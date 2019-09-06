Deutsche Bank : Stefan Bender to lead the Corporate Bank Germany

Deutsche Bank has appointed Stefan Bender as Head of Corporate Bank Germany, effective September 15, 2019. He will report to Stefan Hoops, Global Head of Corporate Bank. Bender has been with Deutsche Bank since 1997 and has many years of experience in corporate and commercial clients business. The 50-year-old's most recent role was Head of Commercial Clients Germany in the Private & Commercial Bank.

'In Stefan Bender we have someone to lead our Corporate Bank in Germany who has excellent client relationships and many years of experience across all important client segments and businesses,' said Hoops. 'With the powerful combination of Postbank and Deutsche Bank we intend to remain a competent partner for all German small and medium-sized enterprises.'

Bender has performed various roles during his 22 years with Deutsche Bank in Germany, London and Singapore. He has been in charge of Deutsche Bank's rates and foreign exchange business with large corporates and was Co-Head of Corporate Finance Germany. He has also been Head of Global Transaction Banking for Germany as well as for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bender will take on leadership of the Corporate Bank in Germany after the corporate and commercial clients business of Postbank and Deutsche Bank were brought together into a single entity. Going forward this division will serve corporate clients in Germany across three segments, with the 100 biggest multinationals being covered by the Large Caps segment. The large and medium-sized corporate and commercial clients of Deutsche Bank and Postbank will be serviced by a newly formed Mid Corps segment. The Small Corps segment will look after the smaller business clients of Postbank and Deutsche Bank.

'In the past our clients made a conscious decision in favour of the Postbank brand or the Deutsche Bank brand,' Bender said. 'This new structure is good news for our clients who will keep their relationship manager and receive the same excellent service. In adopting this Corporate Bank structure we are returning to our roots and what made us one of the leading banks in the world. We are a partner to companies by providing them with financing, global banking and risk management solutions,' Bender said.