Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank AG    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 11:41am EDT

By Jenny Strasburg

BREAKING NEWS:

* Deutsche Bank Unveils "Significant Strategic Transformation and Restructuring plans"

*Deutsche Bank Says New Measures Include Exiting Global Equities

*Deutsche Bank Says Significant Reduction in Corporate and Investment Banking

*Deutsche Bank Will Exit Equity Sales, Trading Business, but Retain 'Focused Equity Capital Markets Operation'

*Deutsche Bank Plans to Cut 18,000 Full-Time Jobs by 2022 - Statement

*Deutsche Bank Aims To Reduce Adjusted Costs by EUR6bn to EUR17bn by 2022

*Deutsche Bank Aims for 8% Return on Tangible Equity by 2022

*CEO Sewing Calls Moves 'Most Fundamental Transformation of Deutsche Bank in Decades'

*Deutsche Bank has Preliminary Agreement With BNP Paribas To Continue Prime Services, Equities Execution for Clients

*Deutsche Bank Is Cutting Parts of Fixed-Income Businesses Including Rates

(More to follow)

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
12:30pDEUTSCHE BANK : takes an axe to investment bank
RE
12:30pDeutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul
RE
12:26pDeutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul
RE
12:12pDEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- 3rd Update
DJ
12:03pDEUTSCHE BANK : outlines significant strategic transformation and restructuring ..
PU
12:03pDEUTSCHE BANK : announces new leadership team
PU
12:03pDEUTSCHE BANK : announces radical transformation
PU
11:59aDEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:41aDEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- Update
DJ
11:27aDEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 511 M
EBIT 2019 2 308 M
Net income 2019 928 M
Finance 2019 30 623 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 -0,64x
EV / Sales2020 -0,49x
Capitalization 14 824 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 6,92  €
Last Close Price 7,18  €
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG2.99%16 621
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.57%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.18%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA17.90%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.43%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION18.37%203 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About