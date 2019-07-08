Log in
Deutsche Bank AG

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/08 06:18:57 am
7.153 EUR   -0.31%
06:08aDEUTSCHE BANK : Media Release Leadership Team
PU
06:07aDEUTSCHE BANK : bank capital debt back in the red, CDS decline
RE
06:03aDEUTSCHE BANK : Media Release Transformation
PU
Deutsche Bank : bank capital debt back in the red, CDS decline

07/08/2019 | 06:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Deutsche Bank headquarters are seen in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's capital boosting Additional Tier I debt issues dropped back into the red on Monday, giving away gains made in early trade following news of the German lender's planned overhaul over the weekend.

Deutsche Bank's U.S. dollar Additional Tier 1 perpetual bond, callable in November 2021, is now down 0.61 cents on the dollar at 93.70, coming off an earlier high of 94.41.

Two euro-denominated issues, both callable in May 2027, were also down on the day, reversing early gains.

The cost of insuring exposure to Deutsche Bank's debt through 5-year credit defaults swaps (CDS) fell by 3 basis points (bps) from Friday's close to 61 bps, according to data from IHS Markit.

Deutsche Bank CDS have fallen for the sixth straight session.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)

