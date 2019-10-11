Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/11 08:02:34 am
6.743 EUR   +4.32%
07:41aMONTHLY CHART BOOK : October Economic Chart Book (Snapshot)
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
Monthly Chart Book: October Economic Chart Book (Snapshot)

10/11/2019 | 07:41am EDT

October Economic Chart Book

(Snapshot)

October 2019

Torsten Slok, Ph.D.

Chief International Economist

Managing Director

60 Wall Street

New York, New York 10005

Tel: 212 250 2155

Torsten.Slok@db.com

Matthew Barnard

Associate Director of N.A. Compnay Research

Managing Director

60 Wall Street

New York, New York 10005

Tel: 212-250-5111

Matthew.S.Barnard@db.com

October Economic Chart Book (Snapshot)

Enclosed are select charts from Torsten's October Economic Chart Book discussing:

  • Key Risks to the US Employment Outlook
  • Key Risks to Capex & Corporate Spending
  • Central Bank Policy Actions for the next Recession

Link to Torsten Slok's full October Economic Chart Book can be found here.

Deutsche Bank Research

Torsten Slok, torsten.slok@db.com +1 212 250-2155

October 2019

1

Risks to the outlook

  1. Trade war
  2. Weak growth in Europe, China, and Japan
  3. Positive effects of corporate tax cuts fading
  4. US consumer getting tired
  5. Treasury issuance growing
  6. Inequality, populism, and markets
  7. German fiscal expansion
  8. Negative interest rates
  9. Policy options when the next recession comes

Investment implications for rates, FX, credit, and equities

Deutsche Bank Research

Torsten Slok, torsten.slok@db.com +1 212 250-2155

October 2019

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 11:40:02 UTC
