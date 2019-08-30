Deutsche Bank : reviews cuts to German retail operations - Wirtshaftswoche
0
08/30/2019 | 01:18am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is reviewing cuts at its retail operations in Germany to eliminate overlaps with its Postbank unit, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche said on Friday, citing people familiar with the deliberations.
Around 200 retail branches could be impacted by the move, the magazine said.
Deutsche is seeking to achieve annual savings of 1.4 billion euros by the year 2022.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)