requirements (SREP) applicable to us can be found in our Annual Report 2018.

17

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

General qualitative information on credit risk

Article 442 (a) CRR - Definitions of past due and impairment

Loans are considered to be past due if contractually agreed payments of principal and/or interest remain unpaid by the borrower, except if those are acquired through consolidation. The latter are considered to be past due if payments of principal and/or interest, which were expected at a certain payment date at the time of the initial consolidation of the loans, are unpaid by the borrower.

The Group has aligned its definition of "credit impaired" under IFRS 9 to the default definition as per Art. 178 of the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) for regulatory purposes. As a consequence, credit impaired financial assets (or Stage 3 financial assets) consist of two types of defaulted financial assets: firstly financial assets, where the Group expects an impairment loss reflected in an allowance for credit losses and secondly financial assets, where the group does not expect an impairment loss (e.g., due to high quality collateral or sufficient expected future cash flows following thorough due diligence).

Article 442 (b) CRR - Credit risk adjustments

The determination of impairment losses and allowance is based on the expected credit loss model under IFRS 9, where allowances for loan losses are recorded upon initial recognition of the financial asset, based on expectations of potential credit losses at the time of initial recognition.

For a detailed description of the Group's accounting policies and risk management practices, please refer to Note 1, "Significant accounting policies and critical accounting estimates" to the consolidated financial statements and chapter "Credit risk management" in our Annual Report 2018 on page 223 and 61.

General quantitative information on credit risk

Article 442 (c-e) CRR - Defaulted exposures by regulatory exposure class, industry and geographical area, non-performing and forborne exposures

Tables EU CR1-A and EU CR1-B provide asset quality information of the Group's on- and off-balance sheet exposures subject to the credit risk framework broken down by regulatory exposure classes and industries respectively.

The industry classification is based on NACE codes (NACE (Nomenclature des Activités Économiques dans la Communauté Européenne) is a European industry standard classification system for classifying business activities).

The amounts shown below are based on IFRS accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation. An exposure is being classified as defaulted if the default criteria according to Article 178 CRR are met. As confirmed by EBA (EBA/OP/2017/02) specific credit risk adjustments consist of all types of allowance for credit losses held against financial instruments subject to impairment according to IFRS 9. The Group does not record any credit risk adjustment which qualify as general credit risk adjustment. The credit risk adjustment charges of the period are provided for a six month period in column "f".

18

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk

EU CR1-A - Credit quality of exposures by exposure class and instrument

Jun 30, 2019

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

Gross carrying values of

Credit risk

adjustment

charges of

the period

six months

Non-

Specific

General

ended

Defaulted

defaulted

credit risk

credit risk

Accumulated

Jun 30,

Net values

in € m.

exposures

exposures

adjustment

adjustment

write-offs

2019¹

(a+b-c-d)

1

Central governments and central banks

69

127,831

16

0

0

0

127,885

2

Institutions

19

24,680

16

0

0

4

24,683

3

Corporates

5,610

386,174

1,738

0

243

153

390,046

Of which:

5

SMEs

478

18,558

236

0

1

54

18,801

4

Specialized Lending

1,517

40,511

237

0

110

10

41,791

5a

Other

3,615

327,105

1,266

0

132

89

329,454

6

Retail

3,522

217,642

2,140

0

661

156

219,024

Of which:

8

Secured by real estate property SMEs

112

9,201

60

0

1

1

9,253

9

Secured by real estate property Non-SMEs

1,604

156,420

569

0

170

1

157,455

10

Qualifying Revolving

76

16,305

70

0

15

6

16,312

12

Other SMEs

260

5,703

236

0

21

20

5,728

13

Other Non-SMEs

1,470

30,012

1,205

0

454

129

30,277

14

Equity

1

2,067

0

0

0

0

2,068

14a

Other non-credit obligation asset

0

10,034

0

0

0

0

10,033

15

Total IRB approach

9,221

768,429

3,911

0

904

314

773,739

16

Central governments or central banks

1

83,150

2

0

0

0

83,149

17

Regional governments or

local authorities

0

8,310

2

0

0

0

8,308

18

Public sector entities

0

7,089

0

0

0

0

7,088

19

Multilateral Development Banks

0

4,155

0

0

0

0

4,154

20

International Organizations

0

2,295

0

0

0

0

2,295

21

Institutions

0

2,747

10

0

0

0

2,737

22

Corporates

624

18,960

72

0

70

6

19,512

24

Retail

360

4,881

277

0

59

15

4,964

26

Secured by mortgages on immovable property

208

4,502

15

0

0

0

4,694

28

Exposures in default2

1,402

0

429

0

128

19

973

29

Items associated with particularly high risk

208

316

141

0

0

1

382

30

Covered bonds

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

31

Claims on institutions and corporates with a

short- term credit assessment

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

32

Collective investments undertakings (CIU)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

33

Equity exposures

0

52

0

0

0

0

52

34

Other items

0

8

0

0

0

0

8

35

Total standardized approach

1,402

136,464

522

0

129

22

137,344

36

Total

10,622

904,893

4,433

0

1,033

336

911,082

Of which:

37

Loans

9,649

399,837

4,029

0

647

316

405,457

38

Debt Securities

180

70,250

21

0

0

5

70,410

39

Off-balance sheet exposures

701

234,764

302

0

0

12

235,164

  1. Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries.
  2. In line with EBA guidance (Q&A 2017_3481) we present the total of defaulted exposure in line 28 but also show a breakdown of defaulted exposure and assign it to their respective exposure classes. In order to avoid double counting of exposures, the total exposure of the standardized approach as presented in row 35 does not take into account figures disclosed under row 28.

