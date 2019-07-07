Deutsche Bank : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- Update

By Jenny Strasburg

BREAKING NEWS:

* Deutsche Bank Unveils "Significant Strategic Transformation and Restructuring plans"

*Deutsche Bank Says New Measures Include Exiting Global Equities

*Deutsche Bank Says Significant Reduction in Corporate and Investment Banking

*Deutsche Bank Will Exit Equity Sales, Trading Business, but Retain 'Focused Equity Capital Markets Operation'

*Deutsche Bank Plans to Cut 18,000 Full-Time Jobs by 2022 - Statement

*Deutsche Bank Aims To Reduce Adjusted Costs by EUR6bn to EUR17bn by 2022

*Deutsche Bank Aims for 8% Return on Tangible Equity by 2022

*CEO Sewing Calls Moves 'Most Fundamental Transformation of Deutsche Bank in Decades'

*Deutsche Bank has Preliminary Agreement With BNP Paribas To Continue Prime Services, Equities Execution for Clients

*Deutsche Bank Is Cutting Parts of Fixed-Income Businesses Including Rates

