Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Investment in inexio sold

Frankfurt/Main, 28 September 2019. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG"; ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7/ German Securities ID: A1TNUT) envisages an additional, unexpected contribution to net income for the financial year 2018/2019 of approximately 30 million euros, based upon the sale - agreed today - of inexio Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KGaA ("inexio") by its main shareholder. The non-controlling interest in inexio held by DBAG Expansion Capital Fund, including the non-controlling stake held by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, was also sold in the course of this transaction. The proceeds DBAG will generate from the disposal markedly exceed the fair value of DBAG's non-controlling interest (6.9 per cent on a look-through basis), as reported in DBAG's most recent quarterly financial statements as at 30 June 2019, and will thus generate said additional, unexpected contribution to net income for the current fourth quarter of the financial year 2018/2019 (30 September).

The forecast for the financial year 2018/2019 (most recently updated on 10 July 2019, predicting consolidated net income for 2018/2019 to decline by at least 40 per cent, compared to the reference point of the Company's guidance (48.0 million euros) but to remain at least positive), will thus be raised by this contribution. Consolidated net income may still be subject to other positive or negative effects from the valuation of the remaining portfolio companies as at the reporting date of 30 September 2019, as well as other insights gained during the preparation of the financial statements. Completion of said transaction is subject to approval by antitrust authorities.

