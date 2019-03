By Pietro Lombardi



Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) has proposed two new candidates for the company's supervisory board, it said Friday.

The candidates are Charles Stonehill and Clara-Christina Streit. They will replace Richard Berliand and Ann-Kristin Achleitner, who will resign at the company's annual general meeting on May 8.