19

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk

Dec 31, 2018

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

Gross carrying values of

Credit risk

adjustment

charges of

the period

six months

Non-

Specific

General

ended

Defaulted

defaulted

credit risk

credit risk

Accumulated

Dec 31,

Net values

in € m.

exposures

exposures

adjustment

adjustment

write-offs

2018¹

(a+b-c-d)

1

Central governments and central banks

87

118,377

19

0

0

4

118,444

2

Institutions

23

26,195

11

0

0

2

26,207

3

Corporates

4,901

378,166

1,690

0

496

241

381,377

Of which:

5

SMEs

474

16,411

223

0

4

2

16,661

4

Specialized Lending

1,545

33,532

279

0

224

36

34,797

5a

Other

2,882

328,224

1,188

0

269

203

329,918

6

Retail

3,713

216,626

2,275

0

628

130

218,063

Of which:

8

Secured by real estate property SMEs

120

9,377

64

0

3

(8)

9,433

9

Secured by real estate property Non-SMEs

1,608

155,268

579

0

40

(98)

156,297

10

Qualifying Revolving

71

16,474

80

0

13

(10)

16,466

12

Other SMEs

250

5,666

218

0

51

11

5,698

13

Other Non-SMEs

1,664

29,840

1,335

0

521

231

30,169

14

Equity

1

2,135

0

0

0

0

2,137

14a

Other non-credit obligation asset

0

6,894

0

0

0

(1)

6,893

15

Total IRB approach

8,724

748,393

3,996

0

1,124

375

753,121

16

Central governments or central banks

0

112,425

2

0

0

(1)

112,424

17

Regional governments or

local authorities

0

10,088

3

0

0

1

10,085

18

Public sector entities

3

5,333

1

0

0

(1)

5,336

19

Multilateral Development Banks

0

3,344

0

0

0

0

3,344

20

International Organizations

0

1,496

0

0

0

0

1,496

21

Institutions

0

1,423

11

0

0

0

1,412

22

Corporates

583

18,982

66

0

123

(8)

19,499

24

Retail

433

4,178

331

0

169

1

4,280

26

Secured by mortgages on immovable property

179

4,315

13

0

0

2

4,481

28

Exposures in default2

1,414

0

476

0

0

4

938

29

Items associated with particularly high risk

216

264

141

0

0

(1)

339

30

Covered bonds

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

31

Claims on institutions and corporates with a

short- term credit assessment

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

32

Collective investments undertakings (CIU)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

33

Equity exposures

0

50

0

0

0

0

50

34

Other items

0

12

0

0

0

0

12

35

Total standardized approach

1,414

161,911

568

0

293

(7)

162,758

36

Total

10,139

910,304

4,564

0

1,416

368

915,879

Of which:

37

Loans

9,119

389,831

4,180

0

1,416

351

394,771

38

Debt Securities

121

57,335

10

0

0

0

57,447

39

Off-balance sheet exposures

721

240,290

283

0

0

(2)

240,728

  1. Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries.
  2. In line with EBA guidance (Q&A 2017_3481) we present the total of defaulted exposure in line 28 but also show a breakdown of defaulted exposure and assign it to their respective exposure classes. In order to avoid double counting of exposures, the total exposure of the standardized approach as presented in row 35 does not take into account figures disclosed under row 28.

20

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk

EU CR1-B - Credit quality of exposures by industry

Jun 30, 2019

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

Gross carrying values of

Credit risk

adjustment

charges of

the period

six months

Non-

Specific

General

ended

Defaulted

defaulted

credit risk

credit risk

Accumulated

Jun 30,

Net values

in € m.

exposures

exposures

adjustment

adjustment

write-offs

2019¹

(a+b-c-d)

1

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

51

1,391

12

0

2

(1)

1,430

2

Mining and quarrying

203

9,426

26

0

0

4

9,603

3

Manufacturing

1,284

90,506

617

0

83

65

91,173

4

Electricity, gas, steam and

air conditioning supply

101

11,111

22

0

1

4

11,189

5

Water supply, sewerage, waste management

and remediation activities

11

1,348

8

0

0

1

1,351

6

Construction

571

9,141

268

0

35

8

9,444

7

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of

motor vehicles and motorcycles

692

39,166

456

0

129

66

39,402

8

Transport and storage

460

11,258

157

0

122

2

11,561

9

Accommodation and food service

activities

118

4,084

26

0

0

1

4,176

10

Information and communication

218

23,828

77

0

6

8

23,969

10a

Financial and insurance activities

1,059

314,939

396

0

13

(1)

315,603

11

Real estate activities

880

48,271

174

0

15

3

48,976

12

Professional, scientific and technical activities

560

14,885

127

0

17

16

15,317

13

Administrative and support service

activities

252

12,456

43

0

10

9

12,665

14

Public administration and defense,

compulsory social security

70

54,836

18

0

0

(1)

54,887

15

Education

3

748

3

0

3

0

748

16

Human health services and social work

activities

17

6,053

24

0

0

3

6,046

17

Arts, entertainment and recreation

8

1,994

11

0

1

2

1,991

18

Other service activities

139

22,363

42

0

11

22

22,460

18a

Activities of households as employers,

undifferentiated goods- and services-

producing activities of households for

own use

3,924

222,737

1,924

0

586

126

224,737

18b

Activities of extraterritorial organizations and

bodies

1

4,352

1

0

0

0

4,352

19

Total

10,622

904,893

4,433

0

1,033

336

911,082

1Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries.

