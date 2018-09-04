Deutsche Boerse : Börse Photography Foundation congratulates new Foam Talents 2018

The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation congratulates the 20 photographers who have been selected for the annual Foam Talent programme. Their work will be featured in the upcoming Foam Magazine #52: Talent in early December. In 2019 the Foam Talent programme with talks, events and a large-scale presentation, will successively travel to San Francisco, New York, London and Paris and an exhibition will be shown as part of the 20th anniversary programme of the Art Collection Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt/Eschborn. As part of its engagement of supporting young artists in contemporary photography, the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation is partner of the Foam Talents programme since 2017.

The cooperation with Foam Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam will also see the acquisition of works by one of the Foam Talents by the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation to add to their collection of contemporary photography, the Art Collection Deutsche Börse. Each year, Foam invites photographers to submit their portfolios via the Talent Call, an international search for exceptionally talented photographers under the age of 35. The selected photographers gain international exposure and recognition within the photography industry through a number of career-building opportunities, including publication in Foam Magazine and participation in a travelling group exhibition. This year Foam received 1853 portfolios from 74 different countries, including new entries like Somalia, Mozambique, Lebanon and Angola.

The selected photographers for Foam Magazine #52: Talent are:

Florian Amoser (Switzerland), He Bo (China), Valentine Bo (Ukraine), Maisie Cousins (United Kingdom), Sylvain Couzinet-Jacques (France), Jalan & Jibril Durimel (France), Sophie Gabrielle (Australia), Eric Gyamfi (Ghana), Thomas Hauser (France), Gregory Eddi Jones (USA), Stelios Kallinikou (Cyprus), Takashi Kawashima (Japan), Dima Komarov (Russia), Lilly Lulay (Germany), Jaya Pelupessy (The Netherlands), Daniel Shea (USA), Senta Simond (Switzerland), Salvatore Vitale (Switzerland), Carmen Winant (USA), Chen Zhe (China).

This is the 12th Foam Talent Call. The submissions, coming from all over the world, create a map of the ever changing, and very well alive, photographic medium. Next to floating trends and tendencies, artists are continuing to focus steadily on social, political and environmental concerns - very often intertwined with identity and personal representations. Today's emerging photographers keep crossing the borders with striking ease. The making of classic, two-dimensional representation is interchangeable with object installations, making the experience of the work as important as its vision. Archival materials and camera-less imagery keep playing a very important role in the creation process, together with multi-layered long-term researches.

Notes to the editors:

Media contact:

Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation

Leticia Adam

+49 (0)69 211 1 27 66

Leticia.adam@deutsche-boerse.com

For press images, please contact the Press Office of Foam:

+31 20 551 65 00

pressoffice@foam.org

Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation