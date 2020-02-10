Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Deutsche Bank to issue at least $1 billion in AT1 securities

02/10/2020 | 01:59pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are photographed in Frankfurt

Deutsche Bank said on Monday it would issue at least $1 billion in Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities as the bank manages its regulatory capital requirements.

The decision was made by the management board and approved by a committee of the supervisory board, the German bank said.

Deutsche Bank's decision to issue AT1 securities will soothe investor worries over an existing U.S. dollar contingent convertible (CoCo) instrument that is redeemable in April this year.

AT1 securities are a type of CoCo instrument, which were designed in the wake of the financial crisis to try to ensure investors, rather than taxpayers, would be on the hook if a bank runs into financial difficulties.

While CoCo debt is perpetual by nature, banks almost always redeem them when the first "call" date comes due, or risk stoking speculation over their cash and solvency position.

Speculation was rife over whether or not Deutsche Bank would redeem the CoCo bond given its recent travails.

The German bank's decision comes at a time when the market for CoCo bonds has arguably never been better, with several Italian banks tapping that market more expected.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan in London and Tom Sims in Frankfurt; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 22 107 M
EBIT 2020 1 069 M
Net income 2020 -546 M
Debt 2020 1 130 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -29,3x
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
EV / Sales2021 0,60x
Capitalization 19 685 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr President
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
James von Moltke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG37.78%18 936
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.60%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.73%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.00%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.08%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.23%195 360
