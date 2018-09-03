Log in
DEUTSCHE BOERSE (DB1)
Deutsche Boerse : Cash markets achieve turnover of EUR130 billion in August

09/03/2018 | 11:57am CEST

Deutsche Börse cash markets achieved a turnover of €130 billion in August (2017: €116.2 billion). This corresponds to a year-on-year increase of 11.8 percent.

Of the €130 billion, €119.9 billion were attributable to Xetra (August 2017: €105.9 billion). The average daily turnover on Xetra was thus €5.1 billion. Order book turnover on Börse Frankfurt totalled €3.2 billion (August 2017: €3.6 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €8.8 billion (August 2017: €6.7 billion).

Split by asset classes, cash market turnover in equities reached about €116.3 billion. Turnover in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs amounted to €12 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.2 billion and in funds €0.1 billion.

The DAX security with the highest turnover on Xetra in August was Bayer AG at €8 billion. K+S AG led the MDAX equities with €739.3 million, while Bilfinger SE topped the SDAX equity index with €130.2 million, and Wirecard AG headed TecDAX with €2.4 billion. The ETF with the highest turnover on Xetra was iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF with €1.4 billion.

Detailed trading turnover for August 2018 in billion €:

Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate In total
Bonds - 0.3 0.1 0.4
Equities 106.6 1.5 8.1 116.3
ETF/ETC/ETN 11.3 0.1 0.6 12.0
Funds - 0.1 0.1 0.1
Certificates - 1.2 - 1.2
August 2018 in total 117.9 3.2 8.8 130.0
August 2017 in total 105.9

3.6

6.7 116.2

Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse's cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 09:56:08 UTC
