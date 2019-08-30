Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Deutsche Bank : reviews cuts to German retail operations - Wirtshaftswoche

08/30/2019 | 01:18am EDT
The Deutsche Bank headquarters are seen in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is reviewing cuts at its retail operations in Germany to eliminate overlaps with its Postbank unit, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche said on Friday, citing people familiar with the deliberations.

Around 200 retail branches could be impacted by the move, the magazine said.

Deutsche is seeking to achieve annual savings of 1.4 billion euros by the year 2022.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 756 M
EBIT 2019 -1 665 M
Net income 2019 -5 316 M
Finance 2019 10 342 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,75x
P/E ratio 2020 33,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 -0,37x
Capitalization 13 529 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG-5.96%14 965
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.88%341 441
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%257 313
BANK OF AMERICA10.92%249 928
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.32%200 346
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%187 064
