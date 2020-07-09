Supreme Court Paves Way for New York Prosecutor -2

Mr. Trump's niece, Mary L. Trump, wrote in a memoir set to be released next week -- a copy of which was reviewed by the Journal -- that she leaked critical financial documents about the Trump family to the New York Times in 2017 in an effort to damage the president.

In 1974, the Supreme Court required President Nixon to obey a subpoena for tapes and other records related to the Watergate investigation. In 1997, the court likewise ordered President Clinton to comply with a private lawsuit brought against him over sexual harassment allegations.

Rebecca Ballhaus and Andrew Restuccia contributed to this article.

Write to Jess Bravin at jess.bravin@wsj.com and Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com