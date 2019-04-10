|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Deutsche Börse AG: Concrete negotiations with Refinitiv concerning the potential purchase of certain FX business units
11-Apr-2019 / 01:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Deutsche Börse AG: Concrete negotiations with Refinitiv concerning the potential purchase of certain FX business units
With regards to current market speculations, Deutsche Börse AG confirms that it is currently in concrete negotiations with Refinitiv group concerning the potential purchase of certain FX business units. The negotiations and assessments of a potential transaction are ongoing. The purchase price of 3.5 billion US-Dollar and the imminent signing of binding contracts mentioned in the market speculations are entirely unfounded.
Contact:
Ingrid Haas
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Telefon: +49 69 211 1 32 17
Martin Halusa
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Telefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01
E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com
11-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|
|-
|
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 211 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-boerse.com
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005810055, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A2LQJ75, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
|WKN:
|581005, A1RE1W, A2LQJ7, A161W6, A1684V
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|798649
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
798649 11-Apr-2019 CET/CEST