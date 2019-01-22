Log in
Deutsche Boerse    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BOERSE (DB1)
Deutsche Boerse : sees adjusted net profit growth of around 17 percent in 2018

01/22/2019 | 03:00pm EST

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse raised its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, saying it expected its adjusted net profit in 2018 to increase by around 17 percent.

Deutsche Boerse said its previous guidance had been for an increase of adjusted net profit by more than 10 percent.

Increased volatility in markets - which helps generate revenue - helped lift earnings in the third quarter and is likely to have also boosted earnings in the fourth quarter.

The increase in profit guidance marks a success for Theodor Weimer, who took over as CEO a year ago. He had been seeking to open a new chapter after Deutsche Boerse in 2017 became entangled in an insider trading scandal, failed in a merger with its London counterpart and issued a profit warning.

"Deutsche Boerse AG announces, after consolidating the preliminary results for the financial year 2018 for the first time, that the guidance for the growth of the adjusted net profit for 2018 will be exceeded significantly," it said.

The stock exchange operator is scheduled to announce full year results on Feb. 14.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Editing by Tom Sims, William Maclean)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 799 M
EBIT 2018 1 423 M
Net income 2018 895 M
Debt 2018 1 179 M
Yield 2018 2,32%
P/E ratio 2018 24,02
P/E ratio 2019 19,34
EV / Sales 2018 8,19x
EV / Sales 2019 7,45x
Capitalization 21 746 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Boerse Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 120 €
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Faber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.24%24 691
CME GROUP-2.49%65 626
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC0.40%43 078
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.30%38 159
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 605
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE10.96%19 968
