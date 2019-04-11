Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Boerse    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

(DB1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Boerse : in Talks with Refinitiv Over Forex Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 01:16am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) said Thursday that it is in concrete talks with Refinitiv--formerly the financial-and-risk arm of Thomson Reuters--to buy some of its foreign-exchange businesses.

Deutsche Boerse said negotiations are ongoing, but it didn't specify which units it is pursuing or mention a potential deal value.

The company said media reports of a $3.5 billion price tag and the imminent signing of binding contracts are unfounded.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE 0.39% 115.25 Delayed Quote.9.81%
THOMSON REUTERS CORP 0.60% 78.64 Delayed Quote.19.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BOERSE
01:16aDEUTSCHE BOERSE : in Talks with Refinitiv Over Forex Units
DJ
04/10DEUTSCHE BOERSE : says it is in talks to buy some Refinitiv FX units
RE
04/10DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Concrete negotiations with Refinitiv concerning the potentia..
EQ
04/10DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Concrete Negotiations With Refinitiv Concerning The Potential ..
DJ
04/10French official calls on EU watchdog to rethink Brexit stocks trading ban
RE
04/09DEUTSCHE BOERSE : buys Axioma for $850 million to create index analytics busines..
RE
04/09DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Axioma to Create New Index Provider
DJ
04/09DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Deutsche Boerse Creates A New Index And Portfolio / Risk Analy..
DJ
04/09DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Deutsche Börse creates a new index and portfolio / risk anal..
EQ
04/09Aquis Exchange revises no-deal Brexit share trading strategy
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 003 M
EBIT 2019 1 588 M
Net income 2019 1 072 M
Debt 2019 700 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 19,82
P/E ratio 2020 17,62
EV / Sales 2019 7,52x
EV / Sales 2020 6,25x
Capitalization 21 898 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Boerse Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.81%24 563
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.92%45 089
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.02%43 561
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 295
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE17.85%22 221
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%17 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About