21

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk

Dec 31, 2018

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

Gross carrying values of

Credit risk

adjustment

charges of

the period

six months

Non-

Specific

General

ended

Defaulted

defaulted

credit risk

credit risk

Accumulated

Dec 31,

Net values

in € m.

exposures

exposures

adjustment

adjustment

write-offs

2018¹

(a+b-c-d)

1

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

77

1,146

25

0

3

1

1,199

2

Mining and quarrying

195

11,109

26

0

24

14

11,278

3

Manufacturing

988

90,803

567

0

137

54

91,224

4

Electricity, gas, steam and

air conditioning supply

90

10,551

30

0

2

(4)

10,611

5

Water supply, sewerage, waste management

and remediation activities

11

1,337

8

0

0

0

1,340

6

Construction

541

9,278

294

0

46

19

9,525

7

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of

motor vehicles and motorcycles

719

39,830

465

0

119

18

40,084

8

Transport and storage

612

12,153

221

0

308

23

12,545

9

Accommodation and food service

activities

144

3,881

26

0

3

1

4,000

10

Information and communication

58

25,280

72

0

10

15

25,266

10a

Financial and insurance activities

1,245

341,052

328

0

19

113

341,968

11

Real estate activities

824

42,859

159

0

23

35

43,524

12

Professional, scientific and technical activities

364

16,709

107

0

44

(10)

16,967

13

Administrative and support service

activities

133

13,128

35

0

12

7

13,227

14

Public administration and defense,

compulsory social security

88

47,632

21

0

1

1

47,699

15

Education

8

637

9

0

6

0

637

16

Human health services and social work

activities

30

5,545

21

0

0

(3)

5,553

17

Arts, entertainment and recreation

14

1,855

10

0

4

1

1,859

18

Other service activities

154

13,799

49

0

7

9

13,904

18a

Activities of households as employers,

undifferentiated goods- and services-

producing activities of households for

own use

3,842

221,234

2,092

0

648

72

222,984

18b

Activities of extraterritorial organizations and

bodies

1

486

1

0

0

0

487

19

Total

10,139

910,304

4,564

0

1,416

368

915,879

1Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries.

Table EU CR1-C provides asset quality information of the Group's on- and off-balance sheet exposures subject to the credit risk framework broken down by significant geographical regions as well as countries.

We consider a country as being significant, if it contributes to an aggregate of 90 % of our total exposure. An area is considered significant if it contains at least one significant country. The geographical distribution is based on the legal domicile of the counterparty or issuer.

The amounts shown below are based on IFRS accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation. An exposure is being classified as defaulted if the default criteria according to Article 178 CRR are met. As confirmed by EBA (EBA/OP/2017/02) specific credit risk adjustments consist of all types of allowance for credit losses held against financial instruments subject to impairment according to IFRS. The Group does not record any credit risk adjustment which qualify as general credit risk adjustment. The credit risk adjustment charges of the period are provided for a six month period in column "f".

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk

EU CR1-C - Credit quality of exposures by geography

Jun 30, 2019

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

Gross carrying values of

Credit risk

adjustment

charges of

the period

Non-

Specific

General

six months

Defaulted

defaulted

credit risk

credit risk

Accumulated

ended

Net values

in € m.

exposures

exposures

adjustment

adjustment

write-offs

Jun 30, 2019¹

(a+b-c-d)

1

Europe

8,698

560,387

3,878

0

861

225

565,207

Of which:

2

Germany

3,755

372,711

1,875

0

424

90

374,590

3

United Kingdom

354

23,935

54

0

9

13

24,235

4

France

28

11,455

20

0

1

4

11,463

5

Luxembourg

66

20,617

23

0

0

5

20,660

6

Italy

1,538

30,369

1,108

0

122

67

30,798

7

Netherlands

465

20,640

216

0

48

4

20,890

8

Spain

951

23,652

401

0

203

23

24,202

9

Ireland

648

5,478

38

0

(2)

3

6,088

10

Switzerland

509

19,591

27

0

1

1

20,074

11

Poland

75

5,400

39

0

3

1

5,435

12

Belgium

7

6,355

4

0

1

0

6,358

13

Other Europe

302

20,184

72

0

51

14

20,414

14

North America

935

240,883

263

0

45

45

241,556

Of which:

15

U.S.

529

224,061

232

0

45

42

224,358

16

Cayman Islands

158

3,595

8

0

0

1

3,745

17

Canada

23

4,133

9

0

0

2

4,147

18

Other North America

226

9,096

15

0

0

1

9,306

19

Asia/Pacific

796

85,338

229

0

44

24

85,905

Of which:

20

Japan

89

13,042

(3)

0

(2)

(1)

13,134

21

Australia

68

4,357

9

0

0

1

4,415

22

India

423

16,021

119

0

4

10

16,326

23

China

1

8,594

3

0

28

11

8,591

24

Singapore

27

9,660

10

0

0

1

9,676

25

Hong Kong

91

8,491

5

0

0

1

8,577

26

Other Asia/Pacific

96

25,174

85

0

14

2

25,185

27

Other geographical areas

194

18,285

63

0

83

43

18,415

28

Total

10,622

904,893

4,433

0

1,033

336

911,082

1Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries.

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk

Dec 31, 2018

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

Gross carrying values of

Credit risk

adjustment

charges of

the period

Non-

Specific

General

six months

Defaulted

defaulted

credit risk

credit risk

Accumulated

ended

Net values

in € m.

exposures

exposures

adjustment

adjustment

write-offs

Dec 31, 2018¹

(a+b-c-d)

1

Europe

8,661

578,036

3,972

0

1,222

199

582,725

Of which:

2

Germany

3,578

391,557

1,906

0

376

97

393,228

3

United Kingdom

393

23,033

46

0

18

4

23,380

4

France

13

11,576

13

0

3

2

11,576

5

Luxembourg

25

20,934

17

0

0

8

20,942

6

Italy

1,612

30,155

1,126

0

291

23

30,640

7

Netherlands

509

20,041

261

0

30

14

20,289

8

Spain

1,146

23,120

397

0

351

41

23,869

9

Ireland

552

6,063

28

0

1

13

6,587

10

Switzerland

326

17,934

25

0

0

0

18,235

11

Poland

64

6,188

41

0

31

(22)

6,212

12

Belgium

7

5,014

3

0

2

(2)

5,018

13

Other Europe

437

22,420

108

0

119

21

22,748

14

North America

633

243,035

240

0

119

105

243,428

Of which:

15

U.S.

