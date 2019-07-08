Deutsche Bank : bank capital debt back in the red, CDS decline

Deutsche Bank's U.S. dollar Additional Tier 1 perpetual bond, callable in November 2021, is now down 0.61 cents on the dollar at 93.70, coming off an earlier high of 94.41.

Two euro-denominated issues, both callable in May 2027, were also down on the day, reversing early gains.

The cost of insuring exposure to Deutsche Bank's debt through 5-year credit defaults swaps (CDS) fell by 3 basis points (bps) from Friday's close to 61 bps, according to data from IHS Markit.

Deutsche Bank CDS have fallen for the sixth straight session.

