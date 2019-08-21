MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Xetra > Deutsche Bank AG DBK DE0005140008 DEUTSCHE BANK AG (DBK) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report Real-time Tradegate - 08/21 12:13:17 pm 6.345 EUR +0.76% 11:33a DEUTSCHE BANK : Pillar 3 Report Q2 2019 PU 09:38a COMMERZBANK : mulls branch closures as part of broader strategy review RE 08:20a DEUTSCHE BANK : celebrates 50 years in Indonesia AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Deutsche Bank : Pillar 3 Report Q2 2019 0 08/21/2019 | 11:33am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Deutsche Bank Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Content 3 Regulatory Framework 3 Introduction Basel 3 and CRR/ CRD TLAC and European MREL (SRMR/BRRD) ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP Prudential measures for non-performing exposure Own funds 6 Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items Article 437a (a-d) CRR - Own funds and eligible liabilities Article 437 (b-c) CRR - Main features of capital instruments Article 437 (f) CRR - Capital ratios different to CRR Capital requirements Article 438 (d-h) CRR - Overview of capital requirements Article 438 CRR - Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book Article 438 CRR - Other non-credit obligation assets in the banking book 17 Article 440 CRR - Capital buffers 54 Counterparty credit risk (CCR) Article 439 (h-i) CRR - Counterparty credit risk exposures by model approach Article 444 (e) CRR - CCR exposures in the standardized approach 57 Article 452 (f) CRR - CCR exposures within the advanced IRBA 62 Article 452 (e) CRR - CCR exposures within the foundation IRBA Article 438 (d) CRR - Development of CCR RWA Article 439 (e-g) CRR - CCR exposures after credit risk mitigation Article 439 (j) CRR - Credit derivatives exposures Market risk 67 Own funds requirements for market risk under the standardized approach 67 Article 445 CRR - Market Risk Standardized Approach 67 Own funds requirements for market risk under the IMA 67 Article 455 (e) CRR - Regulatory capital requirements for market risk 69 Other quantitative information for market risk under the internal models approach Article 455 (d) CRR - Overview of Value-at-Risk Metrics Article 455 (g) CRR - Comparison of end-of-day VaR measures with one-day changes in portfolio's value 18 Credit risk and credit risk mitigation 18 General qualitative information on credit risk 18 Article 442 (a) CRR - Definitions of past due and impairment Article 442 (b) CRR - Credit risk adjustments General quantitative information on credit risk 18 Article 442 (c-e) CRR - Defaulted exposures by regulatory exposure class, industry and geographical area, non-performing and forborne exposures Article 442 (f) CRR - Development of credit risk adjustments and defaulted loans and debt securities General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation 32 Article 453 (f-j) CRR - Overview of credit risk mitigation techniques 35 Credit risk exposure in the standardized approach 35 Article 444 (e) CRR - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the standardized approach 72 Operational Risk Article 446 CRR - Operational Risk Exposure Exposure to securitization positions 73 Article 449 (k) CRR - Retained or purchased banking and trading book securitizations broken down by risk-weight bands 75 Leverage (Article 451 CRR) 75 Leverage Ratio according to CRR/CRD framework Process used to manage the risk of excessive leverage Factors that had an impact on the leverage ratio in the first half 2019 79 Unencumbered Assets (Article 443 CRR) 38 Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the internal-rating-­based 82 List of tables approach 38 Quantitative information on the use of the IRB approach 38 Article 452 (f-h) CRR - Advanced IRB exposure 47 Article 452 (f-h) CRR - Foundation IRB exposure 52 Article 453 (j) CRR - Total IRB exposure covered by credit derivatives 52 Article 438 (d) CRR - Development of Credit Risk RWA Deutsche Bank Regulatory framework Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Basel 3 and CRR/CRD Regulatory framework Introduction This Report provides Pillar 3 disclosures on the consolidated level of Deutsche Bank Group as required by the global regulatory framework for capital and liquidity, established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also known as Basel 3. On European level these are implemented in the disclosure requirements as laid down in Part Eight of the "Regulation (EU) 2019/876 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms" (Capital Requirements Regulation, or "CRR") and the "Directive (EU) 2019/878 on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms" (Capital Requirements Directive , or "CRD") which have been recently amended and have entered into force on June 27, 2019. Germany implemented the CRD requirements into national law in Section 26a of the German Banking Act ("Kreditwesengesetz" or "KWG"). Further disclosure guidance has been provided by the European Banking Authority ("EBA") in its "Final Report on the Guidelines on Disclosure Requirements under Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013" ("EBA Guideline", EBA/GL/2016/11, version 2*). The information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals we provide and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. Basel 3 and CRR/CRD In the European Union, the Basel 3 capital framework is implemented by the amended versions of CRR and CRD. As a single rulebook the CRR is directly applicable to credit institutions and investment firms in the European Union and provides the grounds for the determination of regulatory capital requirements, regulatory own funds, leverage and liquidity as well as other relevant regulations. In addition, the CRD was implemented into German law by means of further amendments to the KWG and the German Solvency Regulation (SolvV) and accompanying regulations. Jointly, these laws and regulations represent the regulatory framework applicable in Germany. Regarding the regulatory minimum capital requirements the CRR/CRD lays the foundation for the calculation of risk weighted assets for credit risk, including counterparty credit risk, credit valuation adjustments, market risk and operational risk. In January 2019, Regulation (EU) 2017/2395 introduced changes to the methodology for determining RWAs for new securitizations originated on or after January 1, 2019. All securitization transactions originated before this date remain subject to the rules introduced by CRR/CRD as applicable until December 31, 2018 and will be subject to the new framework on January 1, 2020. With the recent amendments to the CRR/CRD various changes are introduced to the credit risk RWA framework becoming applicable in June 2021. These relate to the applicable risk weights for banking book investments in collective investment undertakings or the replacement of the mark-to-market method to determine the exposure value for derivatives that are not in scope of the internal model method by a new standardized approach to determine counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR). A further core element of the CRR/CRD framework is the development and maintenance of a high quality capital base which should primarily consist of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1). The CET 1 minimum capital requirement applicable to the Group is 4.5 % of risk-weighted assets. In addition to this minimum capital requirement, various capital buffer requirements were phased in starting 2016 and are fully effective from 2019 onwards. Further capital components considered for regulatory purposes are Additional Tier 1 (AT1) and Tier 2 (T2) capital. However, for these certain transitional arrangements are still in place which were introduced by the CRR/CRD applicable until June 26, 2019. Capital instruments that no longer qualify as AT1 or T2 capital under these fully loaded rules are subject to grandfathering rules during the transitional period and are being phased out from 2013 to 2022 with their recognition capped at 40 % in 2018, 30 % in 2019 and the cap decreasing by ten percentage points every year thereafter. We present in this report certain figures based on our definition of own funds (applicable for Additional Tier 1 capital and Tier 2 capital and figures based thereon, including Tier 1 capital and Leverage Ratio) on a "fully loaded" basis. The term "fully loaded" is defined as excluding the transitional arrangements for own funds introduced by the CRR/CRD applicable until June 26, 2019. However, it reflects the latest transitional arrangements introduced by the amendments to the CRR/CRD applicable from June 27, 2019. 3 Deutsche Bank Regulatory framework Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP The CRR/CRD requires banks to calculate and disclose a regulatory leverage ratio that is generally based on the accounting value as the relevant exposure measure for assets. Specific regulatory exposure measures apply to derivatives and securities financing transactions as well as off-balance sheet exposures and must be added to determine the total leverage exposure. With effect from June 2021 the leverage exposure measure will be modified, e.g. the exposure measure for derivatives is determined based on a new standardized approach for counterparty credit risk and pending settlement receivables may be netted with pending settlement payables subject to further requirements, and a minimum leverage ratio requirement of 3 % is introduced. From January 1, 2022 an additional leverage ratio buffer requirement of 50 % of the applicable G-SIB buffer rate applies. It is currently expected that this additional requirement equals 0.75 %. The CRR/CRD framework further defines liquidity standards. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) aims to measure a bank's short-term resilience to a severe liquidity stress scenario during a stress period of 30 calendar days. Detailed rules for the calculation of the LCR are set out in the Commission Delegated Regulation 2015/61. The binding minimum liquidity coverage ratio is set to 100 % since 2018. The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) requires banks to maintain a stable funding profile in relation to their on- and off-balance sheet exposures. The CRR/CRD requires banks to calculate and disclose certain items requiring and providing stable funding. With effect from June 2021 a minimum Net Stable Funding Ratio of 100 % is introduced. There are continuous improvements and additional regulatory guidance provided with regard to the interpretations of the CRR/CRD rules and related binding Technical Standards are still in preparation or not yet available in their final version. Thus, we will continue to refine our assumptions and models in line with evolution of our as well as the industry's understanding and interpretation of the rules. Against this background, current CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable to previous expectations. Also, our CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable with similarly labeled measures used by our competitors as our competitors' assumptions and estimates regarding such implementation may differ from ours. TLAC and European MREL (SRMR/BRRD) The key change regarding the amendments to CRR that is applicable from June 27, 2019 relates to the introduction of a total loss-absorbing capacity ("TLAC") requirement which implements the internationally agreed TLAC standard as documented in the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) TLAC Term sheet in Europe. Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) in Europe now need to have at least 16 % plus the combined buffer requirement of their Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) or 3 % of their Leverage Ratio Exposure (LRE) as TLAC. The requirement will increase to 18 % plus the combined buffer requirement of RWA or 3.75 % of LRE starting 2022. Banks in the European Union are also required to meet at all times a minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities ("MREL") which ensures that banks have sufficient loss absorbing capacity in resolution to avoid recourse to taxpayers' money. Relevant laws are the Single Resolution Mechanism Regulation ("SRMR") and the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive ("BRRD") as implemented through the German Recovery and Resolution Act (Sanierungs- und Abwicklungsgesetz, "SAG"). MREL is determined on a case-by-case basis by the resolution authority in line with guidance provided by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1450. The Single Resolution Board ("SRB") as Deutsche Bank's resolution authority has issued further MREL policies clarifying how the SRB will exercise its discretion under the above European laws in setting MREL and in determining eligible liabilities. MREL is expressed as a percentage of Total Liabilities and Own Funds ("TLOF"). Instruments which qualify for TLAC and MREL are own funds (Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2) as well as certain eligible liabilities (mainly plain-vanilla unsecured bonds). Instruments qualifying for TLAC need to be fully subordinated to general creditor claims (e.g. senior non-preferred bonds) while this is not required for MREL (e.g. senior preferred bonds). ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP The lnternal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process ("ICAAP") as stipulated in Pillar 2 of Basel 3 requires banks to identify and assess risks, maintain sufficient capital to face these risks and apply appropriate risk management techniques to maintain adequate capitalization. Our internal liquidity adequacy assessment process ("ILAAP") aims to ensure that sufficient levels of liquidity are maintained on an ongoing basis by identifying the key liquidity and funding risks to which the Group is exposed, by monitoring and measuring these risks, and by maintaining tools and resources to manage and mitigate these risks. In accordance with Article 97 CRD supervisors regularly review, as part of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process ("SREP"), the arrangements, strategies, processes and mechanisms implemented by banks and evaluate: (a) risks to which 4 Deutsche Bank Regulatory framework Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Prudential measures for non-performing exposure the institution is or might be exposed; (b) risks the institution poses to the financial system; and (c) risks revealed by stress testing. Prudential measures for non-performing exposure In April 2019 the EU published final regulations for a prudential backstop for non-performing loans, which will result in a deduction from CET 1 capital when a minimum loss coverage requirement is not met. We expect first impacts on our CET 1 ratio in 2021, as these rules apply to newly originated assets after application date and foresee a two year grace period before the defined backstop requirements apply. In addition, in March 2018 ECB published its "Addendum to the ECB Guidance to banks on non-performing loans: supervisory expectations for prudential provisioning of non-performing exposures". This guidance is applicable to all newly defaulted loans after April 1, 2018 and, similar to the EU rules, it requires banks to take measures in case a minimum impairment coverage requirement is not met. Within the annual SREP discussions ECB may impose Pillar 2 measures on banks in case ECB is not confident with measure taken by the individual bank. In line with the ECB guidance we do not expect an impact earlier than in the third quarter of 2020. In its 2019 SREP letter, ECB asks us to apply ECB's non-performing backstop requirements to the stock of Non-Performing Loans starting year end 2020. Similar to the Addendum to the ECB Guidance to banks on non-performing loans this measure will be evaluated as part of the annual SREF process. The aforementioned ECB's "Addendum to the ECB Guidance to banks on non-performing loans: supervisory expectations for prudential provisioning of non-performing exposures" provides in Appendix 7 disclosure recommendations for non-performing loans ("NPLs") to be considered in the banks Pillar 3 report starting year end 2018. In agreement with ECB, we are providing Templates 1, 3 and 4 of the EBA Guidelines on disclosure of non-performing and forborne exposures (EBA/GL/2018/10) published on December 17, 2018 to address the key disclosure recommendations of ECB's Addendum to the ECB Guidance on NPLs (Appendix 7). 