Deutsche Bank : Pillar 3 Report Q2 2019
08/21/2019 | 11:33am EDT
Deutsche Bank
Pillar 3 Report
as of June 30, 2019
Content
3 Regulatory Framework
3 Introduction
-
Basel 3 and CRR/ CRD
-
TLAC and European MREL (SRMR/BRRD)
-
ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP
-
Prudential measures fornon-performing exposure
-
Own funds
6 Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items
-
Article 437a(a-d) CRR - Own funds and eligible liabilities
-
Article 437(b-c) CRR - Main features of
capital instruments
-
Article 437 (f) CRR - Capital ratios different to CRR
-
Capital requirements
-
Article 438(d-h) CRR - Overview of capital requirements
-
Article 438 CRR - Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book
-
Article 438 CRR - Othernon-credit obligation assets in the banking book
17 Article 440 CRR - Capital buffers
54 Counterparty credit risk (CCR)
-
Article 439(h-i) CRR - Counterparty credit risk exposures by model approach
-
Article 444 (e) CRR - CCR exposures in the standardized approach
57 Article 452 (f) CRR - CCR exposures within the advanced IRBA
62 Article 452 (e) CRR - CCR exposures within the foundation IRBA
-
Article 438 (d) CRR - Development of CCR RWA
-
Article 439(e-g) CRR - CCR exposures after credit risk mitigation
-
Article 439 (j) CRR - Credit derivatives exposures
-
Market risk
Other quantitative information for market risk under the
|
|
internal models approach
-
Article 455 (d) CRR - Overview ofValue-at-Risk Metrics
-
Article 455 (g) CRR - Comparison ofend-of-day VaR measures with one-day changes in portfolio's value
18 Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
18 General qualitative information on credit risk
18 Article 442 (a) CRR - Definitions of past due and impairment
-
Article 442 (b) CRR - Credit risk adjustments
-
General quantitative information on credit risk
18 Article 442 (c-e) CRR - Defaulted exposures by regulatory exposure class, industry and geographical area, non-performing and forborne exposures
-
Article 442 (f) CRR - Development of credit risk adjustments and defaulted loans and debt securities
-
General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation
32 Article 453 (f-j) CRR - Overview of credit risk mitigation techniques
35 Credit risk exposure in the standardized approach
35 Article 444 (e) CRR - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the standardized approach
72 Operational Risk
-
Article 446 CRR - Operational Risk Exposure
-
Exposure to securitization positions
73 Article 449 (k) CRR - Retained or purchased banking and trading book securitizations broken down by risk-weight bands
75 Leverage (Article 451 CRR)
75 Leverage Ratio according to CRR/CRD framework
-
Process used to manage the risk of excessive leverage
-
Factors that had an impact on the leverage ratio in the first half 2019
79 Unencumbered Assets (Article 443 CRR)
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
Basel 3 and CRR/CRD
Regulatory framework
Introduction
This Report provides Pillar 3 disclosures on the consolidated level of Deutsche Bank Group as required by the global regulatory framework for capital and liquidity, established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also known as Basel 3. On European level these are implemented in the disclosure requirements as laid down in Part Eight of the "Regulation (EU) 2019/876 on prudential requirements for credit institutions and investment firms" (Capital Requirements Regulation, or "CRR") and the "Directive (EU) 2019/878 on access to the activity of credit institutions and the prudential supervision of credit institutions and investment firms" (Capital Requirements Directive , or "CRD") which have been recently amended and have entered into force on June 27, 2019. Germany implemented the CRD requirements into national law in Section 26a of the German Banking Act ("Kreditwesengesetz" or "KWG"). Further disclosure guidance has been provided by the European Banking Authority ("EBA") in its "Final Report on the Guidelines on Disclosure Requirements under Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013" ("EBA Guideline", EBA/GL/2016/11, version 2*). The information provided in this Pillar 3 Report is unaudited.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals we provide and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
Basel 3 and CRR/CRD
In the European Union, the Basel 3 capital framework is implemented by the amended versions of CRR and CRD. As a single rulebook the CRR is directly applicable to credit institutions and investment firms in the European Union and provides the grounds for the determination of regulatory capital requirements, regulatory own funds, leverage and liquidity as well as other relevant regulations. In addition, the CRD was implemented into German law by means of further amendments to the KWG and the German Solvency Regulation (SolvV) and accompanying regulations. Jointly, these laws and regulations represent the regulatory framework applicable in Germany.
Regarding the regulatory minimum capital requirements the CRR/CRD lays the foundation for the calculation of risk weighted assets for credit risk, including counterparty credit risk, credit valuation adjustments, market risk and operational risk.
In January 2019, Regulation (EU) 2017/2395 introduced changes to the methodology for determining RWAs for new securitizations originated on or after January 1, 2019. All securitization transactions originated before this date remain subject to the rules introduced by CRR/CRD as applicable until December 31, 2018 and will be subject to the new framework on January 1, 2020.
With the recent amendments to the CRR/CRD various changes are introduced to the credit risk RWA framework becoming applicable in June 2021. These relate to the applicable risk weights for banking book investments in collective investment undertakings or the replacement of the mark-to-market method to determine the exposure value for derivatives that are not in scope of the internal model method by a new standardized approach to determine counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR).
A further core element of the CRR/CRD framework is the development and maintenance of a high quality capital base which should primarily consist of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1). The CET 1 minimum capital requirement applicable to the Group is 4.5 % of risk-weighted assets. In addition to this minimum capital requirement, various capital buffer requirements were phased in starting 2016 and are fully effective from 2019 onwards.
Further capital components considered for regulatory purposes are Additional Tier 1 (AT1) and Tier 2 (T2) capital. However, for these certain transitional arrangements are still in place which were introduced by the CRR/CRD applicable until June 26, 2019. Capital instruments that no longer qualify as AT1 or T2 capital under these fully loaded rules are subject to grandfathering rules during the transitional period and are being phased out from 2013 to 2022 with their recognition capped at 40 % in 2018, 30 % in 2019 and the cap decreasing by ten percentage points every year thereafter.
We present in this report certain figures based on our definition of own funds (applicable for Additional Tier 1 capital and Tier 2 capital and figures based thereon, including Tier 1 capital and Leverage Ratio) on a "fully loaded" basis. The term "fully loaded" is defined as excluding the transitional arrangements for own funds introduced by the CRR/CRD applicable until June 26, 2019. However, it reflects the latest transitional arrangements introduced by the amendments to the CRR/CRD applicable from June 27, 2019.
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Regulatory framework
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP
The CRR/CRD requires banks to calculate and disclose a regulatory leverage ratio that is generally based on the accounting value as the relevant exposure measure for assets. Specific regulatory exposure measures apply to derivatives and securities financing transactions as well as off-balance sheet exposures and must be added to determine the total leverage exposure. With effect from June 2021 the leverage exposure measure will be modified, e.g. the exposure measure for derivatives is determined based on a new standardized approach for counterparty credit risk and pending settlement receivables may be netted with pending settlement payables subject to further requirements, and a minimum leverage ratio requirement of 3 % is introduced. From January 1, 2022 an additional leverage ratio buffer requirement of 50 % of the applicable G-SIB buffer rate applies. It is currently expected that this additional requirement equals 0.75 %.
The CRR/CRD framework further defines liquidity standards. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) aims to measure a bank's short-term resilience to a severe liquidity stress scenario during a stress period of 30 calendar days. Detailed rules for the calculation of the LCR are set out in the Commission Delegated Regulation 2015/61. The binding minimum liquidity coverage ratio is set to 100 % since 2018.
The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) requires banks to maintain a stable funding profile in relation to their on- and off-balance sheet exposures. The CRR/CRD requires banks to calculate and disclose certain items requiring and providing stable funding. With effect from June 2021 a minimum Net Stable Funding Ratio of 100 % is introduced.
There are continuous improvements and additional regulatory guidance provided with regard to the interpretations of the CRR/CRD rules and related binding Technical Standards are still in preparation or not yet available in their final version. Thus, we will continue to refine our assumptions and models in line with evolution of our as well as the industry's understanding and interpretation of the rules. Against this background, current CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable to previous expectations. Also, our CRR/CRD measures may not be comparable with similarly labeled measures used by our competitors as our competitors' assumptions and estimates regarding such implementation may differ from ours.
TLAC and European MREL (SRMR/BRRD)
The key change regarding the amendments to CRR that is applicable from June 27, 2019 relates to the introduction of a total loss-absorbing capacity ("TLAC") requirement which implements the internationally agreed TLAC standard as documented in the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) TLAC Term sheet in Europe.
Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) in Europe now need to have at least 16 % plus the combined buffer requirement of their Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) or 3 % of their Leverage Ratio Exposure (LRE) as TLAC. The requirement will increase to 18 % plus the combined buffer requirement of RWA or 3.75 % of LRE starting 2022.
Banks in the European Union are also required to meet at all times a minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities ("MREL") which ensures that banks have sufficient loss absorbing capacity in resolution to avoid recourse to taxpayers' money. Relevant laws are the Single Resolution Mechanism Regulation ("SRMR") and the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive ("BRRD") as implemented through the German Recovery and Resolution Act (Sanierungs- und Abwicklungsgesetz, "SAG").
MREL is determined on a case-by-case basis by the resolution authority in line with guidance provided by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1450. The Single Resolution Board ("SRB") as Deutsche Bank's resolution authority has issued further MREL policies clarifying how the SRB will exercise its discretion under the above European laws in setting MREL and in determining eligible liabilities. MREL is expressed as a percentage of Total Liabilities and Own Funds ("TLOF").
Instruments which qualify for TLAC and MREL are own funds (Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2) as well as certain eligible liabilities (mainly plain-vanilla unsecured bonds). Instruments qualifying for TLAC need to be fully subordinated to general creditor claims (e.g. senior non-preferred bonds) while this is not required for MREL (e.g. senior preferred bonds).
ICAAP, ILAAP and SREP
The lnternal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process ("ICAAP") as stipulated in Pillar 2 of Basel 3 requires banks to identify and assess risks, maintain sufficient capital to face these risks and apply appropriate risk management techniques to maintain adequate capitalization. Our internal liquidity adequacy assessment process ("ILAAP") aims to ensure that sufficient levels of liquidity are maintained on an ongoing basis by identifying the key liquidity and funding risks to which the Group is exposed, by monitoring and measuring these risks, and by maintaining tools and resources to manage and mitigate these risks.
In accordance with Article 97 CRD supervisors regularly review, as part of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process ("SREP"), the arrangements, strategies, processes and mechanisms implemented by banks and evaluate: (a) risks to which
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Regulatory framework
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
Prudential measures for non-performing exposure
the institution is or might be exposed; (b) risks the institution poses to the financial system; and (c) risks revealed by stress testing.
Prudential measures for non-performing exposure
In April 2019 the EU published final regulations for a prudential backstop for non-performing loans, which will result in a deduction from CET 1 capital when a minimum loss coverage requirement is not met. We expect first impacts on our CET 1 ratio in 2021, as these rules apply to newly originated assets after application date and foresee a two year grace period before the defined backstop requirements apply.
In addition, in March 2018 ECB published its "Addendum to the ECB Guidance to banks on non-performing loans: supervisory expectations for prudential provisioning of non-performing exposures". This guidance is applicable to all newly defaulted loans after April 1, 2018 and, similar to the EU rules, it requires banks to take measures in case a minimum impairment coverage requirement is not met. Within the annual SREP discussions ECB may impose Pillar 2 measures on banks in case ECB is not confident with measure taken by the individual bank. In line with the ECB guidance we do not expect an impact earlier than in the third quarter of 2020.
In its 2019 SREP letter, ECB asks us to apply ECB's non-performing backstop requirements to the stock of Non-Performing Loans starting year end 2020. Similar to the Addendum to the ECB Guidance to banks on non-performing loans this measure will be evaluated as part of the annual SREF process.
The aforementioned ECB's "Addendum to the ECB Guidance to banks on non-performing loans: supervisory expectations for prudential provisioning of non-performing exposures" provides in Appendix 7 disclosure recommendations for non-performing loans ("NPLs") to be considered in the banks Pillar 3 report starting year end 2018. In agreement with ECB, we are providing Templates 1, 3 and 4 of the EBA Guidelines on disclosure of non-performing and forborne exposures (EBA/GL/2018/10) published on December 17, 2018 to address the key disclosure recommendations of ECB's Addendum to the ECB Guidance on NPLs (Appendix 7).
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Own funds
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items
Own funds
Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items
Development of regulatory capital
Our CRR/CRD Tier 1 capital as of June 30, 2019 amounted to € 54.1 billion, consisting of a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital of € 46.5 billion and Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital of € 7.6 billion. The CRR/CRD Tier 1 capital was € 1.0 billion lower than at the end of December 2018, driven by a decrease in CET 1 capital of € 1.0 billion.
The € 1.0 billion decrease of CRR/CRD CET 1 capital was driven by ECB feedback on the conclusion of one of its regular reviews in the second quarter of 2019, which resulted in an additional CET 1 capital deduction of € 0.4 billion as of June 30, 2019. The adoption of IFRS 16 effective January 1, 2019 decreased capital by € 0.1 billion. Furthermore, our CET 1 capital was reduced by € 0.6 billion in the second quarter of 2019 due to the payment of our common share dividends for the financial year 2018 (€ 0.11/share following the Annual General Meeting) and the yearly AT1 coupon payment, which was partially offset by year end 2018 dividend and AT1 accruals of € 0.3 billion following Article 26 (2) of Regulation (EU) 2019/876 and as per ECB Decision (EU) 2015/656. As of June 30, 2019 the net loss attributable to Deutsche Bank shareholders and additional equity components was € 3.0 billion. The € 3.0 billion net loss attributable to revaluation of deferred tax assets and the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets in the second quarter of 2019 was largely capital neutral given that deferred tax assets and goodwill and other intangible assets were deducted from CET 1 capital. Since we did not include an interim profit in our CET 1 capital as a consequence of the negative net income in financial year 2019, no AT1 coupons were accrued in CET 1 capital in accordance with Article 26 (2) CRR.
