DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Deutsche Bank : Set to Cut 750 Jobs -Reuters

06/28/2019 | 08:29am EDT

--Deutsche Bank has completed talks to cut 750 jobs at the joint headquarters of its private and corporate-clients businesses, Reuters reports citing a memo.

--According to the memo--sent to staff at the German bank--the job reduction is part of the integration of retail lender Postbank, says Reuters.

--In a separate move, Deutsche Bank is also cutting a further 1200 jobs in the operations area, Reuters said citing sources.

Full story: https://reut.rs/328RHay

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

