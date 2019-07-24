Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Shares Fall After Overhaul Costs Hit 2Q Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 04:00am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) shares are under pressure after a larger-than-expected restructuring charge dragged the bank to a 3.15 billion-euro ($3.51 billion) loss in the second quarter.

The German bank said Wednesday that it booked a EUR3.4 billion charge related to the deep overhaul it announced in July. Under the plan, Deutsche will exit its global-equities sales and trading business and cut 18,000 jobs.

The charge is higher than the figure of roughly EUR3 billion that the bank had previously guided for.

The loss compares with a profit of EUR401 million a year earlier.

Without the charge, the bank would have posted a net profit of EUR231 million, it said.

"The restructuring is a big and expensive gamble for the bank but one that many have thought necessary for some time," Oanda said.

Deutsche shares were trading 5.3% lower at 0736 GMT.

Revenue declined 6% to EUR6.20 billion, with corporate and investment bank revenue down 18% on year.

"Excluding transformation charges, the bank would be profitable and in our more stable businesses revenues were flat or growing," Chief Executive Christian Sewing said.

The German bank expects revenue for the year to fall compared with last year. "This decline is mainly due to our decision to exit substantially all of our equities sales and trading business," it said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
04:16aDEUTSCHE BANK : suffers 3.15 billion quarterly loss
RE
04:14aDEUTSCHE BANK : suffers $3.5 billion quarterly loss
RE
04:10aDEUTSCHE BANK : reports 2nd quarter loss of 3.1bn euros due to restructuring
AQ
04:00aDEUTSCHE BANK : Shares Fall After Overhaul Costs Hit 2Q Results
DJ
02:50aDEUTSCHE BANK : Second-Quarter Restructuring Charge Is Bigger Than Expected -- U..
DJ
01:40aDEUTSCHE BANK : Swung to 2Q Loss on Restructuring Costs
DJ
01:26aDEUTSCHE BANK : Restructuring Deutsche Bank posts $3.45 billion loss
AQ
07/23EXCLUSIVE : Deutsche Bank's problem derivatives cloud recovery - sources
RE
07/23DEUTSCHE BANK : Jeffrey Epstein's Financial Trail Goes Through Deutsche Bank -- ..
DJ
07/23DEUTSCHE BANK : Jeffrey Epstein's Financial Trail Goes Through Deutsche Bank
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 993 M
EBIT 2019 2 087 M
Net income 2019 -4 463 M
Finance 2019 30 623 M
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 -3,40x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 -0,66x
EV / Sales2020 -1,15x
Capitalization 14 709 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 6,67  €
Last Close Price 7,12  €
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target -6,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG2.40%16 408
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY17.06%370 635
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%282 113
BANK OF AMERICA20.01%276 261
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.87%205 423
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.81%199 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group