Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : U.S. probes Deutsche Bank's dealings with Malaysia's 1MDB - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 12:14am EDT
People walk past a Deutsche Bank office in London

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Deutsche Bank AG violated foreign corruption or anti-money-laundering laws in its work for state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.

The news comes after the bank announced plans to scrap its global equities unit, cut some fixed-income operations and slash 18,000 jobs globally in a 7.4-billion-euro (£6.7 billion) restructuring program.

Deutsche Bank's work for 1MDB included helping to raise $1.2 billion in 2014 as concerns about the fund's management and financials had begun to circulate, the newspaper said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Prosecutors are mainly looking into the role of Tan Boon-Kee, a colleague of a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive, Tim Leissner, who worked with him on 1MDB-related business, the paper said.

She left Goldman to become Asia-Pacific head of banking for financial institutions clients at Deutsche Bank, where she was involved with further 1MDB dealings, it added.

In an emailed statement, Deutsche Bank said it had fully cooperated with all regulatory and law enforcement agencies that made inquiries about the fund.

"As stated in asset forfeiture complaints filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, 1MDB made 'material misrepresentations and omissions to Deutsche Bank officials' in connection with 1MDB's transactions with the bank," the bank told Reuters.

"This is consistent with the bank's own findings in this matter," it added.

A U.S. DoJ civil asset-forfeiture complaint repeatedly describes Deutsche Bank as being misled by 1MDB officers, the WSJ said.

Tan left Deutsche Bank last year, after it discovered communications between her and Jho Low, the Malaysian financier the Justice Department has described as the central player in the 1MDB scandal, it added.

A spokeswoman for insurance company FWD Group, Tan's current employer, said Tan declined to comment when contacted by the WSJ.

The DoJ and FWD did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
12:14aDEUTSCHE BANK : U.S. probes Deutsche Bank's dealings with Malaysia's 1MDB - WSJ
RE
07/10DEUTSCHE BANK : U.S. Investigating Deutsche Bank's Dealings With Malaysian Fund ..
DJ
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/10DEUTSCHE BANK : Sceptical Deutsche Bank investors to grill Sewing on revamp road..
RE
07/10DEUTSCHE BANK : Skeptical Deutsche Bank investors to grill Sewing on revamp road..
RE
07/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise to Records Following Powell's Comm..
DJ
07/10DEUTSCHE BANK : How 5G will change your life
PU
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks to Open Lower Ahead of Fed Testimony
DJ
07/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks to Open Lower Ahead of Fed Testimony
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 347 M
EBIT 2019 2 164 M
Net income 2019 985 M
Finance 2019 30 623 M
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 -0,70x
EV / Sales2020 -1,16x
Capitalization 13 614 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 6,80  €
Last Close Price 6,59  €
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-6.27%16 621
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.62%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA18.51%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.15%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.17%203 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About