Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Tries to Reassure Investors Over Restructuring--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 07:37am EDT

By Jenny Strasburg and Paul J. Davies

Deutsche Bank AG shares fell Monday despite the German lender insisting it could radically restructure its business without having to ask shareholders for more capital to help pay for staff cuts and losses.

The bank's shares initially rose more than 4% after Deutsche Bank released an outline of its plan on Sunday to cut 18,000 jobs, significantly shrink its investment bank and reduce costs by one-quarter. However, the stock quickly lost Monday's early gains to trade about 0.7% lower by late morning.

The bank said the costs of the overhaul would push it into reporting a net loss of EUR2.8 billion ($3.14 billion) for the second quarter when it reports results on July 24. Analysts applauded the ambition of the plans but were cautious because such major changes to the business could lead to greater costs than Deutsche Bank expects and leave it still needing a fresh injection of capital in the future.

Eoin Mullany, an analyst at Berenberg, said that although the lender was targeting a lower capital ratio, it would only just clear that based on the bank's own forecasts of the costs involved. Those forecasts could be thrown off track if there were difficulties in running down the unwanted assets going into its new capital release unit, commonly called a bad bank.

"This leaves Deutsche Bank with little room for error and if the rundown of the capital release unit costs more than expected, [it] may need to raise capital externally," Mr. Mullany said.

Deutsche plans about 18,000 global job cuts by 2022, or about one out of five current full-time employees. Chief Executive Christian Sewing declined to say where the cuts would come in a call to reporters on Monday but said they wouldn't be concentrated on one region.

Mr. Sewing said the investment bank would come out of the restructuring smaller but more stable. The bank needs to focus on the business areas where it is most competitive, he said. In the past, "we simply spread ourselves too thin," he added. Mr. Sewing said the company received a lot of unsolicited interest in the assets that it plans to exit.

The lender, whose share price has been near a record low for months, will focus on serving European companies and retail-banking customers, including wealthy clients. It is aiming to strengthen businesses like asset management, currency trading, corporate-cash management and trade finance that support its narrower focus.

Even though Deutsche Bank's shares declined on Monday, analysts had generally praised the cuts, calling them deeper than expected, even considering the details that leaked ahead of time. But they also expressed concerns that the bank's targets, including its 8% targeted return on tangible equity by 2022, could be too ambitious.

The bank's home-country disadvantage -- Germany is a low-margin retail market -- and other headwinds pose risks to its plans. Investors and analysts want to know where the bank's planned growth comes from, especially given the gutting of its investment bank, Europe's continued low-interest rates and other headaches specific to Deutsche Bank, including mounting regulatory investigations into potential money laundering.

Deutsche Bank's investment bank will be dramatically shrunk and reorganized with parts of it being put up for sale. Deutsche Bank is shelving its efforts to revive trading businesses that have long struggled to remain competitive.

The bank said Sunday it would exit its global-equities sales-and-trading business completely but will continue offering some services, such as share underwriting, to clients.

The efforts to peddle chunks of functioning operations reflect a stark turn for the European lender that for years has had the biggest global investment-banking ambitions.

--

Max Bernhard

contributed to this article.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com and Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
07:45aDEUTSCHE BANK : Shares Fall as Restructuring Begins
DJ
07:44aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Slightly Lower As Investors Scale Back Rate-cu..
DJ
07:44aDEUTSCHE BANK : cutting 18,000 jobs in 'radical transformation'
AQ
07:37aDEUTSCHE BANK : Tries to Reassure Investors Over Restructuring--Update
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:48aDEUTSCHE BANK : capital-boosting debt dips on restructuring fears
RE
06:19aDEUTSCHE BANK : seeks return to roots, investors wary
AQ
06:08aDEUTSCHE BANK : Media Release Leadership Team
PU
06:03aDEUTSCHE BANK : Media Release Transformation
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 453 M
EBIT 2019 2 323 M
Net income 2019 922 M
Finance 2019 30 623 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 -0,65x
EV / Sales2020 -0,49x
Capitalization 14 824 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 6,94  €
Last Close Price 7,18  €
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG2.99%16 621
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.26%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.18%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA18.75%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.67%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION18.37%203 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About