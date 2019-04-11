Deutsche Boerse : in Talks with Refinitiv Over Forex Units

By Nathan Allen



Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) said Thursday that it is in concrete talks with Refinitiv--formerly the financial-and-risk arm of Thomson Reuters--to buy some of its foreign-exchange businesses.

Deutsche Boerse said negotiations are ongoing, but it didn't specify which units it is pursuing or mention a potential deal value.

The company said media reports of a $3.5 billion price tag and the imminent signing of binding contracts are unfounded.