251

227,332

199

0

95

93

227,383

16

Cayman Islands

137

3,062

8

0

0

3

3,191

17

Canada

27

3,677

7

0

0

5

3,697

18

Other North America

218

8,964

25

0

24

4

9,157

19

Asia/Pacific

604

74,191

266

0

22

36

74,529

Of which:

20

Japan

100

7,225

(3)

0

(11)

1

7,328

21

Australia

30

3,957

8

0

0

2

3,979

22

India

319

14,107

135

0

9

8

14,291

23

China

23

8,333

27

0

0

2

8,329

24

Singapore

41

10,282

10

0

0

5

10,312

25

Hong Kong

7

6,633

5

0

0

2

6,635

26

Other Asia/Pacific

85

23,654

84

0

23

15

23,655

27

Other geographical areas

241

15,042

86

0

54

28

15,197

28

Total

10,139

910,304

4,564

0

1,416

368

915,879

1Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries.

Table EU CR1-D provides a breakdown of the Group's loans and debt securities, where contractually agreed payments of principal or interest remain unpaid by the borrower by ageing of the overdue amounts irrespective of the impairment status of the borrower. The amounts shown are based on IFRS accounting values gross of credit risk adjustments according to the regulatory scope of consolidation.

EU CR1-D - Ageing of past-due exposures

Jun 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

1

2

3

1

2

3

in € m.

Loans

Debt Securities

Total exposures

Loans

Debt Securities

Total exposures

a

≤ 30 days

2,952

0

2,952

2,235

0

2,235

b

> 30 days ≤ 60 days

575

0

575

437

0

437

c

> 60 days ≤ 90 days

318

0

318

289

0

289

d

> 90 days ≤ 180 days

1,035

0

1,035

817

0

817

e

> 180 days ≤ 1 year

677

0

677

650

0

650

f

> 1 year

2,210

1

2,211

2,383

0

2,383

Table EU CR1-E provides details of the Group's non-performing and forborne exposures as per EBA definitions as well as of impairments booked against and collaterals/guarantees received for these exposures. Amounts in the table below reflect accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation and include all debt instruments other than held for trading as per our IFRS balance sheet as well as off balance sheet exposures. For further information on the Group's treatment of forbearances, please refer to the "Asset quality" section of our Annual Report 2018 on page 123.

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk

EU CR1-E - Non-performing and forborne exposures

Jun 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

010

020

030

010

020

030

Off-balance-

Off-balance-

Loans

sheet

Loans

sheet

in € m.

Debt securities

and advances

exposures

Debt securities

and advances

exposures

  1. Gross carrying amount of performing

and non-performing exposures

69,558

806,302

254,258

57,555

785,342

261,705

of which:

b

Performing but past due >30 days

and <=90 days

0

648

0

0

529

0

c

Performing forborne

0

2,052

189

0

1,794

184

d

Non-performing:

182

10,018

760

87

9,458

730

of which:

e

Defaulted

182

9,794

759

87

9,236

729

f

Impaired

141

9,582

730

77

9,040

719

g

Forborne

10

3,151

123

6

2,989

80

Accumulated impairment and

provisions and negative fair value

adjustments due to credit risk

h

On performing exposures

19

1,088

208

10

1,023

200

i

of which: Forborne

0

61

2

0

64

2

j

On non-performing exposures

2

3,029

89

0

3,256

83

k

of which: Forborne

0

935

6

0

963

3

Collaterals and financial guarantees

received

l

On non-performing exposures

0

3,753

95

0

3,2841

551

m

of which: Forborne exposures

0

2,117

38

0

2,000

65

1Collaterals & financial guarantees received on Loans & advances and Off-balance sheet exposures for December 31, 2018 have been restated.

The following tables (NPL1, 3 and 4) are of the EBA guidelines on disclosures of non-performing and forborne exposures (EBA/GL/2018/10) published on December 17, 2018. These are also meant to address "Key disclosure recommendations" related to non-performing loans ("NPLs") as provided by ECB guidance on NPLs (Appendix 7) issued in March 2017. Table NPL1 shows credit quality of forborne exposures broken down on type of counterparties. The exposure is further split between "Performing", "Non-performing", "Defaulted" and "Impaired" exposures with the provisions, collateral and guarantees against them. Table NPL4 shows performing and non-performing exposures and its related provisions. In addition, the exposure is split between IFRS 9 stages and type of counterparties. Table NPL3 shows credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by buckets of past due days. Overdue refers to the unpaid contractual agreed payments of principal or interest by the borrower. In general, exposures refers to an asset or an off-balance sheet item which gives rise to credit risk and amounts shown are based on IFRS accounting according to the regulatory scope of consolidation.

NPL1 - Credit quality of forborne exposures

Jun 30, 2019

Accumulated impairment,

accumulated negative changes

in fair value due to credit risk

Collateral

Gross carrying amount of forborne exposures

and provisions

received and

Non-

Non-

financial

performing

performing

guarantees

Non-

forborne, of

forborne, of

on performing

on non-perfor-

received on

Performing

performing

which

which

forborne

ming forborne

forborne

in € m.

forborne

forborne

defaulted

impaired

exposures

exposures

exposures

Loans and advances

2,052

3,151

3,058

3,058

61

935

2,117

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

0

5

5

5

0

3

0

Credit institutions

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

102

51

50

50

1

34

69

Non-financial corporations

1,033

1,987

1,967

1,967

19

652

1,243

Households

915

1,107

1,037

1,037

40

246

805

Debt securities

0

10

10

0

0

0

0

Loan commitments given

189

123

123

0

2

6

38

Total

2,240

3,284

3,191

3,058

62

941

2,155

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk

Dec 31, 2018

Accumulated impairment,

accumulated negative changes

in fair value due to credit risk

Collateral

Gross carrying amount of forborne exposures

and provisions

received and

Non-

Non-

financial

performing

performing

guarantees

Non-

forborne, of

forborne, of

on performing

on non-perfor-

received on

Performing

performing

which

which

forborne

ming forborne

forborne

in € m.

