Deutsche Bank : Review of Rates Unit May Lead to Job Cuts, Sources Say -Bloomberg

--Deutsche Bank (DB) is completing a review of its rates business unit that trades interest-rate securities, which may lead to a reduction in headcount at the unit, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing "people briefed on the matter."

--If the bank decides to cut jobs, the number would be in the low double-digit percentage range, the report said.

--A Deutsche Bank spokesman said "We are committed to a robust and broadbased rates platform, and are investing in areas of our rates business where we see opportunities to grow our client franchise," according to the report.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-21/deutsche-bank-considers-job-cuts-of-at-least-10-in-rates-unit

