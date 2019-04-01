Log in
Deutsche Boerse : Mulls FXall Takeover -Handelsblatt

04/01/2019 | 10:14am EDT

--Deutsche Boerse could be interested in taking over forex trading platform FXall if it goes on the market, German financial daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the company's head of forex, Carlo Koelzer.

--Any takeover would be dependent on a number of factors, including FXall's customers and its different market and development positions in other sectors, Handelsblatt added, citing Mr. Koelzer.

--FXall has a trading volume roughly twice as big as Deutsche Boerse's platform 360T, Handelsblatt added, citing Deutsche Boerse.

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 005 M
EBIT 2019 1 588 M
Net income 2019 1 073 M
Debt 2019 700 M
Yield 2019 2,60%
P/E ratio 2019 19,61
P/E ratio 2020 17,46
EV / Sales 2019 7,46x
EV / Sales 2020 6,74x
Capitalization 21 717 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Boerse Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.91%24 360
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.69%43 598
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC1.08%43 285
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE16.96%21 575
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 468
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%17 376