5 Deutsche Bank Own funds Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items Own funds Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items Development of regulatory capital Our CRR/CRD Tier 1 capital as of June 30, 2019 amounted to € 54.1 billion, consisting of a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital of € 46.5 billion and Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital of € 7.6 billion. The CRR/CRD Tier 1 capital was € 1.0 billion lower than at the end of December 2018, driven by a decrease in CET 1 capital of € 1.0 billion. The € 1.0 billion decrease of CRR/CRD CET 1 capital was driven by ECB feedback on the conclusion of one of its regular reviews in the second quarter of 2019, which resulted in an additional CET 1 capital deduction of € 0.4 billion as of June 30, 2019. The adoption of IFRS 16 effective January 1, 2019 decreased capital by € 0.1 billion. Furthermore, our CET 1 capital was reduced by € 0.6 billion in the second quarter of 2019 due to the payment of our common share dividends for the financial year 2018 (€ 0.11/share following the Annual General Meeting) and the yearly AT1 coupon payment, which was partially offset by year end 2018 dividend and AT1 accruals of € 0.3 billion following Article 26 (2) of Regulation (EU) 2019/876 and as per ECB Decision (EU) 2015/656. As of June 30, 2019 the net loss attributable to Deutsche Bank shareholders and additional equity components was € 3.0 billion. The € 3.0 billion net loss attributable to revaluation of deferred tax assets and the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets in the second quarter of 2019 was largely capital neutral given that deferred tax assets and goodwill and other intangible assets were deducted from CET 1 capital. Since we did not include an interim profit in our CET 1 capital as a consequence of the negative net income in financial year 2019, no AT1 coupons were accrued in CET 1 capital in accordance with Article 26 (2) CRR. Our fully loaded CRR/CRD Tier 1 capital as of June 30, 2019 was € 51.1 billion, compared to € 52.1 billion at the end of December 2018. Our fully loaded CRR/CRD CET 1 capital amounted to € 46.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to € 47.5 billion as of December 31, 2018. Our fully loaded CRR/CRD Additional Tier 1 capital amounted to € 4.6 billion as per end of June 2019, unchanged compared to December 2018. 6 Deutsche Bank Own funds Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items Own funds template (incl. RWA and capital ratios) Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Refe- in € m. fully-loaded CRR/CRD fully loaded CRR/CRD rences1 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital: instruments and reserves Capital instruments, related share premium accounts and other 1 reserves 45,583 45,583 45,515 45,515 A of which: Instrument type 1 (ordinary shares)2 45,583 45,583 45,515 45,515 A of which: Instrument type 2 0 0 0 0 of which: Instrument type 3 0 0 0 0 2 Retained earnings 15,420 15,420 16,297 16,297 B 3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 661 661 382 382 C 3a Funds for general banking risk 0 0 0 0 Amount of qualifying items referred to in Art. 484 (3) CRR and the 4 related share premium accounts subject to phase-out from CET 1 N/M 0 N/M 0 5 Minority interests (amount allowed in consolidated CET 1) 833 833 846 846 D Independently reviewed interim profits net of any foreseeable charge 5a or dividend3 (3,012) (3,012) 0 0 B 6 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital before regulatory adjustments 59,485 59,485 63,041 63,041 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital: regulatory adjustments 7 Additional value adjustments (negative amount)4 (1,693) (1,693) (1,504) (1,504) Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities) 8 (negative amount) (7,175) (7,175) (8,566) (8,566) E Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liabilities where 10 the conditions in Art. 38 (3) CRR are met) (negative amount) (1,080) (1,080) (2,758) (2,758) F 11 Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges (34) (34) (25) (25) Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss 12 amounts5 (209) (209) (367) (367) Any increase in equity that results from securitized assets (negative 13 amount) (0) (0) (1) (1) Gains or losses on liabilities designated at fair value resulting from 14 changes in own credit standing6 (231) (231) (304) (304) 15 Defined benefit pension fund assets (negative amount) (1,072) (1,072) (1,111) (1,111) G Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own CET 1 16 instruments (negative amount)7 (16) (16) (25) (25) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own 17 funds of the institution (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 % 18 threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)8 0 0 0 0 Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 % threshold 19 and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 Exposure amount of the following items which qualify for a risk weight 20a of 1,250 %, where the institution opts for the deduction alternative 0 0 0 0 of which: 20b Qualifying holdings outside the financial sector (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 20c Securitization positions (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 20d Free deliveries (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10 % threshold, net of related tax liabilities where the 21 conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met) (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 F 22 Amount exceeding the 15 % threshold (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 of which: Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a 23 significant investment in those entities 0 0 0 0 25 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences 0 0 0 0 F 25a Losses for the current financial year (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 25b Foreseeable tax charges relating to CET 1 items (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealized gains and losses 26a pursuant to Article 467 and 468 CRR N/M N/M N/M N/M Amount to be deducted from or added to CET 1 capital with regard to 26b additional filters and deductions required pre CRR9 0 0 0 0 Qualifying AT1 deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the 27 institution (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 27a Other regulatory adjustments10 (1,450) (1,450) (895) (895) 28 Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital (12,962) (12,962) (15,555) (15,555) 29 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital 46,523 46,523 47,486 47,486 7 Deutsche Bank Own funds Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Refe- in € m. fully-loaded CRR/CRD fully loaded CRR/CRD rences1 Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital: instruments 30 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 4,676 4,676 4,676 4,676 H of which: 31 Classified as equity under applicable accounting standards 4,676 4,676 4,676 4,676 H 32 Classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards 0 0 0 0 Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (4) CRR and the 33 related share premium accounts subject to phase out from AT1 N/M 3,019 N/M 3,009 I Qualifying Tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital issued 34 by subsidiaries and held by third parties 0 0 0 0 35 of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out N/M 0 N/M 0 36 Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital before regulatory adjustments 4,676 7,695 4,676 7,685 Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital: regulatory adjustments Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own AT1 37 instruments (negative amount) (80) (80) (80) (80) H Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own 38 funds of the institution (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10 % 39 threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)8 0 0 0 0 Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10 % 40 threshold net of eligible short positions) (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to deduction from CET 1 capital during the transitional period pursuant 41a to Article 472 CRR N/M N/M N/M N/M of which: Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities) N/M N/M N/M N/M E Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts N/M N/M N/M N/M Qualifying T2 deductions that exceed the T2 capital of the institution 42 (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 43 Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital (80) (80) (80) (80) 44 Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital 4,595 7,614 4,595 7,604 45 Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET 1 + AT1) 51,119 54,138 52,082 55,091 Tier 2 (T2) capital: instruments and provisions 46 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts11 9,170 6,151 9,340 6,331 J Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) CRR and the 47 related share premium accounts subject to phase out from T2 N/M 0 N/M 0 J Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital 48 issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties 22 22 23 23 J 49 of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out N/M 0 N/M 0 50 Credit risk adjustments 0 0 0 0 51 Tier 2 (T2) capital before regulatory adjustments 9,192 6,172 9,363 6,354 Tier 2 (T2) capital: regulatory adjustments Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own T2 52 instruments and subordinated loans (negative amount) (154) (154) (152) (152) J Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate 53 artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative 54 amount)8 0 0 0 0 Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible 55 short positions) (negative amount) 0 0 0 0 Residual amounts deducted from Tier 2 capital with regard to deduction from Common Equity Tier 1 56a capital during the transitional period pursuant to Article 472 CRR N/M N/M N/M N/M of which: Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts N/M N/M N/M N/M 57 Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 (T2) capital (154) (154) (152) (152) 8 Deutsche Bank Own funds Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Refe- in € m. fully-loaded CRR/CRD fully loaded CRR/CRD rences1 58 Tier 2 (T2) capital 9,037 6,018 9,211 6,202 59 Total capital (TC = T1 + T2) 60,156 60,156 61,292 61,292 60 Total risk-weighted assets 346,878 346,878 350,432 350,432 of which: Credit Risk (including Settlement Risk) 227,431 227,431 212,913 212,913 Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA) 6,219 6,219 7,997 7,997 Market Risk 29,033 29,033 37,535 37,535 Operational Risk 84,195 84,195 91,989 91,989 Capital ratios and buffers Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted 61 assets) 13.4 13.4 13.6 13.6 62 Tier 1 capital ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 14.7 15.6 14.9 15.7 63 Total capital ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets) 17.3 17.3 17.5 17.5 Institution specific buffer requirement (CET 1 requirement in accordance with Art. 92 (1) (a) CRR plus capital conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus the systemically important institution buffer (G-SII or O-SII buffer), 64 expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)12 11.8 11.8 11.8 10.7 of which: 65 Capital conservation buffer requirement 2.5 2.5 2.5 1.875 66 Countercyclical buffer requirement 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 67 Systemic risk buffer requirement 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other 67a Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.5 Common Equity Tier 1 capital available to meet buffers (as a 68 percentage of risk-weighted assets)13 13.2 13.4 13.4 13.6 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10 % threshold and net of eligible short 72 positions)8 3,487 3,487 3,564 3,564 Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10 % threshold 73 and net of eligible short positions) 799 799 776 776 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10 % threshold, net of related tax liability where the conditions 75 in Article 38 (3) CRR are met) 4,447 4,447 4,453 4,453 Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 capital Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject 76 to standardized approach (prior to the application of the cap) 0 0 0 0 Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardized 77 approach 244 244 247 247 Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject 78 to internal ratings-based approach (prior to the application of the cap) 0 0 0 0 Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal 79 ratings-based approach 1,079 1,079 1,026 1,026 Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements Current cap on CET 1 instruments subject to phase out 80 arrangements N/M 0 N/M 0 Amount excluded from CET 1 due to cap (excess over cap after 81 redemptions and maturities) N/M 0 N/M 0 82 Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements14 N/M 3,758 N/M 5,010 Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after 83 redemptions and maturities) N/M 0 N/M 0 84 Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements14 N/M 1,013 N/M 1,350 Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after 85 redemptions and maturities) N/M 0 N/M 0 N/M - Not meaningful References provide the mapping of regulatory balance sheet items used to calculate regulatory capital (for more information refer to the Pillar 3 Report 2018 where this is reflected in the column "References" in the section "EU LI1 - Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and the mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories"). Where applicable, more detailed information is provided in the respective reference footnote section. Based on EBA list as referred to in Article 26 (3) CRR. No interim profits to be recognized as per ECB Decision (EU) 2015/656 in accordance with the Article 26 (2) of Regulation (EU) 2019/876. The € 1.7 billion additional value adjustments were derived from the EBA Regulatory Technical Standard on prudent valuation and are before consideration of a benefit from the related reduction of the shortfall of provisions to expected losses of € 0.1 billion. Based on Article 159 CRR and recent guidance provided by EBA (Q&A 2017_3426) published on January 18, 2019 only unearned credit spread additional value adjustments are used as specific credit risk adjustments. Gains and losses on liabilities of the institution that are valued at fair value that result from changes in the own credit standing of the institution according to Article 33 (1) (b) CRR as well as fair value gains and losses on derivative liabilities of the institution that result from changes in the own credit risk of the institution according to Article 33 (1) (c) CRR. Excludes holdings that are already considered in the accounting base of Common Equity. Based on our current interpretation no deduction amount expected. Prudential filter for fund for home loans and savings protection ("Fonds zur bauspartechnischen Absicherung"). 10Includes € 0.4 billion capital deduction effective from April 2019 based on regular ECB review, € 0.7 billion capital deduction based on ECB guidance and following the EBA Guidelines on irrevocable payment commitments related to the Single Resolution Fund and the Deposit Guarantee Scheme effective from January 2018 onwards and capital 9 Deutsche Bank Own funds Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items deduction of € 0.3 billion that was imposed on Deutsche Bank effective from October 2016 onwards based on a notification by the ECB pursuant to Article 16 (1) (c) and 16 (2) of Regulation (EU) 1024/2013. 11 Amortization is taken into account.