Our fully loaded CRR/CRD Tier 1 capital as of June 30, 2019 was € 51.1 billion, compared to € 52.1 billion at the end of December 2018. Our fully loaded CRR/CRD CET 1 capital amounted to € 46.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to € 47.5 billion as of December 31, 2018. Our fully loaded CRR/CRD Additional Tier 1 capital amounted to € 4.6 billion as per end of June 2019, unchanged compared to December 2018.
|
Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items
Own funds template (incl. RWA and capital ratios)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
Refe-
|
|
in € m.
|
|
fully-loaded
|
|
CRR/CRD
|
|
fully loaded
|
|
CRR/CRD
|
|
rences1
|
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital: instruments and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital instruments, related share premium accounts and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
reserves
|
45,583
|
45,583
|
45,515
|
45,515
|
|
A
|
|
of which: Instrument type 1 (ordinary shares)2
|
45,583
|
45,583
|
45,515
|
45,515
|
|
A
|
|
of which: Instrument type 2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
of which: Instrument type 3
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
2
|
Retained earnings
|
|
15,420
|
|
15,420
|
|
16,297
|
|
16,297
|
|
B
|
3
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
661
|
|
661
|
|
382
|
|
382
|
|
C
|
3a
|
Funds for general banking risk
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Art. 484 (3) CRR and the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
related share premium accounts subject to phase-out from CET 1
|
|
N/M
|
|
0
|
|
N/M
|
|
0
|
|
|
5
|
Minority interests (amount allowed in consolidated CET 1)
|
|
833
|
|
833
|
|
846
|
|
846
|
|
D
|
|
Independently reviewed interim profits net of any foreseeable charge
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5a
|
or dividend3
|
|
(3,012)
|
|
(3,012)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
B
|
6 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital before regulatory adjustments
|
|
59,485
|
|
59,485
|
|
63,041
|
|
63,041
|
|
|
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital: regulatory adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Additional value adjustments (negative amount)4
|
|
(1,693)
|
|
(1,693)
|
|
(1,504)
|
|
(1,504)
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
(negative amount)
|
|
(7,175)
|
|
(7,175)
|
|
(8,566)
|
|
(8,566)
|
|
E
|
|
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liabilities where
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
the conditions in Art. 38 (3) CRR are met) (negative amount)
|
|
(1,080)
|
|
(1,080)
|
|
(2,758)
|
|
(2,758)
|
|
F
|
11
|
Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges
|
|
(34)
|
|
(34)
|
|
(25)
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
|
Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
amounts5
|
|
(209)
|
|
(209)
|
|
(367)
|
|
(367)
|
|
|
|
Any increase in equity that results from securitized assets (negative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
amount)
|
|
(0)
|
|
(0)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
Gains or losses on liabilities designated at fair value resulting from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
changes in own credit standing6
|
|
(231)
|
|
(231)
|
|
(304)
|
|
(304)
|
|
|
15
|
Defined benefit pension fund assets (negative amount)
|
|
(1,072)
|
|
(1,072)
|
|
(1,111)
|
|
(1,111)
|
|
G
|
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own CET 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
instruments (negative amount)7
|
|
(16)
|
|
(16)
|
|
(25)
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the CET 1 instruments of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
funds of the institution (negative amount)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)8
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 % threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Exposure amount of the following items which qualify for a risk weight
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20a
|
of 1,250 %, where the institution opts for the deduction alternative
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20b
|
Qualifying holdings outside the financial sector (negative amount)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
20c
|
Securitization positions (negative amount)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
20d
|
Free deliveries (negative amount)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
above 10 % threshold, net of related tax liabilities where the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met) (negative amount)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
F
|
22
|
Amount exceeding the 15 % threshold (negative amount)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
significant investment in those entities
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
25
|
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
F
|
25a
|
Losses for the current financial year (negative amount)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
25b
|
Foreseeable tax charges relating to CET 1 items (negative amount)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealized gains and losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26a
|
pursuant to Article 467 and 468 CRR
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
|
Amount to be deducted from or added to CET 1 capital with regard to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26b
|
additional filters and deductions required pre CRR9
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Qualifying AT1 deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
institution (negative amount)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
27a
|
Other regulatory adjustments10
|
|
(1,450)
|
|
(1,450)
|
|
(895)
|
|
(895)
|
|
|
28
|
Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital
|
|
(12,962)
|
|
(12,962)
|
|
(15,555)
|
|
(15,555)
|
|
|
29
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital
|
|
46,523
|
|
46,523
|
|
47,486
|
|
47,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
Refe-
|
|
in € m.
|
|
fully-loaded
|
|
CRR/CRD
|
|
fully loaded
|
|
CRR/CRD
|
|
rences1
|
|
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital: instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
|
4,676
|
4,676
|
4,676
|
4,676
|
|
H
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
Classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
|
4,676
|
4,676
|
4,676
|
4,676
|
|
H
|
32
|
Classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (4) CRR and the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
related share premium accounts subject to phase out from AT1
|
|
N/M
|
|
3,019
|
|
N/M
|
|
3,009
|
|
I
|
|
Qualifying Tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
by subsidiaries and held by third parties
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
35
|
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
|
|
N/M
|
|
0
|
|
N/M
|
|
0
|
|
|
36
|
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital before regulatory adjustments
|
|
4,676
|
|
7,695
|
|
4,676
|
|
7,685
|
|
|
|
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital: regulatory adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own AT1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
instruments (negative amount)
|
|
(80)
|
|
(80)
|
|
(80)
|
|
(80)
|
|
H
|
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
funds of the institution (negative amount)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial sector entities where the institution does not have a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)8
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
threshold net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
deduction from CET 1 capital during the transitional period pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41a
|
to Article 472 CRR
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities)
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
E
|
|
Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amounts
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
|
Qualifying T2 deductions that exceed the T2 capital of the institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
(negative amount)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
43
|
Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital
|
|
(80)
|
|
(80)
|
|
(80)
|
|
(80)
|
|
|
44
|
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital
|
|
4,595
|
|
7,614
|
|
4,595
|
|
7,604
|
|
|
45
|
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET 1 + AT1)
|
|
51,119
|
|
54,138
|
|
52,082
|
|
55,091
|
|
|
|
Tier 2 (T2) capital: instruments and provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts11
|
|
9,170
|
|
6,151
|
|
9,340
|
|
6,331
|
|
J
|
|
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) CRR and the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
related share premium accounts subject to phase out from T2
|
|
N/M
|
|
0
|
|
N/M
|
|
0
|
|
J
|
|
Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
|
22
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
|
J
|
49
|
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
|
|
N/M
|
|
0
|
|
N/M
|
|
0
|
|
|
50
|
Credit risk adjustments
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
51
|
Tier 2 (T2) capital before regulatory adjustments
|
|
9,192
|
|
6,172
|
|
9,363
|
|
6,354
|
|
|
|
Tier 2 (T2) capital: regulatory adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own T2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
instruments and subordinated loans (negative amount)
|
|
(154)
|
|
(154)
|
|
(152)
|
|
(152)
|
|
J
|
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the T2 instruments and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subordinated loans of financial sector entities where those entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the T2 instruments and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
above 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
amount)8
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
short positions) (negative amount)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Residual amounts deducted from Tier 2 capital with regard to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
deduction from Common Equity Tier 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56a
|
capital during the transitional period pursuant to Article 472 CRR
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amounts
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
57
|
Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 (T2) capital
|
|
|
(154)
|
|
(154)
|
|
(152)
|
|
(152)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
Refe-
|
|
in € m.
|
|
fully-loaded
|
|
CRR/CRD
|
|
fully loaded
|
|
CRR/CRD
|
|
rences1
|
58
|
Tier 2 (T2) capital
|
|
9,037
|
|
6,018
|
|
9,211
|
|
6,202
|
|
|
59
|
Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)
|
|
60,156
|
|
60,156
|
|
61,292
|
|
61,292
|
|
|
60
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
346,878
|
346,878
|
350,432
|
350,432
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Risk (including Settlement Risk)
|
227,431
|
227,431
|
212,913
|
212,913
|
|
|
|
Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA)
|
6,219
|
6,219
|
7,997
|
7,997
|
|
|
|
Market Risk
|
29,033
|
29,033
|
37,535
|
37,535
|
|
|
|
Operational Risk
|
|
84,195
|
|
84,195
|
|
91,989
|
|
91,989
|
|
|
|
Capital ratios and buffers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
assets)
|
|
13.4
|
|
13.4
|
|
13.6
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
62
|
Tier 1 capital ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)
|
|
14.7
|
|
15.6
|
|
14.9
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
63
|
Total capital ratio (as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)
|
|
17.3
|
|
17.3
|
|
17.5
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
|
Institution specific buffer requirement (CET 1 requirement in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accordance with Art. 92 (1) (a) CRR plus capital conservation and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the systemically important institution buffer (G-SII or O-SII buffer),
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets)12
|
11.8
|
11.8
|
11.8
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
Capital conservation buffer requirement
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
1.875
|
|
|
66
|
Countercyclical buffer requirement
|
0.07
|
0.07
|
0.07
|
0.07
|
|
|
67
|
Systemic risk buffer requirement
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67a
|
Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer
|
|
2.0
|
|
2.0
|
|
2.0
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital available to meet buffers (as a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
percentage of risk-weighted assets)13
|
|
13.2
|
|
13.4
|
|
13.4
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
|
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the capital of financial sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
those entities (amount below 10 % threshold and net of eligible short
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
positions)8
|
|
3,487
|
|
3,487
|
|
3,564
|
|
3,564
|
|
|
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
significant investment in those entities (amount below 10 % threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
and net of eligible short positions)
|
|
799
|
|
799
|
|
776
|
|
776
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
below 10 % threshold, net of related tax liability where the conditions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
in Article 38 (3) CRR are met)
|
|
4,447
|
|
4,447
|
|
4,453
|
|
4,453
|
|
|
|
Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
to standardized approach (prior to the application of the cap)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
approach
|
|
244
|
|
244
|
|
247
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
to internal ratings-based approach (prior to the application of the cap)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
ratings-based approach
|
|
1,079
|
|
1,079
|
|
1,026
|
|
1,026
|
|
|
|
Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current cap on CET 1 instruments subject to phase out
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
arrangements
|
|
N/M
|
|
0
|
|
N/M
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Amount excluded from CET 1 due to cap (excess over cap after
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
redemptions and maturities)
|
|
N/M
|
|
0
|
|
N/M
|
|
0
|
|
|
82
|
Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements14
|
N/M
|
3,758
|
|
N/M
|
5,010
|
|
|
|
Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
redemptions and maturities)
|
|
N/M
|
|
0
|
|
N/M
|
|
0
|
|
|
84
|
Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements14
|
N/M
|
1,013
|
|
N/M
|
1,350
|
|
|
|
Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
redemptions and maturities)
|
N/M
|
0
|
|
N/M
|
0
|
|
N/M - Not meaningful
-
References provide the mapping of regulatory balance sheet items used to calculate regulatory capital (for more information refer to the Pillar 3 Report 2018 where this is reflected in the column "References" in the section "EU LI1 - Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and the mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories"). Where applicable, more detailed information is provided in the respective reference footnote section.
-
Based on EBA list as referred to in Article 26 (3) CRR.
-
No interim profits to be recognized as per ECB Decision (EU) 2015/656 in accordance with the Article 26 (2) of Regulation (EU) 2019/876.
-
The € 1.7 billion additional value adjustments were derived from the EBA Regulatory Technical Standard on prudent valuation and are before consideration of a benefit from the related reduction of the shortfall of provisions to expected losses of € 0.1 billion.
-
Based on Article 159 CRR and recent guidance provided by EBA (Q&A 2017_3426) published on January 18, 2019 only unearned credit spread additional value adjustments are used as specific credit risk adjustments.
-
Gains and losses on liabilities of the institution that are valued at fair value that result from changes in the own credit standing of the institution according to Article 33 (1) (b) CRR as well as fair value gains and losses on derivative liabilities of the institution that result from changes in the own credit risk of the institution according to Article 33 (1) (c) CRR.
-
Excludes holdings that are already considered in the accounting base of Common Equity.
-
Based on our current interpretation no deduction amount expected.
-
Prudential filter for fund for home loans and savings protection ("Fonds zur bauspartechnischen Absicherung").
10Includes € 0.4 billion capital deduction effective from April 2019 based on regular ECB review, € 0.7 billion capital deduction based on ECB guidance and following the EBA Guidelines on irrevocable payment commitments related to the Single Resolution Fund and the Deposit Guarantee Scheme effective from January 2018 onwards and capital
9
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Own funds
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items
deduction of € 0.3 billion that was imposed on Deutsche Bank effective from October 2016 onwards based on a notification by the ECB pursuant to Article 16 (1) (c) and 16 (2)
-
of Regulation (EU) 1024/2013.11Amortization is taken into account.
12Includes Pillar 2 Requirement.
13Calculated as the CET 1 capital less any CET 1 items used to meet Tier 1 and Total capital requirements.
14The phase out limit for AT1 and T2 for 2018 was mis-stated with a 50 % phase out rate instead of 40 %. December 2018 comparatives have been revised accordingly.
-
Common shares, additionalpaid-in capital and common shares in treasury reflect regulatory eligible CET 1 capital instruments.
-
The position retained earnings in the regulatory balance sheet includes net income (loss) attributable to Deutsche Bank shareholders and additional equity components of
€ (3,012) million (December 2018: € 267 million). This item is excluded from the position retained earnings in the Own funds template (incl. RWA and capital ratios) and shown
separately along with accrual for dividend and AT1 coupons of € 0 million (December 2018: € (267) million) in the position independently reviewed interim profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend.
-
Difference to regulatory balance sheet position driven by prudential filters for unrealized gains and losses.
-
Phase-outof minority interests (i.e noncontrolling interests) at a rate of 0 % in 2018.
-
Regulatory applicable amount is goodwill and other intangible assets of € 7,513 million (December 2018: € 8,947 million) plus goodwill from equity method investments of € 74
million (December 2018: € 69 million) as per regulatory balance sheet reduced by deferred tax liabilities on other intangibles of € 411 million (December 2018: € 450 million). Total CET 1 deduction amount is phased-in at a rate of 100 % in 2018. Residual amount is deducted from AT1 capital.
-
Differences to balance sheet position mainly driven by adjustments as set out in Article 38 (2) to (5) CRR (e.g. regulatory offsetting requirements).
-
Phase-inat a rate of 100 % in 2018.
-
Additional equity components reflects regulatory eligible AT1 capital instruments.
-
Difference to regulatory balance sheet driven by regulatory adjustments as set out in Articles 51 to 61 CRR (e.g. current cap on AT1 instruments subject tophase-out arrangements).
-
Difference to regulatory balance sheet driven by regulatory adjustments as set out in Articles 62 to 71 CRR (e.g. maturity deduction, noncontrolling interests).
Reconciliation of shareholders' equity to regulatory capital
|
in € m.
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
Total shareholders' equity per accounting balance sheet
|
|
58,742
|
|
62,495
|
Deconsolidation/Consolidation of entities
|
(89)
|
(33)
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
(13)
|
(12)
|
Retained earnings
|
(216)
|
(150)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
140
|
|
130
|
Total shareholders' equity per regulatory balance sheet
|
|
58,653
|
|
62,462
|
Minority Interests (amount allowed in consolidated CET 1)
|
|
833
|
|
846
|
Accrual for dividend and AT1 coupons1
|
0
|
(267)
|
Reversal of deconsolidation/consolidation of the position Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of
|
|
|
|
|
tax, during transitional period
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital before regulatory adjustments
|
|
59,485
|
|
63,041
|
Prudential filters
|
(1,958)
|
(1,833)
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
Additional value adjustments
|
(1,693)
|
(1,504)
|
Any increase in equity that results from securitized assets
|
0
|
(1)
|
Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges and gains or losses on liabilities designated at
|
|
|
|
|
fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing
|
(265)
|
(329)
|
Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealized gains and losses pursuant to Art. 467 and 468 CRR
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Regulatory adjustments
|
(11,004)
|
(13,722)
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities)
|
(7,175)
|
(8,566)
|
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability
|
(1,080)
|
(2,758)
|
Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts
|
(209)
|
(367)
|
Defined benefit pension fund assets
|
(1,072)
|
(1,111)
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where
|
|
|
|
|
the institution has a significant investment in those entities
|
0
|
0
|
Securitization positions not included in risk-weighted assets
|
0
|
0
|
Other2
|
|
(1,467)
|
|
(920)
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
|
|
46,523
|
|
47,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Tier 1 capital
|
|
7,614
|
|
7,604
|
Additional Tier 1 Notes (AT1 Notes)
|
4,595
|
4,595
|
Per balance sheet
|
4,675
|
4,675
|
Deconsolidation/Consolidation of entities
|
0
|
0
|
Regulatory adjustments to balance sheet position
|
|
(80)
|
|
(79)
|
Hybrid capital securities
|
3,019
|
3,009
|
Per balance sheet
|
3,269
|
3,168
|
Deconsolidation/Consolidation of entities
|
0
|
0
|
Regulatory adjustments to balance sheet position
|
(250)
|
(159)
|
Other regulatory adjustments
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Deductions from Additional Tier 1 capital
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 capital
|
|
54,138
|
|
55,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 2 capital
|
|
6,018
|
|
6,202
|
Subordinated debt
|
5,739
|
5,918
|
Per balance sheet
|
7,307
|
7,144
|
Deconsolidation/Consolidation of entities
|
0
|
0
|
Regulatory adjustments to balance sheet position
|
(1,568)
|
(1,226)
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization according to Art. 64 CRR
|
(851)
|
(801)
|
Other
|
|
(717)
|
|
(425)
|
Other regulatory adjustments
|
279
|
284
|
Deductions from Tier 2 capital
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital
|
60,156
|
61,292
-
No interim profits to be recognized as per ECB Decision (EU) 2015/656 in accordance with the Article 26 (2) of Regulation (EU) 2019/876.