forborne

forborne

defaulted

impaired

exposures

exposures

exposures

Loans and advances

1,794

2,989

2,885

2,878

64

963

2,000

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

0

5

5

5

0

3

0

Credit institutions

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

17

57

56

56

0

12

20

Non-financial corporations

813

1,858

1,836

1,829

25

632

1,160

Households

961

1,068

988

988

39

316

820

Debt securities

0

6

6

0

0

0

0

Loan commitments given

184

80

80

0

2

3

65

Total

1,978

3,075

2,971

2,878

66

966

2,065

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk

NPL4 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions

Jun 30, 2019

Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount

in fair value due to credit risk and provisions

Performing

exposures -

Collaterals

accumulated

and financial

impairment

Non-performing exposures - accumulated

guarantees

Performing

and

impairment, accumulated negative changes

received on

exposures

Non-performing exposures

provisions

in fair value due to credit risk and provisions

non-

of which:

of which:

of which:

of which:

Accumulated

performing

in € m.

Total

Total

stage 2

stage 3

Total

Total

stage 2

stage 3

partial write-off

exposures

Loans and advances

Central banks

161,092

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

18,192

69

0

69

9

4

0

4

0

48

Credit institutions

66,238

4

0

4

22

0

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

185,851

1,194

117

1,077

55

122

0

121

7

37

Non-financial corporations

172,996

4,797

144

4,653

349

1,662

1

1,661

157

1,548

of which: SMEs

22,078

1,194

10

1,184

59

610

0

0

0

474

Households

191,915

3,954

175

3,779

652

1,242

5

1,237

29

2,120

Total Loans and advances

796,284

10,018

436

9,582

1,088

3,029

6

3,023

193

3,753

Debt securities

Central banks

1,354

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

42,205

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

14,965

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

4,113

93

2

92

7

0

0

0

0

0

Non-financial corporations

6,739

88

39

50

5

2

0

2

0

0

Total Debt securities

69,376

182

40

142

19

2

0

2

0

0

Off-balance sheet exposures

Central banks

175

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

1,238

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

6,283

4

0

4

4

0

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

44,831

15

0

15

24

0

0

0

0

0

Non-financial corporations

170,267

700

30

670

160

79

1

79

0

75

Households

30,704

42

1

41

18

9

(0)

9

0

20

Total Off-balance sheet exposures

253,498

760

30

730

208

89

1

88

0

95

Total

1,119,158

10,960

507

10,453

1,315

3,119

6

3,113

193

3,848

27

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk

Dec 31, 2018

Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount

in fair value due to credit risk and provisions

Performing

exposures -

Collaterals

accumulated

and financial

impairment

Non-performing exposures - accumulated

guarantees

Performing

and

impairment, accumulated negative changes

received on

exposures

Non-performing exposures

provisions

in fair value due to credit risk and provisions

non-

of which:

of which:

of which:

of which:

Accumulated

performing

in € m.

Total

Total

stage 2

stage 3

Total

Total

stage 2

stage 3

partial write-off

exposures

Loans and advances

Central banks

188,441

19

0

19

5

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

16,954

84

3

80

11

5

0

5

0

56

Credit institutions

50,999

0

0

0

19

0

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

169,514

973

159

813

58

79

0

79

4

49

Non-financial corporations

161,648

4,497

158

4,339

324

1,690

1

1,689

122

1,430

of which: SMEs

20,130

1,241

12

1,229

56

647

0

0

0

486

Households

188,328

3,885

98

3,788

606

1,482

5

1,477

19

1,750

Total Loans and advances

775,884

9,458

418

9,040

1,023

3,256

6

3,250

144

3,284

Debt securities

Central banks

1,443

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

35,540

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

11,794

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

3,529

28

0

28

2

0

0

0

0

0

Non-financial corporations

5,162

59

10

49

2

0

0

0

0

0

Total Debt securities

57,468

87

10

77

10

0

0

0

0

0

Off-balance sheet exposures

Central banks

98

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

1,318

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

6,732

4

0

4

2

0

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

47,111

232

0

232

21

0

0

0

0

1

Non-financial corporations

175,516

461

10

451

162

80

0

80

0

53

Households

30,201

33

0

32

12

3

0

3

0

2

Total Off-balance sheet exposures

260,975

730

10

719

200

83

0

83

0

55

Total

1,094,327

10,275

4391

9,8361

1,232

3,339

6

3,333

144

3,340

1The Total numbers for Non-performing exposures of which stage 2 and of which stage 3 have been restated.

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk

NPL3 - Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days

Jun 30, 2019

Performing exposures

Non-performing exposure

Unlikely to pay

that are not

Not past due

past due or

Past

or past due

Past due >30d

past due <=

Past due >90d

due >180d

Past due >1yr

Past due

of which

of which

in € m.

