By Alberto Delclaux



Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) said late Tuesday that its 2018 adjusted net profit will significantly exceed guidance, after consolidating preliminary results for the year.

The company now expects adjusted net profit growth of about 17% in 2018, compared with guidance of 10%.

Full-year results will be presented on Feb. 14.