-
Includes € 0.4 billion capital deduction effective from April 2019 based on regular ECB review, € 0.7 billion capital deduction based on ECB guidance and following the EBA Guidelines on irrevocable payment commitments related to the Single Resolution Fund and the Deposit Guarantee Scheme effective from January 2018 onwards and capital deduction of € 0.3 billion that was imposed on Deutsche Bank effective from October 2016 onwards based on a notification by the ECB pursuant to Article 16 (1) (c) and 16 (2)
(d) of Regulation (EU) 1024/2013.
11
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Own funds
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
Article 437 (a,d-e) CRR - Regulatory capital composition, prudential filters and deduction items
Development of regulatory capital
|
|
|
six months
|
|
six months
|
|
|
ended
|
|
ended
|
in € m.
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital - opening amount
|
|
47,486
|
|
47,884
|
Common shares, net effect
|
0
|
0
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
New shares issued (+)
|
0
|
0
|
Shares retired (-)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
65
|
|
108
|
Retained earnings
|
(3,889)
|
(277)
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
Actuarial gains (losses) rel. to defined benefit plans, net of tax and Currency Translation Adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
(CTA)
|
(385)
|
(56)
|
Net income attributable to Deutsche Bank Shareholders
|
|
(3,012)
|
|
(214)
|
Common shares in treasury, net effect/(+) sales (-) purchase
|
|
3
|
|
60
|
Movements in accumulated other comprehensive income
|
279
|
(67)
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation, net of tax
|
(24)
|
136
|
Unrealized gains and losses
|
290
|
(197)
|
Other
|
|
13
|
|
(5)
|
Accrual for dividend and Additional Tier 1 (AT1) coupons1
|
0
|
214
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
Gross dividends (deduction)
|
0
|
378
|
Shares issued in lieu of dividends (add back)
|
0
|
0
|
Gross AT1 coupons (deduction)
|
|
0
|
|
(163)
|
Additional value adjustments
|
|
(190)
|
|
(290)
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities)
|
1,390
|
(66)
|
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability (excluding those arising from temporary differences)
|
1,678
|
107
|
Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts
|
158
|
(176)
|
Removal of gains/losses resulting from changes in own credit standing in liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
designated at fair value (net of tax)
|
73
|
134
|
Defined benefit pension fund assets
|
38
|
(68)
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities
|
|
|
|
|
where the institution has a significant investment in those entities
|
0
|
0
|
Securitization positions not included in risk-weighted assets
|
0
|
0
|
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10 % and 15 % threshold,
|
|
|
|
|
net of related tax liabilities where the conditions in Art. 38 (3) CRR are met)
|
0
|
0
|
Other, including regulatory adjustments
|
(569)
|
(78)
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital - closing amount
|
|
46,523
|
|
47,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital - opening amount
|
|
7,604
|
|
7,568
|
New Additional Tier 1 eligible capital issues
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Matured and called instruments
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Transitional arrangements
|
0
|
0
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
Amount excluded from Additional Tier 1 capital due to cap
|
0
|
0
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets (net of related tax liabilities)
|
0
|
0
|
Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts
|
0
|
0
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector
|
|
|
|
|
entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities
|
0
|
0
|
Other, including regulatory adjustments
|
|
10
|
|
36
|
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital - closing amount
|
|
7,614
|
|
7,604
|
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET 1 + AT1)
|
|
54,138
|
|
55,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 2 (T2) capital - opening amount
|
|
6,202
|
|
6,260
|
New Tier 2 eligible capital issues
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Matured and called instruments
|
|
(1)
|
|
(3)
|
Amortization adjustments
|
|
(95)
|
|
(127)
|
Transitional arrangements
|
0
|
0
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
Inclusion of amount excluded from Additional Tier 1 capital due to cap
|
0
|
0
|
Amount to be deducted from or added to Additional Tier 2 capital with regard to
|
|
|
|
|
additional filters and deductions required pre-CRR
|
0
|
0
|
Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts
|
0
|
0
|
Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector
|
|
|
|
|
entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Other, including regulatory adjustments
|
|
(88)
|
|
72
|
Tier 2 (T2) capital - closing amount
|
|
6,018
|
|
6,202
|
Total regulatory capital (TC = T1 + T2)
|
60,156
|
61,292
1No interim profits to be recognized as per ECB Decision (EU) 2015/656 in accordance with the Article 26 (2) of Regulation (EU) 2019/876.
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Own funds
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
Article 437a (a-d) CRR - Own funds and eligible liabilities
Article 437a (a-d) CRR - Own funds and eligible liabilities
Our own funds and eligible liabilities as of June 30, 2019, amounted to € 121 billion, consisting of a total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) of € 120 billion and further eligible liabilities from senior preferred liabilities instruments of € 1 billion.
Own funds and eligible liabilities disclosure ordered by insolvency hierarchy
in € m.
(unless stated otherwise)
Regulatory capital elements of TLAC/MREL
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET 1)
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital instruments eligible under TLAC/MREL
Tier 2 (T2) capital instruments eligible under TLAC/MREL
Tier 2 (T2) capital instruments before TLAC/MREL adjustments Tier 2 (T2) capital instruments adjustments for TLAC/MREL
Tier 2 (T2) capital instruments eligible under TLAC/MREL
Total regulatory capital elements of TLAC/MREL
Other elements of TLAC/MREL
Senior non-preferred plain vanilla
Residual maturity >= 1 year and <2 years (Article 437a(a))
Residual maturity >= 2 years (Article 437a(a))
Senior non-preferred plain vanilla
Holdings of eligible liabilities instruments of other G-SIIs (TLAC only)
Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC)
Senior preferred plain vanilla
Residual maturity >= 1 year and <2 years (Article 437a(a))
Residual maturity >= 2 years (Article 437a(a))
Senior preferred plain vanilla
Available Minimum Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL)
Total amount of liabilities excluded from eligible liabilities items (Article 437a(d))
Total liabilities and own funds after prudential netting (TLOF)
Risk-Weighted Assets
Leverage Exposure Measure
TLAC ratio
TLAC ratio (as percentage of RWA)
TLAC ratio (as percentage of Leverage Exposure)
MREL ratio
MREL ratio (as percentage of TLOF)
Jun 30, 2019
46,523
7,614
6,018
9
6,027
60,165
14,791
44,697
59,488
(35)
119,618
0
1,045
1,045
120,698
0
1,104,731
346,878
1,304,162
34.48
9.17
10.93
As of June 30, 2019, our total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) was € 120 billion and the corresponding TLAC ratios were
34.5 % (RWA based) and 9.2 % (leverage exposure based). This means that Deutsche Bank has a comfortable buffer of € 41 billion over its total loss absorbing capacity minimum requirement of € 79 billion (22.9 % RWA based and 6 % leverage exposure based).
As of June 30, 2019, total liabilities and own funds (TLOF) were € 1,105 billion and available MREL were € 121 billion, corresponding to a ratio of 10.9 %, compared to € 1,058 billion TLOF and € 118 billion MREL and a ratio of 11.1 % as of December 31, 2018. This means that Deutsche Bank has a comfortable buffer of own funds and eligible liabilities which is
-
20 billion above our MREL. The change was driven by a seasonal increase of the balance sheet and new issuance activities in the second quarter 2019.
Main features of eligible liabilities instruments
As of June 30, 2019, 60% of DB's senior non-preferred MREL/TLAC eligible instruments in terms of volume with remaining tenor of > 1 year are public benchmarks with volume-weighted average original tenor of 4.8 years. 80% out of these senior non-preferred benchmarks have a fixed coupon rate with a volume-weighted average coupon of 2.7% and remaining maturity of 2.9 years. The main funding currencies are € and $, which provide more than 90% of our senior non-preferred public benchmarks. Further, in August 2018 DB issued one € senior preferred MREL eligible instrument with an initial tenor of 5 years and with a fixed coupon rate of 1.125%.
The following table provides a simplified overview of the ranking of liabilities in an insolvency proceeding under German law. The ranking is presented from the more junior liabilities to the more senior liabilities. Deutsche Bank AG's eligible liabilities for TLAC and MREL which meet all of the conditions in Art. 72b (2) or are grandfathered pursuant to Article 494b (3) rank at
13
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Own funds
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
Article 437 (f) CRR - Capital ratios different to CRR
position 11 in the below order. Senior preferred eligible liabilities which are eligible for MREL only rank in position 12. There are no liabilities included in Deutsche Bank's eligible liabilities instruments as per Article 72b (3) and (4).
Ranking of liabilities in an insolvency proceeding under German law
|
Rank
|
Label of claims
|
Code
|
1
|
Common equity Tier 1 instruments
|
Section 199 of the Insolvency Code
|
2
|
Additional Tier 1 instruments
|
|
3
|
Tier 2 instruments
|
Section 39 (2) of the Insolvency Code
|
4
|
Claims subordinated by virtue of a contractual subordination clause not specifying the
|
|
|
pertinent rank (other than Additional Tier 1 or Tier 2 instruments)
|
|
5
|
Claims for repayment of shareholder loans and accrued interest thereon
|
Section 39 (1) no. 5 of the Insolvency Code
|
6
|
Claims for the delivery of goods or provision of services free of charge
|
Section 39 (1) no. 4 of the Insolvency Code
|
7
|
Criminal and administrative fines
|
Section 39 (1) no. 3 of the Insolvency Code
|
8
|
Creditors' costs related to the insolvency proceeding
|
Section 39 (1) no. 2 of the Insolvency Code
|
9
|
Interest and late payment surcharges accrued after the opening of insolvency proceedings
|
Section 39 (1) no. 1 of the Insolvency Code
|
10
|
Claims subordinated by virtue of a contractual subordination clause which specifies the
|
Section 39 (2) of the Insolvency Code
|
|
relevant ranking
|
|
11
|
Non-preferred creditor claims arising from non-subordinated, unsecured non-structured debt
|
|
|
instruments which
|
|
|
(i) are issued before 21 July 2018 and are neither deposits within the positions of no. 13 and
|
|
|
14 nor money market instruments
|
|
|
(ii) are issued from 21 July 2018 onwards, have an original contractual maturity of at least one
|
|
|
year, do not qualify as deposits within the position of no. 13 and 14 and the contractual
|
|
|
documentation and, where applicable, the prospectus explicitly refer to the lower ranking
|
|
12
|
General creditors' claims
|
Section 38 of the Insolvency Code in
|
|
|
conjunction with Section 46f (5) of the
|
|
|
Banking Act, including instruments covered
|
|
|
by Section 46f (6) sentence 3 and 46f (7) of
|
|
|
the Banking Act
|
13
|
Deposits not covered, but preferential
|
Section 46f (4) no. 2 of the Banking Act
|
14
|
Deposits covered and preferential
|
Section 46f (4) no. 1 of the Banking Act
|
15
|
Costs of proceeding and obligations binding on the estate
|
Sections 53 to 55 of the Insolvency Code
|
16
|
Claims subject to a right of separation in insolvency proceedings
|
Sections 49 to 51 of the Insolvency Code
|
17
|
Claims subject to a right of segregation in insolvency proceedings
|
Sections 47 and 48 of the Insolvency Code
Article 437 (b-c) CRR - Main features of capital instruments
A description of the main features of the Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments issued by Deutsche Bank is published on Deutsche Bank's website (db.com/ir/en/capital-instruments.htm). In addition, this website provides full terms and conditions of all Common Equity Tier 1, Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments.
Article 437 (f) CRR - Capital ratios different to CRR
The own funds capital ratios provided for Deutsche Bank Group are built upon the CRR regulations.
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Capital requirements
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
Article 438 (d-h) CRR - Overview of capital requirements
Capital requirements
Article 438 (d-h) CRR - Overview of capital requirements
The table below shows RWA and regulatory capital requirements broken down by risk types and model approaches compared to the previous quarter-end.
EU OV1 - Overview of RWA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Mar 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
a1
|
|
b1
|
|
a2
|
|
b2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum
|
|
|
|
Minimum
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
in € m.
|
|
RWA
|
|
requirements
|
|
RWA
|
|
requirements
|
|
1
|
Credit risk (excluding CCR)
|
177,184
|
14,175
|
171,405
|
13,712
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Art 438(c)(d)
|
2
|
The standardized approach
|
18,212
|
1,457
|
19,586
|
1,567
|
Art 438(c)(d)
|
3
|
The foundation IRB (FIRB) approach
|
3,728
|
298
|
3,684
|
295
|
Art 438(c)(d)
|
4
|
The advanced IRB (AIRB) approach
|
148,115
|
11,849
|
141,362
|
11,309
|
Art 438(d)
|
5
|
Equity IRB under the simple risk-weighted approach or the IMA
|
|
7,129
|
|
570
|
|
6,773
|
|
542
|
Art 107
|
6
|
Counterparty credit risk (CCR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Art 438(c)(d)
|
|
of which:
|
32,320
|
2,586
|
34,945
|
2,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Art 438(c)(d)
|
7
|
Mark to market
|
4,119
|
330
|
4,522
|
362
|
Art 438(c)(d)
|
8
|
Original exposure
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
9
|
The standardized approach
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
9a
|
Financial collateral comprehensive method (for SFTs)
|
2,704
|
216
|
2,840
|
227
|
|
10
|
Internal model method (IMM)
|
18,823
|
1,506
|
20,087
|
1,607
|
Art 438(c)(d)
|
11
|
Risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a CCP
|
454
|
36
|
433
|
35
|
Art 438(c)(d)
|
12
|
Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA)
|
|
6,219
|
|
498
|
|
7,063
|
|
565
|
Art 438(e)
|
13
|
Settlement risk
|
|
269
|
|
22
|
|
118
|
|
9
|
Art 449(o)(i)
|
14
|
Securitization exposures in the banking book (after the cap)
|
10,763
|
861
|
10,468
|
837
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
IRB approach
|
8,833
|
707
|
8,860
|
709
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
IRB supervisory formula approach (SFA)
|
4,820
|
386
|
5,167
|
413
|
|
17
|
Internal assessment approach (IAA)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
18
|
Standardized approach
|
|
1,930
|
|
154
|
|
1,608
|
|
129
|
|
19
|
Market risk
|
29,033
|
2,323
|
31,027
|
2,482
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Standardized approach
|
3,702
|
296
|
4,582
|
367
|
|
21
|
IMA
|
|
25,331
|
|
2,026
|
|
26,445
|
|
2,116
|
Art 438(e)
|
22
|
Large exposures
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Art 438(f)
|
23
|
Operational risk
|
84,195
|
6,736
|
85,633
|
6,851
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
Basic indicator approach
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
25
|
Standardized approach
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
26
|
Advanced measurement approach
|
|
84,195
|
|
6,736
|
|
85,633
|
|
6,851
|
Art 437(2),
|
27
|
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250 % risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48,60
|
|
weight)
|
|
13,115
|
|
1,049
|
|
13,880
|
|
1,110
|
Art 500
|
28
|
Floor adjustment
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
29
|
Total
|
346,878
|
27,750
|
347,475
|
27,798
Our RWA were € 346.9 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to € 347.5 billion as of March 31, 2019. The decrease of € 0.6 billion was primarily driven by RWA for market and operational risk partly offset by increased RWA for credit risk. The operational risk RWA reduction of € 1.4 billion was mostly driven by a lighter internal loss profile feeding into our capital model. The market risk RWA reduction of € 2.0 billion primarily resulted from decreases in the stressed VaR component driven by decreases in interest risk as well as securitizations in the trading book as an outcome of de-risking and disposals. The CVA RWA reduction of € 0.8 billion was driven by model updates. Credit risk RWA increased by € 5.8 billion as a result of business growth and model updates in CIB and PCB as well as the introduction of IFRS 16. Moreover, the credit risk RWA increase was partly offset by favorable parameter developments and foreign exchange movements.
