Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

(DBAN)
My previous session
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Consolidated net income of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG for the second quarter of 2018/2019 benefits from capital market developments

0
04/06/2019 | 07:15am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Consolidated net income of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG for the second quarter of 2018/2019 benefits from capital market developments

06-Apr-2019 / 13:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT) -
Consolidated net income of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG for the second quarter of 2018/2019 benefits from capital market developments

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG") expects to post consolidated net income for the second quarter of the 2018/2019 financial year (1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019) which will considerably exceed the result for the same quarter of the previous financial year. This development was driven by the clearly better performance of capital markets during the current reporting period, compared to the previous year.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG determines the fair value of its investments, in accordance with IFRS, as at each quarterly reporting date. At present, the Company is in the process of determining input factors for measurement of the individual portfolio companies as at 31 March 2019, using earnings multiples derived from capital market valuations. Changes in the measurement of all portfolio companies, compared to the preceding reporting date, usually have a significant impact upon consolidated net income.

In the second quarter of the 2017/2018 financial year, DBAG generated consolidated net income of 7.9 million euros, reflecting measurement changes of portfolio companies in the amount of 7.8 million euros. It is fair to expect that the figure for the current reporting period, the second quarter of 2018/2019 (1 January to 31 March 2019), will be four to six times that amount. Hence, consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2018/2019 will show a correspondingly significant year-on-year improvement. Besides changed multiples indicated by the capital markets, the increase also reflects the business performance of portfolio companies. Current knowledge does not permit any statements as to whether the forecast for the full 2018/2019 financial year will in fact be achieved.

The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 6 April 2019

Reporting person: Thomas Franke, Head of Public Relations and Investor Relations




Contact:
Thomas Franke
Head of Public Relations/Investor Relations
E-Mail: thomas.franke@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 307

06-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Börsenstrasse 1
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: welcome@dbag.de
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 796773

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

796773  06-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=796773&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