Total

<= 30 days

and <=90d

Total

90d

and <=180d

and <=1yr

and <=5yrs

>5 years

defaulted

impaired

Loans and advances

Central banks

161,092

161,092

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

18,192

18,192

0

69

68

0

0

0

1

69

69

Credit institutions

66,238

66,193

45

4

4

0

0

0

0

4

4

Other financial corporations

185,851

185,833

18

1,194

1,038

36

70

46

4

1,184

1,077

Non-financial corporations

172,996

172,798

199

4,797

3,045

589

157

559

446

4,662

4,653

Households

191,915

191,529

387

3,954

2,017

348

447

778

364

3,875

3,779

Total Loans and advances

796,284

795,636

648

10,018

6,172

973

675

1,383

815

9,794

9,582

Debt securities

Central banks

1,354

1,354

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

42,205

42,205

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

14,965

14,965

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

4,113

4,113

0

93

93

0

0

0

0

93

92

Non-financial corporations

6,739

6,739

0

88

88

0

0

0

0

88

50

Total Debt securities

69,376

69,376

0

182

182

0

0

0

0

182

142

Off-balance sheet exposures

Central banks

175

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

1,238

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

6,283

0

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

4

4

Other financial corporations

44,831

0

0

15

0

0

0

0

0

15

15

Non-financial corporations

170,267

0

0

700

0

0

0

0

0

700

670

Households

30,704

0

0

42

0

0

0

0

0

41

41

Total Off-balance sheet exposures

253,498

0

0

760

0

0

0

0

0

759

730

Total

1,119,158

865,012

648

10,960

6,354

973

675

1,383

815

10,735

10,453

29

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk

Dec 31, 2018

Performing exposures

Non-performing exposure

Unlikely to pay

that are not

Not past due

Past due

past due or

Past due

Past due

Past due

or past due

>30d and

past due <=

>90d and

>180d and

>1yr and

Past due

of which

of which

in € m.

Total

<= 30 days

<=90 d

Total

90d

<=180d

<=1yr

<=2yrs

>7yrs

defaulted

impaired

Loans and advances

Central banks

188,441

188,441

0

19

19

0

0

0

0

19

19

General governments

16,954

16,954

0

84

82

0

0

0

1

84

80

Credit institutions

50,999

50,999

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

169,514

169,491

24

973

830

39

50

50

3

946

813

Non-financial corporations

161,648

161,542

106

4,497

2,884

456

172

593

392

4,394

4,339

Households

188,328

187,929

399

3,885

1,742

316

426

1,050

352

3,793

3,788

Total Loans and advances

775,884

775,356

529

9,458

5,558

811

648

1,693

748

9,236

9,040

Debt securities

Central banks

1,443

1,443

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

35,540

35,540

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

11,794

11,794

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

3,529

3,529

0

28

28

0

0

0

0

28

28

Non-financial corporations

5,162

5,162

0

59

59

0

0

0

0

59

49

Total Debt securities

57,468

57,468

0

87

87

0

0

0

0

87

77

Off-balance sheet exposures

Central banks

98

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

1,318

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

6,732

0

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

4

4

Other financial corporations

47,111

0

0

232

0

0

0

0

0

232

232

Non-financial corporations

175,516

0

0

461

0

0

0

0

0

461

451

Households

30,201

0

0

33

0

0

0

0

0

32

32

Total Off-balance sheet exposures

260,975

0

0

730

0

0

0

0

0

729

719

Total

1,094,327

832,823

529

10,275

5,645

811

648

1,693

748

10,052

9,836

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk

Article 442 (f) CRR - Development of credit risk adjustments and defaulted loans and debt securities

Table EU CR2-A provides information on the development of the Group's stock of specific credit risk adjustments held against loans and debt securities subject to the credit risk framework that are defaulted or impaired in the first half of 2019 compared to the second half of 2018. Amounts are based on IFRS accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation.

EU CR2-A - Changes in the stock of general and specific credit risk adjustments

Jun 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

a

b

a

b

Accumulated

Accumulated

Accumulated

Accumulated

specific credit

general credit

specific credit

general credit

risk

risk

risk

risk

in € m.

adjustment

adjustment

adjustment

adjustment

1

Opening balance

3,250

0

3,503

0

2

Increases due to amounts set aside for estimated loan losses during the

period

816

0

668

0

3

Decreases due to amounts reversed for estimated loan losses during the

period

(589)

0

(315)

0

4

Decreases due to amounts taken against accumulated credit risk

adjustments

(463)

0

(598)

0

5

Transfers between credit risk adjustments

5

0

(73)

0

6

Impact of exchange rate differences

4

0

15

0

7

Business combinations, including acquisitions and disposals of

subsidiaries

0

0

0

0

8

Other adjustments

2

0

51

0

9

Closing balance

3,025

0

3,250

0

10

Recoveries on credit risk adjustments recorded directly to the statement of

profit or loss

(41)

0

(62)

0

11

Specific credit risk adjustments recorded directly to the statement of profit

0

0

0

0

or loss

Accumulated specific credit risk adjustments held against defaulted or impaired loans and debt securities decreased by € 225 million or 7 % driven by a portfolio sale in former Postbank along with disposals in the shipping business.

Table EU CR2-B provides information on the development of the Group's defaulted or impaired loans and debt securities subject to the credit risk framework for the first half of 2019 compared to the second half of 2018. Amounts are based on IFRS accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation.

EU CR2-B - Changes in the stock of defaulted and impaired loans and debt securities

Jun 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

a

a

Gross carrying

Gross carrying

value defaulted

value defaulted

in € m.

exposures

exposures

1

Opening balance

9,240

10,106

2

Loans and debt securities that have defaulted or impaired since the last reporting period

2,186

1,613

3

Returned to non-defaulted status

(1,148)

(1,904)

4

Amounts written off

(463)

(598)

5

Other changes

13

23

6

Closing balance

9,829

9,240

Defaulted or impaired loans and debt securities subject to the credit risk framework increased by € 589 million or 6 % driven by the held-for-trading assets along with the defaults on single positions in the Wealth Management sector.

For IFRS-based asset quality information please refer to the section "Asset quality" in our Interim Report 2019.

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation

General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation

Article 453 (f-j) CRR - Overview of credit risk mitigation techniques

The table EU CR3 below shows a breakdown of unsecured and secured credit risk exposures and credit risk exposures secured by various credit risk mitigants for all loans and debt securities including the carrying amounts of the total population which are in default. Exposures unsecured (column a) represent the carrying amount of credit risk exposures (net of credit risk adjustments) that do not benefit from a credit risk mitigation (CRM) technique, regardless of whether this technique is recognized in the CRR. Exposures secured (column b) represent the carrying amount of exposures that have at least one CRM mechanism (collateral, financial guarantees, credit derivatives) associated with them. Exposure secured by various credit risk mitigants (column c-e) are the carrying amount of exposures (net of credit risk adjustments) partly or totally secured by collateral, financial guarantees and credit derivatives, whereby only the secured portion of the overall exposure is presented. The allocation of the carrying amount of multisecured exposures to their different CRM mechanisms is made by order of priority, starting with the CRM mechanism expected to be called first in the event of a loss, and within the limits of the carrying amount of the secured exposures. Moreover, no overcollateralization is considered.