The movements of RWA for the specific risk types are discussed further down in this report for credit risk in section "Article 438 (d) CRR - Development of credit risk RWA" on page 52, for counterparty credit risk in section "Article 438 (d) CRR - Development of CCR RWA" on page 65 and for market risk in section "Article 455 (e) CRR - Regulatory capital requirements for market risk" on page 67.
15
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Capital requirements
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
Article 438 CRR - Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book
Article 438 CRR - Specialized lending and equity exposures in the banking book
The table below summarizes our foundation approach exposure for specialized lending on an EAD basis. For the calculation of minimum capital requirements regulatory risk weights are applied where potential risk mitigating factors are already considered in the assignment of a risk weight to a specific structure. Additional credit risk mitigation techniques have not been applied.
For specific exposures in the advanced IRBA we are required to apply regulatory defined risk weights. In the following section we summarize our IRBA exposures for equities and other non-credit obligation assets falling under this requirement. Credit risk mitigation techniques have not been applied.
EU CR10 - IRB (specialized lending and equities)
|
|
in € m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unless stated otherwise)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
Specialized lending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory
|
|
|
|
On-balance
|
|
Off-balance
|
|
|
|
Exposure
|
|
|
|
Expected
|
categories
|
Remaining maturity
|
|
|
sheet amount
|
|
sheet amount
|
|
Risk weight
|
|
amount
|
|
RWA
|
|
losses
|
Category 1
|
Less than 2.5 years
|
|
|
154
|
|
100
|
|
50 %
|
|
252
|
|
124
|
|
0
|
|
Equal to or more than 2.5 years
|
|
729
|
|
128
|
|
70 %
|
|
885
|
|
616
|
|
3
|
Category 2
|
Less than 2.5 years
|
|
|
52
|
|
28
|
|
70 %
|
|
73
|
|
51
|
|
0
|
|
Equal to or more than 2.5 years
|
|
88
|
|
54
|
|
90 %
|
|
131
|
|
118
|
|
1
|
Category 3
|
Less than 2.5 years
|
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
115 %
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
0
|
|
Equal to or more than 2.5 years
|
|
25
|
|
0
|
|
115 %
|
|
26
|
|
30
|
|
1
|
Category 4
|
Less than 2.5 years
|
|
|
(0)
|
|
0
|
|
250 %
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Equal to or more than 2.5 years
|
|
10
|
|
0
|
|
250 %
|
|
10
|
|
26
|
|
1
|
Category 5
|
Less than 2.5 years
|
|
|
11
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
17
|
|
0
|
|
9
|
|
Equal to or more than 2.5 years
|
|
17
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
20
|
|
0
|
|
10
|
Total
|
Less than 2.5 years
|
|
|
219
|
|
128
|
|
-
|
|
344
|
|
178
|
|
9
|
|
Equal to or more than 2.5 years
|
868
|
183
|
|
-
|
1,072
|
789
|
16
|
|
Equities under the simple risk-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
weighted approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On-balance
|
|
Off-balance
|
|
|
|
Exposure
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
Categories
|
|
|
|
sheet amount
|
|
sheet amount
|
|
Risk weight
|
|
amount
|
|
RWA
|
|
requirements
|
Private equity exposures sufficiently diversified
|
|
|
477
|
|
0
|
|
190 %
|
|
477
|
|
906
|
|
73
|
Exchange-traded equity exposures
|
|
|
29
|
|
0
|
|
290 %
|
|
29
|
|
85
|
|
7
|
All other equity exposures
|
|
1,626
|
|
35
|
|
370 %
|
|
1,659
|
|
6,137
|
|
491
|
Total
|
|
2,133
|
35
|
|
-
|
2,165
|
7,129
|
570
|
|
in € m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unless stated otherwise)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
Specialized lending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory
|
|
|
|
On-balance
|
|
Off-balance
|
|
|
|
Exposure
|
|
|
|
Expected
|
categories
|
Remaining maturity
|
|
|
sheet amount
|
|
sheet amount
|
|
Risk weight
|
|
amount
|
|
RWA
|
|
losses
|
Category 1
|
Less than 2.5 years
|
|
|
235
|
|
93
|
|
50 %
|
|
307
|
|
154
|
|
0
|
|
Equal to or more than 2.5 years
|
|
800
|
|
87
|
|
70 %
|
|
919
|
|
643
|
|
3
|
Category 2
|
Less than 2.5 years
|
|
|
38
|
|
39
|
|
70 %
|
|
66
|
|
46
|
|
0
|
|
Equal to or more than 2.5 years
|
|
94
|
|
89
|
|
90 %
|
|
138
|
|
124
|
|
1
|
Category 3
|
Less than 2.5 years
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
115 %
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
0
|
|
Equal to or more than 2.5 years
|
|
28
|
|
0
|
|
115 %
|
|
30
|
|
34
|
|
1
|
Category 4
|
Less than 2.5 years
|
|
|
8
|
|
0
|
|
250 %
|
|
8
|
|
19
|
|
1
|
|
Equal to or more than 2.5 years
|
|
8
|
|
0
|
|
250 %
|
|
9
|
|
21
|
|
1
|
Category 5
|
Less than 2.5 years
|
|
|
3
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
10
|
|
0
|
|
5
|
|
Equal to or more than 2.5 years
|
|
15
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
19
|
|
0
|
|
10
|
Total
|
Less than 2.5 years
|
|
|
285
|
|
132
|
|
-
|
|
393
|
|
221
|
|
6
|
|
Equal to or more than 2.5 years
|
946
|
177
|
|
-
|
1,114
|
822
|
16
|
|
Equities under the simple risk-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
weighted approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On-balance
|
|
Off-balance
|
|
|
|
Exposure
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
Categories
|
|
|
|
sheet amount
|
|
sheet amount
|
|
Risk weight
|
|
amount
|
|
RWA
|
|
requirements
|
Private equity exposures sufficiently diversified
|
|
|
450
|
|
0
|
|
190 %
|
|
450
|
|
855
|
|
68
|
Exchange-traded equity exposures
|
|
|
166
|
|
0
|
|
290 %
|
|
166
|
|
482
|
|
39
|
All other equity exposures
|
|
1,545
|
|
48
|
|
370 %
|
|
1,593
|
|
5,893
|
|
472
|
Total
|
|
2,160
|
48
|
|
-
|
2,209
|
7,229
|
578
16
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Capital requirements
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
Article 440 CRR - Capital buffers
Article 438 CRR - Other non-credit obligation assets in the banking book
The table below presents the exposures assigned to the exposure class "other non-credit obligation assets" as outlined in Article 156 CRR. We split the table into cash positions in accordance with Article 156 (a) CRR, which receive a risk weight of 0 % as well as other positions receiving a risk weight of 100 %. Additional credit risk mitigation techniques have not been applied.
Credit risk exposures of other non-credit obligation assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
in € m.
|
|
Risk Weight
|
EAD
|
|
RWA
|
|
EAD
|
|
RWA
|
Risk Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-credit obligation assets - cash
|
|
0 %
|
|
2,588
|
|
0
|
|
2,828
|
|
0
|
Other non-credit obligation assets - other
|
|
100 %
|
|
7,417
|
|
7,417
|
|
3,276
|
|
3,276
|
DTA and FSE
|
|
250 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
-
|
10,005
|
7,417
|
6,104
|
3,276
Our RWA for other non-credit obligation assets were at € 7.4 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to € 3.3 billion at the end of 2018. The increase of € 4.1 billion was driven by the transition to IFRS 16.
Article 440 CRR - Capital buffers
Minimum capital requirements and additional capital buffers
The Pillar 1 CET 1 minimum capital requirement applicable to the Group is 4.50 % of risk-weighted assets (RWA). The Pillar 1 total capital requirement of 8.00 % demands further resources that may be met with up to 1.50 % Additional Tier 1 capital and up to 2.00 % Tier 2 capital.
In addition to these minimum capital requirements, the following combined capital buffer requirements are fully effective beginning 2019. The G-SII buffer requirement is 2.00 % CET 1 capital of RWA. The capital conservation buffer requirement implemented in Section 10c German Banking Act, based on Article 129 CRD is 2.50 % CET 1 capital of RWA in 2019. The institution-specific countercyclical buffer that applies to Deutsche Bank is the weighted average of the countercyclical capital buffers that apply in the jurisdictions where our relevant credit exposures are located. As of June 30, 2019, the countercyclical capital buffer rate was at 0.07 %.
Additionally, Deutsche Bank AG has been classified by BaFin as an "other systemically important institution" (O-SII) with an additional buffer requirement of 2.00 % that has to be met on a consolidated level. For Deutsche Bank, the O-SII buffer amounts to 2.00 % in 2019. Unless certain exceptions apply, only the higher of the systemic risk buffer (currently not applicable), G-SII buffer and O-SII buffer must be applied.
On February 8, 2019, Deutsche Bank was informed by ECB of its decision regarding prudential minimum capital requirements for 2019, following the results of the 2018 SREP. Beginning from January 1, 2019, the decision requires Deutsche Bank to maintain a CET 1 ratio, which as of June 30, 2019 is at least 11.82 % on a consolidated basis. This CET 1 capital requirement comprises the Pillar 1 minimum capital requirement of 4.50 %, the pillar 2 requirement (SREP Add-on) of 2.75 %, the capital conservation buffer of 2.50 %, the countercyclical buffer (currently 0.07 %) and the G-SII buffer of 2.00 %.
Further information about minimum capital requirements, additional capital buffers as well as Pillar 2 requirements (SREP) applicable to us can be found in our Annual Report 2018.
17
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
General qualitative information on credit risk
Article 442 (a) CRR - Definitions of past due and impairment
Loans are considered to be past due if contractually agreed payments of principal and/or interest remain unpaid by the borrower, except if those are acquired through consolidation. The latter are considered to be past due if payments of principal and/or interest, which were expected at a certain payment date at the time of the initial consolidation of the loans, are unpaid by the borrower.
The Group has aligned its definition of "credit impaired" under IFRS 9 to the default definition as per Art. 178 of the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) for regulatory purposes. As a consequence, credit impaired financial assets (or Stage 3 financial assets) consist of two types of defaulted financial assets: firstly financial assets, where the Group expects an impairment loss reflected in an allowance for credit losses and secondly financial assets, where the group does not expect an impairment loss (e.g., due to high quality collateral or sufficient expected future cash flows following thorough due diligence).
Article 442 (b) CRR - Credit risk adjustments
The determination of impairment losses and allowance is based on the expected credit loss model under IFRS 9, where allowances for loan losses are recorded upon initial recognition of the financial asset, based on expectations of potential credit losses at the time of initial recognition.
For a detailed description of the Group's accounting policies and risk management practices, please refer to Note 1, "Significant accounting policies and critical accounting estimates" to the consolidated financial statements and chapter "Credit risk management" in our Annual Report 2018 on page 223 and 61.
General quantitative information on credit risk
Article 442 (c-e) CRR - Defaulted exposures by regulatory exposure class, industry and geographical area, non-performing and forborne exposures
Tables EU CR1-A and EU CR1-B provide asset quality information of the Group's on- and off-balance sheet exposures subject to the credit risk framework broken down by regulatory exposure classes and industries respectively.
The industry classification is based on NACE codes (NACE (Nomenclature des Activités Économiques dans la Communauté Européenne) is a European industry standard classification system for classifying business activities).
The amounts shown below are based on IFRS accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation. An exposure is being classified as defaulted if the default criteria according to Article 178 CRR are met. As confirmed by EBA (EBA/OP/2017/02) specific credit risk adjustments consist of all types of allowance for credit losses held against financial instruments subject to impairment according to IFRS 9. The Group does not record any credit risk adjustment which qualify as general credit risk adjustment. The credit risk adjustment charges of the period are provided for a six month period in column "f".
