Deutsche Bank : Settles Claims in Freddie, Fannie Bond Suit -Reuters

09/12/2019 | 12:57pm EDT

--Germany's Deutsche Bank agreed to settle a lawsuit that alleged the bank tried to rig the prices of bonds issued by U.S. mortgage financiers Fannie Mae (FNMA) and Freddie Mac (FMMC), Reuters reported Thursday.

--Deutsche Bank didn't admit wrongdoing, and a spokesman said the bank was pleased to settle, according to the report.

--Deutsche Bank was one of 16 companies named in the suit brought by investors, which is before the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-fannie-mae-freddie-mac-bonds-lawsuit/deutsche-bank-is-first-to-settle-fannie-mae-freddie-mac-bond-rigging-lawsuit-idUSKCN1VX23S

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