EU CR3 - CRM techniques - Overview

Jun 30, 2019

a

b

c

d

e

Exposures

Exposures

Exposures

Exposures

Exposures

secured by

secured by

unsecured:

secured:

secured by

financial

credit

in € m.

Carrying amount

Carrying amount

collateral

guarantees

derivatives

1

Total Loans

131,128

274,329

236,143

16,564

761

2

Total Debt securities

69,673

737

314

416

0

3

Total exposures

200,801

275,066

236,457

16,979

761

4

of which: defaulted

2,864

4,013

3,342

230

0

Dec 31, 2018

a

b

c

d

e

Exposures

Exposures

Exposures

Exposures

Exposures

secured by

secured by

unsecured:

secured:

secured by

financial

credit

in € m.

Carrying amount

Carrying amount

collateral

guarantees

derivatives

1

Total Loans

122,182

272,589

230,734

15,911

787

2

Total Debt securities

56,981

465

49

416

0

3

Total exposures

179,164

273,054

230,783

16,328

787

4

of which: defaulted

2,439

3,549

2,891

220

0

While comparing June 2019 with December 2018, loans and debt increased during the period. Loans primarily increased at amortized cost, driven by new client-driven activity during the period and increased drawdowns from existing facilities. The increase in debt securities was observed as a result of increased trading activities.

The table CRM techniques by exposure class below shows a breakdown of unsecured and secured credit risk exposures and credit risk exposures secured by various credit risk mitigants broken down by exposure class. Exposures unsecured (column a) represent the carrying amount of credit risk exposures (net of credit risk adjustments) that do not benefit from a credit risk mitigation (CRM) technique, regardless of whether this technique is recognized in the CRR. Exposures secured (column b) represent the carrying amount of exposures that have at least one CRM mechanism (collateral, financial guarantees, credit derivatives) associated with them. Exposure secured by various credit risk mitigants (column c-e) are the carrying amount of exposures (net of credit risk adjustments) partly or totally secured by collateral, financial guarantees and credit derivatives, whereby only the secured portion of the overall exposure is presented. The breakdown into the exposure classes follows those as defined for the IRBA (i.e combining the advanced and foundation IRB) as well as the standardized approach. In the IRB approach, the line item "Central governments and central banks" includes exposures to regional governments or local authorities, public sector entities, multilateral developments banks and international organizations. The exposure class "Other items" within the standardized approach includes all exposures not covered in the other categories.

The table CRM techniques by exposure class shows a breakdown of unsecured and secured credit risk exposures and credit risk exposures secured by various credit risk mitigants broken down by exposure class whereas table EU CR3 shows a breakdown of unsecured and secured credit risk exposures and credit risk exposures secured by various credit risk mitigants for all loans and debt securities including the carrying amounts of the total population which are in default.

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation

CRM techniques by exposure class

Jun 30, 2019

a

b

c

d

e

Exposures

Exposures

Exposures

Exposures

Exposures

secured by

secured by

unsecured:

secured:

secured

financial

credit

in € m.

Carrying amount

Carrying amount

by collateral

guarantees

derivatives

Advanced IRBA

Central governments and central banks

125,064

2,817

102

2,281

0

Institutions

22,192

1,953

1,321

320

34

Corporates

244,104

139,020

89,968

18,060

5,003

of which:

SMEs

9,027

9,688

5,716

1,810

0

Specialized lending

8,182

32,320

27,843

812

0

Other

226,895

97,012

56,409

15,438

5,003

Retail

61,896

157,128

140,503

2,254

0

of which:

Secured by real estate property SMEs

928

8,325

6,959

175

0

Secured by real estate property non-SMEs

14,359

143,096

131,113

536

0

Qualifying revolving

16,252

60

32

1

0

Other retail SMEs

3,534

2,194

441

1,264

0

Other retail non-SMEs

26,823

3,454

1,959

279

0

Equity

2,068

0

0

0

0

Other non-credit obligation asset

10,033

0

0

0

0

Total advanced IRBA

465,356

300,919

231,894

22,915

5,037

Foundation IRBA

Central governments and central banks

4

0

0

0

0

Institutions

538

0

0

0

0

Corporates

5,389

1,538

788

597

0

of which:

SMEs

81

4

0

3

0

Specialized lending

520

769

756

0

0

Other

4,788

764

33

594

0

Total foundation IRBA

5,931

1,538

788

597

0

Standardized approach

Central governments or central banks

83,147

2

1

1

0

Regional governments or local authorities

8,286

22

8

1

0

Public sector entities

7,088

1

0

0

0

Multilateral development banks

4,154

0

0

0

0

International organizations

2,295

0

0

0

0

Institutions

2,721

17

9

7

0

Corporates

15,012

4,495

4,109

94

0

Retail

4,353

611

370

65

0

Secured by mortgages on immovable property

(187)

4,881

4,411

58

0

Exposures in default1

599

374

357

12

0

Items associated with particularly high risk

(98)

480

464

5

0

Covered bonds

0

0

0

0

0

Claims on institutions and corporates with a short-term

credit assessment

0

0

0

0

0

Collective investments undertakings (CIU)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity exposures

52

0

0

0

0

Other items

8

0

0

0

0

Total standardized approach

126,831

10,508

9,372

232

0

Total

598,118

312,965

242,055

23,744

5,037

1In line with EBA guidance (Q&A 2017_3481) we present the total of defaulted exposure, but also include assignments into their respective exposure classes. In order to avoid double counting of exposures, the Total standardized approach figures don't take into account figures disclosed under row Exposure in default.

