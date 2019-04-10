Log in
Deutsche Börse AG: Concrete negotiations with Refinitiv concerning the potential purchase of certain FX business units

0
04/10/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Deutsche Börse AG: Concrete negotiations with Refinitiv concerning the potential purchase of certain FX business units

11-Apr-2019 / 01:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Börse AG:  Concrete negotiations with Refinitiv concerning the potential purchase of certain FX business units

With regards to current market speculations, Deutsche Börse AG confirms that it is currently in concrete negotiations with Refinitiv group concerning the potential purchase of certain FX business units. The negotiations and assessments of a potential transaction are ongoing. The purchase price of 3.5 billion US-Dollar and the imminent signing of binding contracts mentioned in the market speculations are entirely unfounded.

Contact:
Ingrid Haas
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Telefon: +49 69 211 1 32 17


Martin Halusa
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Telefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01


E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

11-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 211 - 0
E-mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com
ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A2LQJ75, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
WKN: 581005, A1RE1W, A2LQJ7, A161W6, A1684V
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 798649

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

798649  11-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=798649&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
