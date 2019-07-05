Log in
Deutsche Bank : Renaissance Tech Moves Some Business Away From Deutsche Bank, Sources Say --Bloomberg

07/05/2019 | 02:35pm EDT

--Hedge fund Renaissance Technologies has, in the past few months, been moving money from its prime brokerage accounts with German lender Deutsche Bank, Bloomberg reports Friday, citing "people familiar with the move."

--The hedge fund has been moving business to several other banks, but is still a major client of Deutsche Bank, the report said.

--Both Renaissance Tech and Deutsche Bank declined to comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-07-05/rentech-has-been-pulling-money-out-of-deutsche-bank-for-months?srnd=premium

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