18
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk
EU CR1-A - Credit quality of exposures by exposure class and instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
|
c
|
|
d
|
|
e
|
|
f
|
|
g
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying values of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
charges of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
six months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
Specific
|
|
General
|
|
|
|
ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
defaulted
|
|
|
credit risk
|
|
credit risk
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Net values
|
|
in € m.
|
|
exposures
|
|
exposures
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
adjustment
|
|
write-offs
|
|
2019¹
|
|
(a+b-c-d)
|
1
|
Central governments and central banks
|
|
69
|
|
127,831
|
|
16
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
127,885
|
2
|
Institutions
|
|
19
|
|
24,680
|
|
16
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
24,683
|
3
|
Corporates
|
5,610
|
386,174
|
1,738
|
0
|
243
|
153
|
390,046
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
SMEs
|
478
|
18,558
|
236
|
0
|
1
|
54
|
18,801
|
4
|
Specialized Lending
|
1,517
|
40,511
|
237
|
0
|
110
|
10
|
41,791
|
5a
|
Other
|
|
3,615
|
|
327,105
|
|
1,266
|
|
0
|
|
132
|
|
89
|
|
329,454
|
6
|
Retail
|
3,522
|
217,642
|
2,140
|
0
|
661
|
156
|
219,024
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Secured by real estate property SMEs
|
112
|
9,201
|
60
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
9,253
|
9
|
Secured by real estate property Non-SMEs
|
1,604
|
156,420
|
569
|
0
|
170
|
1
|
157,455
|
10
|
Qualifying Revolving
|
76
|
16,305
|
70
|
0
|
15
|
6
|
16,312
|
12
|
Other SMEs
|
260
|
5,703
|
236
|
0
|
21
|
20
|
5,728
|
13
|
Other Non-SMEs
|
|
1,470
|
|
30,012
|
|
1,205
|
|
0
|
|
454
|
|
129
|
|
30,277
|
14
|
Equity
|
|
1
|
|
2,067
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
2,068
|
14a
|
Other non-credit obligation asset
|
|
0
|
|
10,034
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
10,033
|
15
|
Total IRB approach
|
|
9,221
|
|
768,429
|
|
3,911
|
|
0
|
|
904
|
|
314
|
|
773,739
|
16
|
Central governments or central banks
|
|
1
|
|
83,150
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
83,149
|
17
|
Regional governments or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
local authorities
|
|
0
|
|
8,310
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
8,308
|
|
18
|
Public sector entities
|
|
0
|
|
7,089
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
7,088
|
19
|
Multilateral Development Banks
|
|
0
|
|
4,155
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
4,154
|
20
|
International Organizations
|
|
0
|
|
2,295
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
2,295
|
21
|
Institutions
|
|
0
|
|
2,747
|
|
10
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
2,737
|
22
|
Corporates
|
|
624
|
|
18,960
|
|
72
|
|
0
|
|
70
|
|
6
|
|
19,512
|
24
|
Retail
|
|
360
|
|
4,881
|
|
277
|
|
0
|
|
59
|
|
15
|
|
4,964
|
26
|
Secured by mortgages on immovable property
|
|
208
|
|
4,502
|
|
15
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
4,694
|
28
|
Exposures in default2
|
|
1,402
|
|
0
|
|
429
|
|
0
|
|
128
|
|
19
|
|
973
|
29
|
Items associated with particularly high risk
|
|
208
|
|
316
|
|
141
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
382
|
30
|
Covered bonds
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
31
|
Claims on institutions and corporates with a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
short- term credit assessment
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
32
|
Collective investments undertakings (CIU)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
33
|
Equity exposures
|
|
0
|
|
52
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
52
|
34
|
Other items
|
|
0
|
|
8
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
8
|
35
|
Total standardized approach
|
|
1,402
|
|
136,464
|
|
522
|
|
0
|
|
129
|
|
22
|
|
137,344
|
36
|
Total
|
|
10,622
|
|
904,893
|
|
4,433
|
|
0
|
|
1,033
|
|
336
|
|
911,082
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
Loans
|
9,649
|
399,837
|
4,029
|
0
|
647
|
316
|
405,457
|
38
|
Debt Securities
|
180
|
70,250
|
21
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
70,410
|
39
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
701
|
234,764
|
302
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
235,164
-
Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries.
-
In line with EBA guidance (Q&A 2017_3481) we present the total of defaulted exposure in line 28 but also show a breakdown of defaulted exposure and assign it to their respective exposure classes. In order to avoid double counting of exposures, the total exposure of the standardized approach as presented in row 35 does not take into account figures disclosed under row 28.
19
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
|
c
|
|
d
|
|
e
|
|
f
|
|
g
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying values of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
charges of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
six months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
Specific
|
|
General
|
|
|
|
ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
defaulted
|
|
|
credit risk
|
|
credit risk
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
Net values
|
|
in € m.
|
|
exposures
|
|
exposures
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
adjustment
|
|
write-offs
|
|
2018¹
|
|
(a+b-c-d)
|
1
|
Central governments and central banks
|
|
87
|
|
118,377
|
|
19
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
118,444
|
2
|
Institutions
|
|
23
|
|
26,195
|
|
11
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
26,207
|
3
|
Corporates
|
4,901
|
378,166
|
1,690
|
0
|
496
|
241
|
381,377
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
SMEs
|
474
|
16,411
|
223
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
16,661
|
4
|
Specialized Lending
|
1,545
|
33,532
|
279
|
0
|
224
|
36
|
34,797
|
5a
|
Other
|
|
2,882
|
|
328,224
|
|
1,188
|
|
0
|
|
269
|
|
203
|
|
329,918
|
6
|
Retail
|
3,713
|
216,626
|
2,275
|
0
|
628
|
130
|
218,063
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Secured by real estate property SMEs
|
120
|
9,377
|
64
|
0
|
3
|
(8)
|
9,433
|
9
|
Secured by real estate property Non-SMEs
|
1,608
|
155,268
|
579
|
0
|
40
|
(98)
|
156,297
|
10
|
Qualifying Revolving
|
71
|
16,474
|
80
|
0
|
13
|
(10)
|
16,466
|
12
|
Other SMEs
|
250
|
5,666
|
218
|
0
|
51
|
11
|
5,698
|
13
|
Other Non-SMEs
|
|
1,664
|
|
29,840
|
|
1,335
|
|
0
|
|
521
|
|
231
|
|
30,169
|
14
|
Equity
|
|
1
|
|
2,135
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
2,137
|
14a
|
Other non-credit obligation asset
|
|
0
|
|
6,894
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
(1)
|
|
6,893
|
15
|
Total IRB approach
|
|
8,724
|
|
748,393
|
|
3,996
|
|
0
|
|
1,124
|
|
375
|
|
753,121
|
16
|
Central governments or central banks
|
|
0
|
|
112,425
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
(1)
|
|
112,424
|
17
|
Regional governments or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
local authorities
|
|
0
|
|
10,088
|
|
3
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
10,085
|
|
18
|
Public sector entities
|
|
3
|
|
5,333
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
(1)
|
|
5,336
|
19
|
Multilateral Development Banks
|
|
0
|
|
3,344
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
3,344
|
20
|
International Organizations
|
|
0
|
|
1,496
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1,496
|
21
|
Institutions
|
|
0
|
|
1,423
|
|
11
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1,412
|
22
|
Corporates
|
|
583
|
|
18,982
|
|
66
|
|
0
|
|
123
|
|
(8)
|
|
19,499
|
24
|
Retail
|
|
433
|
|
4,178
|
|
331
|
|
0
|
|
169
|
|
1
|
|
4,280
|
26
|
Secured by mortgages on immovable property
|
|
179
|
|
4,315
|
|
13
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
4,481
|
28
|
Exposures in default2
|
|
1,414
|
|
0
|
|
476
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
938
|
29
|
Items associated with particularly high risk
|
|
216
|
|
264
|
|
141
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
(1)
|
|
339
|
30
|
Covered bonds
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
31
|
Claims on institutions and corporates with a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
short- term credit assessment
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
32
|
Collective investments undertakings (CIU)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
33
|
Equity exposures
|
|
0
|
|
50
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
50
|
34
|
Other items
|
|
0
|
|
12
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
12
|
35
|
Total standardized approach
|
|
1,414
|
|
161,911
|
|
568
|
|
0
|
|
293
|
|
(7)
|
|
162,758
|
36
|
Total
|
|
10,139
|
|
910,304
|
|
4,564
|
|
0
|
|
1,416
|
|
368
|
|
915,879
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
Loans
|
9,119
|
389,831
|
4,180
|
0
|
1,416
|
351
|
394,771
|
38
|
Debt Securities
|
121
|
57,335
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
57,447
|
39
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
721
|
240,290
|
283
|
0
|
0
|
(2)
|
240,728
-
Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries.
-
In line with EBA guidance (Q&A 2017_3481) we present the total of defaulted exposure in line 28 but also show a breakdown of defaulted exposure and assign it to their respective exposure classes. In order to avoid double counting of exposures, the total exposure of the standardized approach as presented in row 35 does not take into account figures disclosed under row 28.
20
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk
EU CR1-B - Credit quality of exposures by industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
c
|
|
d
|
|
e
|
|
f
|
|
g
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying values of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
charges of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
six months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
Specific
|
|
General
|
|
|
|
ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
defaulted
|
|
credit risk
|
|
credit risk
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Net values
|
|
in € m.
|
|
exposures
|
|
exposures
|
|
adjustment
|
|
adjustment
|
|
write-offs
|
|
2019¹
|
|
(a+b-c-d)
|
1
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
|
51
|
|
1,391
|
|
12
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
(1)
|
|
1,430
|
2
|
Mining and quarrying
|
|
203
|
|
9,426
|
|
26
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
9,603
|
3
|
Manufacturing
|
|
1,284
|
|
90,506
|
|
617
|
|
0
|
|
83
|
|
65
|
|
91,173
|
4
|
Electricity, gas, steam and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
air conditioning supply
|
|
101
|
|
11,111
|
|
22
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
4
|
|
11,189
|
5
|
Water supply, sewerage, waste management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and remediation activities
|
|
11
|
|
1,348
|
|
8
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
1,351
|
6
|
Construction
|
|
571
|
|
9,141
|
|
268
|
|
0
|
|
35
|
|
8
|
|
9,444
|
7
|
Wholesale and retail trade, repair of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
|
692
|
|
39,166
|
|
456
|
|
0
|
|
129
|
|
66
|
|
39,402
|
8
|
Transport and storage
|
|
460
|
|
11,258
|
|
157
|
|
0
|
|
122
|
|
2
|
|
11,561
|
9
|
Accommodation and food service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
118
|
|
4,084
|
|
26
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
4,176
|
10
|
Information and communication
|
|
218
|
|
23,828
|
|
77
|
|
0
|
|
6
|
|
8
|
|
23,969
|
10a
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
|
1,059
|
|
314,939
|
|
396
|
|
0
|
|
13
|
|
(1)
|
|
315,603
|
11
|
Real estate activities
|
|
880
|
|
48,271
|
|
174
|
|
0
|
|
15
|
|
3
|
|
48,976
|
12
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
|
560
|
|
14,885
|
|
127
|
|
0
|
|
17
|
|
16
|
|
15,317
|
13
|
Administrative and support service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
252
|
|
12,456
|
|
43
|
|
0
|
|
10
|
|
9
|
|
12,665
|
14
|
Public administration and defense,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compulsory social security
|
|
70
|
|
54,836
|
|
18
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
(1)
|
|
54,887
|
15
|
Education
|
|
3
|
|
748
|
|
3
|
|
0
|
|
3
|
|
0
|
|
748
|
16
|
Human health services and social work
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
17
|
|
6,053
|
|
24
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
3
|
|
6,046
|
17
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
|
8
|
|
1,994
|
|
11
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
1,991
|
18
|
Other service activities
|
|
139
|
|
22,363
|
|
42
|
|
0
|
|
11
|
|
22
|
|
22,460
|
18a
|
Activities of households as employers,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
undifferentiated goods- and services-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
producing activities of households for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
own use
|
|
3,924
|
|
222,737
|
|
1,924
|
|
0
|
|
586
|
|
126
|
|
224,737
|
18b
|
Activities of extraterritorial organizations and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bodies
|
|
1
|
|
4,352
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
4,352
|
19
|
Total
|
10,622
|
904,893
|
4,433
|
0
|
1,033
|
336
|
911,082
1Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries.
21
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
c
|
|
d
|
|
e
|
|
f
|
|
g
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying values of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
charges of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
six months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
Specific
|
|
General
|
|
|
|
ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
defaulted
|
|
credit risk
|
|
credit risk
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
Net values
|
|
in € m.
|
|
exposures
|
|
exposures
|
|
adjustment
|
|
adjustment
|
|
write-offs
|
|
2018¹
|
|
(a+b-c-d)
|
1
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
|
77
|
|
1,146
|
|
25
|
|
0
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
1,199
|
2
|
Mining and quarrying
|
|
195
|
|
11,109
|
|
26
|
|
0
|
|
24
|
|
14
|
|
11,278
|
3
|
Manufacturing
|
|
988
|
|
90,803
|
|
567
|
|
0
|
|
137
|
|
54
|
|
91,224
|
4
|
Electricity, gas, steam and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
air conditioning supply
|
|
90
|
|
10,551
|
|
30
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
(4)
|
|
10,611
|
5
|
Water supply, sewerage, waste management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and remediation activities
|
|
11
|
|
1,337
|
|
8
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1,340
|
6
|
Construction
|
|
541
|
|
9,278
|
|
294
|
|
0
|
|
46
|
|
19
|
|
9,525
|
7
|
Wholesale and retail trade, repair of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
|
719
|
|
39,830
|
|
465
|
|
0
|
|
119
|
|
18
|
|
40,084
|
8
|
Transport and storage
|
|
612
|
|
12,153
|
|
221
|
|
0
|
|
308
|
|
23
|
|
12,545
|
9
|
Accommodation and food service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
144
|
|
3,881
|
|
26
|
|
0
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
4,000
|
10
|
Information and communication
|
|
58
|
|
25,280
|
|
72
|
|
0
|
|
10
|
|
15
|
|
25,266
|
10a
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
|
1,245
|
|
341,052
|
|
328
|
|
0
|
|
19
|
|
113
|
|
341,968
|
11
|
Real estate activities
|
|
824
|
|
42,859
|
|
159
|
|
0
|
|
23
|
|
35
|
|
43,524
|
12
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
|
364
|
|
16,709
|
|
107
|
|
0
|
|
44
|
|
(10)
|
|
16,967
|
13
|
Administrative and support service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
133
|
|
13,128
|
|
35
|
|
0
|
|
12
|
|
7
|
|
13,227
|
14
|
Public administration and defense,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compulsory social security
|
|
88
|
|
47,632
|
|
21
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
47,699
|
15
|
Education
|
|
8
|
|
637
|
|
9
|
|
0
|
|
6
|
|
0
|
|
637
|
16
|
Human health services and social work
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
30
|
|
5,545
|
|
21
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
(3)
|
|
5,553
|
17
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
|
14
|
|
1,855
|
|
10
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
1
|
|
1,859
|
18
|
Other service activities
|
|
154
|
|
13,799
|
|
49
|
|
0
|
|
7
|
|
9
|
|
13,904
|
18a
|
Activities of households as employers,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
undifferentiated goods- and services-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
producing activities of households for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
own use
|
|
3,842
|
|
221,234
|
|
2,092
|
|
0
|
|
648
|
|
72
|
|
222,984
|
18b
|
Activities of extraterritorial organizations and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bodies
|
|
1
|
|
486
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
487
|
19
|
Total
|
10,139
|
910,304
|
4,564
|
0
|
1,416
|
368
|
915,879
1Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries.
Table EU CR1-C provides asset quality information of the Group's on- and off-balance sheet exposures subject to the credit risk framework broken down by significant geographical regions as well as countries.
We consider a country as being significant, if it contributes to an aggregate of 90 % of our total exposure. An area is considered significant if it contains at least one significant country. The geographical distribution is based on the legal domicile of the counterparty or issuer.
The amounts shown below are based on IFRS accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation. An exposure is being classified as defaulted if the default criteria according to Article 178 CRR are met. As confirmed by EBA (EBA/OP/2017/02) specific credit risk adjustments consist of all types of allowance for credit losses held against financial instruments subject to impairment according to IFRS. The Group does not record any credit risk adjustment which qualify as general credit risk adjustment. The credit risk adjustment charges of the period are provided for a six month period in column "f".