12 Includes Pillar 2 Requirement.

13 Calculated as the CET 1 capital less any CET 1 items used to meet Tier 1 and Total capital requirements.

14 The phase out limit for AT1 and T2 for 2018 was mis-stated with a 50 % phase out rate instead of 40 %. December 2018 comparatives have been revised accordingly. Common shares, additional paid-in capital and common shares in treasury reflect regulatory eligible CET 1 capital instruments. The position retained earnings in the regulatory balance sheet includes net income (loss) attributable to Deutsche Bank shareholders and additional equity components of

€ (3,012) million (December 2018: € 267 million). This item is excluded from the position retained earnings in the Own funds template (incl. RWA and capital ratios) and shown

separately along with accrual for dividend and AT1 coupons of € 0 million (December 2018: € (267) million) in the position independently reviewed interim profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend. Difference to regulatory balance sheet position driven by prudential filters for unrealized gains and losses. Phase-out of minority interests (i.e noncontrolling interests) at a rate of 0 % in 2018. Regulatory applicable amount is goodwill and other intangible assets of € 7,513 million (December 2018: € 8,947 million) plus goodwill from equity method investments of € 74

million (December 2018: € 69 million) as per regulatory balance sheet reduced by deferred tax liabilities on other intangibles of € 411 million (December 2018: € 450 million). Total CET 1 deduction amount is phased-in at a rate of 100 % in 2018. Residual amount is deducted from AT1 capital. Differences to balance sheet position mainly driven by adjustments as set out in Article 38 (2) to (5) CRR (e.g. regulatory offsetting requirements). Phase-in at a rate of 100 % in 2018. Additional equity components reflects regulatory eligible AT1 capital instruments. Difference to regulatory balance sheet driven by regulatory adjustments as set out in Articles 51 to 61 CRR (e.g. current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase-out arrangements). Difference to regulatory balance sheet driven by regulatory adjustments as set out in Articles 62 to 71 CRR (e.g. maturity deduction, noncontrolling interests). 10 Deutsche Bank Own funds Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items Reconciliation of shareholders' equity to regulatory capital in € m. Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Total shareholders' equity per accounting balance sheet 58,742 62,495 Deconsolidation/Consolidation of entities (89) (33) of which: Additional paid-in capital (13) (12) Retained earnings (216) (150) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 140 130 Total shareholders' equity per regulatory balance sheet 58,653 62,462 Minority Interests (amount allowed in consolidated CET 1) 833 846 Accrual for dividend and AT1 coupons1 0 (267) Reversal of deconsolidation/consolidation of the position Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax, during transitional period 0 0 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital before regulatory adjustments 59,485 63,041 Prudential filters (1,958) (1,833) of which: Additional value adjustments (1,693) (1,504) Any increase in equity that results from securitized assets 0 (1) Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges and gains or losses on liabilities designated at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing (265) (329) Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealized gains and losses pursuant to Art. 467 and 468 CRR 0 0 Regulatory adjustments (11,004) (13,722) of which: Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities) (7,175) (8,566) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability (1,080) (2,758) Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts (209) (367) Defined benefit pension fund assets (1,072) (1,111) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities 0 0 Securitization positions not included in risk-weighted assets 0 0 Other2 (1,467) (920) Common Equity Tier 1 capital 46,523 47,486 Additional Tier 1 capital 7,614 7,604 Additional Tier 1 Notes (AT1 Notes) 4,595 4,595 Per balance sheet 4,675 4,675 Deconsolidation/Consolidation of entities 0 0 Regulatory adjustments to balance sheet position (80) (79) Hybrid capital securities 3,019 3,009 Per balance sheet 3,269 3,168 Deconsolidation/Consolidation of entities 0 0 Regulatory adjustments to balance sheet position (250) (159) Other regulatory adjustments 0 0 Deductions from Additional Tier 1 capital 0 0 Tier 1 capital 54,138 55,091 Tier 2 capital 6,018 6,202 Subordinated debt 5,739 5,918 Per balance sheet 7,307 7,144 Deconsolidation/Consolidation of entities 0 0 Regulatory adjustments to balance sheet position (1,568) (1,226) of which: Amortization according to Art. 64 CRR (851) (801) Other (717) (425) Other regulatory adjustments 279 284 Deductions from Tier 2 capital 0 0 Total capital 60,156 61,292 No interim profits to be recognized as per ECB Decision (EU) 2015/656 in accordance with the Article 26 (2) of Regulation (EU) 2019/876. Includes € 0.4 billion capital deduction effective from April 2019 based on regular ECB review, € 0.7 billion capital deduction based on ECB guidance and following the EBA Guidelines on irrevocable payment commitments related to the Single Resolution Fund and the Deposit Guarantee Scheme effective from January 2018 onwards and capital deduction of € 0.3 billion that was imposed on Deutsche Bank effective from October 2016 onwards based on a notification by the ECB pursuant to Article 16 (1) (c) and 16 (2)

(d) of Regulation (EU) 1024/2013. 11 Deutsche Bank Own funds Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items Development of regulatory capital six months six months ended ended in € m. Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital - opening amount 47,486 47,884 Common shares, net effect 0 0 of which: New shares issued (+) 0 0 Shares retired (-) 0 0 Additional paid-in capital 65 108 Retained earnings (3,889) (277) of which: Actuarial gains (losses) rel. to defined benefit plans, net of tax and Currency Translation Adjustment (CTA) (385) (56) Net income attributable to Deutsche Bank Shareholders (3,012) (214) Common shares in treasury, net effect/(+) sales (-) purchase 3 60 Movements in accumulated other comprehensive income 279 (67) of which: Foreign currency translation, net of tax (24) 136 Unrealized gains and losses 290 (197) Other 13 (5) Accrual for dividend and Additional Tier 1 (AT1) coupons1 0 214 of which: Gross dividends (deduction) 0 378 Shares issued in lieu of dividends (add back) 0 0 Gross AT1 coupons (deduction) 0 (163) Additional value adjustments (190) (290) Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities) 1,390 (66) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability (excluding those arising from temporary differences) 1,678 107 Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts 158 (176) Removal of gains/losses resulting from changes in own credit standing in liabilities designated at fair value (net of tax) 73 134 Defined benefit pension fund assets 38 (68) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities 0 0 Securitization positions not included in risk-weighted assets 0 0 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10 % and 15 % threshold, net of related tax liabilities where the conditions in Art. 38 (3) CRR are met) 0 0 Other, including regulatory adjustments (569) (78) Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital - closing amount 46,523 47,486 Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital - opening amount 7,604 7,568 New Additional Tier 1 eligible capital issues 0 0 Matured and called instruments 0 0 Transitional arrangements 0 0 of which: Amount excluded from Additional Tier 1 capital due to cap 0 0 Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities) 0 0 Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts 0 0 Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities 0 0 Other, including regulatory adjustments 10 36 Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital - closing amount 7,614 7,604 Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET 1 + AT1) 54,138 55,091 Tier 2 (T2) capital - opening amount 6,202 6,260 New Tier 2 eligible capital issues 0 0 Matured and called instruments (1) (3) Amortization adjustments (95) (127) Transitional arrangements 0 0 of which: Inclusion of amount excluded from Additional Tier 1 capital due to cap 0 0 Amount to be deducted from or added to Additional Tier 2 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions required pre-CRR 0 0 Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts 0 0 Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities 0 0 Other, including regulatory adjustments (88) 72 Tier 2 (T2) capital - closing amount 6,018 6,202 Total regulatory capital (TC = T1 + T2) 60,156 61,292 1No interim profits to be recognized as per ECB Decision (EU) 2015/656 in accordance with the Article 26 (2) of Regulation (EU) 2019/876. 12 Deutsche Bank Own funds Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Article 437a (a-d) CRR - Own funds and eligible liabilities Article 437a (a-d) CRR - Own funds and eligible liabilities Our own funds and eligible liabilities as of June 30, 2019, amounted to € 121 billion, consisting of a total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) of € 120 billion and further eligible liabilities from senior preferred liabilities instruments of € 1 billion. Own funds and eligible liabilities disclosure ordered by insolvency hierarchy in € m. (unless stated otherwise) Regulatory capital elements of TLAC/MREL Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET 1) Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments eligible under TLAC/MREL Tier 2 (T2) capital instruments eligible under TLAC/MREL Tier 2 (T2) capital instruments before TLAC/MREL adjustments Tier 2 (T2) capital instruments adjustments for TLAC/MREL Tier 2 (T2) capital instruments eligible under TLAC/MREL Total regulatory capital elements of TLAC/MREL Other elements of TLAC/MREL Senior non-preferred plain vanilla Residual maturity >= 1 year and <2 years (Article 437a(a)) Residual maturity >= 2 years (Article 437a(a)) Senior non-preferred plain vanilla Holdings of eligible liabilities instruments of other G-SIIs (TLAC only) Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) Senior preferred plain vanilla Residual maturity >= 1 year and <2 years (Article 437a(a)) Residual maturity >= 2 years (Article 437a(a)) Senior preferred plain vanilla Available Minimum Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) Total amount of liabilities excluded from eligible liabilities items (Article 437a(d)) Total liabilities and own funds after prudential netting (TLOF) Risk-Weighted Assets Leverage Exposure Measure TLAC ratio TLAC ratio (as percentage of RWA) TLAC ratio (as percentage of Leverage Exposure) MREL ratio MREL ratio (as percentage of TLOF) Jun 30, 2019 46,523 7,614 6,018 9 6,027 60,165 14,791 44,697 59,488 (35) 119,618 0 1,045 1,045 120,698 0 1,104,731 346,878 1,304,162 34.48 9.17 10.93 As of June 30, 2019, our total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) was € 120 billion and the corresponding TLAC ratios were 34.5 % (RWA based) and 9.2 % (leverage exposure based). This means that Deutsche Bank has a comfortable buffer of € 41 billion over its total loss absorbing capacity minimum requirement of € 79 billion (22.9 % RWA based and 6 % leverage exposure based). As of June 30, 2019, total liabilities and own funds (TLOF) were € 1,105 billion and available MREL were € 121 billion, corresponding to a ratio of 10.9 %, compared to € 1,058 billion TLOF and € 118 billion MREL and a ratio of 11.1 % as of December 31, 2018. This means that Deutsche Bank has a comfortable buffer of own funds and eligible liabilities which is 20 billion above our MREL. The change was driven by a seasonal increase of the balance sheet and new issuance activities in the second quarter 2019. Main features of eligible liabilities instruments As of June 30, 2019, 60% of DB's senior non-preferred MREL/TLAC eligible instruments in terms of volume with remaining tenor of > 1 year are public benchmarks with volume-weighted average original tenor of 4.8 years. 