Deutsche Boerse : Cash markets achieve turnover of EUR130 billion in August

Deutsche Börse cash markets achieved a turnover of €130 billion in August (2017: €116.2 billion). This corresponds to a year-on-year increase of 11.8 percent.

Of the €130 billion, €119.9 billion were attributable to Xetra (August 2017: €105.9 billion). The average daily turnover on Xetra was thus €5.1 billion. Order book turnover on Börse Frankfurt totalled €3.2 billion (August 2017: €3.6 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €8.8 billion (August 2017: €6.7 billion).

Split by asset classes, cash market turnover in equities reached about €116.3 billion. Turnover in ETFs/ETCs/ETNs amounted to €12 billion. Turnover in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.2 billion and in funds €0.1 billion.

The DAX security with the highest turnover on Xetra in August was Bayer AG at €8 billion. K+S AG led the MDAX equities with €739.3 million, while Bilfinger SE topped the SDAX equity index with €130.2 million, and Wirecard AG headed TecDAX with €2.4 billion. The ETF with the highest turnover on Xetra was iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF with €1.4 billion.

Detailed trading turnover for August 2018 in billion €:

Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate In total Bonds - 0.3 0.1 0.4 Equities 106.6 1.5 8.1 116.3 ETF/ETC/ETN 11.3 0.1 0.6 12.0 Funds - 0.1 0.1 0.1 Certificates - 1.2 - 1.2 August 2018 in total 117.9 3.2 8.8 130.0 August 2017 in total 105.9 3.6 6.7 116.2