22
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk
EU CR1-C - Credit quality of exposures by geography
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
c
|
|
d
|
|
e
|
|
f
|
|
g
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying values of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
charges of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
Specific
|
|
General
|
|
|
|
six months
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
defaulted
|
|
credit risk
|
|
credit risk
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
ended
|
|
Net values
|
|
in € m.
|
|
exposures
|
|
exposures
|
|
adjustment
|
|
adjustment
|
|
write-offs
|
|
Jun 30, 2019¹
|
|
(a+b-c-d)
|
1
|
Europe
|
8,698
|
560,387
|
3,878
|
0
|
861
|
225
|
565,207
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Germany
|
3,755
|
372,711
|
1,875
|
0
|
424
|
90
|
374,590
|
3
|
United Kingdom
|
354
|
23,935
|
54
|
0
|
9
|
13
|
24,235
|
4
|
France
|
28
|
11,455
|
20
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
11,463
|
5
|
Luxembourg
|
66
|
20,617
|
23
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
20,660
|
6
|
Italy
|
1,538
|
30,369
|
1,108
|
0
|
122
|
67
|
30,798
|
7
|
Netherlands
|
465
|
20,640
|
216
|
0
|
48
|
4
|
20,890
|
8
|
Spain
|
951
|
23,652
|
401
|
0
|
203
|
23
|
24,202
|
9
|
Ireland
|
648
|
5,478
|
38
|
0
|
(2)
|
3
|
6,088
|
10
|
Switzerland
|
509
|
19,591
|
27
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
20,074
|
11
|
Poland
|
75
|
5,400
|
39
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
5,435
|
12
|
Belgium
|
7
|
6,355
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6,358
|
13
|
Other Europe
|
|
302
|
|
20,184
|
|
72
|
|
0
|
|
51
|
|
14
|
|
20,414
|
14
|
North America
|
935
|
240,883
|
263
|
0
|
45
|
45
|
241,556
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
U.S.
|
529
|
224,061
|
232
|
0
|
45
|
42
|
224,358
|
16
|
Cayman Islands
|
158
|
3,595
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3,745
|
17
|
Canada
|
23
|
4,133
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
4,147
|
18
|
Other North America
|
|
226
|
|
9,096
|
|
15
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
9,306
|
19
|
Asia/Pacific
|
796
|
85,338
|
229
|
0
|
44
|
24
|
85,905
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Japan
|
89
|
13,042
|
(3)
|
0
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
13,134
|
21
|
Australia
|
68
|
4,357
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
4,415
|
22
|
India
|
423
|
16,021
|
119
|
0
|
4
|
10
|
16,326
|
23
|
China
|
1
|
8,594
|
3
|
0
|
28
|
11
|
8,591
|
24
|
Singapore
|
27
|
9,660
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
9,676
|
25
|
Hong Kong
|
91
|
8,491
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
8,577
|
26
|
Other Asia/Pacific
|
|
96
|
|
25,174
|
|
85
|
|
0
|
|
14
|
|
2
|
|
25,185
|
27
|
Other geographical areas
|
|
194
|
|
18,285
|
|
63
|
|
0
|
|
83
|
|
43
|
|
18,415
|
28
|
Total
|
10,622
|
904,893
|
4,433
|
0
|
1,033
|
336
|
911,082
1Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries.
23
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
c
|
|
d
|
|
e
|
|
f
|
|
g
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying values of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
charges of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
Specific
|
|
General
|
|
|
|
six months
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defaulted
|
|
defaulted
|
|
credit risk
|
|
credit risk
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
ended
|
|
Net values
|
|
in € m.
|
|
exposures
|
|
exposures
|
|
adjustment
|
|
adjustment
|
|
write-offs
|
|
Dec 31, 2018¹
|
|
(a+b-c-d)
|
1
|
Europe
|
8,661
|
578,036
|
3,972
|
0
|
1,222
|
199
|
582,725
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Germany
|
3,578
|
391,557
|
1,906
|
0
|
376
|
97
|
393,228
|
3
|
United Kingdom
|
393
|
23,033
|
46
|
0
|
18
|
4
|
23,380
|
4
|
France
|
13
|
11,576
|
13
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
11,576
|
5
|
Luxembourg
|
25
|
20,934
|
17
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
20,942
|
6
|
Italy
|
1,612
|
30,155
|
1,126
|
0
|
291
|
23
|
30,640
|
7
|
Netherlands
|
509
|
20,041
|
261
|
0
|
30
|
14
|
20,289
|
8
|
Spain
|
1,146
|
23,120
|
397
|
0
|
351
|
41
|
23,869
|
9
|
Ireland
|
552
|
6,063
|
28
|
0
|
1
|
13
|
6,587
|
10
|
Switzerland
|
326
|
17,934
|
25
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18,235
|
11
|
Poland
|
64
|
6,188
|
41
|
0
|
31
|
(22)
|
6,212
|
12
|
Belgium
|
7
|
5,014
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
(2)
|
5,018
|
13
|
Other Europe
|
|
437
|
|
22,420
|
|
108
|
|
0
|
|
119
|
|
21
|
|
22,748
|
14
|
North America
|
633
|
243,035
|
240
|
0
|
119
|
105
|
243,428
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
U.S.
|
251
|
227,332
|
199
|
0
|
95
|
93
|
227,383
|
16
|
Cayman Islands
|
137
|
3,062
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3,191
|
17
|
Canada
|
27
|
3,677
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
3,697
|
18
|
Other North America
|
|
218
|
|
8,964
|
|
25
|
|
0
|
|
24
|
|
4
|
|
9,157
|
19
|
Asia/Pacific
|
604
|
74,191
|
266
|
0
|
22
|
36
|
74,529
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Japan
|
100
|
7,225
|
(3)
|
0
|
(11)
|
1
|
7,328
|
21
|
Australia
|
30
|
3,957
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3,979
|
22
|
India
|
319
|
14,107
|
135
|
0
|
9
|
8
|
14,291
|
23
|
China
|
23
|
8,333
|
27
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
8,329
|
24
|
Singapore
|
41
|
10,282
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
10,312
|
25
|
Hong Kong
|
7
|
6,633
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
6,635
|
26
|
Other Asia/Pacific
|
|
85
|
|
23,654
|
|
84
|
|
0
|
|
23
|
|
15
|
|
23,655
|
27
|
Other geographical areas
|
|
241
|
|
15,042
|
|
86
|
|
0
|
|
54
|
|
28
|
|
15,197
|
28
|
Total
|
10,139
|
910,304
|
4,564
|
0
|
1,416
|
368
|
915,879
1Credit risk adjustment charges of the period do not include recoveries.
Table EU CR1-D provides a breakdown of the Group's loans and debt securities, where contractually agreed payments of principal or interest remain unpaid by the borrower by ageing of the overdue amounts irrespective of the impairment status of the borrower. The amounts shown are based on IFRS accounting values gross of credit risk adjustments according to the regulatory scope of consolidation.
EU CR1-D - Ageing of past-due exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
in € m.
|
|
Loans
|
|
Debt Securities
|
|
Total exposures
|
|
Loans
|
|
Debt Securities
|
|
Total exposures
|
a
|
≤ 30 days
|
|
2,952
|
|
0
|
|
2,952
|
|
2,235
|
|
0
|
|
2,235
|
b
|
> 30 days ≤ 60 days
|
|
575
|
|
0
|
|
575
|
|
437
|
|
0
|
|
437
|
c
|
> 60 days ≤ 90 days
|
|
318
|
|
0
|
|
318
|
|
289
|
|
0
|
|
289
|
d
|
> 90 days ≤ 180 days
|
|
1,035
|
|
0
|
|
1,035
|
|
817
|
|
0
|
|
817
|
e
|
> 180 days ≤ 1 year
|
|
677
|
|
0
|
|
677
|
|
650
|
|
0
|
|
650
|
f
|
> 1 year
|
2,210
|
1
|
2,211
|
2,383
|
0
|
2,383
Table EU CR1-E provides details of the Group's non-performing and forborne exposures as per EBA definitions as well as of impairments booked against and collaterals/guarantees received for these exposures. Amounts in the table below reflect accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation and include all debt instruments other than held for trading as per our IFRS balance sheet as well as off balance sheet exposures. For further information on the Group's treatment of forbearances, please refer to the "Asset quality" section of our Annual Report 2018 on page 123.
24
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk
EU CR1-E - Non-performing and forborne exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
010
|
020
|
030
|
010
|
020
|
030
|
|
|
|
|
|
Off-balance-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Off-balance-
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
sheet
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
sheet
|
in € m.
|
Debt securities
|
|
and advances
|
|
exposures
|
|
Debt securities
|
|
and advances
|
|
exposures
-
Gross carrying amount of performing
|
|
and non-performing exposures
|
69,558
|
806,302
|
254,258
|
57,555
|
785,342
|
261,705
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b
|
Performing but past due >30 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and <=90 days
|
0
|
648
|
0
|
0
|
529
|
0
|
c
|
Performing forborne
|
0
|
2,052
|
189
|
0
|
1,794
|
184
|
d
|
Non-performing:
|
182
|
10,018
|
760
|
87
|
9,458
|
730
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e
|
Defaulted
|
182
|
9,794
|
759
|
87
|
9,236
|
729
|
f
|
Impaired
|
141
|
9,582
|
730
|
77
|
9,040
|
719
|
g
|
Forborne
|
10
|
3,151
|
123
|
6
|
2,989
|
80
|
|
Accumulated impairment and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
provisions and negative fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments due to credit risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
h
|
On performing exposures
|
19
|
1,088
|
208
|
10
|
1,023
|
200
|
i
|
of which: Forborne
|
0
|
61
|
2
|
0
|
64
|
2
|
j
|
On non-performing exposures
|
2
|
3,029
|
89
|
0
|
3,256
|
83
|
k
|
of which: Forborne
|
0
|
935
|
6
|
0
|
963
|
3
|
|
Collaterals and financial guarantees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
l
|
On non-performing exposures
|
0
|
3,753
|
95
|
0
|
3,2841
|
551
|
m
|
of which: Forborne exposures
|
0
|
2,117
|
38
|
0
|
2,000
|
65
1Collaterals & financial guarantees received on Loans & advances and Off-balance sheet exposures for December 31, 2018 have been restated.
The following tables (NPL1, 3 and 4) are of the EBA guidelines on disclosures of non-performing and forborne exposures (EBA/GL/2018/10) published on December 17, 2018. These are also meant to address "Key disclosure recommendations" related to non-performing loans ("NPLs") as provided by ECB guidance on NPLs (Appendix 7) issued in March 2017. Table NPL1 shows credit quality of forborne exposures broken down on type of counterparties. The exposure is further split between "Performing", "Non-performing", "Defaulted" and "Impaired" exposures with the provisions, collateral and guarantees against them. Table NPL4 shows performing and non-performing exposures and its related provisions. In addition, the exposure is split between IFRS 9 stages and type of counterparties. Table NPL3 shows credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by buckets of past due days. Overdue refers to the unpaid contractual agreed payments of principal or interest by the borrower. In general, exposures refers to an asset or an off-balance sheet item which gives rise to credit risk and amounts shown are based on IFRS accounting according to the regulatory scope of consolidation.
NPL1 - Credit quality of forborne exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated impairment,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accumulated negative changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in fair value due to credit risk
|
|
Collateral
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amount of forborne exposures
|
|
|
|
and provisions
|
|
received and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
performing
|
|
performing
|
|
|
|
|
|
guarantees
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
forborne, of
|
|
forborne, of
|
|
on performing
|
|
on non-perfor-
|
|
received on
|
|
|
|
Performing
|
|
performing
|
|
which
|
|
which
|
|
forborne
|
|
ming forborne
|
|
forborne
|
|
in € m.
|
|
forborne
|
|
forborne
|
|
defaulted
|
|
impaired
|
|
exposures
|
|
exposures
|
|
exposures
|
|
Loans and advances
|
|
2,052
|
|
3,151
|
|
3,058
|
|
3,058
|
|
61
|
|
935
|
|
2,117
|
|
Central banks
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
General governments
|
|
0
|
|
5
|
|
5
|
|
5
|
|
0
|
|
3
|
|
0
|
|
Credit institutions
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Other financial corporations
|
|
102
|
|
51
|
|
50
|
|
50
|
|
1
|
|
34
|
|
69
|
|
Non-financial corporations
|
|
1,033
|
|
1,987
|
|
1,967
|
|
1,967
|
|
19
|
|
652
|
|
1,243
|
|
Households
|
|
915
|
|
1,107
|
|
1,037
|
|
1,037
|
|
40
|
|
246
|
|
805
|
|
Debt securities
|
|
0
|
|
10
|
|
10
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Loan commitments given
|
|
189
|
|
123
|
|
123
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
6
|
|
38
|
|
Total
|
2,240
|
3,284
|
3,191
|
3,058
|
62
|
941
|
2,155
|
25
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated impairment,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accumulated negative changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in fair value due to credit risk
|
|
Collateral
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amount of forborne exposures
|
|
|
|
and provisions
|
|
received and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
performing
|
|
performing
|
|
|
|
|
|
guarantees
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
forborne, of
|
|
forborne, of
|
|
on performing
|
|
on non-perfor-
|
|
received on
|
|
|
Performing
|
|
performing
|
|
which
|
|
which
|
|
forborne
|
|
ming forborne
|
|
forborne
|
in € m.
|
|
forborne
|
|
forborne
|
|
defaulted
|
|
impaired
|
|
exposures
|
|
exposures
|
|
exposures
|
|
Loans and advances
|
|
1,794
|
|
2,989
|
|
2,885
|
|
2,878
|
|
64
|
|
963
|
|
2,000
|
|
Central banks
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
General governments
|
|
0
|
|
5
|
|
5
|
|
5
|
|
0
|
|
3
|
|
0
|
|
Credit institutions
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Other financial corporations
|
|
17
|
|
57
|
|
56
|
|
56
|
|
0
|
|
12
|
|
20
|
|
Non-financial corporations
|
|
813
|
|
1,858
|
|
1,836
|
|
1,829
|
|
25
|
|
632
|
|
1,160
|
|
Households
|
|
961
|
|
1,068
|
|
988
|
|
988
|
|
39
|
|
316
|
|
820
|
|
Debt securities
|
|
0
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Loan commitments given
|
|
184
|
|
80
|
|
80
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
65
|
|
Total
|
1,978
|
3,075
|
2,971
|
2,878
|
66
|
966
|
2,065
|
26
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk
NPL4 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount
|
|
|
|
in fair value due to credit risk and provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exposures -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Collaterals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
impairment
|
|
Non-performing exposures - accumulated
|
|
|
|
guarantees
|
|
|
Performing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
impairment, accumulated negative changes
|
|
|
|
received on
|
|
|
exposures
|
|
|
|
Non-performing exposures
|
|
provisions
|
|
in fair value due to credit risk and provisions
|
|
|
|
non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
of which:
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
performing
|
in € m.
