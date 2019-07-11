Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
07/11 05:51:15 am
6.519 EUR   -0.17%
Deutsche Bank : US Probes Deutsche Bank's 1MDB Dealings

07/11/2019 | 05:28am EDT

By WSJ City

The sprawling, multibillion-dollar Malaysian development fraud scandal that has toppled a prime minister and stretched from Hollywood to Wall Street is threatening to implicate another major global financial institution: Deutsche Bank.

The US Justice Department is investigating whether the German lender violated foreign corruption or anti-money-laundering laws in its work for 1MDB.

KEY FACTS

--- Deutsche helped raise the fund $1.2bn in 2014, according to people familiar with the matter.

--- By then, concerns about the fund's management and financials had begun to circulate.

--- Deutsche Bank played a large role in a variety of transactions related to 1MDB.

--- The probe into Deutsche has been helped by former Goldman Sachs executive Tim Leissner.

--- Prosecutors have been investigating similar issues at Goldman. Leissner admitted helping 1MDB siphon off funds.

Why This Matters

New details of the investigation come at a sensitive time for Deutsche Bank. Germany's biggest bank is already contending with a criminal money-laundering probe in the US, congressional scrutiny of its relationship with President Trump and others in his circle, and a far-reaching global overhaul to shrink the bank and stabilise its dismal profits.

It announced thousands of layoffs on Sunday. The bank has said it is cooperating with investigations and working on improving its processes for detecting and preventing illicit cash flows.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 347 M
EBIT 2019 2 164 M
Net income 2019 985 M
Finance 2019 30 623 M
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 -0,70x
EV / Sales2020 -1,16x
Capitalization 13 614 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 6,80  €
Last Close Price 6,59  €
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-6.27%15 317
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.11%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.91%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA19.12%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.80%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%203 826
