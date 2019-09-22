Deutsche Bank : commits to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking

Deutsche Bank has signed the Principles for Responsible Banking formulated by the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI). The Principles provide a framework for the sustainable banking system of the future.

The purpose of the Principles is for the banking industry to play a leading role in supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Climate Agreement. The Principles will be officially signed and launched on September 22 during the United Nations General Assembly.

Christian Sewing, CEO, Deutsche Bank: 'Deutsche Bank is committed to acting responsibly and to supporting the global sustainable development agenda. Climate protection must be a priority for us - in the way we extend credit, through the products we offer and the policies we implement. The Principles for Responsible Banking reflect this commitment very well. As a longstanding member of the UNEP Finance Initiative, we are pleased to be one of the founding signatories and contribute to establishing a common understanding of responsible banking practice worldwide.'

The Principles help Deutsche Bank to create value for clients by supporting them in the transition to a low-carbon, sustainable economy. They provide an independent benchmark that validates our social impact efforts. At the same time, a new generation of clients and society are becoming increasingly aware of the responsibilities that come with increasing wealth and prosperity in developed countries. Deutsche Bank seeks to promote sustainable business across all its divisions.

For Deutsche Bank, a member and signatory of UNEP FI Declaration of Sustainable Development from 1992 and a supporter of the Paris Climate Agreement from 2015, it was natural to be a founding signatory of this prominent banking initiative for a sustainable future.

'The UN Principles for Responsible Banking are a guide for the global banking industry to respond to, drive and benefit from a sustainable development economy. The Principles create the accountability that can realize responsibility, and the ambition that can drive action.' said UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the launch event, attended by the 130 Founding Signatories and over 45 of their CEOs.