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
|
stage 2
|
|
stage 3
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
|
stage 2
|
|
stage 3
|
|
partial write-off
|
|
exposures
|
Loans and advances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central banks
|
|
161,092
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
General governments
|
|
18,192
|
|
69
|
|
0
|
|
69
|
|
9
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
48
|
Credit institutions
|
|
66,238
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
22
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Other financial corporations
|
|
185,851
|
|
1,194
|
|
117
|
|
1,077
|
|
55
|
|
122
|
|
0
|
|
121
|
|
7
|
|
37
|
Non-financial corporations
|
|
172,996
|
|
4,797
|
|
144
|
|
4,653
|
|
349
|
|
1,662
|
|
1
|
|
1,661
|
|
157
|
|
1,548
|
of which: SMEs
|
|
22,078
|
|
1,194
|
|
10
|
|
1,184
|
|
59
|
|
610
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
474
|
Households
|
|
191,915
|
|
3,954
|
|
175
|
|
3,779
|
|
652
|
|
1,242
|
|
5
|
|
1,237
|
|
29
|
|
2,120
|
Total Loans and advances
|
|
796,284
|
|
10,018
|
|
436
|
|
9,582
|
|
1,088
|
|
3,029
|
|
6
|
|
3,023
|
|
193
|
|
3,753
|
Debt securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central banks
|
|
1,354
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
General governments
|
|
42,205
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Credit institutions
|
|
14,965
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Other financial corporations
|
|
4,113
|
|
93
|
|
2
|
|
92
|
|
7
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Non-financial corporations
|
|
6,739
|
|
88
|
|
39
|
|
50
|
|
5
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Total Debt securities
|
|
69,376
|
|
182
|
|
40
|
|
142
|
|
19
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central banks
|
|
175
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
General governments
|
|
1,238
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Credit institutions
|
|
6,283
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Other financial corporations
|
|
44,831
|
|
15
|
|
0
|
|
15
|
|
24
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Non-financial corporations
|
|
170,267
|
|
700
|
|
30
|
|
670
|
|
160
|
|
79
|
|
1
|
|
79
|
|
0
|
|
75
|
Households
|
|
30,704
|
|
42
|
|
1
|
|
41
|
|
18
|
|
9
|
|
(0)
|
|
9
|
|
0
|
|
20
|
Total Off-balance sheet exposures
|
|
253,498
|
|
760
|
|
30
|
|
730
|
|
208
|
|
89
|
|
1
|
|
88
|
|
0
|
|
95
|
Total
|
1,119,158
|
10,960
|
507
|
10,453
|
1,315
|
3,119
|
6
|
3,113
|
193
|
3,848
27
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount
|
|
|
|
in fair value due to credit risk and provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exposures -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Collaterals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
impairment
|
|
Non-performing exposures - accumulated
|
|
|
|
guarantees
|
|
|
|
Performing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
impairment, accumulated negative changes
|
|
|
|
received on
|
|
|
|
exposures
|
|
|
Non-performing exposures
|
|
provisions
|
|
in fair value due to credit risk and provisions
|
|
|
|
non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which:
|
|
of which:
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
performing
|
in € m.
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
|
stage 2
|
|
stage 3
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
|
stage 2
|
|
stage 3
|
|
partial write-off
|
|
exposures
|
Loans and advances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central banks
|
|
|
188,441
|
|
|
19
|
|
0
|
|
19
|
|
5
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
General governments
|
|
|
16,954
|
|
|
84
|
|
3
|
|
80
|
|
11
|
|
5
|
|
0
|
|
5
|
|
0
|
|
56
|
Credit institutions
|
|
|
50,999
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
19
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Other financial corporations
|
|
|
169,514
|
|
|
973
|
|
159
|
|
813
|
|
58
|
|
79
|
|
0
|
|
79
|
|
4
|
|
49
|
Non-financial corporations
|
|
|
161,648
|
|
|
4,497
|
|
158
|
|
4,339
|
|
324
|
|
1,690
|
|
1
|
|
1,689
|
|
122
|
|
1,430
|
of which: SMEs
|
|
|
20,130
|
|
|
1,241
|
|
12
|
|
1,229
|
|
56
|
|
647
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
486
|
Households
|
|
|
188,328
|
|
|
3,885
|
|
98
|
|
3,788
|
|
606
|
|
1,482
|
|
5
|
|
1,477
|
|
19
|
|
1,750
|
Total Loans and advances
|
775,884
|
|
|
9,458
|
418
|
9,040
|
1,023
|
3,256
|
6
|
3,250
|
144
|
3,284
|
Debt securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central banks
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
General governments
|
|
|
35,540
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Credit institutions
|
|
|
11,794
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Other financial corporations
|
|
|
3,529
|
|
|
28
|
|
0
|
|
28
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Non-financial corporations
|
|
|
5,162
|
|
|
59
|
|
10
|
|
49
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Total Debt securities
|
57,468
|
|
|
87
|
10
|
77
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central banks
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
General governments
|
|
|
1,318
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Credit institutions
|
|
|
6,732
|
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Other financial corporations
|
|
|
47,111
|
|
|
232
|
|
0
|
|
232
|
|
21
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
Non-financial corporations
|
|
|
175,516
|
|
|
461
|
|
10
|
|
451
|
|
162
|
|
80
|
|
0
|
|
80
|
|
0
|
|
53
|
Households
|
|
|
30,201
|
|
|
33
|
|
0
|
|
32
|
|
12
|
|
3
|
|
0
|
|
3
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
Total Off-balance sheet exposures
|
|
|
260,975
|
|
|
730
|
|
10
|
|
719
|
|
200
|
|
83
|
|
0
|
|
83
|
|
0
|
|
55
|
Total
|
1,094,327
|
|
|
10,275
|
4391
|
9,8361
|
1,232
|
3,339
|
6
|
3,333
|
144
|
3,340
1The Total numbers for Non-performing exposures of which stage 2 and of which stage 3 have been restated.
28
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk
NPL3 - Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Performing exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing exposure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unlikely to pay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
that are not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not past due
|
|
|
|
|
|
past due or
|
|
|
|
Past
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or past due
|
|
Past due >30d
|
|
|
|
past due <=
|
|
Past due >90d
|
|
due >180d
|
|
Past due >1yr
|
|
Past due
|
|
of which
|
|
of which
|
in € m.
|
|
Total
|
|
<= 30 days
|
|
and <=90d
|
|
Total
|
|
90d
|
|
and <=180d
|
|
and <=1yr
|
|
and <=5yrs
|
|
>5 years
|
|
defaulted
|
|
impaired
|
Loans and advances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central banks
|
|
161,092
|
|
161,092
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
General governments
|
|
18,192
|
|
18,192
|
|
0
|
|
69
|
|
68
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
69
|
|
69
|
Credit institutions
|
|
66,238
|
|
66,193
|
|
45
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
Other financial corporations
|
|
185,851
|
|
185,833
|
|
18
|
|
1,194
|
|
1,038
|
|
36
|
|
70
|
|
46
|
|
4
|
|
1,184
|
|
1,077
|
Non-financial corporations
|
|
172,996
|
|
172,798
|
|
199
|
|
4,797
|
|
3,045
|
|
589
|
|
157
|
|
559
|
|
446
|
|
4,662
|
|
4,653
|
Households
|
|
191,915
|
|
191,529
|
|
387
|
|
3,954
|
|
2,017
|
|
348
|
|
447
|
|
778
|
|
364
|
|
3,875
|
|
3,779
|
Total Loans and advances
|
|
796,284
|
|
795,636
|
|
648
|
|
10,018
|
|
6,172
|
|
973
|
|
675
|
|
1,383
|
|
815
|
|
9,794
|
|
9,582
|
Debt securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central banks
|
|
1,354
|
|
1,354
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
General governments
|
|
42,205
|
|
42,205
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Credit institutions
|
|
14,965
|
|
14,965
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Other financial corporations
|
|
4,113
|
|
4,113
|
|
0
|
|
93
|
|
93
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
93
|
|
92
|
Non-financial corporations
|
|
6,739
|
|
6,739
|
|
0
|
|
88
|
|
88
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
88
|
|
50
|
Total Debt securities
|
|
69,376
|
|
69,376
|
|
0
|
|
182
|
|
182
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
182
|
|
142
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central banks
|
|
175
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
General governments
|
|
1,238
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Credit institutions
|
|
6,283
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
Other financial corporations
|
|
44,831
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
15
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
15
|
|
15
|
Non-financial corporations
|
|
170,267
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
700
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
700
|
|
670
|
Households
|
|
30,704
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
42
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
41
|
|
41
|
Total Off-balance sheet exposures
|
|
253,498
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
760
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
759
|
|
730
|
Total
|
1,119,158
|
865,012
|
648
|
10,960
|
6,354
|
973
|
675
|
1,383
|
815
|
10,735
|
10,453
29
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Performing exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing exposure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unlikely to pay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
that are not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not past due
|
Past due
|
|
|
|
past due or
|
|
Past due
|
|
Past due
|
|
Past due
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or past due
|
>30d and
|
|
|
|
past due <=
|
|
>90d and
|
|
>180d and
|
|
>1yr and
|
|
Past due
|
|
of which
|
|
of which
|
in € m.
|
|
Total
|
|
<= 30 days
|
|
|
<=90 d
|
|
Total
|
|
90d
|
|
<=180d
|
|
<=1yr
|
|
<=2yrs
|
|
>7yrs
|
|
defaulted
|
|
impaired
|
Loans and advances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central banks
|
|
188,441
|
|
188,441
|
|
|
0
|
|
19
|
|
19
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
19
|
|
19
|
General governments
|
|
16,954
|
|
16,954
|
|
|
0
|
|
84
|
|
82
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
84
|
|
80
|
Credit institutions
|
|
50,999
|
|
50,999
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Other financial corporations
|
|
169,514
|
|
169,491
|
|
|
24
|
|
973
|
|
830
|
|
39
|
|
50
|
|
50
|
|
3
|
|
946
|
|
813
|
Non-financial corporations
|
|
161,648
|
|
161,542
|
|
|
106
|
|
4,497
|
|
2,884
|
|
456
|
|
172
|
|
593
|
|
392
|
|
4,394
|
|
4,339
|
Households
|
|
188,328
|
|
187,929
|
|
|
399
|
|
3,885
|
|
1,742
|
|
316
|
|
426
|
|
1,050
|
|
352
|
|
3,793
|
|
3,788
|
Total Loans and advances
|
|
775,884
|
|
775,356
|
|
|
529
|
|
9,458
|
|
5,558
|
|
811
|
|
648
|
|
1,693
|
|
748
|
|
9,236
|
|
9,040
|
Debt securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central banks
|
|
1,443
|
|
1,443
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
General governments
|
|
35,540
|
|
35,540
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Credit institutions
|
|
11,794
|
|
11,794
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Other financial corporations
|
|
3,529
|
|
3,529
|
|
|
0
|
|
28
|
|
28
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
28
|
|
28
|
Non-financial corporations
|
|
5,162
|
|
5,162
|
|
|
0
|
|
59
|
|
59
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
59
|
|
49
|
Total Debt securities
|
|
57,468
|
|
57,468
|
|
|
0
|
|
87
|
|
87
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
87
|
|
77
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central banks
|
|
98
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
General governments
|
|
1,318
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Credit institutions
|
|
6,732
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
Other financial corporations
|
|
47,111
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
232
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
232
|
|
232
|
Non-financial corporations
|
|
175,516
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
461
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
461
|
|
451
|
Households
|
|
30,201
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
33
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
32
|
|
32
|
Total Off-balance sheet exposures
|
|
260,975
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
730
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
729
|
|
719
|
Total
|
1,094,327
|
832,823
|
|
|
529
|
10,275
|
5,645
|
811
|
648
|
1,693
|
748
|
10,052
|
9,836
30
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk
Article 442 (f) CRR - Development of credit risk adjustments and defaulted loans and debt securities
Table EU CR2-A provides information on the development of the Group's stock of specific credit risk adjustments held against loans and debt securities subject to the credit risk framework that are defaulted or impaired in the first half of 2019 compared to the second half of 2018. Amounts are based on IFRS accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation.
EU CR2-A - Changes in the stock of general and specific credit risk adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
specific credit
|
|
general credit
|
|
specific credit
|
|
general credit
|
|
|
|
|
risk
|
|
risk
|
|
risk
|
|
risk
|
|
in € m.
|
|
adjustment
|
|
adjustment
|
|
adjustment
|
|
adjustment
|
1
|
Opening balance
|
|
3,250
|
|
0
|
|
3,503
|
|
0
|
2
|
Increases due to amounts set aside for estimated loan losses during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
816
|
|
0
|
|
668
|
|
0
|
|
3
|
Decreases due to amounts reversed for estimated loan losses during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
(589)
|
|
0
|
|
(315)
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
Decreases due to amounts taken against accumulated credit risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
(463)
|
|
0
|
|
(598)
|
|
0
|
|
5
|
Transfers between credit risk adjustments
|
|
5
|
|
0
|
|
(73)
|
|
0
|
6
|
Impact of exchange rate differences
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
15
|
|
0
|
7
|
Business combinations, including acquisitions and disposals of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiaries
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
8
|
Other adjustments
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
51
|
|
0
|
9
|
Closing balance
|
|
3,025
|
|
0
|
|
3,250
|
|
0
|
10
|
Recoveries on credit risk adjustments recorded directly to the statement of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss
|
|
(41)
|
|
0
|
|
(62)
|
|
0
|
11
|
Specific credit risk adjustments recorded directly to the statement of profit
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
or loss
Accumulated specific credit risk adjustments held against defaulted or impaired loans and debt securities decreased by € 225 million or 7 % driven by a portfolio sale in former Postbank along with disposals in the shipping business.
Table EU CR2-B provides information on the development of the Group's defaulted or impaired loans and debt securities subject to the credit risk framework for the first half of 2019 compared to the second half of 2018. Amounts are based on IFRS accounting values according to the regulatory scope of consolidation.
EU CR2-B - Changes in the stock of defaulted and impaired loans and debt securities
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
a
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying
|
|
Gross carrying
|
|
|
|
value defaulted
|
|
value defaulted
|
|
in € m.
|
|
exposures
|
|
exposures
|
1
|
Opening balance
|
|
9,240
|
|
10,106
|
2
|
Loans and debt securities that have defaulted or impaired since the last reporting period
|
|
2,186
|
|
1,613
|
3
|
Returned to non-defaulted status
|
|
(1,148)
|
|
(1,904)
|
4
|
Amounts written off
|
|
(463)
|
|
(598)
|
5
|
Other changes
|
|
13
|
|
23
|
6
|
Closing balance
|
9,829
|
9,240
Defaulted or impaired loans and debt securities subject to the credit risk framework increased by € 589 million or 6 % driven by the held-for-trading assets along with the defaults on single positions in the Wealth Management sector.
For IFRS-based asset quality information please refer to the section "Asset quality" in our Interim Report 2019.
31
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation
General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation
Article 453 (f-j) CRR - Overview of credit risk mitigation techniques
The table EU CR3 below shows a breakdown of unsecured and secured credit risk exposures and credit risk exposures secured by various credit risk mitigants for all loans and debt securities including the carrying amounts of the total population which are in default. Exposures unsecured (column a) represent the carrying amount of credit risk exposures (net of credit risk adjustments) that do not benefit from a credit risk mitigation (CRM) technique, regardless of whether this technique is recognized in the CRR. Exposures secured (column b) represent the carrying amount of exposures that have at least one CRM mechanism (collateral, financial guarantees, credit derivatives) associated with them. Exposure secured by various credit risk mitigants (column c-e) are the carrying amount of exposures (net of credit risk adjustments) partly or totally secured by collateral, financial guarantees and credit derivatives, whereby only the secured portion of the overall exposure is presented. The allocation of the carrying amount of multisecured exposures to their different CRM mechanisms is made by order of priority, starting with the CRM mechanism expected to be called first in the event of a loss, and within the limits of the carrying amount of the secured exposures. Moreover, no overcollateralization is considered.