80% out of these senior non-preferred benchmarks have a fixed coupon rate with a volume-weighted average coupon of 2.7% and remaining maturity of 2.9 years. The main funding currencies are € and $, which provide more than 90% of our senior non-preferred public benchmarks. Further, in August 2018 DB issued one € senior preferred MREL eligible instrument with an initial tenor of 5 years and with a fixed coupon rate of 1.125%. The following table provides a simplified overview of the ranking of liabilities in an insolvency proceeding under German law. The ranking is presented from the more junior liabilities to the more senior liabilities. Deutsche Bank AG's eligible liabilities for TLAC and MREL which meet all of the conditions in Art. 72b (2) or are grandfathered pursuant to Article 494b (3) rank at 13 Deutsche Bank Own funds Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Article 437 (f) CRR - Capital ratios different to CRR position 11 in the below order. Senior preferred eligible liabilities which are eligible for MREL only rank in position 12. There are no liabilities included in Deutsche Bank's eligible liabilities instruments as per Article 72b (3) and (4). Ranking of liabilities in an insolvency proceeding under German law Rank Label of claims Code 1 Common equity Tier 1 instruments Section 199 of the Insolvency Code 2 Additional Tier 1 instruments 3 Tier 2 instruments Section 39 (2) of the Insolvency Code 4 Claims subordinated by virtue of a contractual subordination clause not specifying the pertinent rank (other than Additional Tier 1 or Tier 2 instruments) 5 Claims for repayment of shareholder loans and accrued interest thereon Section 39 (1) no. 5 of the Insolvency Code 6 Claims for the delivery of goods or provision of services free of charge Section 39 (1) no. 4 of the Insolvency Code 7 Criminal and administrative fines Section 39 (1) no. 3 of the Insolvency Code 8 Creditors' costs related to the insolvency proceeding Section 39 (1) no. 2 of the Insolvency Code 9 Interest and late payment surcharges accrued after the opening of insolvency proceedings Section 39 (1) no. 1 of the Insolvency Code 10 Claims subordinated by virtue of a contractual subordination clause which specifies the Section 39 (2) of the Insolvency Code relevant ranking 11 Non-preferred creditor claims arising from non-subordinated, unsecured non-structured debt instruments which (i) are issued before 21 July 2018 and are neither deposits within the positions of no. 13 and 14 nor money market instruments (ii) are issued from 21 July 2018 onwards, have an original contractual maturity of at least one year, do not qualify as deposits within the position of no. 13 and 14 and the contractual documentation and, where applicable, the prospectus explicitly refer to the lower ranking 12 General creditors' claims Section 38 of the Insolvency Code in conjunction with Section 46f (5) of the Banking Act, including instruments covered by Section 46f (6) sentence 3 and 46f (7) of the Banking Act 13 Deposits not covered, but preferential Section 46f (4) no. 2 of the Banking Act 14 Deposits covered and preferential Section 46f (4) no. 1 of the Banking Act 15 Costs of proceeding and obligations binding on the estate Sections 53 to 55 of the Insolvency Code 16 Claims subject to a right of separation in insolvency proceedings Sections 49 to 51 of the Insolvency Code 17 Claims subject to a right of segregation in insolvency proceedings Sections 47 and 48 of the Insolvency Code Article 437 (b-c) CRR - Main features of capital instruments A description of the main features of the Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments issued by Deutsche Bank is published on Deutsche Bank's website (db.com/ir/en/capital-instruments.htm). In addition, this website provides full terms and conditions of all Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments. Article 437 (f) CRR - Capital ratios different to CRR The own funds capital ratios provided for Deutsche Bank Group are built upon the CRR regulations. 14 Deutsche Bank Capital requirements Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Article 438 (d-h) CRR - Overview of capital requirements Capital requirements Article 438 (d-h) CRR - Overview of capital requirements The table below shows RWA and regulatory capital requirements broken down by risk types and model approaches compared to the previous quarter-end. EU OV1 - Overview of RWA Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 a1 b1 a2 b2 Minimum Minimum capital capital in € m. RWA requirements RWA requirements 1 Credit risk (excluding CCR) 177,184 14,175 171,405 13,712 of which: Art 438(c)(d) 2 The standardized approach 18,212 1,457 19,586 1,567 Art 438(c)(d) 3 The foundation IRB (FIRB) approach 3,728 298 3,684 295 Art 438(c)(d) 4 The advanced IRB (AIRB) approach 148,115 11,849 141,362 11,309 Art 438(d) 5 Equity IRB under the simple risk-weighted approach or the IMA 7,129 570 6,773 542 Art 107 6 Counterparty credit risk (CCR) Art 438(c)(d) of which: 32,320 2,586 34,945 2,796 Art 438(c)(d) 7 Mark to market 4,119 330 4,522 362 Art 438(c)(d) 8 Original exposure 0 0 0 0 9 The standardized approach 0 0 0 0 9a Financial collateral comprehensive method (for SFTs) 2,704 216 2,840 227 10 Internal model method (IMM) 18,823 1,506 20,087 1,607 Art 438(c)(d) 11 Risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a CCP 454 36 433 35 Art 438(c)(d) 12 Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA) 6,219 498 7,063 565 Art 438(e) 13 Settlement risk 269 22 118 9 Art 449(o)(i) 14 Securitization exposures in the banking book (after the cap) 10,763 861 10,468 837 of which: 15 IRB approach 8,833 707 8,860 709 of which: 16 IRB supervisory formula approach (SFA) 4,820 386 5,167 413 17 Internal assessment approach (IAA) 0 0 0 0 18 Standardized approach 1,930 154 1,608 129 19 Market risk 29,033 2,323 31,027 2,482 of which: 20 Standardized approach 3,702 296 4,582 367 21 IMA 25,331 2,026 26,445 2,116 Art 438(e) 22 Large exposures 0 0 0 0 Art 438(f) 23 Operational risk 84,195 6,736 85,633 6,851 of which: 24 Basic indicator approach 0 0 0 0 25 Standardized approach 0 0 0 0 26 Advanced measurement approach 84,195 6,736 85,633 6,851 Art 437(2), 27 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250 % risk 48,60 weight) 13,115 1,049 13,880 1,110 Art 500 28 Floor adjustment 0 0 0 0 29 Total 346,878 27,750 347,475 27,798 Our RWA were € 346.9 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to € 347.5 billion as of March 31, 2019. The decrease of € 0.6 billion was primarily driven by RWA for market and operational risk partly offset by increased RWA for credit risk. The operational risk RWA reduction of € 1.4 billion was mostly driven by a lighter internal loss profile feeding into our capital model. The market risk RWA reduction of € 2.0 billion primarily resulted from decreases in the stressed VaR component driven by decreases in interest risk as well as securitizations in the trading book as an outcome of de-risking and disposals. The CVA RWA reduction of € 0.8 billion was driven by model updates. Credit risk RWA increased by € 5.8 billion as a result of business growth and model updates in CIB and PCB as well as the introduction of IFRS 16. Moreover, the credit risk RWA increase was partly offset by favorable parameter developments and foreign exchange movements. The movements of RWA for the specific risk types are discussed further down in this report for credit risk in section "Article 438 (d) CRR - Development of credit risk RWA" on page 52, for counterparty credit risk in section "Article 438 (d) CRR - Development of CCR RWA" on page 65 and for market risk in section "Article 455 (e) CRR - Regulatory capital requirements for market risk" on page 67. 15 Deutsche Bank Capital requirements Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Article 438 CRR - Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book Article 438 CRR - Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book The table below summarizes our foundation approach exposure for specialized lending on an EAD basis. For the calculation of minimum capital requirements regulatory risk weights are applied where potential risk mitigating factors are already considered in the assignment of a risk weight to a specific structure. Additional credit risk mitigation techniques have not been applied. For specific exposures in the advanced IRBA we are required to apply regulatory defined risk weights. In the following section we summarize our IRBA exposures for equities and other non-credit obligation assets falling under this requirement. Credit risk mitigation techniques have not been applied. EU CR10 - IRB (specialized lending and equities) in € m. (unless stated otherwise) Jun 30, 2019 Specialized lending Regulatory On-balance Off-balance Exposure Expected categories Remaining maturity sheet amount sheet amount Risk weight amount RWA losses Category 1 Less than 2.5 years 154 100 50 % 252 124 0 Equal to or more than 2.5 years 729 128 70 % 885 616 3 Category 2 Less than 2.5 years 52 28 70 % 73 51 0 Equal to or more than 2.5 years 88 54 90 % 131 118 1 Category 3 Less than 2.5 years 2 0 115 % 3 3 0 Equal to or more than 2.5 years 25 0 115 % 26 30 1 Category 4 Less than 2.5 years (0) 0 250 % 0 0 0 Equal to or more than 2.5 years 10 0 250 % 10 26 1 Category 5 Less than 2.5 years 11 0 - 17 0 9 Equal to or more than 2.5 years 17 0 - 20 0 10 Total Less than 2.5 years 219 128 - 344 178 9 Equal to or more than 2.5 years 868 183 - 1,072 789 16 Equities under the simple risk- weighted approach On-balance Off-balance Exposure Capital Categories sheet amount sheet amount Risk weight amount RWA requirements Private equity exposures sufficiently diversified 477 0 190 % 477 906 73 Exchange-traded equity exposures 29 0 290 % 29 85 7 All other equity exposures 1,626 35 370 % 1,659 6,137 491 Total 2,133 35 - 2,165 7,129 570 in € m. (unless stated otherwise) Dec 31, 2018 Specialized lending Regulatory On-balance Off-balance Exposure Expected categories Remaining maturity sheet amount sheet amount Risk weight amount RWA losses Category 1 Less than 2.5 years 235 93 50 % 307 154 0 Equal to or more than 2.5 years 800 87 70 % 919 643 3 Category 2 Less than 2.5 years 38 39 70 % 66 46 0 Equal to or more than 2.5 years 94 89 90 % 138 124 1 Category 3 Less than 2.5 years 1 0 115 % 2 3 0 Equal to or more than 2.5 years 28 0 115 % 30 34 1 Category 4 Less than 2.5 years 8 0 250 % 8 19 1 Equal to or more than 2.5 years 8 0 250 % 9 21 1 Category 5 Less than 2.5 years 3 0 - 10 0 5 Equal to or more than 2.5 years 15 0 - 19 0 10 Total Less than 2.5 years 285 132 - 393 221 6 Equal to or more than 2.5 years 946 177 - 1,114 822 16 Equities under the simple risk- weighted approach On-balance Off-balance Exposure Capital Categories sheet amount sheet amount Risk weight amount RWA requirements Private equity exposures sufficiently diversified 450 0 190 % 450 855 68 Exchange-traded equity exposures 166 0 290 % 166 482 39 All other equity exposures 1,545 48 370 % 1,593 5,893 472 Total 2,160 48 - 2,209 7,229 578 16 Deutsche Bank Capital requirements Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Article 440 CRR - Capital buffers Article 438 CRR - Other non-credit obligation assets in the banking book The table below presents the exposures assigned to the exposure class "other non-credit obligation assets" as outlined in Article 156 CRR. We split the table into cash positions in accordance with Article 156 (a) CRR, which receive a risk weight of 0 % as well as other positions receiving a risk weight of 100 %. Additional credit risk mitigation techniques have not been applied. Credit risk exposures of other non-credit obligation assets Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 in € m. Risk Weight EAD RWA EAD RWA Risk Position Other non-credit obligation assets - cash 