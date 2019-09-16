Deutsche Bank : Resounding success for Deutsche Bank fixed income research

Deutsche Bank achieved strong results in the first annual Institutional Investor Global Fixed-Income Research survey. DB's FIC Research was recognised as a top fixed-income research provider across developed and emerging markets with 23 team positions and 28 analysts ranked individually in 36 categories. These results reflect the strength and depth of DB's client relationships and the FIC Research team's world-class thought leadership.

Some 3,600 bond and credit specialists from 1,200 asset managers voted to determine the top research providers in each region - and the best firms globally.

Deutsche Bank Research is committed to producing leading fixed income, macro, economic and FX coverage under the leadership of David Folkerts-Landau, Chief Economist and Global Head of Research and Anthony Klarman, Global Head of FIC Research. DB Research also offers company research coverage for most major sectors in the US and Europe supported by an integrated distribution team with generalist and sector specialist sales.

Some of the key rankings were:

Firm level:

Two first-ranked teams (EU - HY Manufacturing/Genl Industries and EU Cross Asset Strategy)

Three second-ranked teams (EU IG Strategy, EU ABS, EU FI Strategy)

Six third-ranked teams (Global Economics, EU Basic Materials, EU HY Strategy, EU Economics, EU Quant Analysis, US Quant Analysis)

12 teams ranked runner up

Analyst level: