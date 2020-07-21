Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Deutsche Biotech Innovativ AG    DBI   DE000A0Z25L1

DEUTSCHE BIOTECH INNOVATIV AG

(DBI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG - 07/15 04:43:32 am
128 EUR   +28.00%
04:05aDEUTSCHE BIOTECH INNOVATIV AG : Shares admitted to Xetra trading, Baader Bank AG mandated as designated sponsor
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Biotech Innovativ AG: Shares admitted to Xetra trading, Baader Bank AG mandated as designated sponsor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:05am EDT


DGAP-Media / 21.07.2020 / 10:00

 

Press release

Deutsche Biotech Innovativ AG: Shares admitted to Xetra trading, Baader Bank AG mandated as designated sponsor

Hennigsdorf, July 21, 2020 - Deutsche Biotech Innovativ AG (DBI AG) (WKN: A0Z25L/ ISIN: DE000A0Z25L1) is increasing its visibility on the capital market in two important areas. Effective immediately, DBI AG shares are integrated into Xetra, the electronic trading system of Deutsche Börse AG. At the same time, Baader Bank AG was mandated as Designated Sponsor for Xetra trading. It will ensure the continuous tradability and corresponding liquidity of DBI shares.

Ralf Jakobs, CFO of DBI AG, explained this step: "We have announced to our investors and partners that we will provide more transparency and tradability. We are now delivering on this promise through analyst research, inclusion in Xetra trading and a strong designated sponsor". The company's shares are listed on the Düsseldorf stock exchange, and there are also additional listings on the Frankfurt and Berlin stock exchanges.

As a designated sponsor, Baader Bank provides binding buy and sell prices within the XETRA trading system for continuous trading of the share. In addition, the bank will support DBI AG with research activities and assist in establishing contacts with national and international investors.

This release expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the business activities of DBI AG or the performance of its shares. These forward-looking statements reflect the opinion of DBI AG as of the date of this release and involve certain known and unknown risks. DBI AG's actual results or the development of its share price may differ materially from future results or developments implied by such forward-looking statements. DBI AG is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

 




Contact:
Susanne Wallace


End of Media Release

Issuer: Deutsche Biotech Innovativ AG
Key word(s): Industry

21.07.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Biotech Innovativ AG
Neuendorfstrasse 15a
16761 Hennigsdorf
Germany
Phone: 0049 177 3166411
Fax: 01773166411
E-mail: s.wallace@dbi-ag.de
Internet: www.dbi-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z25L1
WKN: A0Z25L
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1097953

 
End of News DGAP Media

1097953  21.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1097953&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BIOTECH INNOVATIV
04:05aDEUTSCHE BIOTECH INNOVATIV AG : Shares admitted to Xetra trading, Baader Bank AG..
EQ
More news
Chart DEUTSCHE BIOTECH INNOVATIV AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Biotech Innovativ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Wegener Chief Executive Officer
Renke Lührs Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mathias Schroeder COO, Head-Production & Preclinical
Andreas Bergmann Chief Scientific Officer
Joachim Struck Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BIOTECH INNOVATIV AG28.00%73
LONZA GROUP55.49%43 436
MODERNA, INC.322.70%36 880
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.61.41%31 569
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.45%29 418
INCYTE CORPORATION25.62%22 631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group