0 % 2,588 0 2,828 0 Other non-credit obligation assets - other 100 % 7,417 7,417 3,276 3,276 DTA and FSE 250 % Total - 10,005 7,417 6,104 3,276 Our RWA for other non-credit obligation assets were at € 7.4 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to € 3.3 billion at the end of 2018. The increase of € 4.1 billion was driven by the transition to IFRS 16. Article 440 CRR - Capital buffers Minimum capital requirements and additional capital buffers The Pillar 1 CET 1 minimum capital requirement applicable to the Group is 4.50 % of risk-weighted assets (RWA). The Pillar 1 total capital requirement of 8.00 % demands further resources that may be met with up to 1.50 % Additional Tier 1 capital and up to 2.00 % Tier 2 capital. In addition to these minimum capital requirements, the following combined capital buffer requirements are fully effective beginning 2019. The G-SII buffer requirement is 2.00 % CET 1 capital of RWA. The capital conservation buffer requirement implemented in Section 10c German Banking Act, based on Article 129 CRD is 2.50 % CET 1 capital of RWA in 2019. The institution-specific countercyclical buffer that applies to Deutsche Bank is the weighted average of the countercyclical capital buffers that apply in the jurisdictions where our relevant credit exposures are located. As of June 30, 2019, the countercyclical capital buffer rate was at 0.07 %. Additionally, Deutsche Bank AG has been classified by BaFin as an "other systemically important institution" (O-SII) with an additional buffer requirement of 2.00 % that has to be met on a consolidated level. For Deutsche Bank, the O-SII buffer amounts to 2.00 % in 2019. Unless certain exceptions apply, only the higher of the systemic risk buffer (currently not applicable), G-SII buffer and O-SII buffer must be applied. On February 8, 2019, Deutsche Bank was informed by ECB of its decision regarding prudential minimum capital requirements for 2019, following the results of the 2018 SREP. Beginning from January 1, 2019, the decision requires Deutsche Bank to maintain a CET 1 ratio, which as of June 30, 2019 is at least 11.82 % on a consolidated basis. This CET 1 capital requirement comprises the Pillar 1 minimum capital requirement of 4.50 %, the pillar 2 requirement (SREP Add-on) of 2.75 %, the capital conservation buffer of 2.50 %, the countercyclical buffer (currently 0.07 %) and the G-SII buffer of 2.00 %. Further information about minimum capital requirements, additional capital buffers as well as Pillar 2 requirements (SREP) applicable to us can be found in our Annual Report 2018. 17 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk Credit risk and credit risk mitigation General qualitative information on credit risk Article 442 (a) CRR - Definitions of past due and impairment Loans are considered to be past due if contractually agreed payments of principal and/or interest remain unpaid by the borrower, except if those are acquired through consolidation. The latter are considered to be past due if payments of principal and/or interest, which were expected at a certain payment date at the time of the initial consolidation of the loans, are unpaid by the borrower. The Group has aligned its definition of "credit impaired" under IFRS 9 to the default definition as per Art. 178 of the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) for regulatory purposes. As a consequence, credit impaired financial assets (or Stage 3 financial assets) consist of two types of defaulted financial assets: firstly financial assets, where the Group expects an impairment loss reflected in an allowance for credit losses and secondly financial assets, where the group does not expect an impairment loss (e.g., due to high quality collateral or sufficient expected future cash flows following thorough due diligence). Article 442 (b) CRR - Credit risk adjustments The determination of impairment losses and allowance is based on the expected credit loss model under IFRS 9, where allowances for loan losses are recorded upon initial recognition of the financial asset, based on expectations of potential credit losses at the time of initial recognition. For a detailed description of the Group's accounting policies and risk management practices, please refer to Note 1, "Significant accounting policies and critical accounting estimates" to the consolidated financial statements and chapter "Credit risk management" in our Annual Report 2018 on page 223 and 61. General quantitative information on credit risk Article 442 (c-e) CRR - Defaulted exposures by regulatory exposure class, industry and geographical area, non-performing and forborne exposures Tables EU CR1-A and EU CR1-B provide asset quality information of the Group's on- and off-balance sheet exposures subject to the credit risk framework broken down by regulatory exposure classes and industries respectively. The industry classification is based on NACE codes (NACE (Nomenclature des Activités Économiques dans la Communauté Européenne) is a European industry standard classification system for classifying business activities). The amounts shown below are based on IFRS accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation. An exposure is being classified as defaulted if the default criteria according to Article 178 CRR are met. As confirmed by EBA (EBA/OP/2017/02) specific credit risk adjustments consist of all types of allowance for credit losses held against financial instruments subject to impairment according to IFRS 9. The Group does not record any credit risk adjustment which qualify as general credit risk adjustment. The credit risk adjustment charges of the period are provided for a six month period in column "f". 18 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk EU CR1-A - Credit quality of exposures by exposure class and instrument Jun 30, 2019 a b c d e f g Gross carrying values of Credit risk adjustment charges of the period six months Non- Specific General ended Defaulted defaulted credit risk credit risk Accumulated Jun 30, Net values in € m. exposures exposures adjustment adjustment write-offs 2019¹ (a+b-c-d) 1 Central governments and central banks 69 127,831 16 0 0 0 127,885 2 Institutions 19 24,680 16 0 0 4 24,683 3 Corporates 5,610 386,174 1,738 0 243 153 390,046 Of which: 5 SMEs 478 18,558 236 0 1 54 18,801 4 Specialized Lending 1,517 40,511 237 0 110 10 41,791 5a Other 3,615 327,105 1,266 0 132 89 329,454 6 Retail 3,522 217,642 2,140 0 661 156 219,024 Of which: 8 Secured by real estate property SMEs 112 9,201 60 0 1 1 9,253 9 Secured by real estate property Non-SMEs 1,604 156,420 569 0 170 1 157,455 10 Qualifying Revolving 76 16,305 70 0 15 6 16,312 12 Other SMEs 260 5,703 236 0 21 20 5,728 13 Other Non-SMEs 1,470 30,012 1,205 0 454 129 30,277 14 Equity 1 2,067 0 0 0 0 2,068 14a Other non-credit obligation asset 0 10,034 0 0 0 0 10,033 15 Total IRB approach 9,221 768,429 3,911 0 904 314 773,739 16 Central governments or central banks 1 83,150 2 0 0 0 83,149 17 Regional governments or local authorities 0 8,310 2 0 0 0 8,308 18 Public sector entities 0 7,089 0 0 0 0 7,088 19 Multilateral Development Banks 0 4,155 0 0 0 0 4,154 20 International Organizations 0 2,295 0 0 0 0 2,295 21 Institutions 0 2,747 10 0 0 0 2,737 22 Corporates 624 18,960 72 0 70 6 19,512 24 Retail 360 4,881 277 0 59 15 4,964 26 Secured by mortgages on immovable property 208 4,502 15 0 0 0 4,694 28 Exposures in default2 1,402 0 429 0 128 19 973 29 Items associated with particularly high risk 208 316 141 0 0 1 382 30 Covered bonds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Claims on institutions and corporates with a short- term credit assessment 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Collective investments undertakings (CIU) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Equity exposures 0 52 0 0 0 0 52 34 Other items 0 8 0 0 0 0 8 35 Total standardized approach 1,402 136,464 522 0 129 22 137,344 36 Total 10,622 904,893 4,433 0 1,033 336 911,082 Of which: 37 Loans 9,649 399,837 4,029 0 647 316 405,457 38 Debt Securities 180 70,250 21 0 0 5 70,410 39 Off-balance sheet exposures 701 234,764 302 0 0 12 235,164 Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries. In line with EBA guidance (Q&A 2017_3481) we present the total of defaulted exposure in line 28 but also show a breakdown of defaulted exposure and assign it to their respective exposure classes. In order to avoid double counting of exposures, the total exposure of the standardized approach as presented in row 35 does not take into account figures disclosed under row 28. 19 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk Dec 31, 2018 a b c d e f g Gross carrying values of Credit risk adjustment charges of the period six months Non- Specific General ended Defaulted defaulted credit risk credit risk Accumulated Dec 31, Net values in € m. exposures exposures adjustment adjustment write-offs 2018¹ (a+b-c-d) 1 Central governments and central banks 87 118,377 19 0 0 4 118,444 2 Institutions 23 26,195 11 0 0 2 26,207 3 Corporates 4,901 378,166 1,690 0 496 241 381,377 Of which: 5 SMEs 474 16,411 223 0 4 2 16,661 4 Specialized Lending 1,545 33,532 279 0 224 36 34,797 5a Other 2,882 328,224 1,188 0 269 203 329,918 6 Retail 3,713 216,626 2,275 0 628 130 218,063 Of which: 8 Secured by real estate property SMEs 120 9,377 64 0 3 (8) 9,433 9 Secured by real estate property Non-SMEs 1,608 155,268 579 0 40 (98) 156,297 10 Qualifying Revolving 71 16,474 80 0 13 (10) 16,466 12 Other SMEs 250 5,666 218 0 51 11 5,698 13 Other Non-SMEs 1,664 29,840 1,335 0 521 231 30,169 14 Equity 1 2,135 0 0 0 0 2,137 14a Other non-credit obligation asset 0 6,894 0 0 0 (1) 6,893 15 Total IRB approach 8,724 748,393 3,996 0 1,124 375 753,121 16 Central governments or central banks 0 112,425 2 0 0 (1) 112,424 17 Regional governments or local authorities 0 10,088 3 0 0 1 10,085 18 Public sector entities 3 5,333 1 0 0 (1) 5,336 19 Multilateral Development Banks 0 3,344 0 0 0 0 3,344 20 International Organizations 0 1,496 0 0 0 0 1,496 21 Institutions 0 1,423 11 0 0 0 1,412 22 Corporates 583 18,982 66 0 123 (8) 19,499 24 Retail 433 4,178 331 0 169 1 4,280 26 Secured by mortgages on immovable property 179 4,315 13 0 0 2 4,481 28 Exposures in default2 1,414 0 476 0 0 4 938 29 Items associated with particularly high risk 216 264 141 0 0 (1) 339 30 Covered bonds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Claims on institutions and corporates with a short- term credit assessment 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Collective investments undertakings (CIU) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Equity exposures 0 50 0 0 0 0 50 34 Other items 0 12 0 0 0 0 12 35 Total standardized approach 1,414 161,911 568 0 293 (7) 162,758 36 Total 10,139 910,304 4,564 0 1,416 368 915,879 Of which: 37 Loans 9,119 389,831 4,180 0 1,416 351 394,771 38 Debt Securities 121 57,335 10 0 0 0 57,447 39 Off-balance sheet exposures 721 240,290 283 0 0 (2) 240,728 Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries. In line with EBA guidance (Q&A 2017_3481) we present the total of defaulted exposure in line 28 but also show a breakdown of defaulted exposure and assign it to their respective exposure classes. In order to avoid double counting of exposures, the total exposure of the standardized approach as presented in row 35 does not take into account figures disclosed under row 28. 