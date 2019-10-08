Log in
Deutsche Bank AG

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Plans Substantial Job Cuts in Germany as Part of Overhaul

0
10/08/2019 | 10:40am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) said Tuesday that "a substantial number" of its planned job cuts will take place in Germany.

The cuts are part of a deep overhaul the German banking giant presented in July, which includes exiting its global-equities sales and trading business, as well as cutting 18,000 jobs.

"There will be a substantial number of job cuts in Germany, as it is where by far the largest share of Deutsche Bank's workforce is based," the company said in a statement published on Twitter.

The statement came in response to a Bloomberg report saying that about half of the planned job cuts will be made in the bank's home market.

Roughly 45% of the bank's 91,737 employees were based in Germany at the end of last year, according to its 2018 annual report.

"As soon as decisions have been made regarding the exact number of jobs to be cut, they will first be discussed with those directly affected," Deutsche Bank said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 047 M
EBIT 2019 -1 665 M
Net income 2019 -5 317 M
Finance 2019 10 342 M
Yield 2019 0,51%
P/E ratio 2019 -2,71x
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 -0,38x
Capitalization 13 383 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 6,51  €
Last Close Price 6,46  €
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-6.98%14 713
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.41%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION14.89%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.92%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.30.91%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.59%155 225
