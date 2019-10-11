Monthly Chart Book: October Economic Chart Book (Snapshot)
10/11/2019 | 07:41am EDT
October Economic Chart Book
(Snapshot)
Torsten Slok, Ph.D.
Chief International Economist
Managing Director
60 Wall Street
New York, New York 10005
Tel: 212 250 2155
Torsten.Slok@db.com
Matthew Barnard
Associate Director of N.A. Compnay Research
Managing Director
60 Wall Street
New York, New York 10005
Tel: 212-250-5111
Matthew.S.Barnard@db.com
DISCLOSURES AND ANALYST CERTIFICATIONS ARE LOCATED IN APPENDIX 1. MCI (P) 066/04/2019.
October Economic Chart Book (Snapshot)
Enclosed are select charts from Torsten's October Economic Chart Book discussing:
Key Risks to the US Employment Outlook
Key Risks to Capex & Corporate Spending
Central Bank Policy Actions for the next Recession
Link to Torsten Slok's full October Economic Chart Book can be found here .
Deutsche Bank Research
Torsten Slok, torsten.slok@db.com +1 212 250-2155
October 2019
1
Risks to the outlook
Trade war
Weak growth in Europe, China, and Japan
Positive effects of corporate tax cuts fading
US consumer getting tired
Treasury issuance growing
Inequality, populism, and markets
German fiscal expansion
Negative interest rates
Policy options when the next recession comes
Investment implications for rates, FX, credit, and equities
Deutsche Bank Research
Torsten Slok, torsten.slok@db.com +1 212 250-2155
October 2019
2
Downside risks to employment
Chg m/m,
Non-farm employment (ls)
Chg,y/y
thous.
NFIB Survey: percentage of firms planning to increase employment, net (rs)
500
12
400
9
300
6
200
3
100
0
0
-3
-100
-6
-200
-9
-300
-12
-400
-500
-15
-600
-18
-700
-21
88
90
92
94
96
98
00
02
04
06
08
10
12
14
16
18
Source: BLS, NFIB, Haver Analytics, DB Global Research
Deutsche Bank Research
Torsten Slok, torsten.slok@db.com +1 212 250-2155
October 2019
3
Downside risks to employment
% chg,
NFIB: % planing to increase employment PLUS % of firms with positions not able to fill right now
y/y
(6m lead, ls)
Total nonfarm: all employees (rs)
20
15
10
5
0
-5
-10
-15
-20
-25
-30
95
97
99
01
03
05
07
09
11
13
15
17
19
Source: NFIB, BLS, Haver Analytics, DB Global Research
% y/y
4
3
2
1
0 -1
-2
-3-4-5
Deutsche Bank Research
Torsten Slok, torsten.slok@db.com +1 212 250-2155
October 2019
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 11:40:02 UTC
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Sales 2019
24 047 M
EBIT 2019
-1 665 M
Net income 2019
-5 317 M
Finance 2019
10 342 M
Yield 2019
0,51%
P/E ratio 2019
-2,71x
P/E ratio 2020
38,6x
EV / Sales2019
0,12x
EV / Sales2020
-0,38x
Capitalization
13 348 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Average target price
6,51 €
Last Close Price
6,48 €
Spread / Highest target
39,0%
Spread / Average Target
0,57%
Spread / Lowest Target
-38,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.