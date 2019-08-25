Log in
Deutsche Bank : UBS, Deutsche held talks on investment banking alliance - WSJ

08/25/2019 | 07:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a UBS logo projected on a screen in Singapore

(Reuters) - UBS Group and Deutsche Bank AG held talks about combining their businesses earlier this year, including discussions in mid-June about an investment banking alliance, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

A deal could not be reached as the two lenders were not able to sort out issues including structuring and allocating capital, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

Reuters reported in May that discussions stalled between the two banks on a tie-up of their asset management businesses due to differences over who would control the combined entity.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the WSJ report. UBS did not respond to a request for immediate comment on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Silke Koltrowitz in Zurich and Chris Steitz in Frankfurt; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.73% 6.359 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
UBS GROUP -0.91% 10.345 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
