Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

(DBAN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Investment in inexio sold

09/28/2019 | 02:40am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Investment
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Investment in inexio sold

28-Sep-2019 / 08:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt/Main, 28 September 2019. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG"; ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7/ German Securities ID: A1TNUT) envisages an additional, unexpected contribution to net income for the financial year 2018/2019 of approximately 30 million euros, based upon the sale - agreed today - of inexio Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KGaA ("inexio") by its main shareholder. The non-controlling interest in inexio held by DBAG Expansion Capital Fund, including the non-controlling stake held by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, was also sold in the course of this transaction. The proceeds DBAG will generate from the disposal markedly exceed the fair value of DBAG's non-controlling interest (6.9 per cent on a look-through basis), as reported in DBAG's most recent quarterly financial statements as at 30 June 2019, and will thus generate said additional, unexpected contribution to net income for the current fourth quarter of the financial year 2018/2019 (30 September).

The forecast for the financial year 2018/2019 (most recently updated on 10 July 2019, predicting consolidated net income for 2018/2019 to decline by at least 40 per cent, compared to the reference point of the Company's guidance (48.0 million euros) but to remain at least positive), will thus be raised by this contribution. Consolidated net income may still be subject to other positive or negative effects from the valuation of the remaining portfolio companies as at the reporting date of 30 September 2019, as well as other insights gained during the preparation of the financial statements. Completion of said transaction is subject to approval by antitrust authorities.




Contact:
Thomas Franke
Head of Public Relations/Investor Relations
E-Mail: thomas.franke@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 307

28-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Börsenstrasse 1
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: welcome@dbag.de
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 881907

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

881907  28-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=881907&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
