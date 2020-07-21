

DGAP-Media / 21.07.2020 / 10:00



Press release

Deutsche Biotech Innovativ AG: Shares admitted to Xetra trading, Baader Bank AG mandated as designated sponsor

Hennigsdorf, July 21, 2020 - Deutsche Biotech Innovativ AG (DBI AG) (WKN: A0Z25L/ ISIN: DE000A0Z25L1) is increasing its visibility on the capital market in two important areas. Effective immediately, DBI AG shares are integrated into Xetra, the electronic trading system of Deutsche Börse AG. At the same time, Baader Bank AG was mandated as Designated Sponsor for Xetra trading. It will ensure the continuous tradability and corresponding liquidity of DBI shares.

Ralf Jakobs, CFO of DBI AG, explained this step: "We have announced to our investors and partners that we will provide more transparency and tradability. We are now delivering on this promise through analyst research, inclusion in Xetra trading and a strong designated sponsor". The company's shares are listed on the Düsseldorf stock exchange, and there are also additional listings on the Frankfurt and Berlin stock exchanges.

As a designated sponsor, Baader Bank provides binding buy and sell prices within the XETRA trading system for continuous trading of the share. In addition, the bank will support DBI AG with research activities and assist in establishing contacts with national and international investors.

This release expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the business activities of DBI AG or the performance of its shares. These forward-looking statements reflect the opinion of DBI AG as of the date of this release and involve certain known and unknown risks. DBI AG's actual results or the development of its share price may differ materially from future results or developments implied by such forward-looking statements. DBI AG is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:Susanne Wallace