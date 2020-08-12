Log in
Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/12 05:23:35 am
8.384 EUR   +1.78%
05:21aUNIPER : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
05:08aDEUTSCHE BANK : issues Climate Statement
PU
04:37aSOCIETE GENERALE : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
Deutsche Bank : issues Climate Statement

08/12/2020 | 05:08am EDT
To ensure all contents of this page are displayed in full, please activate JavaScript in your browser.


New publication provides a transparent and clear summary of the climate-related activities of all areas of the bank

By publishing its climate statement today, Deutsche Bank is providing a brief summary of its diverse approaches to fighting climate change. This delivers transparency on the numerous climate-related activities in all areas of the bank.

'We play a crucial role in climate protection,' says CEO Christian Sewing. 'We are the gateway to the capital market. We have the wherewithal to finance sustainable investments and to raise the necessary investment capital. We are driven by a very strong conviction to help shape the global change to a sustainable, climate-neutral and social economy Wand to support our customers in their transformation.'

Deutsche Bank regards climate change as the major challenge of the next few years. The bank has made repeated public commitments to the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement - for example by signing the Paris Pledge for Action in 2016 and, more recently, the climate commitment of the German financial sector. Its climate statement now underscores this once again.

The statement summarises the bank's stance on climate protection and its package of measures to fight climate change - from sustainable financing to its own climate footprint and the commitment of its employees. Senior managers from various areas of the bank have their say, as does Christian Sewing.

The bank's climate statement can be downloaded here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 09:07:13 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 22 940 M 26 956 M 26 956 M
Net income 2020 -1 031 M -1 212 M -1 212 M
Net cash 2020 23 497 M 27 610 M 27 610 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 943 M 19 942 M 19 909 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,60x
Nbr of Employees 86 824
Free-Float 92,5%
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,43 €
Last Close Price 8,24 €
Spread / Highest target -2,00%
Spread / Average Target -21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG19.08%19 942
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.52%316 402
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.50%245 404
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.57%233 238
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%188 485
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.11%134 549
