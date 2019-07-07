Log in
Deutsche Bank : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- 2nd Update

07/07/2019 | 11:59am EDT

By Jenny Strasburg

Deutsche Bank AG moved Sunday to gut its global ambitions as a trading powerhouse, retreating to its German banking roots in a radical overhaul to try to save itself after years of decline.

The lender unveiled restructuring plans expected to eliminate thousands of jobs and reorder the bank's executive ranks under Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, with several senior officials leaving.

The investment bank -- long the bank's dominant revenue engine -- will be dramatically shrunk and reorganized. Deutsche Bank is abandoning efforts to resuscitate trading businesses including equities, which struggled to compete with stronger rivals.

The bank said on Sunday it will exit its global-equities sales and trading business completely, but will continue offering some equities services, such as underwriting, to clients.

The bank said it expects to post a net loss of EUR2.8 billion ($3.14 billion) as a result of restructuring-related costs for the second quarter when it reports results July 24.

It will focus on serving European companies and retail-banking customers, including wealthy clients. It is aiming to strengthen businesses like asset management, currency trading, corporate-cash management and trade finance that support its narrower focus.

The lender is taking a knife to its roughly 91,000-employee global workforce as it tries to reduce billions in costs while preserving enough revenue and capital to pay for the restructuring without asking shareholders for more money upfront.

The bold moves come after shallower cuts and other options -- including a potential merger with smaller rival Commerzbank AG, a prospect that fell apart in April -- failed to reinvigorate the 149-year-old German lender.

The restructuring plans sharply divided top Deutsche Bank executives over the pace of job cuts and where to cut first: higher earners like traders, bankers and salespeople or lower-salaried support employees, according to people familiar with discussions in recent weeks.

Deutsche Bank said Sunday it will take a cumulative total of EUR7.4 billion in restructuring charges over the course of several years, including EUR3 billion in the second quarter.

The bank is creating a new unit, a so-called " bad bank," to house unwanted positions and operations earmarked for sale or wind-down, plans for which were first reported by The Wall Street Journal in April. It will be called the "capital release unit" and will initially hold about EUR74 billion in assets, measured by risk, the bank said.

Deutsche Bank faces major challenges in unloading assets and shedding the stubborn costs of unwanted operations. The bank has struggled for years to downsize businesses without still carrying the burden of costs associated with them, executives have said.

For example, the bank has more than EUR1 billion in costs currently attached to its equities business that will have to be allocated elsewhere as it winds down most of that business, according to people familiar with nonpublic details of the business. One central hurdle is to chip away at those costs so they don't sink the performance of other businesses, the people said.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com

