Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : is the first bank to join the Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 04:48am EDT

Deutsche Bank has joined the Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository Group (ACG) as its first bank associate member to help develop the securities markets in Asia Pacific. Formed in 1997, the ACG is an informal international organisation to facilitate the exchange of information and to promote mutual assistance among member securities depositories and clearing organisations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Deutsche Bank's Securities Services operates as an onshore custodian across 12 markets in Asia Pacific. Membership of the ACG gives Deutsche Bank the opportunity to work closer with other members on key common topics such as international best practices, cybersecurity, account structures, new technology adoption, and laws and regulatory developments.

For clients, our associate membership is a clear demonstration of our commitment to remain as close to an important source of market change and development as possible, and to act as a solid timely bridge between the clients, the financial market infrastructures and the markets.

'The CSD community is an important source of market development and dynamism, and a pillar of asset and investor protection that operates together with custodians like us. Our ACG membership is a milestone to Deutsche Bank's longstanding relationships with CSDs to create value and solve common issues. By closely collaborating with the CSDs on forward-looking topics, we aim to contribute to our markets' attraction in more ways,' said Anand Rengarajan, Head of Securities Services Asia Pacific.

Boon-Hiong Chan, Head of Market Advocacy, will represent Deutsche Bank in the ACG.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 08:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
05:18aDEUTSCHE BANK : features Viviane Sassen at Frieze in London, capping 16th year a..
PU
04:48aDEUTSCHE BANK : is the first bank to join the Asia-Pacific Central Securities De..
PU
09/27DEUTSCHE BANK : New Deutsche Bank Research study out – the history and fut..
PU
09/27New group tries to boost the EU's capital markets as Brexit looms
RE
09/27DEUTSCHE BANK -CHRISTIAN SEWING AT S : 'Collaboration and innovation will drive ..
AQ
09/27DEUTSCHE BANK : DB-Securities Services in India celebrates 25 years - and a seri..
AQ
09/27DEUTSCHE BANK : Adding purpose to performance at Deutsche Bank's 4th annual ESG ..
AQ
09/27Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
RE
09/27Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
RE
09/27JP Morgan managers agreed to help prosecutors in Australian cartel case to av..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 186 M
EBIT 2019 -1 665 M
Net income 2019 -5 317 M
Finance 2019 10 342 M
Yield 2019 0,48%
P/E ratio 2019 -2,88x
P/E ratio 2020 59,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 -0,34x
Capitalization 14 308 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 6,55  €
Last Close Price 6,87  €
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target -4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President & Chief Administrative Officer
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-0.55%15 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group