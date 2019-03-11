Deutsche Boerse, Swisscom, Sygnum Form Strategic Partnership

By Pietro Lombardi



Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE), Swisscom and Sygnum have formed a strategic partnership, Deutsche Boerse said Monday.

"The aim of this cooperation is to jointly build out and grow a trusted and regulatory compliant financial market infrastructure for digital assets," it said.

As part of the deal, Deutsche Boerse will invest in Custodigit AG, a joint venture between Swisscom and Sygnum. Moreover, Deutsche Boerse and Sygnum will become shareholders of daura AG, a company that has developed a platform to allow companies that aren't listed to access capital markets.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com