EU CR3 - CRM techniques - Overview
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
c
|
|
d
|
|
e
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposures
|
|
Exposures
|
|
|
|
Exposures
|
|
Exposures
|
|
Exposures
|
|
secured by
|
|
secured by
|
|
|
|
unsecured:
|
|
secured:
|
|
secured by
|
|
financial
|
|
credit
|
|
in € m.
|
|
Carrying amount
|
|
Carrying amount
|
|
collateral
|
|
guarantees
|
|
derivatives
|
1
|
Total Loans
|
|
131,128
|
|
274,329
|
|
236,143
|
|
16,564
|
|
761
|
2
|
Total Debt securities
|
|
69,673
|
|
737
|
|
314
|
|
416
|
|
0
|
3
|
Total exposures
|
|
200,801
|
|
275,066
|
|
236,457
|
|
16,979
|
|
761
|
4
|
of which: defaulted
|
2,864
|
4,013
|
3,342
|
230
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
c
|
|
d
|
|
e
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposures
|
|
Exposures
|
|
|
|
Exposures
|
|
Exposures
|
|
Exposures
|
|
secured by
|
|
secured by
|
|
|
|
unsecured:
|
|
secured:
|
|
secured by
|
|
financial
|
|
credit
|
|
in € m.
|
|
Carrying amount
|
|
Carrying amount
|
|
collateral
|
|
guarantees
|
|
derivatives
|
1
|
Total Loans
|
|
122,182
|
|
272,589
|
|
230,734
|
|
15,911
|
|
787
|
2
|
Total Debt securities
|
|
56,981
|
|
465
|
|
49
|
|
416
|
|
0
|
3
|
Total exposures
|
|
179,164
|
|
273,054
|
|
230,783
|
|
16,328
|
|
787
|
4
|
of which: defaulted
|
2,439
|
3,549
|
2,891
|
220
|
0
While comparing June 2019 with December 2018, loans and debt increased during the period. Loans primarily increased at amortized cost, driven by new client-driven activity during the period and increased drawdowns from existing facilities. The increase in debt securities was observed as a result of increased trading activities.
The table CRM techniques by exposure class below shows a breakdown of unsecured and secured credit risk exposures and credit risk exposures secured by various credit risk mitigants broken down by exposure class. Exposures unsecured (column a) represent the carrying amount of credit risk exposures (net of credit risk adjustments) that do not benefit from a credit risk mitigation (CRM) technique, regardless of whether this technique is recognized in the CRR. Exposures secured (column b) represent the carrying amount of exposures that have at least one CRM mechanism (collateral, financial guarantees, credit derivatives) associated with them. Exposure secured by various credit risk mitigants (column c-e) are the carrying amount of exposures (net of credit risk adjustments) partly or totally secured by collateral, financial guarantees and credit derivatives, whereby only the secured portion of the overall exposure is presented. The breakdown into the exposure classes follows those as defined for the IRBA (i.e combining the advanced and foundation IRB) as well as the standardized approach. In the IRB approach, the line item "Central governments and central banks" includes exposures to regional governments or local authorities, public sector entities, multilateral developments banks and international organizations. The exposure class "Other items" within the standardized approach includes all exposures not covered in the other categories.
The table CRM techniques by exposure class shows a breakdown of unsecured and secured credit risk exposures and credit risk exposures secured by various credit risk mitigants broken down by exposure class whereas table EU CR3 shows a breakdown of unsecured and secured credit risk exposures and credit risk exposures secured by various credit risk mitigants for all loans and debt securities including the carrying amounts of the total population which are in default.
32
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation
CRM techniques by exposure class
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
c
|
|
d
|
|
e
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposures
|
|
Exposures
|
|
|
|
Exposures
|
|
Exposures
|
|
Exposures
|
|
secured by
|
|
secured by
|
|
|
|
unsecured:
|
|
secured:
|
|
secured
|
|
financial
|
|
credit
|
|
in € m.
|
|
Carrying amount
|
|
Carrying amount
|
|
by collateral
|
|
guarantees
|
|
derivatives
|
|
Advanced IRBA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments and central banks
|
|
125,064
|
|
2,817
|
|
102
|
|
2,281
|
|
0
|
|
Institutions
|
|
22,192
|
|
1,953
|
|
1,321
|
|
320
|
|
34
|
|
Corporates
|
244,104
|
139,020
|
89,968
|
18,060
|
5,003
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SMEs
|
9,027
|
9,688
|
5,716
|
1,810
|
0
|
|
Specialized lending
|
8,182
|
32,320
|
27,843
|
812
|
0
|
|
Other
|
|
226,895
|
|
97,012
|
|
56,409
|
|
15,438
|
|
5,003
|
|
Retail
|
61,896
|
157,128
|
140,503
|
2,254
|
0
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured by real estate property SMEs
|
928
|
8,325
|
6,959
|
175
|
0
|
|
Secured by real estate property non-SMEs
|
14,359
|
143,096
|
131,113
|
536
|
0
|
|
Qualifying revolving
|
16,252
|
60
|
32
|
1
|
0
|
|
Other retail SMEs
|
3,534
|
2,194
|
441
|
1,264
|
0
|
|
Other retail non-SMEs
|
|
26,823
|
|
3,454
|
|
1,959
|
|
279
|
|
0
|
|
Equity
|
|
2,068
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Other non-credit obligation asset
|
|
10,033
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Total advanced IRBA
|
|
465,356
|
|
300,919
|
|
231,894
|
|
22,915
|
|
5,037
|
|
Foundation IRBA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments and central banks
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Institutions
|
|
538
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Corporates
|
5,389
|
1,538
|
788
|
597
|
0
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SMEs
|
81
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
|
Specialized lending
|
520
|
769
|
756
|
0
|
0
|
|
Other
|
|
4,788
|
|
764
|
|
33
|
|
594
|
|
0
|
|
Total foundation IRBA
|
|
5,931
|
|
1,538
|
|
788
|
|
597
|
|
0
|
|
Standardized approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments or central banks
|
|
83,147
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
Regional governments or local authorities
|
|
8,286
|
|
22
|
|
8
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
Public sector entities
|
|
7,088
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Multilateral development banks
|
|
4,154
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
International organizations
|
|
2,295
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Institutions
|
|
2,721
|
|
17
|
|
9
|
|
7
|
|
0
|
|
Corporates
|
|
15,012
|
|
4,495
|
|
4,109
|
|
94
|
|
0
|
|
Retail
|
|
4,353
|
|
611
|
|
370
|
|
65
|
|
0
|
|
Secured by mortgages on immovable property
|
|
(187)
|
|
4,881
|
|
4,411
|
|
58
|
|
0
|
|
Exposures in default1
|
|
599
|
|
374
|
|
357
|
|
12
|
|
0
|
|
Items associated with particularly high risk
|
|
(98)
|
|
480
|
|
464
|
|
5
|
|
0
|
|
Covered bonds
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Claims on institutions and corporates with a short-term
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
credit assessment
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Collective investments undertakings (CIU)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Equity exposures
|
|
52
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Other items
|
|
8
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Total standardized approach
|
|
126,831
|
|
10,508
|
|
9,372
|
|
232
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
598,118
|
312,965
|
242,055
|
23,744
|
5,037
|
1In line with EBA guidance (Q&A 2017_3481) we present the total of defaulted exposure, but also include assignments into their respective exposure classes. In order to avoid double counting of exposures, the Total standardized approach figures don't take into account figures disclosed under row Exposure in default.
33
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk and credit risk mitigation
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
General quantitative information on credit risk mitigation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
c
|
|
d
|
|
e
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exposures
|
|
Exposures
|
|
|
|
Exposures
|
|
Exposures
|
|
Exposures
|
|
secured by
|
|
secured by
|
|
|
|
unsecured:
|
|
secured:
|
|
secured
|
|
financial
|
|
credit
|
|
in € m.
|
|
Carrying amount
|
|
Carrying amount
|
|
by collateral
|
|
guarantees
|
|
derivatives
|
|
Advanced IRBA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments and central banks
|
|
115,921
|
|
2,506
|
|
37
|
|
2,124
|
|
0
|
|
Institutions
|
|
21,347
|
|
4,220
|
|
3,363
|
|
346
|
|
47
|
|
Corporates
|
240,552
|
133,644
|
82,853
|
18,154
|
5,120
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SMEs
|
8,481
|
8,157
|
4,420
|
1,695
|
0
|
|
Specialized lending
|
6,044
|
27,262
|
23,171
|
761
|
0
|
|
Other
|
|
226,027
|
|
98,225
|
|
55,261
|
|
15,698
|
|
5,120
|
|
Retail
|
52,817
|
165,246
|
140,560
|
1,929
|
0
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured by real estate property SMEs
|
987
|
8,446
|
6,866
|
184
|
0
|
|
Secured by real estate property non-SMEs
|
7,194
|
149,103
|
128,959
|
320
|
0
|
|
Qualifying revolving
|
16,414
|
52
|
26
|
1
|
0
|
|
Other retail SMEs
|
3,550
|
2,148
|
483
|
1,165
|
0
|
|
Other retail non-SMEs
|
|
24,673
|
|
5,496
|
|
4,225
|
|
260
|
|
0
|
|
Equity
|
|
2,137
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Other non-credit obligation asset
|
|
6,893
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Total advanced IRBA
|
|
439,668
|
|
305,617
|
|
226,813
|
|
22,553
|
|
5,167
|
|
Foundation IRBA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments and central banks
|
|
17
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Institutions
|
|
639
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Corporates
|
4,867
|
2,314
|
1,212
|
665
|
0
|
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SMEs
|
23
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Specialized lending
|
22
|
1,470
|
1,189
|
0
|
0
|
|
Other
|
|
4,822
|
|
844
|
|
23
|
|
665
|
|
0
|
|
Total foundation IRBA
|
|
5,523
|
|
2,314
|
|
1,212
|
|
665
|
|
0
|
|
Standardized approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments or central banks
|
|
112,422
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
Regional governments or local authorities
|
|
10,050
|
|
35
|
|
13
|
|
15
|
|
0
|
|
Public sector entities
|
|
5,336
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Multilateral development banks
|
|
3,344
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
International organizations
|
|
1,496
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Institutions
|
|
1,394
|
|
18
|
|
11
|
|
7
|
|
0
|
|
Corporates
|
|
14,552
|
|
4,947
|
|
4,288
|
|
156
|
|
0
|
|
Retail
|
|
3,126
|
|
1,155
|
|
963
|
|
82
|
|
0
|
|
Secured by mortgages on immovable property
|
|
160
|
|
4,321
|
|
3,959
|
|
55
|
|
0
|
|
Exposures in default1
|
|
542
|
|
396
|
|
356
|
|
10
|
|
0
|
|
Items associated with particularly high risk
|
|
33
|
|
306
|
|
289
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
Covered bonds
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Claims on institutions and corporates with a short-term
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
credit assessment
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Collective investments undertakings (CIU)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Equity exposures
|
|
50
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Other items
|
|
12
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Total standardized approach
|
|
151,973
|
|
10,784
|
|
9,524
|
|
321
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
597,164
|
318,714
|
237,549
|
23,538
|
5,167
|
1In line with EBA guidance (Q&A 2017_3481) we present the total of defaulted exposure, but also include assignments into their respective exposure classes. In order to avoid double counting of exposures, the Total standardized approach figures don't take into account figures disclosed under row Exposure in default.
34
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Credit risk exposure in the standardized approach
|
Pillar 3 Report as of June 30, 2019
|
Article 444 (e) CRR - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the standardized approach
Credit risk exposure in the standardized approach
Article 444 (e) CRR - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation in the standardized approach
The table below shows our credit risk exposure before credit conversion factors and credit risk mitigation obtained in the form of eligible financial collateral, guarantees and credit derivatives and the exposure at default values (EAD) in the standardized approach as well as related RWA and average risk weights broken down by regulatory exposure classes and a split in on- and off-balance sheet exposures.
EU CR4 - Standardized approach - credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation (CRM) effects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
|
|
c
|
|
|
d
|
|
|
|
e
|
|
f
|
|
in € m.
|
Exposures before
|
|
|
|
Exposures post-CCF and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unless stated otherwise)
|
|
|
CCF and CRM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CRM
|
|
|
|
RWA and average RW
|
|
Exposure classes
|
On-balance
|
|
Off-balance
|
|
|
|
On-balance
|
|
|
Off-balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sheet
|
|
sheet
|
|
|
|
sheet
|
|
|
sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amount
|
|
amount
|
|
|
|
amount
|
|
|
amount
|
|
|
|
RWA
|
Average RW
|
1
|
Central governments or central banks
|
|
83,170
|
|
55
|
|
83,218
|
|
12
|
|
1
|
|
0%
|
2
|
Regional government or local authorities
|
|
7,958
|
|
398
|
|
7,968
|
|
68
|
|
8
|
|
0.10%
|
3
|
Public sector entities
|
|
7,045
|
|
42
|
|
7,044
|
|
16
|
|
62
|
|
0.88%
|
4
|
Multilateral development banks
|
|
4,155
|
|
0
|
|
4,154
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0%
|
5
|
International organizations
|
|
2,296
|
|
0
|
|
2,296
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0%
|
6
|
Institutions
|
|
1,417
|
|
60
|
|
1,417
|
|
64
|
|
184
|
|
12.45%
|
7
|
Corporates
|
|
13,197
|
|
4,618
|
|
10,439
|
|
872
|
|
11,005
|
|
97.29%
|
8
|
Retail
|
|
3,115
|
|
1,531
|
|
2,691
|
|
56
|
|
2,040
|
|
74.26%
|
9
|
Secured by mortgages on immovable property
|
|
3,876
|
|
74
|
|
3,866
|
|
36
|
|
1,486
|
|
38.09%
|
10
|
Exposures in default
|
|
1,233
|
|
10
|
|
928
|
|
2
|
|
1,286
|
|
138.25%
|
11
|
Items associated with particularly high risk
|
|
505
|
|
21
|
|
182
|
|
1
|
|
274
|
|
150.00%
|
12
|
Covered bonds
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
N/M
|
13
|
Claims on institutions and corporates with a short-term credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assessment
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
N/M
|
14
|
Collective investments undertakings (CIU)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
N/M
|
15
|
Equity exposures
|
|
52
|
|
0
|
|
52
|
|
0
|
|
52
|
|
100.00%
|
16
|
Other items
|
|
8
|
|
1,812
|
|
8
|
|
1,812
|
|
1,813
|
|
99.63%
|
17
|
Total
|
128,027
|
8,621
|
124,263
|
2,938
|
18,212
|
14.32%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
|
|
c
|
|
|
d
|
|
|
|
e
|
|
f
|
|
in € m.
|
Exposures before
|
|
|
|
Exposures post-CCF and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unless stated otherwise)
|
|
|
CCF and CRM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CRM
|
|
|
|
RWA and average RW
|
|
Exposure classes
|
On-balance
|
|
Off-balance
|
|
|
|
On-balance
|
|
|
Off-balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sheet
|
|
sheet
|
|
|
|
sheet
|
|
|
sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
amount
|
|
amount
|
|
|
|
amount
|
|
|
amount
|
|
|
|
RWA
|
|
RW1
|
1
|
Central governments or central banks
|
|
113,545
|
|
15
|
|
113,584
|
|
11
|
|
2
|
|
0%
|
2
|
Regional government or local authorities
|
|
9,816
|
|
336
|
|
9,812
|
|
52
|
|
14
|
|
0.15%
|
3
|
Public sector entities
|
|
5,292
|
|
48
|
|
5,289
|
|
13
|
|
77
|
|
1.44%
|
4
|
Multilateral development banks
|
|
3,348
|
|
0
|
|
3,347
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0%
|
5
|
International organizations
|
|
1,500
|
|
0
|
|
1,499
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0%
|
6
|
Institutions
|
|
1,129
|
|
303
|
|
1,129
|
|
152
|
|
58
|
|
4.49%
|
7
|
Corporates
|
|
13,362
|
|