Deutsche Bank : US Probes Deutsche Bank's 1MDB Dealings

The sprawling, multibillion-dollar Malaysian development fraud scandal that has toppled a prime minister and stretched from Hollywood to Wall Street is threatening to implicate another major global financial institution: Deutsche Bank.

The US Justice Department is investigating whether the German lender violated foreign corruption or anti-money-laundering laws in its work for 1MDB.

KEY FACTS

--- Deutsche helped raise the fund $1.2bn in 2014, according to people familiar with the matter.

--- By then, concerns about the fund's management and financials had begun to circulate.

--- Deutsche Bank played a large role in a variety of transactions related to 1MDB.

--- The probe into Deutsche has been helped by former Goldman Sachs executive Tim Leissner.

--- Prosecutors have been investigating similar issues at Goldman. Leissner admitted helping 1MDB siphon off funds.

Why This Matters

New details of the investigation come at a sensitive time for Deutsche Bank. Germany's biggest bank is already contending with a criminal money-laundering probe in the US, congressional scrutiny of its relationship with President Trump and others in his circle, and a far-reaching global overhaul to shrink the bank and stabilise its dismal profits.

It announced thousands of layoffs on Sunday. The bank has said it is cooperating with investigations and working on improving its processes for detecting and preventing illicit cash flows.