20 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk EU CR1-B - Credit quality of exposures by industry Jun 30, 2019 a b c d e f g Gross carrying values of Credit risk adjustment charges of the period six months Non- Specific General ended Defaulted defaulted credit risk credit risk Accumulated Jun 30, Net values in € m. exposures exposures adjustment adjustment write-offs 2019¹ (a+b-c-d) 1 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 51 1,391 12 0 2 (1) 1,430 2 Mining and quarrying 203 9,426 26 0 0 4 9,603 3 Manufacturing 1,284 90,506 617 0 83 65 91,173 4 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 101 11,111 22 0 1 4 11,189 5 Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 11 1,348 8 0 0 1 1,351 6 Construction 571 9,141 268 0 35 8 9,444 7 Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles 692 39,166 456 0 129 66 39,402 8 Transport and storage 460 11,258 157 0 122 2 11,561 9 Accommodation and food service activities 118 4,084 26 0 0 1 4,176 10 Information and communication 218 23,828 77 0 6 8 23,969 10a Financial and insurance activities 1,059 314,939 396 0 13 (1) 315,603 11 Real estate activities 880 48,271 174 0 15 3 48,976 12 Professional, scientific and technical activities 560 14,885 127 0 17 16 15,317 13 Administrative and support service activities 252 12,456 43 0 10 9 12,665 14 Public administration and defense, compulsory social security 70 54,836 18 0 0 (1) 54,887 15 Education 3 748 3 0 3 0 748 16 Human health services and social work activities 17 6,053 24 0 0 3 6,046 17 Arts, entertainment and recreation 8 1,994 11 0 1 2 1,991 18 Other service activities 139 22,363 42 0 11 22 22,460 18a Activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services- producing activities of households for own use 3,924 222,737 1,924 0 586 126 224,737 18b Activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies 1 4,352 1 0 0 0 4,352 19 Total 10,622 904,893 4,433 0 1,033 336 911,082 1Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries. 21 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk Dec 31, 2018 a b c d e f g Gross carrying values of Credit risk adjustment charges of the period six months Non- Specific General ended Defaulted defaulted credit risk credit risk Accumulated Dec 31, Net values in € m. exposures exposures adjustment adjustment write-offs 2018¹ (a+b-c-d) 1 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 77 1,146 25 0 3 1 1,199 2 Mining and quarrying 195 11,109 26 0 24 14 11,278 3 Manufacturing 988 90,803 567 0 137 54 91,224 4 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 90 10,551 30 0 2 (4) 10,611 5 Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 11 1,337 8 0 0 0 1,340 6 Construction 541 9,278 294 0 46 19 9,525 7 Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles 719 39,830 465 0 119 18 40,084 8 Transport and storage 612 12,153 221 0 308 23 12,545 9 Accommodation and food service activities 144 3,881 26 0 3 1 4,000 10 Information and communication 58 25,280 72 0 10 15 25,266 10a Financial and insurance activities 1,245 341,052 328 0 19 113 341,968 11 Real estate activities 824 42,859 159 0 23 35 43,524 12 Professional, scientific and technical activities 364 16,709 107 0 44 (10) 16,967 13 Administrative and support service activities 133 13,128 35 0 12 7 13,227 14 Public administration and defense, compulsory social security 88 47,632 21 0 1 1 47,699 15 Education 8 637 9 0 6 0 637 16 Human health services and social work activities 30 5,545 21 0 0 (3) 5,553 17 Arts, entertainment and recreation 14 1,855 10 0 4 1 1,859 18 Other service activities 154 13,799 49 0 7 9 13,904 18a Activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services- producing activities of households for own use 3,842 221,234 2,092 0 648 72 222,984 18b Activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies 1 486 1 0 0 0 487 19 Total 10,139 910,304 4,564 0 1,416 368 915,879 1Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries. Table EU CR1-C provides asset quality information of the Group's on- and off-balance sheet exposures subject to the credit risk framework broken down by significant geographical regions as well as countries. We consider a country as being significant, if it contributes to an aggregate of 90 % of our total exposure. An area is considered significant if it contains at least one significant country. The geographical distribution is based on the legal domicile of the counterparty or issuer. The amounts shown below are based on IFRS accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation. An exposure is being classified as defaulted if the default criteria according to Article 178 CRR are met. As confirmed by EBA (EBA/OP/2017/02) specific credit risk adjustments consist of all types of allowance for credit losses held against financial instruments subject to impairment according to IFRS. The Group does not record any credit risk adjustment which qualify as general credit risk adjustment. The credit risk adjustment charges of the period are provided for a six month period in column "f". 22 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk EU CR1-C - Credit quality of exposures by geography Jun 30, 2019 a b c d e f g Gross carrying values of Credit risk adjustment charges of the period Non- Specific General six months Defaulted defaulted credit risk credit risk Accumulated ended Net values in € m. exposures exposures adjustment adjustment write-offs Jun 30, 2019¹ (a+b-c-d) 1 Europe 8,698 560,387 3,878 0 861 225 565,207 Of which: 2 Germany 3,755 372,711 1,875 0 424 90 374,590 3 United Kingdom 354 23,935 54 0 9 13 24,235 4 France 28 11,455 20 0 1 4 11,463 5 Luxembourg 66 20,617 23 0 0 5 20,660 6 Italy 1,538 30,369 1,108 0 122 67 30,798 7 Netherlands 465 20,640 216 0 48 4 20,890 8 Spain 951 23,652 401 0 203 23 24,202 9 Ireland 648 5,478 38 0 (2) 3 6,088 10 Switzerland 509 19,591 27 0 1 1 20,074 11 Poland 75 5,400 39 0 3 1 5,435 12 Belgium 7 6,355 4 0 1 0 6,358 13 Other Europe 302 20,184 72 0 51 14 20,414 14 North America 935 240,883 263 0 45 45 241,556 Of which: 15 U.S. 529 224,061 232 0 45 42 224,358 16 Cayman Islands 158 3,595 8 0 0 1 3,745 17 Canada 23 4,133 9 0 0 2 4,147 18 Other North America 226 9,096 15 0 0 1 9,306 19 Asia/Pacific 796 85,338 229 0 44 24 85,905 Of which: 20 Japan 89 13,042 (3) 0 (2) (1) 13,134 21 Australia 68 4,357 9 0 0 1 4,415 22 India 423 16,021 119 0 4 10 16,326 23 China 1 8,594 3 0 28 11 8,591 24 Singapore 27 9,660 10 0 0 1 9,676 25 Hong Kong 91 8,491 5 0 0 1 8,577 26 Other Asia/Pacific 96 25,174 85 0 14 2 25,185 27 Other geographical areas 194 18,285 63 0 83 43 18,415 28 Total 10,622 904,893 4,433 0 1,033 336 911,082 1Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries. 23 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk Dec 31, 2018 a b c d e f g Gross carrying values of Credit risk adjustment charges of the period Non- Specific General six months Defaulted defaulted credit risk credit risk Accumulated ended Net values in € m. exposures exposures adjustment adjustment write-offs Dec 31, 2018¹ (a+b-c-d) 1 Europe 8,661 578,036 3,972 0 1,222 199 582,725 Of which: 2 Germany 3,578 391,557 1,906 0 376 97 393,228 3 United Kingdom 393 23,033 46 0 18 4 23,380 4 France 13 11,576 13 0 3 2 11,576 5 Luxembourg 25 20,934 17 0 0 8 20,942 6 Italy 1,612 30,155 1,126 0 291 23 30,640 7 Netherlands 509 20,041 261 0 30 14 20,289 8 Spain 1,146 23,120 397 0 351 41 23,869 9 Ireland 552 6,063 28 0 1 13 6,587 10 Switzerland 326 17,934 25 0 0 0 18,235 11 Poland 64 6,188 41 0 31 (22) 6,212 12 Belgium 7 5,014 3 0 2 (2) 5,018 13 Other Europe 437 22,420 108 0 119 21 22,748 14 North America 633 243,035 240 0 119 105 243,428 Of which: 15 U.S. 251 227,332 199 0 95 93 227,383 16 Cayman Islands 137 3,062 8 0 0 3 3,191 17 Canada 27 3,677 7 0 0 5 3,697 18 Other North America 218 8,964 25 0 24 4 9,157 19 Asia/Pacific 604 74,191 266 0 22 36 74,529 Of which: 20 Japan 100 7,225 (3) 0 (11) 1 7,328 21 Australia 30 3,957 8 0 0 2 3,979 22 India 319 14,107 135 0 9 8 14,291 23 China 23 8,333 27 0 0 2 8,329 24 Singapore 41 10,282 10 0 0 5 10,312 25 Hong Kong 7 6,633 5 0 0 2 6,635 26 Other Asia/Pacific 85 23,654 84 0 23 15 23,655 27 Other geographical areas 241 15,042 86 0 54 28 15,197 28 Total 10,139 910,304 4,564 0 1,416 368 915,879 1Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries. Table EU CR1-D provides a breakdown of the Group's loans and debt securities, where contractually agreed payments of principal or interest remain unpaid by the borrower by ageing of the overdue amounts irrespective of the impairment status of the borrower. The amounts shown are based on IFRS accounting values gross of credit risk adjustments according to the regulatory scope of consolidation. EU CR1-D - Ageing of past-due exposures Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 1 2 3 1 2 3 in € m. Loans Debt Securities Total exposures Loans Debt Securities Total exposures a ≤ 30 days 2,952 0 2,952 2,235 0 2,235 b > 30 days ≤ 60 days 575 0 575 437 0 437 c > 60 days ≤ 90 days 318 0 318 289 0 289 d > 90 days ≤ 180 days 1,035 0 1,035 817 0 817 e > 180 days ≤ 1 year 677 0 677 650 0 650 f > 1 year 2,210 1 2,211 2,383 0 2,383 Table EU CR1-E provides details of the Group's non-performing and forborne exposures as per EBA definitions as well as of impairments booked against and collaterals/guarantees received for these exposures. Amounts in the table below reflect accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation and include all debt instruments other than held for trading as per our IFRS balance sheet as well as off balance sheet exposures. For further information on the Group's treatment of forbearances, please refer to the "Asset quality" section of our Annual Report 2018 on page 123. 24 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk EU CR1-E - Non-performing and forborne exposures Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 010 020 030 010 020 030 Off-balance- Off-balance- Loans sheet Loans sheet in € m. Debt securities and advances exposures Debt securities and advances exposures Gross carrying amount of performing and non-performing exposures 69,558 806,302 254,258 57,555 785,342 261,705 of which: b Performing but past due >30 days and <=90 days 0 648 0 0 529 0 c Performing forborne 0 2,052 189 0 1,794 184 d Non-performing: 182 10,018 760 87 9,458 730 of which: e Defaulted 182 9,794 759 87 9,236 729 f Impaired 141 9,582 730 77 9,040 719 g Forborne 10 3,151 123 6 2,989 80 Accumulated impairment and provisions and negative fair value adjustments due to credit risk h On performing exposures 19 1,088 208 10 1,023 200 i of which: Forborne 0 61 2 0 64 2 j On non-performing exposures 2 3,029 89 0 3,256 83 k of which: Forborne 0 935 6 0 963 3 Collaterals and financial guarantees received l On non-performing exposures 0 3,753 95 0 3,2841 551 m of which: Forborne exposures 0 2,117 38 0 2,000 65 1Collaterals & financial guarantees received on Loans & advances and Off-balance sheet exposures for December 31, 2018 have been restated. The following tables (NPL1, 3 and 4) are of the EBA guidelines on disclosures of non-performing and forborne exposures (EBA/GL/2018/10) published on December 17, 2018. These are also meant to address "Key disclosure recommendations" related to non-performing loans ("NPLs") as provided by ECB guidance on NPLs (Appendix 7) issued in March 2017. Table NPL1 shows credit quality of forborne exposures broken down on type of counterparties. The exposure is further split between "Performing", "Non-performing", "Defaulted" and "Impaired" exposures with the provisions, collateral and guarantees against them. Table NPL4 shows performing and non-performing exposures and its related provisions. In addition, the exposure is split between IFRS 9 stages and type of counterparties. Table NPL3 shows credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by buckets of past due days. Overdue refers to the unpaid contractual agreed payments of principal or interest by the borrower. In general, exposures refers to an asset or an off-balance sheet item which gives rise to credit risk and amounts shown are based on IFRS accounting according to the regulatory scope of consolidation. NPL1 - Credit quality of forborne exposures Jun 30, 2019 Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair value due to credit risk Collateral Gross carrying amount of forborne exposures and provisions received and Non- Non- financial performing performing guarantees Non- forborne, of forborne, of on performing on non-perfor- received on Performing performing which which forborne ming forborne forborne in € m. forborne forborne defaulted impaired exposures exposures exposures Loans and advances 2,052 3,151 3,058 3,058 61 935 2,117 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 0 5 5 5 0 3 0 Credit institutions 