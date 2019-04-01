Deutsche Boerse : Mulls FXall Takeover -Handelsblatt

--Deutsche Boerse could be interested in taking over forex trading platform FXall if it goes on the market, German financial daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the company's head of forex, Carlo Koelzer.

--Any takeover would be dependent on a number of factors, including FXall's customers and its different market and development positions in other sectors, Handelsblatt added, citing Mr. Koelzer.

--FXall has a trading volume roughly twice as big as Deutsche Boerse's platform 360T, Handelsblatt added, citing Deutsche Boerse.

