Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Beteiligungs AG    DBAN   DE000A1TNUT7

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

(DBAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Beteiligungs : invests in Cartonplast Group GmbH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 03:18am EDT
  • Leading European operator of a pool system for the rental of reusable plastic layer pads for the transport of food and beverage containers
  • Eighth MBO of DBAG Fund VII; approximately 71 per cent of capital commitments of the main fund invested
  • Further growth via internationalisation and expansion of range of services

Frankfurt/Main, 23 August 2019. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is investing in Cartonplast Group GmbH ('Cartonplast'), the leading European operator of a pool system for reusable plastic layers used mainly for the transportation of glass containers in the food and beverage industry. Within the scope of a management buy-out (MBO), DBAG-advised DBAG Fund VII will take over the majority stake in Cartonplast from the London-based financial investor Stirling Square Capital Partners. DBAG will itself co-invest around 26 million euros alongside DBAG Fund VII, which means that around 17 per cent of the shares in Cartonplast will be attributable to DBAG. Cartonplast's management will also retain a stake in the business. Consummation of the purchase agreement is subject to approval by the competent antitrust authorities; closing is not expected before October 2019. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the sale.

DBAG Fund VII has been investing in mid-sized companies - predominantly in German-speaking countries - since December 2016. Cartonplast is the eighth DBAG Fund VII investment in total and the third, for which its top-up fund will be used. Including the Cartonplast transaction approximately 71 per cent of investment commitments of DBAG Fund VII's main fund and approximately 59 per cent of commitments of the top-up fund will be invested.

Cartonplast (www.cartonplast.com) was founded in 1985. The company primarily rents out reusable and recyclable plastic layers for the transportation of glass bottles, cans and other glass or PET vessels containing food and beverage, to the producers of these vessels. Within its customer value chain, Cartonplast has established a closed logistics cycle, comprising not only rental, but also collection, sorting and cleaning of the reusable layers. Compared to cardboard layer pads, those made of plastic are more hygienic, safer in transport and - due to their reusability - more cost-efficient.

The company is headquartered in Dietzenbach, Germany, but also operates from 16 additional locations - abroad, these are predominantly in West and Central Europe, Turkey, Russia, Brazil and South Africa. In 2018, the company generated revenues of approximately 80 million euros, of which around three quarters were attributable to the rental of plastic layers.

Thanks to its close customer relationships, Cartonplast has gained a leading position in Europe - in a market with solid growth rates. The Company is benefiting from an outsourcing trend as well as from sustainability efforts and the increasing importance of reusability. In the years to come, Cartonplast will focus on internationalisation so as to continue its path of dynamic growth. Furthermore, the company aims to expand its range of services, e.g. through the additional rental of plastic pallets and covering caps.

'Due to the stable market environment and the company's strong market position, Cartonplast is an attractive investment opportunity for DBAG', Torsten Grede, Spokesman of DBAG's Board of Management, said on the occasion of the contract signing. 'The entrepreneurial vision of the management also convinced us. We envisage very good conditions for further profitable growth.'

Serkan Koray, CEO of Cartonplast, adds: 'We will push forward our international expansion in the years ahead. Having DBAG at our side means we can count on a strong and experienced partner, accompanying us in this important development step.'

Disclaimer

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 07:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
03:18aDEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS : invests in Cartonplast Group GmbH
PU
08/13DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..
EQ
08/08DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Nine-month consolidated net income of 12.6 million eu..
PU
08/01Two German fibre groups for sale; buyer could combine them -sources
RE
07/11DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS : sells investment in Novopress
PU
07/10DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Third-quarter consolidated net income down considerab..
EQ
07/08DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS : sells investment in Infiana
PU
07/08DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS : Pamplona Capital Management buys majority stake in Infia..
AQ
07/04DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS : Private equity appears to be unaffected by macroeconomic..
PU
06/26DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 40,5 M
EBIT 2019 7,75 M
Net income 2019 20,0 M
Finance 2019 39,0 M
Yield 2019 4,57%
P/E ratio 2019 24,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,16x
Capitalization 475 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 36,92  €
Last Close Price 31,75  €
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torsten Grede Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Roggemann Chairman
Susanne Zeidler Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Michael Maas Senior Vice President & Head-Human Resources
Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-5.96%526
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG33.56%21 598
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA7.50%1 118
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.14.77%545
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC-39.27%440
MBB SE-16.85%391
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group