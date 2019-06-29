Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : board to meet July 7 to decide on job cuts - sources

0
06/29/2019 | 09:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Deutsche Bank headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's supervisory board will meet on July 7 to discuss a major restructuring that may result in as many as 20,000 job cuts, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

CEO Christian Sewing flagged an extensive overhaul last month when he promised shareholders "tough cutbacks" to the investment bank to turn the lender around after it botched an attempted merger with rival Commerzbank.

In addition to the job cuts, the bank is considering a trimmer management board, two of the people said. The investment bank would be represented on the board by Sewing rather than having a seat at the table, as is currently the case.

Veteran Garth Ritchie has been heading the investment bank, but a plan under discussion is to promote bankers Stefan Hoops and Mark Fedorcik to lead the division as co-heads, the people said. They would report to Sewing.

The third person described the plans as fluid, with many aspects still not decided.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the changes. Ritchie, Hoops and Fedorcik declined through a spokesman to comment.

The bank said it was working on measures to accelerate its transformation so as to improve its sustainable profitability. "We will update all stakeholders if and when required," the bank said.

(Reporting by John O'Donnell, Hans Seidenstuecker and Tom Sims; Editing by Edmund Blair and Stephen Powell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 1.92% 6.319 Delayed Quote.9.27%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 3.32% 6.78 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 528 M
EBIT 2019 2 531 M
Net income 2019 1 061 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 15,19
P/E ratio 2020 9,80
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 14 013 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 6,96 €
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-2.68%15 937
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY14.53%362 676
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.34%294 734
BANK OF AMERICA17.69%275 738
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.80%233 244
WELLS FARGO2.69%212 672