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 102 51 50 50 1 34 69 Non-financial corporations 1,033 1,987 1,967 1,967 19 652 1,243 Households 915 1,107 1,037 1,037 40 246 805 Debt securities 0 10 10 0 0 0 0 Loan commitments given 189 123 123 0 2 6 38 Total 2,240 3,284 3,191 3,058 62 941 2,155 25 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk Dec 31, 2018 Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair value due to credit risk Collateral Gross carrying amount of forborne exposures and provisions received and Non- Non- financial performing performing guarantees Non- forborne, of forborne, of on performing on non-perfor- received on Performing performing which which forborne ming forborne forborne in € m. forborne forborne defaulted impaired exposures exposures exposures Loans and advances 1,794 2,989 2,885 2,878 64 963 2,000 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 0 5 5 5 0 3 0 Credit institutions 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 17 57 56 56 0 12 20 Non-financial corporations 813 1,858 1,836 1,829 25 632 1,160 Households 961 1,068 988 988 39 316 820 Debt securities 0 6 6 0 0 0 0 Loan commitments given 184 80 80 0 2 3 65 Total 1,978 3,075 2,971 2,878 66 966 2,065 26 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk NPL4 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions Jun 30, 2019 Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes Gross carrying amount/nominal amount in fair value due to credit risk and provisions Performing exposures - Collaterals accumulated and financial impairment Non-performing exposures - accumulated guarantees Performing and impairment, accumulated negative changes received on exposures Non-performing exposures provisions in fair value due to credit risk and provisions non- of which: of which: of which: of which: Accumulated performing in € m. Total Total stage 2 stage 3 Total Total stage 2 stage 3 partial write-off exposures Loans and advances Central banks 161,092 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 18,192 69 0 69 9 4 0 4 0 48 Credit institutions 66,238 4 0 4 22 0 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 185,851 1,194 117 1,077 55 122 0 121 7 37 Non-financial corporations 172,996 4,797 144 4,653 349 1,662 1 1,661 157 1,548 of which: SMEs 22,078 1,194 10 1,184 59 610 0 0 0 474 Households 191,915 3,954 175 3,779 652 1,242 5 1,237 29 2,120 Total Loans and advances 796,284 10,018 436 9,582 1,088 3,029 6 3,023 193 3,753 Debt securities Central banks 1,354 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 42,205 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 14,965 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 4,113 93 2 92 7 0 0 0 0 0 Non-financial corporations 6,739 88 39 50 5 2 0 2 0 0 Total Debt securities 69,376 182 40 142 19 2 0 2 0 0 Off-balance sheet exposures Central banks 175 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 1,238 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 6,283 4 0 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 44,831 15 0 15 24 0 0 0 0 0 Non-financial corporations 170,267 700 30 670 160 79 1 79 0 75 Households 30,704 42 1 41 18 9 (0) 9 0 20 Total Off-balance sheet exposures 253,498 760 30 730 208 89 1 88 0 95 Total 1,119,158 10,960 507 10,453 1,315 3,119 6 3,113 193 3,848 27 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk Dec 31, 2018 Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes Gross carrying amount/nominal amount in fair value due to credit risk and provisions Performing exposures - Collaterals accumulated and financial impairment Non-performing exposures - accumulated guarantees Performing and impairment, accumulated negative changes received on exposures Non-performing exposures provisions in fair value due to credit risk and provisions non- of which: of which: of which: of which: Accumulated performing in € m. Total Total stage 2 stage 3 Total Total stage 2 stage 3 partial write-off exposures Loans and advances Central banks 188,441 19 0 19 5 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 16,954 84 3 80 11 5 0 5 0 56 Credit institutions 50,999 0 0 0 19 0 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 169,514 973 159 813 58 79 0 79 4 49 Non-financial corporations 161,648 4,497 158 4,339 324 1,690 1 1,689 122 1,430 of which: SMEs 20,130 1,241 12 1,229 56 647 0 0 0 486 Households 188,328 3,885 98 3,788 606 1,482 5 1,477 19 1,750 Total Loans and advances 775,884 9,458 418 9,040 1,023 3,256 6 3,250 144 3,284 Debt securities Central banks 1,443 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 35,540 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 11,794 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 3,529 28 0 28 2 0 0 0 0 0 Non-financial corporations 5,162 59 10 49 2 0 0 0 0 0 Total Debt securities 57,468 87 10 77 10 0 0 0 0 0 Off-balance sheet exposures Central banks 98 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 1,318 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 6,732 4 0 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 47,111 232 0 232 21 0 0 0 0 1 Non-financial corporations 175,516 461 10 451 162 80 0 80 0 53 Households 30,201 33 0 32 12 3 0 3 0 2 Total Off-balance sheet exposures 260,975 730 10 719 200 83 0 83 0 55 Total 1,094,327 10,275 4391 9,8361 1,232 3,339 6 3,333 144 3,340 1The Total numbers for Non-performing exposures of which stage 2 and of which stage 3 have been restated. 28 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk NPL3 - Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days Jun 30, 2019 Performing exposures Non-performing exposure Unlikely to pay that are not Not past due past due or Past or past due Past due >30d past due <= Past due >90d due >180d Past due >1yr Past due of which of which in € m. Total <= 30 days and <=90d Total 90d and <=180d and <=1yr and <=5yrs >5 years defaulted impaired Loans and advances Central banks 161,092 161,092 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 18,192 18,192 0 69 68 0 0 0 1 69 69 Credit institutions 66,238 66,193 45 4 4 0 0 0 0 4 4 Other financial corporations 185,851 185,833 18 1,194 1,038 36 70 46 4 1,184 1,077 Non-financial corporations 172,996 172,798 199 4,797 3,045 589 157 559 446 4,662 4,653 Households 191,915 191,529 387 3,954 2,017 348 447 778 364 3,875 3,779 Total Loans and advances 796,284 795,636 648 10,018 6,172 973 675 1,383 815 9,794 9,582 Debt securities Central banks 1,354 1,354 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 42,205 42,205 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 14,965 14,965 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 4,113 4,113 0 93 93 0 0 0 0 93 92 Non-financial corporations 6,739 6,739 0 88 88 0 0 0 0 88 50 Total Debt securities 69,376 69,376 0 182 182 0 0 0 0 182 142 Off-balance sheet exposures Central banks 175 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 1,238 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 6,283 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 Other financial corporations 44,831 0 0 15 0 0 0 0 0 15 15 Non-financial corporations 170,267 0 0 700 0 0 0 0 0 700 670 Households 30,704 0 0 42 0 0 0 0 0 41 41 Total Off-balance sheet exposures 253,498 0 0 760 0 0 0 0 0 759 730 Total 1,119,158 865,012 648 10,960 6,354 973 675 1,383 815 10,735 10,453 29 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk Dec 31, 2018 Performing exposures Non-performing exposure Unlikely to pay that are not Not past due Past due past due or Past due Past due Past due or past due >30d and past due <= >90d and >180d and >1yr and Past due of which of which in € m. Total <= 30 days <=90 d Total 90d <=180d <=1yr <=2yrs >7yrs defaulted impaired Loans and advances Central banks 188,441 188,441 0 19 19 0 0 0 0 19 19 General governments 16,954 16,954 0 84 82 0 0 0 1 84 80 Credit institutions 50,999 50,999 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 169,514 169,491 24 973 830 39 50 50 3 946 813 Non-financial corporations 161,648 161,542 106 4,497 2,884 456 172 593 392 4,394 4,339 Households 188,328 187,929 399 3,885 1,742 316 426 1,050 352 3,793 3,788 Total Loans and advances 775,884 775,356 529 9,458 5,558 811 648 1,693 748 9,236 9,040 Debt securities Central banks 1,443 1,443 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 35,540 35,540 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 11,794 11,794 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 3,529 3,529 0 28 28 0 0 0 0 28 28 Non-financial corporations 5,162 5,162 0 59 59 0 0 0 0 59 49 Total Debt securities 57,468 57,468 0 87 87 0 0 0 0 87 77 Off-balance sheet exposures Central banks 98 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 1,318 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 6,732 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 Other financial corporations 47,111 0 0 232 0 0 0 0 0 232 232 Non-financial corporations 175,516 0 0 461 0 0 0 0 0 461 451 Households 30,201 0 0 33 0 0 0 0 0 32 32 Total Off-balance sheet exposures 260,975 0 0 730 0 0 0 0 0 729 719 Total 1,094,327 832,823 529 10,275 5,645 811 648 1,693 748 10,052 9,836 30 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk Article 442 (f) CRR - Development of credit risk adjustments and defaulted loans and debt securities Table EU CR2-A provides information on the development of the Group's stock of specific credit risk adjustments held against loans and debt securities subject to the credit risk framework that are defaulted or impaired in the first half of 2019 compared to the second half of 2018. Amounts are based on IFRS accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation. EU CR2-A - Changes in the stock of general and specific credit risk adjustments Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 a b a b Accumulated Accumulated Accumulated Accumulated specific credit general credit specific credit general credit risk risk risk risk in € m. adjustment adjustment adjustment adjustment 1 Opening balance 3,250 0 3,503 0 2 Increases due to amounts set aside for estimated loan losses during the period 816 0 668 0 3 Decreases due to amounts reversed for estimated loan losses during the period (589) 0 (315) 0 4 Decreases due to amounts taken against accumulated credit risk adjustments (463) 0 (598) 0 5 Transfers between credit risk adjustments 5 0 (73) 0 6 Impact of exchange rate differences 4 0 15 0 7 Business combinations, including acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries 0 0 0 0 8 Other adjustments 2 0 51 0 9 Closing balance 3,025 0 3,250 0 10 Recoveries on credit risk adjustments recorded directly to the statement of profit or loss (41) 0 (62) 0 11 Specific credit risk adjustments recorded directly to the statement of profit 0 0 0 0 or loss Accumulated specific credit risk adjustments held against defaulted or impaired loans and debt securities decreased by € 225 million or 7 % driven by a portfolio sale in former Postbank along with disposals in the shipping business. Table EU CR2-B provides information on the development of the Group's defaulted or impaired loans and debt securities subject to the credit risk framework for the first half of 2019 compared to the second half of 2018. Amounts are based on IFRS accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation. EU CR2-B - Changes in the stock of defaulted and impaired loans and debt securities Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 a a Gross carrying Gross carrying value defaulted value defaulted in € m. exposures exposures 1 Opening balance 9,240 10,106 2 Loans and debt securities that have defaulted or impaired since the last reporting period 2,186 1,613 3 Returned to non-defaulted status (1,148) (1,904) 4 Amounts written off (463) (598) 5 Other changes 13 23 6 Closing balance 9,829 9,240 Defaulted or impaired loans and debt securities subject to the credit risk framework increased by € 589 million or 6 % driven by the held-for-trading assets along with the defaults on single positions in the Wealth Management sector. For IFRS-based asset quality information please refer to the section "Asset quality" in our Interim Report 2019. 