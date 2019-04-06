DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Consolidated net income of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG for the second quarter of 2018/2019 benefits from capital market developments



06-Apr-2019

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7)

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG") expects to post consolidated net income for the second quarter of the 2018/2019 financial year (1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019) which will considerably exceed the result for the same quarter of the previous financial year. This development was driven by the clearly better performance of capital markets during the current reporting period, compared to the previous year.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG determines the fair value of its investments, in accordance with IFRS, as at each quarterly reporting date. At present, the Company is in the process of determining input factors for measurement of the individual portfolio companies as at 31 March 2019, using earnings multiples derived from capital market valuations. Changes in the measurement of all portfolio companies, compared to the preceding reporting date, usually have a significant impact upon consolidated net income.

In the second quarter of the 2017/2018 financial year, DBAG generated consolidated net income of 7.9 million euros, reflecting measurement changes of portfolio companies in the amount of 7.8 million euros. It is fair to expect that the figure for the current reporting period, the second quarter of 2018/2019 (1 January to 31 March 2019), will be four to six times that amount. Hence, consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2018/2019 will show a correspondingly significant year-on-year improvement. Besides changed multiples indicated by the capital markets, the increase also reflects the business performance of portfolio companies. Current knowledge does not permit any statements as to whether the forecast for the full 2018/2019 financial year will in fact be achieved.

The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 6 April 2019

Reporting person: Thomas Franke, Head of Public Relations and Investor Relations

Contact:Thomas FrankeHead of Public Relations/Investor RelationsE-Mail: thomas.franke@dbag.dePhone: +49 69 95787 307