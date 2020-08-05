Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : appointed as depositary bank for the sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program of SUEZ S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt Program of SUEZ S.A. (OTC: SZSAY).

SUEZ S.A. is a French environmental services company, headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Paris. SUEZ aims to provide solutions in water management, waste recovery, site remediation and air treatment, in order to optimize municipalities’ and industries’ resource management through “smart” cities and improve their environmental and economic performance.*

“We are pleased to have been appointed as depositary bank for SUEZ’s sponsored Level 1 ADR program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Leveraging Deutsche Bank’s range of ADR services, we look forward to working with SUEZ to help grow the ADR program and diversify the shareholder base”.

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. The Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by SUEZ S.A. (August 2020).

 

Depositary Receipt Information

Country

   

France

Custodian Bank

   

Deutsche Bank AG, Amsterdam

Effective Date

   

August 5, 2020

 

   

 

Level I ADR

   

 

CUSIP

   

864691 209

ISIN

   

US8646912092

Symbol

   

SZSAY

Exchange

   

OTC

Current Ratio

   

2 ADSs : 1 ordinary share

Eligibility

   

DTC

 

 

 

 

     

Depositary Receipt Contacts

Head of Depositary Receipts

     

New Business Development

Daniel Clark

     

Sven Haase

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7541 6888

     

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7545 8661

 

     

 

www.adr.db.com

     

Markets Distribution

adr@db.com

     

London

 

     

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

gtb.db.com

     

New York

 

     

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

 

     

Hong Kong

 

     

Tel: +852 2203 7854

 

     

 

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© August 2020 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
02:14pDEUTSCHE BANK : appointed as depositary bank for the sponsored Level 1 American ..
BU
07:15aSCHAEFFLER : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
07:15aBNP PARIBAS : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:14aFRAPORT AG : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
07:14aHUGO BOSS : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
06:02aBAYER AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:01aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:58aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:57aCOMMERZBANK AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
02:16aSTRATEC BIOMEDICAL SYSTEMS AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 940 M 27 227 M 27 227 M
Net income 2020 -1 031 M -1 224 M -1 224 M
Net cash 2020 23 497 M 27 888 M 27 888 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 083 M 19 142 M 19 089 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,64x
Nbr of Employees 86 824
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 6,52 €
Last Close Price 7,82 €
Spread / Highest target 8,58%
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG13.04%18 930
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.46%291 198
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.67%247 223
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.99%216 689
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.37%189 452
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-2.39%130 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group