31 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation Article 453 (f-j) CRR - Overview of credit risk mitigation techniques The table EU CR3 below shows a breakdown of unsecured and secured credit risk exposures and credit risk exposures secured by various credit risk mitigants for all loans and debt securities including the carrying amounts of the total population which are in default. Exposures unsecured (column a) represent the carrying amount of credit risk exposures (net of credit risk adjustments) that do not benefit from a credit risk mitigation (CRM) technique, regardless of whether this technique is recognized in the CRR. Exposures secured (column b) represent the carrying amount of exposures that have at least one CRM mechanism (collateral, financial guarantees, credit derivatives) associated with them. Exposure secured by various credit risk mitigants (column c-e) are the carrying amount of exposures (net of credit risk adjustments) partly or totally secured by collateral, financial guarantees and credit derivatives, whereby only the secured portion of the overall exposure is presented. The allocation of the carrying amount of multisecured exposures to their different CRM mechanisms is made by order of priority, starting with the CRM mechanism expected to be called first in the event of a loss, and within the limits of the carrying amount of the secured exposures. Moreover, no overcollateralization is considered. EU CR3 - CRM techniques - Overview Jun 30, 2019 a b c d e Exposures Exposures Exposures Exposures Exposures secured by secured by unsecured: secured: secured by financial credit in € m. Carrying amount Carrying amount collateral guarantees derivatives 1 Total Loans 131,128 274,329 236,143 16,564 761 2 Total Debt securities 69,673 737 314 416 0 3 Total exposures 200,801 275,066 236,457 16,979 761 4 of which: defaulted 2,864 4,013 3,342 230 0 Dec 31, 2018 a b c d e Exposures Exposures Exposures Exposures Exposures secured by secured by unsecured: secured: secured by financial credit in € m. Carrying amount Carrying amount collateral guarantees derivatives 1 Total Loans 122,182 272,589 230,734 15,911 787 2 Total Debt securities 56,981 465 49 416 0 3 Total exposures 179,164 273,054 230,783 16,328 787 4 of which: defaulted 2,439 3,549 2,891 220 0 While comparing June 2019 with December 2018, loans and debt increased during the period. Loans primarily increased at amortized cost, driven by new client-driven activity during the period and increased drawdowns from existing facilities. The increase in debt securities was observed as a result of increased trading activities. The table CRM techniques by exposure class below shows a breakdown of unsecured and secured credit risk exposures and credit risk exposures secured by various credit risk mitigants broken down by exposure class. Exposures unsecured (column a) represent the carrying amount of credit risk exposures (net of credit risk adjustments) that do not benefit from a credit risk mitigation (CRM) technique, regardless of whether this technique is recognized in the CRR. Exposures secured (column b) represent the carrying amount of exposures that have at least one CRM mechanism (collateral, financial guarantees, credit derivatives) associated with them. Exposure secured by various credit risk mitigants (column c-e) are the carrying amount of exposures (net of credit risk adjustments) partly or totally secured by collateral, financial guarantees and credit derivatives, whereby only the secured portion of the overall exposure is presented. The breakdown into the exposure classes follows those as defined for the IRBA (i.e combining the advanced and foundation IRB) as well as the standardized approach. In the IRB approach, the line item "Central governments and central banks" includes exposures to regional governments or local authorities, public sector entities, multilateral developments banks and international organizations. The exposure class "Other items" within the standardized approach includes all exposures not covered in the other categories. The table CRM techniques by exposure class shows a breakdown of unsecured and secured credit risk exposures and credit risk exposures secured by various credit risk mitigants broken down by exposure class whereas table EU CR3 shows a breakdown of unsecured and secured credit risk exposures and credit risk exposures secured by various credit risk mitigants for all loans and debt securities including the carrying amounts of the total population which are in default. 32 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation CRM techniques by exposure class Jun 30, 2019 a b c d e Exposures Exposures Exposures Exposures Exposures secured by secured by unsecured: secured: secured financial credit in € m. Carrying amount Carrying amount by collateral guarantees derivatives Advanced IRBA Central governments and central banks 125,064 2,817 102 2,281 0 Institutions 22,192 1,953 1,321 320 34 Corporates 244,104 139,020 89,968 18,060 5,003 of which: SMEs 9,027 9,688 5,716 1,810 0 Specialized lending 8,182 32,320 27,843 812 0 Other 226,895 97,012 56,409 15,438 5,003 Retail 61,896 157,128 140,503 2,254 0 of which: Secured by real estate property SMEs 928 8,325 6,959 175 0 Secured by real estate property non-SMEs 14,359 143,096 131,113 536 0 Qualifying revolving 16,252 60 32 1 0 Other retail SMEs 3,534 2,194 441 1,264 0 Other retail non-SMEs 26,823 3,454 1,959 279 0 Equity 2,068 0 0 0 0 Other non-credit obligation asset 10,033 0 0 0 0 Total advanced IRBA 465,356 300,919 231,894 22,915 5,037 Foundation IRBA Central governments and central banks 4 0 0 0 0 Institutions 538 0 0 0 0 Corporates 5,389 1,538 788 597 0 of which: SMEs 81 4 0 3 0 Specialized lending 520 769 756 0 0 Other 4,788 764 33 594 0 Total foundation IRBA 5,931 1,538 788 597 0 Standardized approach Central governments or central banks 83,147 2 1 1 0 Regional governments or local authorities 8,286 22 8 1 0 Public sector entities 7,088 1 0 0 0 Multilateral development banks 4,154 0 0 0 0 International organizations 2,295 0 0 0 0 Institutions 2,721 17 9 7 0 Corporates 15,012 4,495 4,109 94 0 Retail 4,353 611 370 65 0 Secured by mortgages on immovable property (187) 4,881 4,411 58 0 Exposures in default1 599 374 357 12 0 Items associated with particularly high risk (98) 480 464 5 0 Covered bonds 0 0 0 0 0 Claims on institutions and corporates with a short-term credit assessment 0 0 0 0 0 Collective investments undertakings (CIU) 0 0 0 0 0 Equity exposures 52 0 0 0 0 Other items 8 0 0 0 0 Total standardized approach 126,831 10,508 9,372 232 0 Total 598,118 312,965 242,055 23,744 5,037 1In line with EBA guidance (Q&A 2017_3481) we present the total of defaulted exposure, but also include assignments into their respective exposure classes. In order to avoid double counting of exposures, the Total standardized approach figures don't take into account figures disclosed under row Exposure in default. 33 Deutsche Bank Credit risk and credit risk mitigation Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation Dec 31, 2018 a b c d e Exposures Exposures Exposures Exposures Exposures secured by secured by unsecured: secured: secured financial credit in € m. Carrying amount Carrying amount by collateral guarantees derivatives Advanced IRBA Central governments and central banks 115,921 2,506 37 2,124 0 Institutions 21,347 4,220 3,363 346 47 Corporates 240,552 133,644 82,853 18,154 5,120 of which: SMEs 8,481 8,157 4,420 1,695 0 Specialized lending 6,044 27,262 23,171 761 0 Other 226,027 98,225 55,261 15,698 5,120 Retail 52,817 165,246 140,560 1,929 0 of which: Secured by real estate property SMEs 987 8,446 6,866 184 0 Secured by real estate property non-SMEs 7,194 149,103 128,959 320 0 Qualifying revolving 16,414 52 26 1 0 Other retail SMEs 3,550 2,148 483 1,165 0 Other retail non-SMEs 24,673 5,496 4,225 260 0 Equity 2,137 0 0 0 0 Other non-credit obligation asset 6,893 0 0 0 0 Total advanced IRBA 439,668 305,617 226,813 22,553 5,167 Foundation IRBA Central governments and central banks 17 0 0 0 0 Institutions 639 0 0 0 0 Corporates 4,867 2,314 1,212 665 0 of which: SMEs 23 0 0 0 0 Specialized lending 22 1,470 1,189 0 0 Other 4,822 844 23 665 0 Total foundation IRBA 5,523 2,314 1,212 665 0 Standardized approach Central governments or central banks 112,422 2 1 1 0 Regional governments or local authorities 10,050 35 13 15 0 Public sector entities 5,336 0 0 0 0 Multilateral development banks 3,344 0 0 0 0 International organizations 1,496 0 0 0 0 Institutions 1,394 18 11 7 0 Corporates 14,552 4,947 4,288 156 0 Retail 3,126 1,155 963 82 0 Secured by mortgages on immovable property 160 4,321 3,959 55 0 Exposures in default1 542 396 356 10 0 Items associated with particularly high risk 33 306 289 4 0 Covered bonds 0 0 0 0 0 Claims on institutions and corporates with a short-term credit assessment 0 0 0 0 0 Collective investments undertakings (CIU) 0 0 0 0 0 Equity exposures 50 0 0 0 0 Other items 12 0 0 0 0 Total standardized approach 151,973 10,784 9,524 321 0 Total 597,164 318,714 237,549 23,538 5,167 1In line with EBA guidance (Q&A 2017_3481) we present the total of defaulted exposure, but also include assignments into their respective exposure classes. In order to avoid double counting of exposures, the Total standardized approach figures don't take into account figures disclosed under row Exposure in default. 34 Deutsche Bank Credit risk exposure in the standardized approach Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019 Article 444 (e) CRR - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the standardized approach Credit risk exposure in the standardized approach Article 444 (e) CRR - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the standardized approach The table below shows our credit risk exposure before credit conversion factors and credit risk mitigation obtained in the form of eligible financial collateral, guarantees and credit derivatives and the exposure at default values (EAD) in the standardized approach as well as related RWA and average risk weights broken down by regulatory exposure classes and a split in on- and off-balance sheet exposures. EU CR4 - Standardized approach - credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation (CRM) effects Jun 30, 2019 a b c d e f in € m. Exposures before Exposures post-CCF and (unless stated otherwise) CCF and CRM CRM RWA and average RW Exposure classes On-balance Off-balance On-balance Off-balance sheet sheet sheet sheet amount amount amount amount RWA Average RW 1 Central governments or central banks 83,170 55 83,218 12 1 0% 2 Regional government or local authorities 7,958 398 7,968 68 8 0.10% 3 Public sector entities 7,045 42 7,044 16 62 0.88% 4 Multilateral development banks 4,155 0 4,154 0 0 0% 5 International organizations 2,296 0 2,296 0 0 0% 6 Institutions 1,417 60 1,417 64 184 12.45% 7 Corporates 13,197 4,618 10,439 872 11,005 97.29% 8 Retail 3,115 1,531 2,691 56 2,040 74.26% 9 Secured by mortgages on immovable property 3,876 74 3,866 36 1,486 38.09% 10 Exposures in default 1,233 10 928 2 1,286 138.25% 11 Items associated with particularly high risk 505 21 182 1 274 150.00% 12 Covered bonds 0 0 0 0 0 N/M 13 Claims on institutions and corporates with a short-term credit assessment 0 0 0 0 0 N/M 14 Collective investments undertakings (CIU) 0 0 0 0 0 N/M 15 Equity exposures 52 0 52 0 52 100.00% 16 Other items 8 1,812 8 1,812 1,813 99.63% 17 Total 128,027 8,621 124,263 2,938 18,212 14.32% Dec 31, 2018 a b c d e f in € m. Exposures before Exposures post-CCF and (unless stated otherwise) CCF and CRM CRM RWA and average RW Exposure classes On-balance Off-balance On-balance Off-balance sheet sheet sheet sheet Average amount amount amount amount RWA RW1 1 Central governments or central banks 113,545 15 113,584 11 2 0% 2 Regional government or local authorities 9,816 336 9,812 52 14 0.15% 3 Public sector entities 5,292 48 5,289 13 77 1.44% 4 Multilateral development banks 3,348 0 3,347 0 0 0% 5 International organizations 1,500 0 1,499 0 0 0% 6 Institutions 1,129 303 1,129 152 58 4.49% 7 Corporates 13,362