Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : outlines significant strategic transformation and restructuring plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

Frankfurt am Main, 7 July 2019 - As part of its ongoing commitment to improve long-term profitability and returns to shareholders, Deutsche Bank's Management Board announces a series of measures to restructure the bank's operations. These measures include:

The exit of Global Equities and a significant reduction in Corporate and Investment Banking risk weighted assets

Deutsche Bank will exit its Equities Sales & Trading business, while retaining a focused equity capital markets operation. In addition, the bank plans to resize its Fixed Income operations in particular its Rates business and will accelerate the wind-down of its existing non-strategic portfolio. In aggregate, Deutsche Bank will reduce risk-weighted assets currently allocated to these businesses by approximately 40%.

The bank will create a new Capital Release Unit to manage the efficient wind-down of the assets related to business activities, which are being exited or reduced. These assets and businesses represented EUR 74 billion of risk-weighted assets and EUR 288 billion of leverage exposure, as of 31 December 2018.

These actions are designed to allow Deutsche Bank to focus on and invest in its core, market leading businesses of Corporate Banking, Financing, Foreign Exchange, Origination & Advisory, Private Banking, and Asset Management.

A significant restructuring of businesses and infrastructure

Deutsche Bank will implement a cost reduction program designed to reduce adjusted costs to EUR 17 billion in 2022 and is targeting a cost income ratio of 70% in that year.

To facilitate its restructuring, Deutsche Bank expects to take approximately EUR 3 billion of aggregate charges in the second quarter of 2019, of which approximately EUR 0.2 billion would impact Common Equity Tier 1 capital. These charges include a Deferred Tax Asset write-down of approximately EUR 2 billion and impairments of approximately EUR 0.9 billion. Additional restructuring charges are expected in the second half of 2019 and subsequent years. In aggregate, Deutsche Bank currently expects cumulative charges of EUR 7.4 billion by the end of 2022.

Managing the transformation through existing resources

Deutsche Bank management intends to fund its transformation from its existing resources without requiring additional capital. This reflects the bank's current strong capital position as well as management's confidence in the high quality and low risk nature of the assets, which it is exiting. In connection with these decisions, the Management Board intends to recommend no common equity dividend be paid for the financial years 2019 and 2020. The bank expects to have capacity for payments on additional tier 1 securities throughout the transformation phase.

Updated capital and leverage targets

The Management Board believes that the future business mix is consistent with a lower capital requirement. After consultation with the bank's regulators, the bank now intends to operate with a minimum CET1 ratio of 12.5% going forward. As a result of the significant deleveraging actions, the bank targets a fully-loaded leverage ratio of 4.5% by the end of 2020 rising to approximately 5% by 2022.

Preliminary Second Quarter Results

Including the charges related to the restructuring described above, Deutsche Bank expects to report a second quarter 2019 loss before income taxes of approximately EUR 500 million and a net loss of EUR 2.8 billion. Excluding these charges, Deutsche Bank expects to report second quarter 2019 income before income taxes of approximately EUR 400 million and net profit of EUR 120 million. Results reflect revenues of EUR 6.2 billion with noninterest expenses of EUR 5.6 billion and adjusted costs of EUR 5.35 billion.

The bank intends to release second quarter results on 24 July 2019.

Note: Divisional figures in this document showing the pro-forma effect of resegmentation are unaudited and preliminary and subject to change.

Contact:
Sebastian Krämer-Bach
Global Head of External Communications
Phone: +49 69 910 43330
Email: sebastian.kraemer-bach@db.com

_________________________________________________________________

Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
ISIN: DE0005140008
WKN: 514000

Listed: Regulated market in Berlin-Bremen, Duesseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich und Stuttgart; EUREX; NYSE

The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further financial instruments issued by Deutsche Bank AG, and admitted to trading on a domestic organized market or for which such admission has been applied for, are listed in the attached PDFs.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 07 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2019 16:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
12:30pDEUTSCHE BANK : takes an axe to investment bank
RE
12:30pDeutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul
RE
12:26pDeutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul
RE
12:12pDEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- 3rd Update
DJ
12:03pDEUTSCHE BANK : outlines significant strategic transformation and restructuring ..
PU
12:03pDEUTSCHE BANK : announces new leadership team
PU
12:03pDEUTSCHE BANK : announces radical transformation
PU
11:59aDEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:41aDEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- Update
DJ
11:27aDEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 511 M
EBIT 2019 2 308 M
Net income 2019 928 M
Finance 2019 30 623 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 -0,64x
EV / Sales2020 -0,49x
Capitalization 14 824 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 6,92  €
Last Close Price 7,18  €
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG2.99%16 621
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.57%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.18%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA17.90%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.43%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION18.37%203 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About