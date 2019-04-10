DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Deutsche Börse AG: Concrete negotiations with Refinitiv concerning the potential purchase of certain FX business units



Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

With regards to current market speculations, Deutsche Börse AG confirms that it is currently in concrete negotiations with Refinitiv group concerning the potential purchase of certain FX business units. The negotiations and assessments of a potential transaction are ongoing. The purchase price of 3.5 billion US-Dollar and the imminent signing of binding contracts mentioned in the market speculations are entirely unfounded.



Contact:

Ingrid Haas

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Telefon: +49 69 211 1 32 17





Martin Halusa

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Telefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01





E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