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk and credit risk mitigation

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation

Dec 31, 2018

a

b

c

d

e

Exposures

Exposures

Exposures

Exposures

Exposures

secured by

secured by

unsecured:

secured:

secured

financial

credit

in € m.

Carrying amount

Carrying amount

by collateral

guarantees

derivatives

Advanced IRBA

Central governments and central banks

115,921

2,506

37

2,124

0

Institutions

21,347

4,220

3,363

346

47

Corporates

240,552

133,644

82,853

18,154

5,120

of which:

SMEs

8,481

8,157

4,420

1,695

0

Specialized lending

6,044

27,262

23,171

761

0

Other

226,027

98,225

55,261

15,698

5,120

Retail

52,817

165,246

140,560

1,929

0

of which:

Secured by real estate property SMEs

987

8,446

6,866

184

0

Secured by real estate property non-SMEs

7,194

149,103

128,959

320

0

Qualifying revolving

16,414

52

26

1

0

Other retail SMEs

3,550

2,148

483

1,165

0

Other retail non-SMEs

24,673

5,496

4,225

260

0

Equity

2,137

0

0

0

0

Other non-credit obligation asset

6,893

0

0

0

0

Total advanced IRBA

439,668

305,617

226,813

22,553

5,167

Foundation IRBA

Central governments and central banks

17

0

0

0

0

Institutions

639

0

0

0

0

Corporates

4,867

2,314

1,212

665

0

of which:

SMEs

23

0

0

0

0

Specialized lending

22

1,470

1,189

0

0

Other

4,822

844

23

665

0

Total foundation IRBA

5,523

2,314

1,212

665

0

Standardized approach

Central governments or central banks

112,422

2

1

1

0

Regional governments or local authorities

10,050

35

13

15

0

Public sector entities

5,336

0

0

0

0

Multilateral development banks

3,344

0

0

0

0

International organizations

1,496

0

0

0

0

Institutions

1,394

18

11

7

0

Corporates

14,552

4,947

4,288

156

0

Retail

3,126

1,155

963

82

0

Secured by mortgages on immovable property

160

4,321

3,959

55

0

Exposures in default1

542

396

356

10

0

Items associated with particularly high risk

33

306

289

4

0

Covered bonds

0

0

0

0

0

Claims on institutions and corporates with a short-term

credit assessment

0

0

0

0

0

Collective investments undertakings (CIU)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity exposures

50

0

0

0

0

Other items

12

0

0

0

0

Total standardized approach

151,973

10,784

9,524

321

0

Total

597,164

318,714

237,549

23,538

5,167

1In line with EBA guidance (Q&A 2017_3481) we present the total of defaulted exposure, but also include assignments into their respective exposure classes. In order to avoid double counting of exposures, the Total standardized approach figures don't take into account figures disclosed under row Exposure in default.

Deutsche Bank

Credit risk exposure in the standardized approach

Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019

Article 444 (e) CRR - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the standardized approach

Credit risk exposure in the standardized approach

Article 444 (e) CRR - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the standardized approach

The table below shows our credit risk exposure before credit conversion factors and credit risk mitigation obtained in the form of eligible financial collateral, guarantees and credit derivatives and the exposure at default values (EAD) in the standardized approach as well as related RWA and average risk weights broken down by regulatory exposure classes and a split in on- and off-balance sheet exposures.

EU CR4 - Standardized approach - credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation (CRM) effects

Jun 30, 2019

a

b

c

d

e

f

in € m.

Exposures before

Exposures post-CCF and

(unless stated otherwise)

CCF and CRM

CRM

RWA and average RW

Exposure classes

On-balance

Off-balance

On-balance

Off-balance

sheet

sheet

sheet

sheet

amount

amount

amount

amount

RWA

Average RW

1

Central governments or central banks

83,170

55

83,218

12

1

0%

2

Regional government or local authorities

7,958

398

7,968

68

8

0.10%

3

Public sector entities

7,045

42

7,044

16

62

0.88%

4

Multilateral development banks

4,155

0

4,154

0

0

0%

5

International organizations

2,296

0

2,296

0

0

0%

6

Institutions

1,417

60

1,417

64

184

12.45%

7

Corporates

13,197

4,618

10,439

872

11,005

97.29%

8

Retail

3,115

1,531

2,691

56

2,040

74.26%

9

Secured by mortgages on immovable property

3,876

74

3,866

36

1,486

38.09%

10

Exposures in default

1,233

10

928

2

1,286

138.25%

11

Items associated with particularly high risk

505

21

182

1

274

150.00%

12

Covered bonds

0

0

0

0

0

N/M

13

Claims on institutions and corporates with a short-term credit

assessment

0

0

0

0

0

N/M

14

Collective investments undertakings (CIU)

0

0

0

0

0

N/M

15

Equity exposures

52

0

52

0

52

100.00%

16

Other items

8

1,812

8

1,812

1,813

99.63%

17

Total

128,027

8,621

124,263

2,938

18,212

14.32%

Dec 31, 2018

a

b

c

d

e

f

in € m.

Exposures before

Exposures post-CCF and

(unless stated otherwise)

CCF and CRM

CRM

RWA and average RW

Exposure classes

On-balance

Off-balance

On-balance

Off-balance

sheet

sheet

sheet

sheet

Average

amount

amount

amount

amount

RWA

RW1

1

Central governments or central banks

113,545

15

113,584

11

2

0%

2

Regional government or local authorities

9,816

336

9,812

52

14

0.15%

3

Public sector entities

5,292

48

5,289

13

77

1.44%

4

Multilateral development banks

3,348

0

3,347

0

0

0%

5

International organizations

1,500

0

1,499

0

0

0%

6

Institutions

1,129

303

1,129

152

58

4.49%

7

Corporates

13,362