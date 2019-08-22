Log in
Deutsche Bank : U.S. SEC fines Deutsche Bank $16 million to settle foreign corruption charges

08/22/2019 | 06:28pm EDT
Signage is seen on the lobby of the U.S. headquarters of Deutsche Bank in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said Deutsche Bank had agreed to pay $16 million (13.05 million pounds) to settle charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The regulator alleged that the bank hired relatives of foreign government officials in both the Asia-Pacific region and Russia in order to improperly influence them in connection with its investment banking business.

(Reporting by Michelle Price, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Stocks treated in this article : Deutsche Bank AG
