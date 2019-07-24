Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : posts second quarter loss of $3.51 billion on restructuring costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 01:40am EDT
Flags with the logo of Deutsche Bank are seen at the headquarters ahead of the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Wednesday said the German company posted a larger-than-expected loss of 3.15 billion euros ($3.51 billion) in the second quarter due to major restructuring costs.

Earlier this month, Deutsche Bank had flagged it would lose around 2.8 billion euros in the quarter when it announced that the lender's restructuring plan will see 18,000 jobs go and cost 7.4 billion euros.

The second-quarter loss compared with a profit of 401 million euros a year earlier.

The bank had already taken significant steps to implement its strategy, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said.

"A substantial part of our restructuring costs is already digested in the second quarter," he added.

Revenue at Deutsche's cash-cow bond-trading division dropped 4% in the quarter, while equities sales and trading revenue dived 32%, underscoring continued weakness at the German lender's investment bank.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Arno Schuetze, Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
01:46aDEUTSCHE BANK : posts second-quarter loss of 3.15 billion euros on restructuring..
RE
01:40aDEUTSCHE BANK : Swung to 2Q Loss on Restructuring Costs
DJ
01:40aDEUTSCHE BANK : posts second quarter loss of $3.51 billion on restructuring cost..
RE
01:26aDEUTSCHE BANK : Restructuring Deutsche Bank posts $3.45 billion loss
AQ
07/23EXCLUSIVE : Deutsche Bank's problem derivatives cloud recovery - sources
RE
07/23DEUTSCHE BANK : Jeffrey Epstein's Financial Trail Goes Through Deutsche Bank -- ..
DJ
07/23DEUTSCHE BANK : Jeffrey Epstein's Financial Trail Goes Through Deutsche Bank
DJ
07/23Apollo halts Verallia sale plan to press ahead with IPO - sources
RE
07/21DEUTSCHE BANK : restructuring has no local impact BSP
AQ
07/19Arcelormittal Announces The Publication Of Second Quarter 2019 Ebitda Sell-si..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 993 M
EBIT 2019 2 087 M
Net income 2019 -4 463 M
Finance 2019 30 623 M
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 -3,40x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 -0,66x
EV / Sales2020 -1,15x
Capitalization 14 709 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 6,67  €
Last Close Price 7,12  €
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target -6,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG2.40%16 055
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY17.06%370 635
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%282 113
BANK OF AMERICA20.01%276 261
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.87%205 423
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.81%199 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group