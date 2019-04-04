Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : has removed all hotels owned by the Sultanate of Brunei from its supplier list

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 08:42am EDT

Deutsche Bank has removed the Dorchester Collection hotel group from its list of suppliers in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, inter and queer (LGBTIQ) rights.

The decision follows the introduction of new laws against homosexuality by Brunei, whose state-owned investment agency owns the Dorchester Collection.

'The new laws introduced by Brunei breach the most basic human rights, and we believe it is our duty as a firm to take action against them,' said Stuart Lewis, Chief Risk Officer and member of the Management Board.

'We are proud to support LGBTIQ rights around the world, and as part of this we regularly review our business partnerships to ensure that they are aligned with this principle.'

In January 2019, Deutsche Bank was one of the co-founders of the Partnership for Global LGBTIQ Equality consortium to promote greater inclusion for LGBTIQ in business.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 12:41:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
08:42aDEUTSCHE BANK : has removed all hotels owned by the Sultanate of Brunei from its..
PU
07:04aSocGen wants to play key role in Europe's banking M&A - chairman
RE
06:50aDeutsche Bahn to work with Deutsche Bank, Citi on Arriva divestiture - source..
RE
05:42aEUROPE : European stocks pause after strong run with bank merger in focus
RE
05:37aSwiss watchdog FINMA looking into Credit Suisse Mozambique case
RE
04:59aUniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fail - sources
RE
04:57aUNICREDIT EYES BID FOR COMMERZBANK I : sources
RE
03:39aCommerzbank Shares Rise on Report of UniCredit Interest
DJ
03:38aUniCredit could explore merger with Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fall throug..
RE
03:12aTalks between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are proceeding well
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 930 M
EBIT 2019 2 518 M
Net income 2019 1 102 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 15,17
P/E ratio 2020 9,22
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 15 800 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,63 €
Spread / Average Target -0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG9.73%17 607
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.92%342 617
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.75%292 631
BANK OF AMERICA17.05%278 276
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.50%236 220
WELLS FARGO6.03%221 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About