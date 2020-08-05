Deutsche Bank : appointed as depositary bank for the sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program of SUEZ S.A.

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt Program of SUEZ S.A. (OTC: SZSAY).

SUEZ S.A. is a French environmental services company, headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Paris. SUEZ aims to provide solutions in water management, waste recovery, site remediation and air treatment, in order to optimize municipalities’ and industries’ resource management through “smart” cities and improve their environmental and economic performance.*

“We are pleased to have been appointed as depositary bank for SUEZ’s sponsored Level 1 ADR program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Leveraging Deutsche Bank’s range of ADR services, we look forward to working with SUEZ to help grow the ADR program and diversify the shareholder base”.

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. The Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by SUEZ S.A. (August 2020).

Depositary Receipt Information Country France Custodian Bank Deutsche Bank AG, Amsterdam Effective Date August 5, 2020 Level I ADR CUSIP 864691 209 ISIN US8646912092 Symbol SZSAY Exchange OTC Current Ratio 2 ADSs : 1 ordinary share Eligibility DTC

Depositary Receipt Contacts Head of Depositary Receipts New Business Development Daniel Clark Sven Haase Tel: +44 (0) 20 7541 6888 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7545 8661 www.adr.db.com Markets Distribution adr@db.com London Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500 gtb.db.com New York Tel: +1 212 250 9100 Hong Kong Tel: +852 2203 7854

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005903/en/