Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : launches Tier 2 issuance and announces public tender offer for senior non-preferred debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 04:24am EDT

Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DE/NYSE: DB) launches a new euro-denominated Tier 2 issuance and announces a public tender offer for certain of its euro-denominated senior non-preferred securities. The target acceptance volume of the tender is 2.0 billion euros and the Tier 2 issuance will be of benchmark size.

The new Tier 2 issuance will increase Deutsche Bank's total capital ratio and, as a consequence of the implementation of CRD V rules regarding the composition of P2R (Pillar 2 Requirement), improve its buffer versus regulatory capital requirements.

The public tender offer is designed to manage the Bank's overall Minimum Requirement for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) supply by retiring various senior non-preferred securities, some of which lose their MREL recognition during 2020.

It encompasses the following euro-denominated securities issued by Deutsche Bank AG:

0.375% January 2021 (ISIN: DE000DL19T18)

1.625% February 2021 (ISIN: DE000DL19UQ0)

1.250% September 2021 (ISIN: DE000DB7XJB9)

3mE+65bp September 2021 (ISIN: DE000DB7XJC7)

1.500% January 2022 (ISIN: DE000DL19TA6)

1.875% February 2022 (ISIN: DE000DL19UR8)

3mE+80bp May 2022 (ISIN: DE000DL19TQ2)

2.375% January 2023 (ISIN: DE000DB5DCS4)

1.125% March 2025 (ISIN: DE000DB7XJP9)

2.625% February 2026 (ISIN: DE000DL19US6)

1.750% January 2028 (ISIN: DE000DL19T26)

The offer is expected to expire on Friday, 15 May 2020.

Information is available on Deutsche Bank's Investor Relations website under https://www.db.com/ir or by contacting +49 800 910-8000.

Requests for the Tender Offer Memorandum may be directed to the Tender Agent: Lucid Issuer Services Limited (+ 44 20 7704 0880, db@lucid-is.com)

For further information please contact:

Deutsche Bank AG
Media Relations

Christian Streckert
Phone: +49 69 910 38079
Email: christian.streckert@db.com

Eduard Stipic
Phone: +49 69 910 41864
Email: eduard.stipic@db.com

Investor Relations
+49 800 910-8000
db.ir@db.com

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 08:23:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
04:24aDEUTSCHE BANK : launches Tier 2 issuance and announces public tender offer for s..
PU
04:15aDEUTSCHE BANK : launches Tier 2 issuance and announces public tender offer for s..
EQ
05/08DEUTSCHE BANK AG : UBS remains Neutral
MD
05/07DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Berenberg reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/06DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 5, 2020
PU
05/06DEUTSCHE BANK : Four wins for Deutsche Bank at Profit & Loss Magazine's 2020 Dig..
PU
05/05DEUTSCHE BANK : German property market outlook 2020
PU
05/05DEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation U.S. Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosures Q1 ..
PU
05/04DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
PU
05/04DEUTSCHE BANK : Crisis impact on bank balance sheets in the euro area
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 21 667 M
EBIT 2020 1 314 M
Net income 2020 -1 854 M
Finance 2020 1 375 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,24x
P/E ratio 2021 -243x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 13 442 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 5,85  €
Last Close Price 6,54  €
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-5.49%14 590
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.50%282 415
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.39%251 596
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.08%204 484
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.65%199 665
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%134 481
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group