Deutsche Boerse : Cash markets achieve turnover of EUR130 billion in August

Deutsche Börse cash markets achieved a turnover of €130 billion in August (2017: €116.2 billion). This corresponds to a year-on-year increase of 11.8 percent.
Of the €130 billion, €119.9 billion were attributable to Xetra (August 2017: €105.9 billion). The average daily turnover on Xetra was thus €5.1 billion. Order book turnover on Börse Frankfurt totalled €3.2 billion (August 2017: €3.6 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €8.8 billion (August 2017: €6.7 billion).
Split by asset classes, cash market turnover in equities reached about €116.3 billion. Turnover in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs amounted to €12 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.2 billion and in funds €0.1 billion.
The DAX security with the highest turnover on Xetra in August was Bayer AG at €8 billion. K+S AG led the MDAX equities with €739.3 million, while Bilfinger SE topped the SDAX equity index with €130.2 million, and Wirecard AG headed TecDAX with €2.4 billion. The ETF with the highest turnover on Xetra was iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF with €1.4 billion.
Detailed trading turnover for August 2018 in billion €:
|
|
Xetra
|
Frankfurt
|
Tradegate
|
In total
|
Bonds
|
-
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
Equities
|
106.6
|
1.5
|
8.1
|
116.3
|
ETF/ETC/ETN
|
11.3
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
12.0
|
Funds
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
Certificates
|
-
|
1.2
|
-
|
1.2
|
August 2018 in total
|
117.9
|
3.2
|
8.8
|
130.0
|
August 2017 in total
|
105.9
|
3.6
|
6.7
|
116.2